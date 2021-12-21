You are here

High US inflation may cause headwinds for stock market: Capital Economics

High US inflation may cause headwinds for stock market: Capital Economics
  Research firm believes that inflation will hover around 3% in coming decade
RIYADH: The annual inflation rate in the US hit 6 percent in October, its highest level since the 1990s. While Capital Economics, an economic research company, does not expect it to stay at this high level, it still believes that inflation will remain relatively high, hampering stock market returns.

The London-based company does not share the bleak opinion that this high level will correspond to negative returns such as was the case in the 1970s. Yet, investors seem to be understating the inflation risks on the stock market, thinking it will drop in the coming period, the firm indicated.

Capital Economics believes that inflation will hover around 3 percent in the coming decade, which could be a cause for trouble for the stock market. This will be through three main mechanisms.

First of all, the research firm thinks that wage inflation will be persistent, pushing corporates’ profit margins down, setting back returns.

Secondly, since inflation is set to be around 3 percent, this will still prompt the Federal Reserve to introduce further monetary tightening. Currently, investors seem to be discounting very little tightening as they expect inflation to decline considerably in the next period. 

However, when investors start to discount more tightening, this will cause weaker equity returns.

The third channel through which the 3 percent inflation will inhibit stock market returns is through the rise in equity risk premium, which is currently low. The latter is the excess return earned by an investor when they invest in the stock market over a risk-free rate.

Again, persistent inflation will prompt investors to review their assessment and a higher risk premium will cause a drop in the stock market valuation.

 

Current account deficit

The US current account deficit surged to a 15-year high in the third quarter amid a record increase in imports as businesses rushed to replenish depleted inventories to meet strong demand, reported Reuters. 

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, accelerated 8.3 percent to $214.8 billion last quarter. That was the largest shortfall since the third quarter of 2006.

Data for the second quarter was revised to show a $198.3 billion deficit, instead of $190.3 billion as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a $205.0 billion deficit last quarter.

The current account gap represented 3.7 percent of gross domestic product. That was the largest share since the fourth quarter of 2008 and was up from 3.5 percent in the April-June quarter.

Still, the deficit remains below a peak of 6.3 percent of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2005 as the US is now a net exporter of crude oil and fuel.

Saudi Arabia forms independent body to probe financial crimes

Saudi Arabia forms independent body to probe financial crimes
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Public Prosecution on Tuesday announced the establishment of an independent specialized unit to investigate financial frauds, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Saudi Arabia is taking several measures to ensure the protection of consumers and businesses within the Kingdom and from criminals operating outside.

Bitcoin up 6.6% after recent decline: Crypto Wrap

Bitcoin up 6.6% after recent decline: Crypto Wrap
RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded higher on Tuesday, rising by 6.62 percent to $48,886 at 5:16 p.m. Riyadh time, after recording a decline over the past few weeks.

The price is down more than 33 percent from an all-time high on Nov. 10.

Many analysts expected the price of Bitcoin to be very bullish during November and December, and to reach $100,000 by the end of the year.

However, over the past 13 years or more, Bitcoin prices have been bearish in the last two months of the year.

Bitcoin is the electronic alternative to gold, regardless of the short volatility of the cryptocurrency, CoinMENA co-founder Talal Al-Tabbaa said in an interview with Al Arabiya.

With the drop in oil prices and the start of a shutdown due to omicron, the cryptocurrency may emerge as a safe haven for some investors who agree with Al-Tabbaas’ view.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $4,006, up 5.72 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

The cryptocurrency market has seen sharp fluctuations this year. Some of them have managed to steal the spotlight with record gains.

Meanwhile, the digital asset XRP has gained more than 10 percent in value over the past week.

This contrasted with the losses by the majority of cryptocurrencies over the same period, according to Bitcoin.com.

XRP represents 1.76 percent of the $2.3 trillion crypto economy, and is up 54 percent since the beginning of the year.

However, its 12-month gain was significantly lower than most of the leading 10 crypto assets.

 

Suez Canal zone signs $2.6bn petrochem deal

Suez Canal zone signs $2.6bn petrochem deal
RIYADH: The Suez Canal Economic Zone has signed a $2.6 billion contract to build an international methanol and ammonia production complex in Ain Sukhna in Egypt, on the western shore of the Red Sea.

The project will be implemented in two phases, with the first ending in 2025 at a cost of about $1.6 billion. 

The second, at an estimated cost of $1 billion, will do so over three years. 

The production capacity of the first phase is estimated at 1 million tons of methanol and 400,000 tons of ammonia annually, according to a statement.

The complex aims to export all of this, in line with Egypt's plan to increase exports of petrochemical products, the head of the economic zone, Yahya Zaki, said.

The complex will provide about 1,200 direct and indirect job opportunities, Zaki added.

 

ACWA Power closed $1.33bn financing for TRSDC's renewable project

ACWA Power closed $1.33bn financing for TRSDC's renewable project
RIYADH: Saudi-listed ACWA Power closed $1.33 billion financing for its renewable project with The Red Sea Development Company, known as TRSDC, it said in a statement.

Seera's Almosafer to become largest travel agency in Middle East

Seera's Almosafer to become largest travel agency in Middle East
Seera Group
RIYADH: Saudi travel tourism agency Seera Group has moved its range of travel services to sit under the umbrella Almosafer brand making it the Middle East’s largest travel business. 

The step will enable Almosafer, within the Seera group, to provide a comprehensive range of travel services to include individuals, companies and the government sector, according to a statement.

It will also allow Seera to enhance its business footprint, operational efficiency and financial performance through the integration of the various different business units.

“This will further enable us to unlock exceptional value for our stakeholders by enhancing our operational efficiencies and offering our digital know-how to all,” Seera CEO Majed Alnefaie said. 

The single cohesive brand is also part of the group's broader strategy to address market fragmentation across the region and the company's growth plans, the statement said.

