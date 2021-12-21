You are here

Pakistani PM’s ruling party loses key mayoral seat in political heartland

PM Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province since 2013. (AFP/File)
Updated 21 December 2021

  • Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl candidate Zubair Ali won Peshawar mayor’s seat, defeating PTI’s Rizwan Bangash
REHMAT MEHSUD

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday his ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party had paid the price for “mistakes” in recent local elections and he would personally supervise future strategy for his side’s campaign after a PTI candidate lost a coveted mayoral seat in a province the premier’s party has ruled since 2013. 

Local elections were held in 17 districts of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday in what is the first time such polls have been held in areas that used to be part of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, which were merged with KP in 2018. 

In a second phase, local elections will be held in the remaining 18 districts of KP on Jan. 16. Local polls are also planned in the coming months in Pakistan’s other provinces.

Unofficial results of the KP polls, reported by media and local election officials, showed that Zubair Ali, the candidate from the religious political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, had won the mayor’s seat in the provincial capital of Peshawar, defeating Rizwan Bangash from PTI. 

“PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of KP LG elections & paid the price. Wrong candidate selection was a major cause,” Khan said on Twitter. “From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI’s LG election strategy in 2nd phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger.”

PTI’s Bangash told Arab News on Monday his party would request a recount of both the overall votes as well as those that were rejected due to irregularities.

“We’re optimistic of securing victory because we’re going for a review of 16,000 rejected votes and a recount of overall votes cast in favor of myself and my rival,” Bangash said.

 

 

Jalil Jan, KP spokesman for JUI-F, congratulated the people of KP for having confidence in the party, saying the results “clearly depicted that people are fed up with the way the PTI is ruling the province.”

Dawn reported that PTI leaders attributed the party’s performance to rising inflation in the country.

“Inflation has increased, which in turn has affected the people,” KP Minister for Labor and Human Rights Shaukat Yousafzai was quoted by the news outlet as saying.

KP Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan, however, accused PTI lawmakers of being “disloyal” to the party and blamed them for the defeat in the polls.

Jan’s brother, Ehtesham Khan, contested for Tehsil Mathra’s chairmanship and finished at third, while JUI-F’s Fareed Ullah won the constituency.

So far, unofficial results show JUI-F leading and PTI in second place. 

Sohail Ahmad, a spokesman for the provincial Election Commission of Pakistan, said the body would announce the official ballot results on Dec. 25.

According to a statement issued by the deputy commissioner officer of Peshawar, the results of all polling stations of Peshawar Tehsil Council had been received, but official results had to be withheld because the polling process was suspended in six polling stations over security reasons.

According to unofficial results, JUI-F’s Ali received 62,388 votes, Bangash of the ruling PTI got 50,659 votes while Arbab Zarak Khan from the Pakistan People’s Party won 45,958 votes.

Ali had therefore won the Peshawar mayor’s seat with a margin of around 11,500 votes.

On Sunday, elections were held in Charsadda, Nowshera, and Mardan in Peshawar as well as in KP, Mohmand Agency, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, and Dera Ismail Khan.

with more than 35,700 candidates in the run for the tehsil council, village council and neighborhood councils.

About 3,900 women candidates were in the contest, including from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

Strict security arrangements were in place as over 12.6 million voters went to the polls in the 17 districts. Nearly 80,000 law enforcers were deployed in areas where polling took place.

However, reports of violence and armed attacks related to the election left five people dead and several wounded, according to police and locals.

On Saturday, a day before the polls, mayoral candidate Umar Khitab was gunned down outside his home in Dera Ismail Khan, District Police Officer Najamul Hasnain told media.

Additionally, the polling process had to be suspended in several polling stations in Bannu and Dara Adam Khel, a town in the KP tribal district, due to an attack on Federal Minister for Science Shibli Faraz in Kohat. The minister escaped unhurt.

A roadside bomb also hit the vehicle of an Awami National Party leader in the Bajaur tribal district on election day, leaving two people dead and three wounded.

A polling station and ballot boxes were also set on fire in Darra Adam Khel.

JEDDAH: The world was braced on Tuesday for another wave of deadly COVID-19 infections as the omicron variant of coronavirus spread at an unprecedented rate.

Omicron infections are multiplying across Europe, the US, the Middle East and Asia — including Japan, where a single cluster of COVID-19 cases at a military base has grown to at least 180.

“We can see another storm coming,” said Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization’s European chief, warning European countries to brace for a “significant surge” in COVID-19. Kluge said omicron would soon be the dominant virus strain, “pushing already stretched health systems further to the brink.”

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia more than doubled in the past two days, from 104 on Sunday to 222 on Tuesday. The Health Ministry urged all residents to receive vaccinations and booster shots.

The UAE, where 99 percent of the population is vaccinated and all adults have been offered booster shots, reported 452 infections in the past 24 hours, including two deaths — an increase not seen since mid-September. A week ago infections had plummeted to record lows, around 50 a day, contributing to a sense that the worst of the pandemic was over and life could return to normal.

SPEEDREAD

Omicron infections are multiplying across Europe, the US, the Middle East and Asia — including Japan.

Germany, Scotland, Ireland, the Netherlands and South Korea are among countries to have reimposed lockdowns.

A nationwide mask mandate remains in place outdoors, but Dubai’s bars and restaurants have been packed and most luxury hotels are fully booked over the December holidays.

But a couple traveling from the UAE to the Indian state of Kerala tested positive for omicron on arrival, and Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal tested positive in Spain after returning from a tournament in Abu Dhabi.

Two COVID-19 doctors at private hospitals in Dubai said they were alarmed by the increase in cases fueled by omicron. But they said most newly infected patients had mild to moderate symptoms and were being treated at home.

Germany, Scotland, Ireland, the Netherlands and South Korea are among countries to have reimposed partial or full lockdowns or other social distancing measures.

Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland, canceled the giant annual New Year celebration in Edinburgh, and banned crowds from football matches.

In the US, the Biden administration opened COVID-19 testing sites in New York and bought 500 million at-home rapid tests that Americans can order online free of charge. Omicron now accounts for 73 percent of all new coronavirus cases in the US, up from less than 1 percent at the beginning of
the month.

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Tuesday told Americans worried about the rapidly spreading omicron coronavirus variant that the country was “prepared” to fight it, as Israel — which pioneered the use of Covid vaccine boosters — announced fourth shots for those over 60 and health workers.
omicron, now present in dozens of countries, appears to be more infectious than earlier coronavirus strains, despite early indications that it does not cause a more severe form of Covid-19 than the Delta variant.
Its lightning dash around the globe has led some governments to reimpose restrictions ahead of the holidays, dampening hopes the worst of the pandemic is over, or to re-evaluate their plans to halt the spread.
Biden announced a raft of new measures in an afternoon televised address as the United States battles the latest surge in Covid-19 cases, including shipping half a billion free home tests in the wake of a serious Christmastime testing crunch.
“We should all be concerned about omicron but not panicked,” Biden said from the White House, reassuring the public that the variant would not set the country back to March 2020.
“We’re prepared, we know more,” he added.
Biden said his administration would deploy military personnel to hospitals, ship supplies to hard-hit states and get new free testing sites up and running.
The United States will also give $580 million in additional aid to international organizations to fight Covid in the face of surging omicron cases, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
omicron accounted for 73.2 percent of new US cases over the past week ending Saturday, according to the latest official data.
Denmark said Tuesday it had also become the dominant strain there.
In Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said citizens over the age of 60 and medical teams would be eligible for a fourth Covid vaccine shot, following the recommendation of an expert panel.
Israel was the first country to make third doses widely available, a decision that was deemed unnecessary by some experts at the time but later vindicated.
“The world will follow in our footsteps,” tweeted Bennett.
Amid fears that vaccines might not be as effective against the highly mutated variant, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was too soon to say if drug companies needed to develop an omicron-specific jab.
“There’s no answer yet on whether we will need an adaptive vaccine with a different composition,” EMA head Emer Cooke said.
Biden stressed the US immunization campaign would help prevent severe cases among the 62 percent of the population now fully vaccinated — while scolding the unvaccinated for failing to uphold their “patriotic duty.”
“Just the other day, former president Trump announced he had gotten his booster shot,” said Biden, calling the gesture “maybe one of the few things he and I agree on.”

As omicron fears loomed large over the end-of-year holidays, Israel became the latest nation to reimpose tough travel restrictions.
Lawmakers banned citizens and residents from travel to the United States, adding it to a list of more than 50 countries declared off-limits.
It follows a plea from WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for nations to redouble efforts to help end the pandemic, calling for New Year events to be canceled because it was better to “celebrate later than to celebrate now and grieve later.”
Paris has already scrapped its New Year celebrations, and Germany slapped a limit of 10 people on private parties, closed nightclubs and banned spectators from major events including soccer matches.
“This is not the time for parties and cozy evenings with lots of people,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday.
Bars in Finland will be forced to close at 9:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve as part of new restrictions designed to fight record Covid infection levels, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said.
Marin laid out further controls on hospitality opening hours and alcohol sales for a three-week period starting December 28.
Spain’s Catalonia region is considering a clampdown as well, while Morocco has announced a blanket ban on New Year’s Eve celebrations.
The Netherlands has already imposed a Christmas lockdown, with EU officials warning that the omicron variant could be dominant in Europe by mid-January.
Scientists are racing to know more about the new strain, first detected last month in South Africa, with infections reported worldwide among fully vaccinated people.
The WHO approved another coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, from US firm Novavax.
The shot was authorized by the EU on Monday, the fifth in the bloc after vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

 

WASHINGTON: The US State Department has approved the potential sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles to the government of Lithuania in a deal valued at up to $125 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The sale comes as tensions are running high in Eastern Europe with Russia massing troops https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/putin-says-russia-has-nowhere-retreat-over-ukraine-2021-12-21 along its border with Ukraine. In October, the Biden administration sent Javelins to Ukraine, the US embassy in Kyiv said on Twitter https://twitter.com/USEmbassyKyiv/status/1451841990434377730
The total package of Javelin anti-tank missiles would include 341 of the FGM-148F variant of the weapon and 30 command launch units, spares and technical support, the Pentagon said.
The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday.
The Pentagon said that the proposed sale “will help Lithuania build its long-term defense capacity to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in order to meet its national defense requirements.”
Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.
The Pentagon said Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies were the prime contractors for the weapons.

 

Migrants seek Europe, driven by post-war misery

Migrants seek Europe, driven by post-war misery
Updated 21 December 2021
AP

Migrants seek Europe, driven by post-war misery

Migrants seek Europe, driven by post-war misery
  • More than 78,000 Syrians have applied for asylum in the EU so far this year, a 70 percent increase from last year
Updated 21 December 2021
AP

GIESSEN, Germany: She had already walked for 60 hours through the wet, dark forests of Poland, trying to make her way to Germany, when the 29-year-old Syrian Kurd twisted her knee.

It wasn’t the first setback in Bushra’s journey.

Earlier, her road companion and best friend had fainted in a panic attack as Polish border guards chased them. They hid in ditches and behind trees as her friend tried to regain her breath, but it was no good. They turned themselves in and the guards dumped them back across the border into Belarus.

They quickly returned, bedraggled and wet, on the same trail. After twisting her knee, Bushra persevered. For two more days, she dragged her right foot behind her through the rain and freezing temperatures of the forests. Finally, they reached a Polish village where a car took them across the border into Germany — for a life she hopes will be free.

“I put up with the unbearable pain. Running away from something is sometimes the easiest thing,” Bushra said in the central German town of Giessen, where she applied for asylum as a refugee. “There is no future for us in Syria.”

Bushra, who asked that her last name be withheld for her own safety, is the face of the new Syrian migrant. More Syrians are leaving home, even though the 10-year-old civil war has wound down and conflict lines have been frozen for years.

They are fleeing not from the war’s horrors, which drove hundreds of thousands to Europe in the massive wave of 2015, but from the misery of the war’s aftermath. They have lost hope in a future at home amid abject poverty,  rampant corruption and wrecked infrastructure, as well as continued hostilities, government repression and revenge attacks by multiple armed groups.

More than 78,000 Syrians have applied for asylum in the EU so far this year, a 70 percent increase from last year, according to EU records. After Afghans, Syrians are the largest single nationality among this year’s nearly 500,000 asylum applicants so far.

Nine out of 10 people live in poverty in Syria. Around 13 million need humanitarian assistance, a 20 percent increase from the year before. The government is unable to secure basic needs, and nearly 7 million are internally displaced.

Roads, telecommunications, hospitals and schools have been devastated by the war and widening economic sanctions are making reconstruction impossible.

The coronavirus pandemic compounded the worst economic crisis since the war began in 2011. Syria’s currency is collapsing, and minimum wage is barely enough to buy 5 pounds of meat a month, if meat is even available.

Crime and drug production are on the rise while militias, backed by foreign powers, operate smuggling rackets and control entire villages and towns.

The numbers are far below the levels of 2015, but desperate Syrians are racing to get out. Social media groups are dedicated to helping them find a way. 

Users ask where they can apply for work or scholarship visas. Others seek advice on the latest migration routes, cost of smugglers, and how risky it would be to use assumed identities to get out of Syria or enter other countries.

UK court overturns convictions of Iranians accused of people smuggling

UK court overturns convictions of Iranians accused of people smuggling
Updated 21 December 2021
Arab News

UK court overturns convictions of Iranians accused of people smuggling

UK court overturns convictions of Iranians accused of people smuggling
  • Cases lacked proof men were trying to enter UK illegally
  • Tens of thousands of asylum seekers have arrived in UK via Channel this year
Updated 21 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Four Iranian men who crossed the English Channel in small boats have had their convictions for immigration offenses overturned in an appeal court hearing.

The court ruled on Tuesday that it had not been proven that the men intended to enter the UK illegally.

The four individuals, who fled Iran for Britain, were intercepted by border officials on separate occasions in 2019 and 2020 and were all convicted of crimes separately.

They had all at times piloted inflatable boats in crossings organized by people smugglers. One of them, Samyar Bani, claimed he had control of the boat’s steering for a matter of seconds. He was released having served part of his sentence.

He told the BBC: “I lost everything because I came to the UK for an asylum claim. I’m not a criminal, not a smuggler. I just sat in a boat and came here for asylum claim.”

Bani traveled from Iran through Turkey, Greece, Germany, and France before making the treacherous crossing across the English Channel into the UK.

He was convicted in 2019 after British Border Force officials saw him piloting an inflatable boat across the Channel on the final leg of his journey.

The Court of Appeal said the jury in his case had been wrongly told he broke the law as soon as he entered UK waters, as it actually distinguishes between legal and illegal actions on the basis of more complicated factors.

The appeal judges said: “If landing on a beach … then it would be open to the jury to conclude the helmsman assisted an unlawful entry even if the boat was ultimately intercepted.

“If, on the other hand, the facilitator knows the only way in which the migrant intends to enter the United Kingdom is being brought ashore by UK Border Force, then he will not be committing an offense.”

Two other men, Mohamoud Al-Anzi and Fariboz Rakei, were convicted of facilitating illegal entry to the UK. A fourth, Ghodratallah Zadeh, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to assisting unlawful immigration.

Zadeh’s conviction was quashed on the grounds he was wrongly advised he had no defense.

Speaking to the BBC, Bani said that he was now waiting for the Home Office to decide on his asylum claim, adding that he had converted to Christianity and was no longer safe in Iran.

This year, Britain has been grappling with a surge in arrivals of asylum seekers and immigrants to the country via the Channel. It is thought that more than triple the number that arrived in the whole of 2020 have arrived via that same route during 2021.

Many of the arrivals have been Iranian Kurds fleeing persecution and economic collapse at home in Iran.

