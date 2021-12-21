You are here

  • Home
  • Iran, unlike West, upbeat about nuclear talks, say experts

Iran, unlike West, upbeat about nuclear talks, say experts

Iran, unlike West, upbeat about nuclear talks, say experts
Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani arrives at the venue of the meeting in Vienna aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yqy2b

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Iran, unlike West, upbeat about nuclear talks, say experts

Iran, unlike West, upbeat about nuclear talks, say experts
  • Iran pledged to reduce its nuclear activities, which are monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency, in exchange for relief from sanctions then in force against it.
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran believes it has scored points in the Vienna talks meant to revive its tattered 2015 nuclear deal by managing to include sanctions relief in discussion documents for the next round, experts say.

The lifting of the punishing sanctions regime then-US President Donald Trump imposed when he pulled Washington out of the agreement in 2018 has been Tehran’s top priority.

European powers have voiced frustration at a lack of progress so far in the Vienna talks, which their diplomats warned Friday are “rapidly reaching the end of the road.”

But from Tehran’s perspective, there has been progress, say Iranian officials and political analysts from the Islamic republic and abroad.

“The parties have agreed on two new texts, the result of intense discussions in recent days in Vienna,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Monday.

“These are documents in which Iran’s position has been taken into account ... and on the basis of which we can continue future discussions.”

Bernard Hourcade, a French expert on Iran, said Tehran had “succeeded in this session in convincing their interlocutors that the sanctions must be settled as a priority, because this will pave the way for technical settlement of the nuclear component.”

He said Iran regularly stresses that it has “always respected” the original 2015 deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and “that it is up to the United States, which has flouted its honor, to repair the damage.”

Iran, Hourcade added, “knows the balance of power is to its advantage because it is now at the threshold, that it is able in the short term, like about 30 other countries in the world, to manufacture an atomic bomb if it wishes. It can enrich uranium whenever it wants.”

The parties to the 2015 deal with Iran — Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States — saw it as the best way to stop it developing a nuclear weapons capability, a goal Tehran has always denied pursuing.

Iran pledged to reduce its nuclear activities, which are monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency, in exchange for relief from sanctions then in force against it.

FASTFACT

European powers have voiced frustration at a lack of progress so far in the Vienna talks, which their diplomats warned Friday are ‘rapidly reaching the end of the road.’

When Trump pulled out of the deal, he imposed an even more painful and sweeping sanctions regime, including a unilateral US ban on Iran’s crucial oil sales, leading Iran to step up its nuclear activities again. After US President Joe Biden replaced Trump, talks to revive the accord resumed. They stopped before Iran’s June presidential election, then resumed on Nov. 29.

Tehran’s new ultraconservative government has said agreement could be reached “quickly” if the West is serious about lifting sanctions and stops making “threats.”

Iran refuses to engage directly with the US, so Washington is participating indirectly.

Iran’s arch foe Israel is not a party to the talks but has threatened force if diplomacy fails, and the US has also said it is preparing “alternatives.”

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has voiced frustration with the talks, saying days ago that “it’s not going well in the sense that we do not yet have a pathway back into the JCPOA.”

Sullivan was due to arrive in Israel later Tuesday for talks, which White House officials said would focus partly on Iran and the “very serious situation” around the nuclear talks, which they described as “fluid.”

In the ongoing talks, say observers, Iran has sought to rely on its allies China and Russia, and also hoped to benefit from the goodwill gesture of recently agreeing to replace IAEA monitoring cameras at one nuclear site.

Iranian political scientist Hossein Kanani-Moghaddam said Tehran saw as an “important step” the fact that there are now two texts — one on lifting sanctions, the other on Iran’s nuclear activities.

Tehran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri presented the two documents as “supplementary points” to what had been negotiated by his reformist predecessors.

Bagheri — an ultraconservative, and a harsh critic of the original deal — has insisted the main priority is “the complete lifting of unjust and inhumane sanctions.”

He now sees things going Iran’s way, Kanani-Moghaddam believes.

“It appears that the Islamic republic wants to reach a definitive conclusion, whether it be final withdrawal or total membership of the JCPOA,” he said.

“In any case, the objective is to get out of this uncertain situation.”

Topics: Iran

Related

Update Mystery of blast at Iran nuclear power plant
Middle-East
Mystery of blast at Iran nuclear power plant
Iran’s Guard fires cruise missiles in military exercise
Middle-East
Iran’s Guard fires cruise missiles in military exercise

Lebanese Constitutional Council fails to accept Aoun’s appeal

Lebanese Constitutional Council fails to accept Aoun’s appeal
Updated 8 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese Constitutional Council fails to accept Aoun’s appeal

Lebanese Constitutional Council fails to accept Aoun’s appeal
  • Mikati defies barter taking place at state institutions’ expense
Updated 8 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Constitutional Council was unable to take a decision on Tuesday regarding the appeal submitted by President Michel Aoun’s team against the amendments introduced by Parliament to the electoral law, because it “failed to secure a majority of seven members,” according to spokesman Judge Tannous Meshleb.

The amended electoral law is thus effective, and the parliamentary elections shall be held in accordance with the law after it is published in the Official Gazette.

Meshleb denied “any political deal being proposed to the Constitutional Council in return for accepting the appeal.” Following the council meeting, he stressed: “The discussion was legal, and after seven sessions, we were unable to reach a unanimous decision. There was no sectarian division, but members had different opinions regarding expatriate voting. I regret not being able to reach a decision, but there wasn’t much else we could do. This is a failure on the Constitutional Council’s part. I don’t know if any of my colleagues interfered, but I don’t doubt anyone.”

Aoun and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) had objected to the amendments made to the electoral law in terms of changing the expatriate voting formula by canceling the six allocated seats and allowing expatriates to vote for the electoral lists, as well as canceling mega voting centers.

Baabda Palace sources described was happened in the Constitutional Council as a “fail,” accusing “certain forces of disrupting the judiciary, the Constitutional Council, the procedural authority and the criminal auditing.”

On Monday, the Lebanese heard rumors about a barter deal between Hezbollah, the FPM and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri; the Constitutional Council would approve Aoun’s appeal in exchange for stopping Tarek Bitar, the judge leading the probe into the Beirut port explosion, from questioning the politicians he accused of being involved in the crime. The deal also includes making new judicial appointments and appointing a new Central Bank governor.

The FPM hoped the Constitutional Council would accept the appeal so expatriates would not be able to vote in all electoral districts. This is because about 225,000 expatriates will have a very big influence in districts considered essential to the FPM, especially since a good majority of expatriates who registered to vote from abroad in the upcoming parliamentary elections are Christians.

The rumored barter was then negotiated in the open and the political dispute over it happened before the eyes of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during his official visit to Lebanon.

After meeting with Guterres on Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with Berri and left the meeting angry. “I have nothing to do with any of this,” Mikati commented, prompting many to assume he would soon resign, but his media office later ruled out such intentions.

A source close to Mikati noted that he does not accept interference in judicial or banking affairs and that his government refuses to be part of such a sin.

After meeting with Mikati on Tuesday, MP Mohammed Al-Hajjar, from the Future Bloc, told Arab News: “Mikati insists that institutions assume their role. He refuses to allow any institution to step on another’s toes. The issue of interfering with the judiciary is out of the question, and any type of deal is unacceptable.”

Al-Hajjar added: “The Future Movement stood with Mikati, despite our comments on Bitar’s performance. We did not demand that he be removed, but we said that the judiciary must stop violating the Constitution. If he had taken our suggestion to lift immunity for everyone, we would not have reached this point.”

Meanwhile, Guterres visited the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura on the southern Lebanese border where he toured the Blue Line with Maj. Gen. Stefano Del Col and discussed UNIFIL’s role there with senior international officers.

Guterres also held a closed meeting in Tyre with civil society representatives, amid tight security measures by the Lebanese army.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese Constitutional Council

Related

Lebanon needs $12-15 bn to kickstart recovery: central bank chief
Middle-East
Lebanon needs $12-15 bn to kickstart recovery: central bank chief
Lebanese press freedom groups Samir Kassir Eyes and Journalists for Freedom, among others, condemned Al-Kassifi’s request, describing the move as “dangerous and strange.” (Reuters/File Photo)
Media
Request to silence Lebanese alternative media fails

UN reports 13 rape allegations during Sudan protests

UN reports 13 rape allegations during Sudan protests
Updated 9 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

UN reports 13 rape allegations during Sudan protests

UN reports 13 rape allegations during Sudan protests
  • Demonstrators converged on the presidential palace, where they attempted a sit-in before being dispersed after sundown
Updated 9 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

KHARTOUM: The UN Human Rights Office said on Tuesday that it had received 13 allegations of rape and gang rape by security forces during protests in Sudan on Sunday, while opposition medics reported a second person killed.

Sunday’s demonstration drew hundreds of thousands of people to the capital Khartoum to protest against a military coup on Oct. 25 and a Nov. 21 agreement signed to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Demonstrators converged on the presidential palace, where they attempted a sit-in before being dispersed after sundown.

Officials from the Sudanese security forces reached by Reuters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Liz Throssell told a briefing that the office received 13 allegations of rape and gang rape as well as reports of sexual harassment against women by security forces as they attempted to flee. She did not give details of the alleged rapes or gang rapes.

“We urge a prompt, independent and thorough investigation into the allegations of rape and sexual harassment as well as the allegations of death and injury of protesters as a result of the unnecessary or disproportionate use of force in particular the use of live ammunition,” said Throssell.

One person was shot in the head by security forces in Omdurman, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said in a statement, the second person to die as a result of Sunday’s crackdown, bringing the total death toll from anti-military protests since October to 47.

Topics: Sudan protests United Nations

Related

Sudan doctors’ committee says one shot dead in protests on Sunday
Middle-East
Sudan doctors’ committee says one shot dead in protests on Sunday
Update Sudan democracy protesters hit by tear gas and stun grenades
Middle-East
Sudan democracy protesters hit by tear gas and stun grenades

At least 160 migrants die off Libya in one week: IOM

At least 160 migrants die off Libya in one week: IOM
Updated 6 min 22 sec ago
AFP

At least 160 migrants die off Libya in one week: IOM

At least 160 migrants die off Libya in one week: IOM
  • "Nearly 1,500 migrants drowned on this route this year," said Safa Msehli
  • IOM said 466 migrants were intercepted or rescued at sea and returned to Libya between December 12 and 18
Updated 6 min 22 sec ago
AFP

TRIPOLI: At least 160 migrants have drowned off Libya’s coast after their boats sank over the past week, the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday.
“During the past week, at least 160 lives were lost in the Central Mediterranean, off the coast of Libya,” said Safa Msehli, spokesperson for the Geneva-based UN agency.
“Nearly 1,500 migrants drowned on this route this year,” she wrote on Twitter.
The IOM said that 466 migrants were intercepted or rescued at sea and returned to Libya between December 12 and 18.
Libya, which plunged into civil war following the 2011 toppling and killing of dictator Muammar Qaddafi, has become a key route for migrants seeking to reach Europe to escape poverty and conflict.
In Morocco, another major migrant departure point, state media said that 352 migrants had been intercepted in the Mediterranean and Atlantic in the past four days.
These migrants were on board inflatable boats, kayaks or jet skis. They included 23 women and nine children, the MAP news agency said, citing a military official.
After receiving first aid aboard naval vessels they were transported to the nearest Moroccan ports and handed over to the authorities.
Police in Morocco said on Monday that they had arrested more than 12,200 potential illegal migrants and dismantled 150 smuggling networks so far this year.

Topics: Libya migrants International Organization for Migration

Related

German rescue ship picks up 223 migrants near Malta
World
German rescue ship picks up 223 migrants near Malta
Tunisia navy rescues 78 migrants, one dead
Middle-East
Tunisia navy rescues 78 migrants, one dead

Libyan candidates talk and militias mobilize

Libyan candidates talk and militias mobilize
Updated 12 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Libyan candidates talk and militias mobilize

Libyan candidates talk and militias mobilize
Updated 12 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

TRIPOLI: Libya’s political crisis deepened on Tuesday as some presidential candidates met in Benghazi to discuss how to tackle a collapsing electoral process that was meant to help end a decade of violence and chaos.

The meeting is the most prominent of several rounds of backroom talks over recent days between candidates, factions and foreign powers about delaying the vote and whether an interim government can meanwhile continue in power.

Rival armed groups mobilized in Tripoli early on Tuesday, closing roads in the south of the capital, with schools phoning parents to pick up their children.

The presidential election was meant to take place this Friday, but without any clear agreement on rules, and with bitter disputes over the eligibility of major candidates, the process has stalled and cannot go ahead.

Hadi Al-Sagheer, head of parliament’s election committee, said by phone the vote would have to be delayed because there was no longer time to carry out preparatory steps, though no postponement has yet been formally announced.

Candidates, factions and foreign powers involved in Libya are discussing the length of a delay, whether basic changes need to be made to rules and the vote’s legal basis, and whether to replace the interim government or form a breakaway administration.

The group meeting in Benghazi, including eastern commander Khalifa Haftar and the former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha from Misrata, are aligned against the interim prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who is a rival candidate.

The interim government and the election process were created last year under a UN-backed roadmap to end the turmoil.

Topics: Libya elections

Related

A security officer stands in front of the High National Election Commission building in Benghazi, Libya December 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Armed groups deploy in Tripoli amid Libyan election postponement decision
Libyans in the dark over election with seven days to go
Middle-East
Libyans in the dark over election with seven days to go

Lebanon needs $12-15 bn to kickstart recovery: central bank chief

Lebanon needs $12-15 bn to kickstart recovery: central bank chief
Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

Lebanon needs $12-15 bn to kickstart recovery: central bank chief

Lebanon needs $12-15 bn to kickstart recovery: central bank chief
  • Lebanon is grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the planet's worst since the mid-19th century
  • "Our quota in the International Monetary Fund is four billion," Salameh said in an AFP interview
Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon needs to receive $12-15 billion from its partners to kickstart its economic recovery and shore up fast-diminishing foreign currency reserves, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said Tuesday.
Lebanon is grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the planet’s worst since the mid-19th century.
More than 80 percent of the population lives in poverty and the currency has lost more than 90 percent of its black market value amid political squabbling that has delayed an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.
“Our quota in the International Monetary Fund is four billion,” Salameh said in an AFP interview.
“If countries add to it, we could reach 12 to 15 billion, an amount that could help start Lebanon’s recovery and restore confidence,” he said.
Lebanon defaulted on its debt for the first time last year but political leaders have continued to resist key reforms demanded by donors to unlock necessary funds.
The central bank’s mandatory dollar reserves have been slashed by more than half, according to Salameh, who is widely viewed as a key culprit behind an economic crash many blame on central bank policies.
“The mandatory reserves are around $12.5 billion,” that the central bank can’t spend, Salameh said, explaining that an additional $1.5 billion in reserves had been freed up for central bank spending.
The mandatory reserves stood at $32 billion before the start of the economic crisis in 2019.
Salameh dismissed criticism blaming him for the crisis, saying that “had it not been for the central bank and its reserves, Lebanon would not have been able to carry on.”
“The central bank deals with the outcome of the crisis. It is not the side causing it.”
The fast-diminishing reserves are threatening a subsidy program that had initially covered fuel, medicine, flour and other vital imports before it petered out.
The central bank can afford to finance partial subsidies on a few remaining key imports for “around six to nine months,” if no additional measures are taken to combat the depreciation of the Lebanese pound, Salameh said.
The only new usable foreign currency injections that the central bank has access to come in the form of IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocations received this summer, a former central bank official and a former adviser to the finance ministry both told AFP.
“We do not know how they are being used as there is a total lack of transparency and disclosure,” the ex-central bank official told AFP on the condition of anonymity.
Officially pegged at 1,507 to the greenback since 1997, the Lebanese pound sold for nearly 30,000 to the dollar on the black market earlier this month, a record low.
The official fixed rate is “no longer realistic,” Salameh said, while explaining that a unified exchange rate would be unlikely in the absence of an IMF agreement and political stability.
Lebanon last year started IMF talks that were derailed due to differences between officials over the size of financial sector losses.
But IMF talks have resumed in recent weeks during which Lebanese officials have agreed that financial sector losses amount to around $69 billion.
“Lebanon is still in the stage of crunching numbers,” said Salameh who is part of Lebanon’s IMF negotiating team.
“The Lebanese side hasn’t yet presented a plan to the IMF for discussion.”
Salameh, one of the world’s longest-serving central bank governors, is facing judicial investigations in France, Switzerland and other European countries on suspicion of money laundering and illicit enrichment, among other allegations.
Salameh dismissed the cases against him as unfounded and lacking in evidence, claiming they were opened based on complaints filed by Lebanese citizens “for reasons that could be political... or tied to certain interests.”
He said that a top-tier financial audit firm had scrutinized his accounts at his request and presented him with a report that he then submitted to officials and judges.
“I am ready to cooperate with all investigations,” he said, claiming they were based on “fabricated evidence” that made it seem as though he “took all of Lebanon’s money and pocketed it.”

Topics: Lebanon Riad Salameh Economic crisis World Bank

Related

International community needs to strengthen Lebanon support, says UN chief
Middle-East
International community needs to strengthen Lebanon support, says UN chief
Lebanon may reach initial pact with IMF between Jan-Feb — deputy PM
Business & Economy
Lebanon may reach initial pact with IMF between Jan-Feb — deputy PM

Latest updates

Saudi female rally driver Mashael Al-Obaidan paves way for women to follow
Masahel Al-Obaidan loves adventure and nature and the Dakar combines all this with speed, technical skills, and a powerful engine. (Twitter at @Mashael_Rally)
Iran, unlike West, upbeat about nuclear talks, say experts
Iran, unlike West, upbeat about nuclear talks, say experts
Saudi Arabia promotes safety of COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 5-11
The decision came after ‘months of clinical trial investigations’ involving 4,500 children aged 5-11. (Health Ministry at @SaudiMOH)
Migrants seek Europe, driven by post-war misery
Migrants seek Europe, driven by post-war misery
Lebanese Constitutional Council fails to accept Aoun’s appeal
Lebanese Constitutional Council fails to accept Aoun’s appeal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.