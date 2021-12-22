You are here

FINA World Swimming Championships 15th edition ends with 46 champions crowned in Abu Dhabi
The FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Abu Dhabi produced 46 champions and four world records. (Supplied)
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

FINA World Swimming Championships 15th edition ends with 46 champions crowned in Abu Dhabi
  • Four world records set during five days of competition at the Etihad Arena on Yas Bay
ABU DHABI: The 15th edition of the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) concluded on Tuesday, after a five-day competition which had witnessed 46 world champions crowned and four world records broken at the Etihad Arena on Yas Bay.

Germany’s Florian Wellbrock became the latest swimmer to set a new world record after triumphing in the men’s 1,500m freestyle on the last night of action. 

Officials from organizers Abu Dhabi Sports Council and FINA attended the championships’ closing press conference, ahead of the closing ceremony which took place inside the arena. They included Aref Al-Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Husain Al-Musallam, FINA president; and Brent Nowicki, FINA executive director.

The officials were joined by several swimmers and high-divers , including Chad Le Clos (Olympic, world and Commonwealth Games champion) and Siobhan Haughey (women’s 200m/100m freestyle champion in Abu Dhabi).

Haughey had stormed to a world record of 1:50.31 in the women’s 200m freestyle, while Sweden equalled the 4x50m medley relay world record set by the US in the event’s previous edition. Haughey and the Swedish quartet earned an additional $50,000 for their record-setting performances.  

As well as the newly crowned world champions, the championships also featured an array of talented swimmers from across the world, including Alaa Maso, the lone member of the FINA Refugee Team, who fled his home nation Syria to pursue his swimming ambitions.  

“Over the last week, Abu Dhabi has been at the center of the swimming global sphere, with more than 1,100 athletes from over 183 countries competing not only in the swimming pool, but also across high-diving and the open water swimming, for a prize purse of $3.2 million — the highest in FINA’s history,” said Al-Awani. 

He also highlighted that the tournament was broadcast to a global TV audience across 133 countries, including CCTV in China, NBC in North America, Super Sports across Africa and local host broadcasters, Abu Dhabi Sports Channel.

“I’d like to extend my thanks to the media,” he said. “Over the past week, we have hosted 160 accredited media to this world-class venue. I hope you have enjoyed your time here at Etihad Arena. I would also like to thank Captain Husain, Taha Alkushari and our friends at FINA, and for all the participating countries and athletes.” 

Al-Awani added: “We are also sending our best wishes to the 2022 organizing committee in Kazan, Russia, as they embark on their journey to delivering the next short course world championships (25m).”  

Haughey said she and her nation can look back at the Abu Dhabi edition with pride following some impressive performances in the pool. 

“It was amazing to know that I was the first person from Hong Kong, China to win a world championship and break a world record,” she said. “I’m sure in the future there will be a lot of up-and-coming swimmers who can achieve the same thing, too. Since day one, when I broke the world record, the Hong Kong, China team has been doing really well and made a lot of finals and it’s been a great week for the whole country.” 

Aidan Heslop of Great Britain was among the winners at the FINA high diving qualifier, producing the hardest dive ever attempted to triumph in the final round of the event. 

The 19-year-old, who received sevens from the judges to secure a winning score of 436.90 points, reflected on his triumph by saying: “You do have to be a little bit crazy for it, but we take some calculated risks on what we’re doing and don’t do anything silly. We really use out 10m diving that we started off with and adapt to these heights.” 

After the press conference the official closing ceremony took place inside the Etihad Arena, for the official handing over of the next FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), which is set to take place in Kazan, Russia in 2022.

DUBAI: The world champion in the Cross Country Bajas World Cup in the T3 class Dania Akeel will be announcing her participation in the 2022 Dakar Rally soon. Akeel along with her new Uruguayan co-driver Sergio Lafonte will also reveal the car that she will be driving during the rally at a press conference due to be held in the presence of her sponsors and representatives of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

Akeel won the world cup after competing against the biggest names in motor racing and was crowned by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile in the presence of the head of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation Prince Khalid bin Sultan. She managed to seal the historic win during her first season in the competition. The Dakar Rally will be the biggest challenge in her career in motorsports so far, and she seeks a strong debut at the mega sporting event that is being staged in Saudi Arabia for the third year in a row.

Her most recent appearance this year was at the Hail International Rally which, according to her, served as a training ground for the rally ahead wherein she familiarized herself with the track and topography of the region.

At the press conference, Akeel is expected to announce her full schedule for the 2022 season and reveal her sponsors.

RIYADH: The Saudi national women’s fencing team has launched a training camp at Aspire Academy in Doha alongside members of the Qatari and Kuwaiti squads.

Ten players from the Kingdom will train in the disciplines of foil, epee, and sabre. They are Leenn Al-Fozan, Aya Ammar, Yasmine Al-Sabban, Anahid Al-Khaibri, Dana Al-Qassem, Dai Al-Amiri, Laila Firas, Jana Al-Qudmani, Fawzia Al-Khaibri, and Yara Al-Faraidhi.

The team from Saudi Arabia will be supervised administratively by Malak Al-Sultan and Daad Al-Misfir, while training sessions will be conducted by Mohammed bin Aziza for the sabre, and Hani Al-Daoud for epee.

The joint Gulf camp, which runs until Dec. 29, will also be attended by 15 players each from the Qatar and Kuwait national teams. It aims to raise the technical and physical standards of the fencers as well as providing them with more valuable experience ahead of competitive tournaments and competitions.

LONDON: The calendar for season two of Extreme E has been announced, with the first race set to take place in the Saudi city of NEOM in February.

The inaugural season of the electric SUV series began in the Kingdom in April, in the desert dunes of AlUla, before heading to four other venues around the world.

The Extreme E championship takes place in off-road locations as part of its mission to drive awareness of climate change issues such as global warming, melting ice caps, rising sea levels, wildfires and extreme weather, while promoting sustainability and the adoption of electric vehicles to help protect the planet.

“After a spectacular opening season we are thrilled to be in a place where we can announce our season two calendar,” said Alejandro Agag, CEO and founder of Extreme E.

“All of us here at Extreme E are looking forward to revisiting some of the amazing race locations from the 2021 season to see for ourselves the positive impact our electric series has had and to see what more we can bring to the communities there,” he added.

“We also very much hope to add South America to our list of continents, and with visits to both Chile and Uruguay planned, it is shaping up to be another exciting season.”

The third race of the campaign, set to take place in July, could see the series visit either Scotland or the more familiar Senegal. Agreements are being finalized and more details will follow.

 

The Extreme E season two calendar (2022):

Feb. 19-20: NEOM, Saudi Arabia

May 7-8: Sardinia, Italy

July 9-10: Scotland or Senegal

Sept. 10-11: Antofagasta, Chile

Nov. 26-27: Punta del Este, Uruguay

The St. Helena — the former Royal Mail ship — provides the championship’s floating centerpiece, carrying the series’ vehicles, logistics equipment and paddock infrastructure, as well as playing host to scientific research with its on-board laboratory, all in a bid to lower the tour’s environmental impact.

Head-to-head races, individually known as X Prix, take place over two days, within an area no larger than 10 sq. km. Each team fields a male and female driver who each compete over one lap of the course, including a driver switch midway. Course designers have been tasked with carefully selecting options to provide the most challenging and exciting action, using natural obstacles and features with elevation changes and jumps.

Race organizers undertake thorough environmental, social and economic assessments of each location with a local third party in order to ensure best practices. These reports have influenced the way Extreme E operates, from water consumption, waste management and lighting, through to land management and ensuring the series leaves no trace once it has finished.

Extreme E also works with local experts, governments and NGOs to implement positive legacy initiatives at each location. Programs in season one included the funding of a turtle conservation project along the Red Sea coastline, the planting of 1 million mangroves with the nongovernmental organization TO.org and Oceanium in Senegal, cocoa agroforestry and Amazon conservation with the Nature Conservancy in Para state, Brazil, and the creation of a climate education syllabus for more than 3,500 schoolchildren in Greenland with UNICEF.

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian national team has topped the Middle East and Africa qualifying group for the FIFAe Nations Series 2022, the world governing body’s flagship gaming event.

The FIFAe Nations Online Qualifiers 2022 Play-Ins stage kicked off this month with the opening round and the qualifiers will continue until April.

After eight matches, the Saudi and UAE teams are tied on 15 points each and despite having an inferior goal difference (plus 3 to plus 13), the team from the Kingdom maintained its place at the top of the table as it had a better head-to-head record against the Emiratis.

The Saudi team is represented by 2018 FIFA eWorld Cup champion Mosaad Al-Dossary, known by his gaming name Msdossary, Yasser Al-Harthi, and Meshaal Al-Hubishi.

The South African team sits in third place with 12 points, the same as Qatar, but has a better goal difference of plus 7 to the Gulf nation’s minus 11. Kuwait is fifth and bottom of the qualifying group on six points.

The second round of qualifiers will take place on Jan. 27 and 28.

MILAN: AC Milan and Inter Milan moved a step closer to building their own stadium as they announced on Tuesday the design for the new San Siro.
“The Cathedral” project by Populous was chosen over Manica-Cmr Sportium’s “The Rings of Milano” design.
“The new San Siro will be the most beautiful stadium in the world for its strong identity and recognizability,” AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni said. “An attractive arena, accessible and sustainable for the city of Milan that will facilitate the growth of the clubs and their global competitiveness.”
It means the beginning of the end for the iconic Stadio Giuseppe Meazza — commonly referred to as San Siro — where the two rival teams currently play their home matches.
The new stadium will be built next to the Meazza, which is expected to be partially demolished and turned into a smaller arena after it hosts the opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The project, which will be finalized next year, is called “The Cathedral” because it was inspired by Milan’s cathedral — the Duomo di Milano — as well as the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele.
No timeline has been given but Scaroni told The Associated Press recently that he expected it to be finished by 2024 or 2025.
The stadium will be part of a new district dedicated to sport and leisure that will include extensive green space.
Populous designed Tottenham’s stadium as well as Wembley Stadium in London and Yankee Stadium in New York.
“The Cathedral is set to become one of the most iconic stadiums in the world ... and will become the heart of a new neighborhood,” said Christopher Lee, the company’s managing director for the region. “It will celebrate the cultural heritage of Milan and it will be enjoyed by the Milanese population for many generations to come. A stadium of Milan and for Milan.”

