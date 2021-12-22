You are here

  • Home
  • UAE's TAQA, ADNOC announce $3.6bn decarbonization project

UAE's TAQA, ADNOC announce $3.6bn decarbonization project

UAE's TAQA, ADNOC announce $3.6bn decarbonization project
Short Url

https://arab.news/rj4dp

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

UAE's TAQA, ADNOC announce $3.6bn decarbonization project

UAE's TAQA, ADNOC announce $3.6bn decarbonization project
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, also known as TAQA, and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC announced a $3.6 billion strategic project to decarbonize ADNOC’s offshore production operations by more than 30 percent.

This project will develop and operate a first-of-its-kind high-voltage, direct current HVDC-VSC subsea transmission system in the Middle East and North Africa, a statement said.

It will power ADNOC’s offshore production operations with cleaner and more efficient energy, delivered through the Abu Dhabi onshore power grid, owned and operated by TAQA’s transmission and distribution companies.

The transmission system will have a total installed capacity of 3.2 GW.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022 with commercial operation commencing in 2025.

The project will be funded through a special purpose vehicle  — a dedicated company that will be jointly owned by TAQA and ADNOC — each having a 30 percent stake.

Topics: economy TAQA ADNOC carbon capture

Related

UAE's ADNOC, TAQA to produce more than 30GW of renewable energy by 2030
Business & Economy
UAE's ADNOC, TAQA to produce more than 30GW of renewable energy by 2030

Saudi Arabia completes 16 off-plan housing projects worth $613m

Saudi Arabia completes 16 off-plan housing projects worth $613m
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia completes 16 off-plan housing projects worth $613m

Saudi Arabia completes 16 off-plan housing projects worth $613m
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Wafi, the Saudi government's platform for authorising and regulating off-plan property sales confirmed the completion of 16 housing projects across Saudi Arabia. 

The projects totaling in the region of SR2.3 billion ($614 million) are in Riyadh, Jeddah, Al-Khobar, and Al-Ahsa, according to SPA. 

These span a total area in excess of 638,000 sqm and include a variety of residential units ranging from villas, townhouses, and apartments.

Many of these units have already been delivered to Saudi families benefiting from the Sakani program.

Sakani is the housing program aimed at increasing the percentage of Saudi families' ownership to 70 percent, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia wafi Sakani Program Saudi Sakani Program

Related

Saudi Real Estate Refinance issues $533m sukuk 
Business & Economy
Saudi Real Estate Refinance issues $533m sukuk 

Jahez to start on Dec. 23 collecting $427m in Nomu’s biggest IPO in 2021

Jahez to start on Dec. 23 collecting $427m in Nomu’s biggest IPO in 2021
Updated 20 min 45 sec ago
Salma Wael

Jahez to start on Dec. 23 collecting $427m in Nomu’s biggest IPO in 2021

Jahez to start on Dec. 23 collecting $427m in Nomu’s biggest IPO in 2021
Updated 20 min 45 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi online food delivery platform Jahez International Co.’s initial public offering subscription starts tomorrow, Dec. 23, in what would be considered this year's biggest IPO on the parallel market Nomu.

The IPO that will run through Dec. 26, 2021 will help the company raise SR1.6 billion ($427 million).

Jahez, as it's known, is offering the highest price per share among Saudi IPOs year-to-date.

On Dec. 19, Jahez announced its offering price at SR850 ($226) per share – the highest end of its indicative range, according to a bourse filing.

As many as 272,786 shares representing nearly 14.4 percent of the total offering will be offered during the subscription period.

This followed the completion of the book-building process by HSBC Saudi Arabia, with its offering shares 38.8 times oversubscribed.

“The offering was met with strong interest from qualified institutional investors, which is a testament to the company’s financial and operational position, leading market position,” said the company’s chief Ghassab Al Mandeel in a bourse statement on Dec. 19, 2021.

 

Topics: Finance

UPS orders 19 Boeing 767 cargo jets

UPS orders 19 Boeing 767 cargo jets
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 34 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

UPS orders 19 Boeing 767 cargo jets

UPS orders 19 Boeing 767 cargo jets
  • Recent backlogs at ports have boosted demand for air cargo
Updated 34 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

Boeing announced Tuesday that it sealed an order to sell 19 freighter planes to UPS in the latest sign of how surging e-commerce use is boosting the air cargo market.


Based on list prices, the order would be worth $4.2 billion, but companies rarely pay full price for such bulk orders.


The deal comes on the heels of earlier orders for 80 new Boeing widebody freighters and more than 80 conversions to freighters, part of what the US aviation giant called a "record" cargo performance in 2021, according to a news release.


Recent backlogs at ports have boosted demand for air cargo, but experts expect the trend to extend beyond the pandemic given rising e-commerce demand.


Boeing has projected an annual increase of four percent in air cargo demand over the next 20 years.


UPS plans to take delivery of the aircraft between 2023 and 2025, according to the Boeing press release.


Shares of Boeing rocketed 5.9 percent to $199.52, while UPS rose 2.3 percent to $207.10.

Topics: economy

Related

Boeing sees strong demand for cargo and more efficient jets 
Business & Economy
Boeing sees strong demand for cargo and more efficient jets 

Foxconn’s India unit Bharat FIH files for $663m domestic IPO

Foxconn’s India unit Bharat FIH files for $663m domestic IPO
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 22 December 2021
Reuters

Foxconn’s India unit Bharat FIH files for $663m domestic IPO

Foxconn’s India unit Bharat FIH files for $663m domestic IPO
Updated 22 December 2021
Reuters

Hong Kong-listed FIH Mobile Ltd’s India unit Bharat FIH Ltd. on Wednesday filed for a domestic initial public offering of up to 50.04 billion rupees ($662.97 million), according to its draft prospectus.


FIH Mobile is a unit of Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn.

Topics: economy IPO India Apple Foxconn

Related

Apple supplier Foxconn’s profit down 24% in last quarter of 2019
Business & Economy
Apple supplier Foxconn’s profit down 24% in last quarter of 2019

Marriott, Diriyah Gate sign deal to open Ritz-Carlton and Luxury Collection hotels

Marriott, Diriyah Gate sign deal to open Ritz-Carlton and Luxury Collection hotels
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

Marriott, Diriyah Gate sign deal to open Ritz-Carlton and Luxury Collection hotels

Marriott, Diriyah Gate sign deal to open Ritz-Carlton and Luxury Collection hotels
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Marriott International, Inc. signed an agreement with Diriyah Gate Development Authority to open two luxury hotels as part of the Diriyah Project in Saudi Arabia.

Located in Diriyah around the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, the properties will bring modern and distinct views on luxury to the historic town of Diriyah, set to become one of the world’s most forthright cultural and heritage cities, according to a statement.

“We are delighted to be working with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority and look forward to elevating the luxury experience of the Diriyah Project with these two iconic and celebrated brands,” said Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

Topics: tourism

Latest updates

UAE's TAQA, ADNOC announce $3.6bn decarbonization project
UAE's TAQA, ADNOC announce $3.6bn decarbonization project
Saudi Arabia completes 16 off-plan housing projects worth $613m
Saudi Arabia completes 16 off-plan housing projects worth $613m
Saudi Arabia tops qualifying group for FIFAe Nations Series 2022
Saudi Arabia tops qualifying group for FIFAe Nations Series 2022
Life in Turkey takes toll on female Afghan MPs who fled Taliban rule
Life in Turkey takes toll on female Afghan MPs who fled Taliban rule
Jahez to start on Dec. 23 collecting $427m in Nomu’s biggest IPO in 2021
Jahez to start on Dec. 23 collecting $427m in Nomu’s biggest IPO in 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.