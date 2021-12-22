You are here

Blackstone to list India's first retail property REIT
RIYADH: Blackstone Group is planning to list India's first retail properties-centered REIT by mid-2022, with an estimated value of $2.2-2.5 billion, Economic Times reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the development.

The REIT’s portfolio entails a combination of its subsidiary Nexus Malls and assets acquired through a recent $1.5 billion deal with property development company Prestige Group.


A selection of investment bankers to handle the deal will be concluded by February, the sources said.

RIYADH: The board of Saudi Investment Bank, known as SAIB, has recommended its highest cash dividend since 2016, at SR0.7 per share, accounting to SR525 million ($140 million), as well as a capital increase of 33 percent.

The decision came as a step towards improving the bank’s capital base to support growth in the fiscal year 2022, SAIB said in a filing.

SAIB’s dividend payout recommendation brings it up 75 percent from the prior year’s dividends which stood at SR0.4.

The bank’s board recommendation for the capital hike will be via issuing bonus shares, granting one share for every three shares.

This will raise SAIB’s capital from SR7.5 billion to SR10 billion.

The bank was Saudi bourse's biggest gainer in morning trading, reaching its highest value compared to all closing prices in last two years, standing at SR18.76.

RIYADH: ACWA Power, a listed Saudi developer, investor and operator of power generation, water desalination and green hydrogen plants, said in a statement that it's appointing new executives while its Chief Portfolio Management Officer is stepping down.

ACWA Power brought on board Clive Turton as Chief Investment Officer. Turton joined ACWA Power from Vestas, where he served as President for the Asia- Pacific, or APAC, region. During his tenure, he oversaw operations of 3,500 employees and grew Vestas’ operations in markets like India, Vietnam, Australia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, and Japan.

Abdulhameed Muhaidib, currently the Executive Managing Officer of Noor Energy in the United Arab Emirates, will assume a newly created position of Deputy CFO starting from March 1, 2022. He has over 13-years of experience with ACWA Power, and is currently managing one of the most technically complex and largest projects that the company has undertaken in its history, according to the statement.

Rajit Nanda, the company’s Chief Portfolio Management Officer, is stepping down from his role in January 2022, to pursue other interests, the company said. Kashif Rana, ACWA Power’s Chief Financial Officer, who has held this position for over 8 years, will take over the portfolio management role, while remaining the CFO.

Commenting on the leadership changes, Paddy Padmanathan, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACWA Power said: “As a company, we have always believed in investing in exceptional people and seek talent who share our vision and passion to succeed. Rajit is certainly such a person who has played a pivotal role in driving ACWA Power’s growth and success during his tenure, initially as CFO, then as CIO and finally as CPMO. We wish him the very best for the future.

"I am also delighted to welcome Clive and Abdulhameed into the executive management fold. Both bring a wealth of experience spanning various disciplines to further strengthen the extraordinarily ambitious, talented and capable senior leadership team, who in turn lead the ACWA Power family comprised of over 3500 committed, passionate, entrepreneurial and enthusiastic professionals. I look forward to working with them as we execute our strategy of leading energy transition globally with both renewable energy and green hydrogen and deliver desalinated water to an increasingly thirsty world,” he added.

The UK’s GDP went up by a quarterly rate of 1.1 percent in the third quarter of 2021, which was lower than the initial estimate of 1.3 percent, according to the country’s Office for National Statistics. The rise in output was driven by elimination of some public health restrictions.

This, in turn, strengthened activity in the accommodation and food services and the arts, entertainment and recreation services industries, also known as consumer-facing sectors.

The economy slowed down from the 5.4 percent growth in the second quarter when several COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

Labor and product shortfalls could be responsible for the decline in construction and manufacturing production during the third quarter.

European economy

With the advent of omicron, it is not clear whether inflation will rise or decline in the coming period, Bloomberg reported, citing a council member in the European Central Bank.

If more lockdowns took place as a result of the variant, demand would weaken and inflationary pressures would ease off. On the other hand, if supply chain disruptions worsen, inflation would gain momentum

Egypt’s minimum wages

The National Council of Wages in Egypt announced, during its meeting today, Tuesday, that as of January 1, 2022, the minimum wage will be applied in the private sector.

The lower limit of wages in the sector is set at 2,400 pounds ($152.9) per month, Al Arabiya reported.

Mexico taming inflation

The Bank of Mexico has recently raised interest rates by 50 basis points to stand at 5.5 percent as the country grappled with two-decade high inflation.

The governor of the bank said that this shows commitment to tame inflationary pressures in the country after lifting interest rates for the fifth consecutive month.

Favorable assessment for Japanese economy

The Japanese government is set to raise its growth forecasts for the 2022 fiscal year to 3.2 percent, up from a previous 2.2 percent, according to the Jiji news agency.

US population

The US population grew by only 0.1 percent in 2021, the lowest expansion rate on record. This was driven by a drop in net international migration, lower fertility and higher mortality, with the latter partly attributed to the pandemic, according to the US Census Bureau. 

In another related development, life expectancy in the US declined to 77 years in 2020, falling noticeably by 1.8 years compared to 2019, data from the National Center for Health Statistics showed. 

Males suffered from a larger decrease in their expected lifetimes, as well as Black and Hispanic Americans when compared to White Americans.

RIYADH: The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, also known as TAQA, and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC announced a $3.6 billion strategic project to decarbonize ADNOC’s offshore production operations by more than 30 percent.

This project will develop and operate a first-of-its-kind high-voltage, direct current HVDC-VSC subsea transmission system in the Middle East and North Africa, a statement said.

It will power ADNOC’s offshore production operations with cleaner and more efficient energy, delivered through the Abu Dhabi onshore power grid, owned and operated by TAQA’s transmission and distribution companies.

The transmission system will have a total installed capacity of 3.2 GW.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022 with commercial operation commencing in 2025.

The project will be funded through a special purpose vehicle  — a dedicated company that will be jointly owned by TAQA and ADNOC — each having a 30 percent stake.

RIYADH: Wafi, the Saudi government's platform for authorising and regulating off-plan property sales confirmed the completion of 16 housing projects across Saudi Arabia. 

The projects totaling in the region of SR2.3 billion ($614 million) are in Riyadh, Jeddah, Al-Khobar, and Al-Ahsa, according to SPA. 

These span a total area in excess of 638,000 sqm and include a variety of residential units ranging from villas, townhouses, and apartments.

Many of these units have already been delivered to Saudi families benefiting from the Sakani program.

Sakani is the housing program aimed at increasing the percentage of Saudi families' ownership to 70 percent, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

