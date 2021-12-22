You are here

Dutch prosecutors demand life sentences in MH17 downing
Lawyers attend the judges’ inspection of the reconstruction of the MH17 wreckage, as part of the murder trial ahead of the beginning of a critical stage, in Reijen, Netherlands in May. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 22 December 2021
AP

  • Prosecutors said the four recklessly used a Russian missile to bring down the passenger jet, killing all 298 passengers and crew
  • Public prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks made the sentence demand on the third day of a presentation of evidence supporting the indictment
SCHIPHOL, Netherlands: Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday demanded life sentences for four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, saying they caused “deep and irreversible suffering” to relatives of the 298 people killed.
Prosecutors said the four recklessly used a Russian missile to bring down the passenger jet, killing all 298 passengers and crew.
Public prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks made the sentence demand on the third day of a presentation of evidence supporting the indictment. The suspects are being tried in absentia.
“The downing of MH17 with a Buk missile brutally ended the lives of all 298 people on board. Incredibly deep and irreversible suffering has been caused to the next of kin,” Ridderbeks told the court.
Anton Kotte, who lost his son, daughter-in-law and his 6-year-old grandson when MH17 was shot down, said the sentence demand felt like “a new start,” but he added that with prosecution arguments and the deliberation of judges still to come, and the possibility for appeals, justice still felt a long way off.
“We just started coming in the right direction ... but the outcome will be in the future,” he said outside court.
Life sentences are rare in the Netherlands, where the sentence means the convicted person spending the rest of their life in prison.
But Ridderbeks said it was a necessary in the MH17 downing because of the extreme nature of the crime and to act as a deterrent.
“It must send an unequivocal international message that aviation deserves the greatest possible protection and that gross acts of violence against it will be punished severely,” she said.
Prosecutors accuse Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Igor Pulatov as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, who were separatist rebels fighting Ukrainian government forces in 2014, of forming a team that aimed to bring down Ukrainian planes using a missile system trucked in from a Russian military base.
Prosecutor Thijs Berger told judges earlier Wednesday that it’s legally irrelevant that the suspects wanted to shoot down military and not civilian aircraft.
“Legally speaking they were ordinary citizens, they were not allowed to commit any violence,” he said.
The trial is being held in the Netherlands at a high security courtroom near Schiphol Airport because nearly 200 of those on board were Dutch citizens. Victims came from a total of 16 different nations.
Wednesday’s sentence demands came amid soaring tensions between Moscow and the West over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that has drawn fears of an invasion. Russia has denied plans to attack its neighbor.
Defense lawyers for Pulatov, who is the only suspect who is represented in court, will make their presentation to judges in March. Verdicts aren’t expected until September next year at the earliest.
Prosecutors had spent the previous two days explaining in meticulous detail the indictment and evidence backing it up to the panel of judges.
Prosecutors plotted in detail the route they say the Buk missile took to and from the launch site in an agricultural field near the village of Pervomaiskyi, using witnesses, social media posts, photos and video and intercepted phone calls and mobile phone location data.
They also discussed the forensic evidence gathered from the wreckage and bodies of victims that were recovered from eastern Ukraine and returned to the Netherlands for examination. Earlier in the trial, judges visited a hangar on a Dutch military air base where the wreckage is stored to view the mangled fragments.
The prosecutors concluded that the plane was shot down by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian 53rd Anti Aircraft Missile Bridade that was driven to the launch location “by orders of and under guidance of the suspects.”
The prosecutors also cited tapped conversations between Dubinski and Kharchenko discussing shooting down what they initially thought was a Ukrainian war plane.
Prosecutors argue that Girkin and Dubinskiy were senior separatist rebels while Pulatov and Kharchenko were their direct subordinates.
“Together they are responsible for the deployment of the Buk telar used to shoot down flight MH17,” prosecutors said in a written summary of their arguments.

Topics: Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 Netherlands prosecutors Ukraine

EU making efforts to amend Bosnian genocide denial law implemented by Austrian diplomat

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

EU making efforts to amend Bosnian genocide denial law implemented by Austrian diplomat

  • Former High Representative Valentin Inzko criminalized genocide denial in response to Serbian refusals to withdraw honors awarded to war criminals
  • The law and response to it threaten to shatter the fragile peace in Bosnia-Herzegovina; Serb politicians have threatened to withdraw from state-level institutions
LONDON: Senior EU officials are working behind the scenes to “correct” a recently introduced law in Bosnia-Herzegovina that criminalizes denial of the 1995 massacre of more than 8,000 Muslims in Srebrenica.

An official from the EU privately conceded that the row over the law risks igniting a fresh conflict in the region.

The country, which was formerly part of Yugoslavia, is embroiled in one of its worst diplomatic crises in decades. Serbian politicians, including their leader Milorad Dodik, have in recent months been accused of attempting to break up the country by withdrawing Serbian involvement from state-level institutions, including the army.

The row centers around a decision in July by Austrian diplomat Valentin Inzko, at the time the high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, to outlaw genocide denial. The high representative oversees the agreement that brought peace to the country after the Bosnian War.

Dodik argues that there is an imbalance of power in the three-member presidency that serves as the country’s head of state, and that Inzko’s actions are part of the problem and were undemocratic.

While Dodik’s moves to shift power into Serbian hands and away from multiethnic institutions have been condemned by the international community, leaked documents reveal that a senior EU official concluded that Inzko’s genocide denial law had contributed to the crisis.

Just before leaving office, Inzko made genocide denial an offense punishable by up to five years in prison. He cited the refusal by the Bosnian Serb assembly to withdraw honors awarded to three convicted war criminals as part of his reasoning.

Oliver Varhelyi, the European commissioner for neighborhood enlargement, gave a “frank assessment” that Inzko “was to blame for the current political crisis” in the country and the “delegitimization” of the Office of the High Representative. One of Varhelyi’s responsibilities is strengthening the EU’s relationship with aspiring member Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He said on Nov. 25: “While the Inzko amendments could not be disputed from the point of view of the law’s substance, the fact that it was imposed on the last day of (high representative) Inzko’s mandate had been problematic.

“Especially because it was an important decision, it should have been based on thorough debate having everyone on board. The question was now how to correct this.”

The Srebrenica massacre of more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims during the Bosnian War in 1995 is considered the most recent genocide on European soil. But while the word genocide is widely used internationally to describe the events, it remains a contentious issue within the state.

The complicated peacemaking process that followed the war resulted in a significant amount of power being vested in the Office of the High Representative in charge of implementing the peace deal — including the right to impose laws and dismiss officials if they threaten to undermine the postwar ethnic balance and reconciliation efforts.

In the leaked documents, Varhelyi was clear that he sees a way out of the diplomatic crisis. He urged Serbian parliamentarians to pause their plans to take back state powers in the fields of tax administration, the judiciary, intelligence and the national army for six months to allow for negotiations to take place.

Resolving the row over the genocide law is vital, he added, to get Dodik to recognize Inzko’s successor.

A European Commission spokesperson said: “The reconciliation process requires acknowledging what happened, honoring the victims and genuinely promoting reconciliation by confronting the roots of hatred that led to the genocide. Local ownership over the process is also key.”

Topics: European Union (EU) Bosnia-Herzegovina Srebrenica Milorad Dodik Valentin Inzko

US, Scottish doubts over key witness led to fears Lockerbie trial would collapse

Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

US, Scottish doubts over key witness led to fears Lockerbie trial would collapse

  • American and Scottish prosecutors had doubts about reliability of testimony
  • 1988 Lockerbie bombing killed 270 people and was blamed on a Libyan intelligence officer
LONDON: Prosecutors in Scotland and the US feared their case against the Libyan man convicted of the Lockerbie bombing would collapse if their concerns over the integrity of a star witness were made public, declassified documents have revealed.

Papers released on Tuesday showed that American and Scottish officials had privately raised doubts over the reliability of a man whose testimony was central to securing the prosecution of Abdelbaset Ali Al-Megrahi, a Libyan intelligence officer, for the 1988 Lockerbie bombing.

Al-Megrahi was sentenced to 27 years behind bars by a Scottish court after being found guilty of masterminding the 1988 bombing of an aircraft over Lockerbie, Scotland, that killed 270 people.

The testimony of Tony Gauci — a Maltese shopkeeper who claimed he sold clothing believed to have been used to wrap the bomb to a man resembling Al-Megrahi — was pivotal in securing his conviction in 2001.

But the new information, disclosed on the 33rd anniversary of the attack, has renewed calls for an appeal against the Libyan’s conviction.

Hans Koechler, who served as the UN’s independent observer at his trial, said: “I am even more convinced that a miscarriage of justice occurred.”

A report of a meeting between Alan Rodger, then Scotland’s lord advocate, and Robert Mueller, then the US assistant attorney-general, in Washington in 1992, reads: “If it became known we or the US were sending people to check on the soundness of Gauci’s identification, that would signal that we did not have a case on which we could confidently go to trial. The US Department of Justice maintained that they could not go to trial on the present identification.”

Gauci was the sole witness who linked Al-Megrahi directly to the bombing. In 2000, he told judges that Al-Megrahi “resembled a lot” a man who bought clothes from his shop.

But a 1992 letter from the Crown Office to Mueller raised doubts about that claim. “Further inquiries concerning the identification made by the shopkeeper Gauci could be seized upon by those in Malta, Libya and elsewhere hostile to the conclusions of the investigation.” 

In 2007, it emerged that the US had paid $2 million to Gauci.

Al-Megrahi was released from prison in 2009 and died of cancer in 2012.

Robert Black, professor emeritus of Scots law at Edinburgh University, who masterminded the trial, told The Times: “It is now more obvious than ever that the Megrahi conviction is built on sand. An independent inquiry should be instituted into the case by the Scottish government, the UK government or both.”

Topics: Scotland Lockerbie bombing Abdelbaset Ali Al-Megrahi

US appoints devout Muslim as its global religious envoy

Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

US appoints devout Muslim as its global religious envoy

  • Rashad Hussain has memorized the entirety of the Qur’an
  • His appointment was welcomed by civil society groups and former postholders
LONDON: The US Senate has confirmed a Muslim as the US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom for the first time.

Rashad Hussain, 42, was confirmed by the US Senate last Thursday by an overwhelming majority of 85 to five.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom hailed Hussain’s appointment, and highlighted his previous role as director for partnerships and global engagement at the National Security Council.

He also previously served as the Obama administration’s special envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

USCIRF Chair Nadine Maenza said in a statement: “With his years of knowledge and experience, Ambassador Hussain is well placed to advance the US government’s promotion of international religious freedom.”

Hussain is a devout Muslim and hafiz, meaning he has memorized the entirety of the Qur’an.

An Arabic and Urdu speaker, Hussain’s previous work has included fighting antisemitism in the US, and defending religious minorities in countries with Muslim majorities. 

“As a Muslim American, I have seen the impact of bigotry and guilt-by-association tactics used against minority communities, including the message it sends and dangers it poses to young people,” Hussain said in prepared remarks during the October confirmation hearing.

His appointment was welcomed by the US Muslim Public Affairs Council.

MPAC President Salam Al-Marayati said: “Rashad has served our community and country at the highest level of integrity and intelligence. Above all, he has served as a mentor and role model to Americans of all backgrounds, sharing with them the importance of public service and serving our country.”

Former religious freedom ambassador Rabbi David Saperstein joined Princeton University professor Robert P. George in supporting Hussain at the time of his confirmation hearing.

They wrote: “Hussain has enormous credibility across a broad range of faith groups, built on years of leadership in efforts for religious freedom.

“His nomination has brought enthusiastic praise from groups ranging from the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission and the Baptist World Alliance to the American Jewish Committee, the Anti-Defamation League and the Union for Reform Judaism, as well as widespread commendations from the Muslim community.”

Topics: United States of America (USA) Rashad Hussain Muslim American

UK approves Covid jab for under-12s as new daily cases top 100,000

Updated 22 December 2021
AFP

UK approves Covid jab for under-12s as new daily cases top 100,000

  • MHRA chief executive: Robust evidence to support a positive benefit risk for children in this age group
  • Officials announced 106,122 new infections Wednesday
LONDON: British regulators on Wednesday approved Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for use in children aged five to 11, as the country reported more than 100,000 new daily cases for the first time amid surging omicron variant infections.

The developments came after the government said it was cutting the isolation period required for positive cases and Wales followed Scotland in unveiling new post-Christmas curbs, primarily around hospitality and large events.

Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it had approved a new lower-dose formulation of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot after finding it was “safe and effective” for children aged five to 11.

MHRA chief executive June Raine said there was “robust evidence to support a positive benefit risk for children in this age group.”

The “overwhelming majority” of reported side-effects from the two-shot “age-appropriate” jab related to mild symptoms, such as a sore arm or a flu-like illness, she added.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, which advises UK health departments on immunization, said it was now advising offering a primary course of the vaccination to some within the age group.

Britain is in the midst of a stepped-up booster campaign, as it tries to minimize the impact of weeks of rising omicron infections, aiming to offer a third jab to all adults by the end of the month.

The variant is now the dominant strain of the virus across the country — already one of the hardest hit in Europe, with a death toll of 147,573 — as it registers daily cases at record levels.

Officials announced 106,122 new infections Wednesday, the highest figure since mass testing began in the summer of last year.

Earlier, the government said people who have tested positive can stop self-isolating after seven days instead of 10 if they have taken two negative lateral flow tests.

Amid the skyrocketing case numbers, it could potentially allow many more to join family Christmas celebrations.

Hours later, the devolved government in Wales announced a raft of new curbs from December 26, including limiting socialising in pubs, cinemas and restaurants to groups of six people or less.

Two-meter distancing will return in public places, while pubs and other licensed premises will be table service only and staff will have to collect contact tracing details and masks will be required once again.

Large events will essentially be banned, with the maximum permissible number of people allowed to gather indoors set at 30, and outdoors at 50.

It follows Scotland unveiling new rules there Tuesday, which also come into force on December 26 for at least three weeks and cap attendance at outdoor events at 500.

The move means the pandemic has forced the cancelation of Edinburgh’s hugely popular New Year’s Eve street party for the second successive year.

However, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted calls to impose stricter rules in England over Christmas.

The embattled leader, reeling from weeks of scandals and setbacks — plus growing discontent in his own party — has said he wants more evidence on omicron’s severity and ability to evade vaccines.

Meanwhile his government has signed deals to buy more than 4 million courses of two new antiviral drugs-- Pfizer’s ritonavir and US rival Merck/MSD’s molnupiravir — to treat Covid-19.

Molnupiravir, sold as Lagevrio, is part of a national trial run by the University of Oxford that people can join if they have virus symptoms.

Britain was the first country in the world to approve it last month and the authorities will make it available to those at high risk of severe illness, such as people with cancer.

Pfizer’s pill, marketed as Paxlovid, has yet to be authorized anywhere in the world.

The company said Tuesday that clinical trials showed it reduced hospital admissions and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent, when taken a few days after symptoms began.

Topics: Coronavirus UK omicron

UN Security Council adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

Updated 22 December 2021
AFP

UN Security Council adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

  • International community has struggled over how to avert a humanitarian catastrophe amid economic meltdown
  • Assistance supports “basic human needs in Afghanistan”
UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a US-proposed resolution that facilitates humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which is on the verge of economic collapse, while keeping funds out of Taliban hands.
The resolution states that “payment of funds, other financial assets or economic resources, and the provision of goods and services necessary to ensure the timely delivery of such assistance or to support such activities are permitted.”
Such assistance supports “basic human needs in Afghanistan” and is “not a violation” of sanctions imposed on entities linked to the Taliban, it adds.
The international community has struggled over how to avert a humanitarian catastrophe amid economic meltdown in Afghanistan since the Taliban swept back to power in mid-August, prompting the United States to freeze $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank.
An earlier US resolution had sought to authorize case-by-case exemptions to sanctions, but that was blocked by veto-wielding permanent Security Council members China and Russia.
“Humanitarian aid and life-saving assistance must be able to reach the Afghan people without any hindrance,” China’s UN Ambassador, Zhang Jun, said in a tweet Monday.
The decision to limit the scope of the resolution to one year, which was not part of the first draft, aims to satisfy Washington’s European allies, who, like India, had criticized the absence of any deadline and called for strict control over the destination of aid.

Topics: Afghanistan UN aid

