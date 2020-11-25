You are here

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 judges reject request to investigate alternative crash scenarios

Above, a court session of the MH17 trial in the high-security courtroom of The Schiphol Judicial Complex in Badhoevedorp, The Netherlands, on Aug. 31, 2020. (AFP file photo)
Reuters

  • MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a missile fired from territory held by pro-Russian rebels
AMSTERDAM: Judges hearing the case against four defendants in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on Wednesday rejected a defense request for more time to investigate alternative scenarios into the crash in eastern Ukraine.
MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a missile fired from territory held by pro-Russian rebels during fighting with Ukrainian government troops, international investigators say. All 298 people on board were killed, two-thirds of them Dutch nationals.
After years of collecting evidence, a Dutch-led international Joint Investigation team (JIT) last year said the missile launcher used to hit the civilian airplane came from a Russian army base just across the border.
The Dutch government holds Moscow responsible, and three Russians and a Ukrainian are on trial for murder. None of the suspects is in custody and only one is represented in court proceedings.
Russia has always denied involvement and has promoted a range of alternative theories, which the investigators rejected as unsupported by evidence.
Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said the defense had not provided a clear alternative scenario to investigate, while information on several other possible explanations was already part of the case file.
Steenhuis said witnesses who reported seeing the missile launcher on July 17, 2014, should be questioned again.
Judges also ruled that a new effort should be made to speak to the leader of Russia’s 53rd brigade, which has been identified by investigators as having transported the missile launcher.

Tens of thousands evacuated as India braces for cyclone

Updated 7 min 20 sec ago
AP

Tens of thousands evacuated as India braces for cyclone

  • The storm, with sustained winds of 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 145 kph (90 mph), is likely to damage crops, trees and houses
  • State governments were expecting widespread damage and canceled flights and trains as a precaution
Updated 7 min 20 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: Tens of thousands of people fled their homes in low-lying areas of southern India and moved to evacuation shelters on Wednesday to escape a cyclone that was barreling toward the region’s coast.
Cyclone Nivar is expected to bring heavy downpours after slamming ashore near Mamallapuram and Karaikal in Tamil Nadu state, the Meteorological Department said.
The storm, with sustained winds of 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 145 kph (90 mph), is likely to damage crops, trees, houses and electrical poles, it said in a statement.
S.N. Pradhan, director of India’s National Disaster Response Force, said thousands of emergency personnel have been deployed in coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry states, where the cyclone was expected to hit Wednesday night.
State governments were expecting widespread damage and canceled flights and trains as a precaution.
In Tamil Nadu’s capital, Chennai, authorities said they are closely monitoring the level of reservoirs and lakes to avoid a repeat of floods in 2015, when nearly 430 people died in the state. Flights at Chennai Airport will remain suspended until Thursday morning.
In Puducherry, top official Kiran Bedi appealed to residents to move to higher areas and stay indoors.
“Move to high places wherever you have to. There are relief centers. Please move there,” Bedi said in a video message on Twitter.
In May, nearly 100 people died after Cyclone Amphan, the most powerful storm to hit eastern India in more than a decade, ravaged the region and left millions without power.

