CMA approves Etihad Atheeb Telecom capital reduction

CMA approves Etihad Atheeb Telecom capital reduction
RIYADH: The Saudi Capital Market Authority has approved Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co.’s request to cut its capital, a statement on the authority’s website said.

The company, also known as GO, is a fixed-line operator in the Kingdom and provides voice and broadband services.

This will reduce the company’s capital to SR90 million ($24 million) from SR228.5 million.

The number of shares will to about 9 million, from 22.8 million.

The CMA said that this move is conditional on an approval from the company’s extraordinary general assembly, and the completion of related procedures and regulations.

Etihad Atheeb is set to release a disclosure document outlining to shareholders the proposed method of capital reduction and the predicted effect of such a decision before the general assembly. 

RIYADH: Uber-owned ride-hailing platform Careem saw at least a two-fold increase in its services across 13 markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan in 2021.

The Dubai-based platform completed a total of 109 million rides, the firm said in its 2021 customer and business trends report.

Cars and bikes transactions grew by 2.6 times compared to December 2020, while delivery and bill payments services grew 2.4 times and 2 times respectively.

The UAE’s completed rides saw a 28 percent increase compared to the previous year, being one of the seven markets that recorded a higher number of trips.

The growth in Careem's services comes as the Emirates' economy recovers from the pandemic.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority approved the initial public offering of Elm Co., the leading developer of e-government services in the Kingdom.

The authority approved selling of 24 million shares of Elm Co., which is representing 30 percent of its shares, to the public, it said in a statement.

The company's prospectus will be published within sufficient time prior to the start of the subscription period, the statement said.

Elm Co. is fully owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

 

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia continues to focus on efforts to spur the growth of startups in the Kingdom to help boost the national economy, as is evident from the recently announced Saudi budget 2022.

According to Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, the MENA region’s largest economy is expected to post a surplus of SR27 billion in 2023 and SR42 billion in 2024.

Added to this, the nation’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund announced plans to invest $40 billion locally in 2022.

Government spending

Mohammed Al-Zubi, founder and managing partner of technology-focused venture capital firm Nama Ventures, pointed out that Saudi entrepreneurs would welcome this move.

He said: “Anytime we see significant spending by the government in different sectors, we immediately see opportunities for startups to participate.”

“After all, if we can’t find entities willing to write checks for startup innovators, they will go nowhere,” he said.

The venture capital boss added: “All areas need their fair share of attention, and different areas complement each other as they grow.

“For example, if you enhance the infrastructure of your cities, those cities will absorb more citizens, which in turn will increase demand for healthcare, education, entertainment, and other things. We need solutions in all areas.”

The ongoing Tadawul SR5.02 billion initial public offering and its liberalization reforms promise to ease the path of fast-growing firms seeking to list on the exchange.

Al-Zubi said: “As a venture capital firm, this is music to our ears. The more we see the ease of listing on the public market, the more we see an opening up of liquidity for our startups. This means we do not have to rely on strategic acquisitions from abroad.”

IPOs

He added: “We want to see listings on the Saudi stock exchange of a new generation of high-growth technology startups to get the right exit valuations that their peers in other regions enjoy.”

Al-Zubi said that Tadawul is keeping pace with the Dubai stock market.

He added: “I think the sheer size of the Saudi economy would guarantee its fair share in the total public market in the region.”

“That being said, I think both exchanges complement each other. Both investors and entrepreneurs will see benefits in listing on both to gain different sets of investors.”

Promoting SMEs

In an email interview, the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, Monshaat, highlighted the opportunities the budget of 2022 holds for startups.

It said several government-funded initiatives will continue to support startups next year while the national economy recovers from the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Monshaat said: “Entrepreneurship support is provided by entrepreneurial platforms (businesses incubators, business accelerators, and co-working spaces), government fee-refund program, direct and indirect lending programs for small and medium-sized enterprises, support for fast-growing SMEs and unicorns, to name a few.

“Overall, the fiscal spending on the startups will continue in line with the 2030 objective of increasing the SME contribution to 35 percent by 2030.”

It added that as the small business sector matures, “we need to find further solutions from a best practice and best-fit approach that support a trajectory of startups into high-growth firms, corporate lighthouses that shape the value proposition of the Kingdom as a startup destination.”

Monshaat said many business models have evolved as the health crisis has eased, and some of them could take advantage of the digital economy to grow.

Digital transformation

The body said: “With digitization progressing quickly, entrepreneurs can leverage these means to develop, deploy and thrive on new business models, effective collaborations, and the continued recovery.

“In doing so, the employment impact will also be positively influenced as new sectors grow such as tourism and more traditional sectors recover.”

Al-Jadaan said the public and private sectors worked jointly to cut the unemployment rate to 11.3 percent, adding that the government aims to continue to reduce it to 7 percent or less by 2030.

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, Mawani, has launched a new shipping service between Jeddah and Djibouti carrying over 100 standard containers per week, in partnership with Egyptian leading container shipping company Transmar.

The new shipping service will enhance the Kingdom’s export of petrochemicals in the region and increase transshipment operations and freights.

The service will rank Jeddah the leading port regionally, and one of three of the Kingdom’s ports included in the 2021 edition of Lloyd’s List of Top 100 Ports.

Mawani is working on increasing the capacity of container terminals in Jeddah by over 70 percent, amounting to 13 million containers, it said.

Its commercial contracts and development programs aim to raise the efficiency of operating container terminals in Jeddah, with contracts extending 30 years, and SR9 billion ($2.3 billion) of investments.

RIYADH: Japan’s Softbank is finalizing a $4 billion loan from a group of lenders led by US private equity firm Apollo Global Management, to cover turbulence in its portfolio.

The loan would be secured by SoftBank’s second Vision Fund, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The fund’s roughly $40 billion pot includes stakes in 150 companies such as Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, digital-banking startup Revolut, and Cameo, where celebrities sell personalized messages, the sources said.

The deal confirms the Japanese conglomerate’s need for money and Apollo’s push into lending. 

The loan will be used for a range of bets secured by Softbank’s second Vision Fund valued at $38 billion — as several of its holdings have lately gone public — with the aim of turning those investments into profits.

Softbank reported a $3.5 billion quarterly loss in November due to bad bets on Chinese tech company Didi Global.

Skeptical about bad bets, investors drifted away from the second fund causing Softbank’s cash to fall short in supply.

“We are in the middle of a blizzard,” SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said.

