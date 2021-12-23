You are here

Israeli archaeologists find treasures in ancient shipwrecks
Jacob Sharvit, director of the Marine Archaeology Unit of the Israel Antiquities Authority holds the finds made near the ancient city of Caesarea, dated to Roman and Mamluk periods, around 1,700 and 600 years ago on Wednesday. (AP)
JERUSALEM: The Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday the discovery of remnants of two shipwrecks off the Mediterranean coast, replete with a sunken trove of hundreds Roman and medieval silver coins.
The finds made near the ancient city of Caesarea were dated to the Roman and Mamluk periods, around 1,700 and 600 years ago, archaeologists said. They include hundreds of Roman silver and bronze coins dating to the mid-third century, as well as more than 500 silver coins from the Middle Ages found amid the sediment.
They were found during an underwater survey conducted by the IAA's Marine Archaeology Unit in the past two months, said Jacob Sharvit, head of the unit.
Among the other artifacts recovered from the site near the ancient city of Caesarea were figurines, bells, ceramics, and metal artifacts that once belonged to the ships, such as nails and a shattered iron anchor.
The IAA made its announcement just days ahead of Christmas, and underscored the discovery of a Roman gold ring, its green gemstone carved with the figure of a shepherd carrying a sheep on his shoulders.
Robert Kool, head of the authority's coin department, called the item “exceptional.”
“On the gemstone is engraved an image of the ‘Good Shepherd,’ which is really one of the earliest symbols of Christianity,” he said.
Sharvit said that the Roman ship is believed to have originally hailed from Italy, based on the style of some of the artifacts. He said it remained unclear whether any remnants of the wooden ships remained intact beneath the sands.

DUBAI: Two Arab films, “A Hero” and “Tala’vision,” made the cut as the shortlists for the upcoming 94th Oscars ceremony were announced by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences this week.

Iranian producer Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero,” which made the shortlist for best international feature film, tells the story of Rahim, a traditional sign-maker imprisoned for an unpaid debt. During a two-day period of leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint, but things do not go as planned.

Farhadi previously won multiple foreign film Oscars with “A Separation” and “The Salesman.”

“Tala’vision,” by Jordanian filmmaker Murad Abu Eisheh, is competing in the live action short film category.

The film tells the story of a young girl trapped in a war zone who connects with the outside world through a small television, until laws force her father  to get rid of it. 

The list also includes another Arab story, “A Broken House,”  which is shortlisted for best documentary short subject category.

Directed by Jimmy Goldblum, the film revolves around a Syrian artist, Mohamad Hafez, who after receiving a single-entry visa to study architecture in the US, realizes he cannot return home.

He starts to create life-like replicas of his Damascus neighborhood to fight homesickness.

The final list of Oscar nominations will be revealed on Feb. 8, and the awards will be handed out on March 27.

JEDDAH: Director Hamzah K. Jamjoom’s “Rupture,” which won the top prize in the Red Sea International Film Festival’s Best Saudi film category, plays out like an abstract painting. Sometimes, such art work is fascinating for its myriad colors and thought-provoking concepts. But it is often a puzzle that a viewer has to work hard to fully understand. Similarly, Jamjoom's work is a brilliant work of art that defies easy comprehension, in this reviewer’s opinion. One has to follow the movie without letting one's attention waver even for a few minutes — it is, in other words, an array of moving images that convey a whole lot of hidden meanings. The result is metaphorical and magnificent. 

“Rupture,” a complicated psychological thriller, tells the story of a pregnant Saudi woman who must distinguish reality from dreams and drug-induced delusions and perceptions of death, before a killer gets to her and her family. US actor Billy Zane, Saudi actress Sumaya Rida and Saudi actor Fayez Bin Jurays star in the flick. 

“Rupture,” a complicated psychological thriller. (Supplied)

The Saudi director packs his work with impactful messages, including discussions of culture clashes and the thin line between individual freedom and dependency – with the protagonist’s frustration at being tied down to her husband, his family and domesticity given much thought. 

The plot — which unfolds in a covert manner, often through darkened frames that heighten the mysteriousness of the narrative — follows an Arab couple from different cultural backgrounds who move to London to seek medical treatment for the wife’s risky pregnancy. Despite her doctor's advice and husband's consternation, wife and mother-to-be Malak is determined to go through the ordeal. But when the husband, Rakan, has to go back home on an urgent family requirement, Malak is left alone to fight her own demons, to separate fact from the figment of her imagination and to keep at bay delusional tendencies which trouble her through horrid nightmares. 

Jamjoom underlines his film with an unmistakable message about women’s empowerment in society. 

Arguably, Rupture, though with excellent production values such as cutting edge editing and largely able performances, is not easy to understand and may not be everyone’s cup of tea. as the story could have been less complicated. But the challenges overcome by the director and the cast make it a worthy watch. Zane stands out as a stern concierge out to preach his morals to the pregnant woman, played by Rida whose expressive moments of fear and panic add to the gloom and darkness of the narrative.  Jurays seems to have trouble sinking into his character, failing to bring in the awful fear of possibly losing the woman he adores to the screen.

CHENNAI: A great actor will light up even a dull story, though Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, “The Lost Daughter,” is not dull by any means. However, Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman (who won for her role in 2018’s “The Favorite”) brings her usual powerful presence to the film in which she plays a mother who pines for her grown-up daughters.

The film screened as part of the recent Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah and although it does not flow smoothly from start to finish, it is a brutally uncompromising look at motherhood that is unflinching and attention-grabbing.

The director turns Elena Ferrante’s 2008 novel into a warm, almost sensual, narrative with enrapturing details, but despite an array of fantastic actors like Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Paul Mescal and Peter Sarsgaard (in a brief but memorable appearance), it is Coleman who keeps us mesmerized, pushing the plot from one frame to another.

The film stars oscar-winner Olivia Coleman. (YouTube)

We see middle-aged Leda (Coleman) holidaying on a glorious sun-kissed Greek island. She is alone and polite, but so introverted that she hates when someone appears on the beach. One day she gets sucked into drama on the shoreline — a little girl is lost and Leda finds her. She at once becomes a hero, especially to the girl's mother, Nina (Dakota Johnson).

In a flashback, which is equally fascinating as the present-day, a young Leda (essayed by Jessie Buckley) is a bright scholar, whose work is beginning to be noticed in academic circles. But she has two small daughters who force her to make difficult choices when it comes to her career.

“The Lost Daughter” plays out like a chapter in remorse and regret of a woman who had lost out on her motherhood. The film is all the more arresting because Gyllenhaal relies on closeups that keep us glued to the screen. Such frames add to the tension and the anguishing sense of isolation that Leda has pushed herself into. Gyllenhaal works on Coleman to bring out her character's inwardness, and the actress does not fail, imbuing Leda with compelling mannerisms that hint at a turbulent past and traces of hostility. Nuanced direction by Gyllenhaal has ensured that despite her status as a celebrity actress in her own right, this is Coleman's drama through and through. It is a magnificent performance, with Johnson and Sarsgaard paling in comparison.  

RIYADH: Warchief and Chindy are not your regular DJs. The pseudonymous pair, who hail from Saudi Arabia and Oman, make up the musical duo Jazzy Spa Sounds, which Chindy describes as “a place where we explore music and sounds.”

The friends, whose real names are Mohammed Alhamdan and Mohammed Al-Kindi, first met in 2014 and have worked together on several projects ever since. Though they have never envisioned a full-time career in DJing, music has always been important to the longtime friends. Warchief is a singer and a producer — his first music video that he directed has over 30 million YouTube views — while Chindy counts music as one of his earliest passions.

“We’ve always been involved around music creatively, but I think we’ve been for the past, everything we’ve been doing is visual or experience-based. So we wanted to express more music through this platform,” said Warchief, who is also known by his moniker Abu Hamdan.

The idea for the platform was conceived in 2017 after a quick Google search for a massage parlor in Dubai, where they stumbled across a place called Jazzy Spa, which ultimately inspired the musical duo’s stage name.

But it wasn’t until the initial COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and the subsequent lockdowns that the friends decided to explore music more seriously.

“We were stuck together in Riyadh and we launched a whole show on Twitch where we did everything from DJing live to hosting,” said Chindy. “We would go live daily for an hour, two or three hours. We were always performing.”

In addition to being a musician and producer, Alhamdan is also an actor and comedian. Meanwhile, Chindy is one of the designers behind cult streetwear label Shabab as well as a photographer and artist.

The multi-talented creatives note that music is a way to merge all of their interests and build on all of their different skills under one umbrella.

“In music, you can produce merch, which is the fashion aspect of it. You can create music videos, which is equivelant to directing shorts,” said Chindy.

“Music is a nice gateway to build a small world and explore it and let the audience imagine it. With music, you can develop and explore all of your skills,” he added.

Jazzy Spa Sounds recently played at the second edition of MDLBeast’s Soundstorm festival in Riyadh, as well as during the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah last week.

The friends said that they plan to use Jazzy Spa Sounds as a larger musical platform that goes beyond just DJing.

“There are no rules to it,” Warchief said.

DUBAI: Riyadh’s music festival SOUNDSTORM has returned with an exciting lineup of international musicians, Arab pop stars, and Saudi talent, including DJ and producer Nouf Sufyani, also known by her stage name Cosmicat.

She told Arab News that the festival, which runs until Dec. 19, had opened a “world of opportunities for the music community” in Saudi Arabia.

“As local talent, we’ve got a huge opportunity now and can see a lot of artists rising to the surface and getting the recognition they truly deserve. MDLBEAST is a game-changer for the music industry in Saudi and the region.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“We’ve had a thriving underground music community in Saudi for so long. Today, we can pursue our dreams in Saudi, grow our talent through industry events and connect with the wider regional music scene and professionals,” she said.

Jeddah born and raised, Cosmicat produces electronic music, specifically deep house, and techno. She grew up listening to pop, disco, rhythm and blues, and hip-hop, the influence of all noticeable in her music selection.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I bought my first set of gear online and began DJing in my bedroom, using my innate understanding of music flow and online resources to teach myself.

“I decided to take my passion up a level with learning how to mix records and one thing led to another. People started recognizing my sound and I was lucky enough to pursue making music and being able to take my passion as a career,” she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Her stage name Cosmicat comes from her love for cats. “Combine that with my deep interest in cosmology and there you have it, Cosmicat,” she said.

Being a female DJ in the Kingdom has not been without its challenges.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“The most challenging part is thriving in a male-dominated industry which is also quite niche. This isn’t the case only in the region, but worldwide.

“We never had actual career opportunities for musicians yet alone female musicians. Now we’ve got our dreams served to us with incredible opportunities for growth,” she added.

When she started her music career, Cosmicat got support from her family and friends, but some people predicted she would never go far in the industry as a Saudi woman. “I never let it affect me – and look how far we’ve come now?” she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cosmicat took to the stage in 2019 during the first edition of MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM, an experience she said was a “special moment” in her career. “I’m very proud to be able to perform in my country at one of the biggest music festivals in the world.”

The record producer is working on releasing an EP with three to four tracks. “It’ll be focused on my emotional journey, but it’s still work in progress. Stay tuned,” she added.

