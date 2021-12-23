You are here

  • Home
  • Biden says a Trump candidacy would motivate second term run

Biden says a Trump candidacy would motivate second term run

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. (AP)
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rgjzs

Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

Biden says a Trump candidacy would motivate second term run

Biden says a Trump candidacy would motivate second term run
  • Trump continues to falsely claim that his 2020 defeat to Biden was due to voter fraud and that the election was “stolen” from him
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Though he isn’t even a year into his first term, US President Joe Biden says one factor could help convince him to run again in 2024: a rematch against 2020 rival Donald Trump.
“That would increase the prospect of running,” Biden told ABC News on Wednesday.
When asked about whether he would stand for re-election, the 79-year-old Democrat responded that he would.
“But look,” he said. “I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now, if I’m in good health, then in fact I would run again.”
And if that means facing off once more against 75-year-old former president Trump, who launched a no-holds-barred campaign against Biden last year?
“You’re trying to tempt me now,” Biden said with a smile.
“Sure, why would I not run against Donald Trump if he were the nominee?“
Trump continues to falsely claim that his 2020 defeat to Biden was due to voter fraud and that the election was “stolen” from him.
It was under that bogus premise that Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6 as Congress was certifying Biden’s presidential win.
Though Biden’s second-in-command Kamala Harris was once considered his potential political successor, there are questions about her political future as rumors have swirled through Washington that the president and vice president’s relationship is not strong.
Harris, 57, seems to be struggling to find her place in the White House, where she has been charged with tackling particularly sensitive missions, such as minority voting rights and migration issues.
Meanwhile Trump has repeatedly hinted at another possible White House campaign, but has yet to announce his plans.
iba-caw/mlm

Topics: Donald Trump Joe Biden USElection2024

Related

Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
World
US House Capitol Jan. 6 probe subpoenas more Trump aides
Trump’s social media venture says it has raised $1bn
Business & Economy
Trump’s social media venture says it has raised $1bn

China orders lockdown of up to 13 million people in Xi’an amid virus spike

China orders lockdown of up to 13 million people in Xi’an amid virus spike
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

China orders lockdown of up to 13 million people in Xi’an amid virus spike

China orders lockdown of up to 13 million people in Xi’an amid virus spike
  • The Xi’an restrictions are some of the harshest since China in 2020 imposed a strict lockdown in and around Wuhan, after the coronavirus was first detected there in late 2019
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: China ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi’an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympic Games.
State media reported that city officials ordered all residents to stay home unless they had a pressing reason to go out and suspended all transport to and from the city apart from special cases.
One person from each household will be permitted out every two days to buy household necessities, the order said. It took effect at midnight Wednesday, with no word on when it might be lifted.
Social media posts recorded panic buying of groceries and household products, with the government saying new supplies would be brought in on Thursday.
Xi’an on Thursday reported another 63 locally transmitted cases over the previous 24 hours, pushing the city’s total to at least 211 over the past week. Xi’an is the capital of Shaanxi province, famed for its imperial relics, as well as a major center of industry.
China has also been dealing with a substantial outbreak in several cities in the eastern province of Zhejiang near Shanghai, although isolation measures there have been more narrowly targeted.
China has adopted strict pandemic control measures under its policy of seeking to drive new transmissions to zero, leading to frequent lockdowns, universal masking and mass testing. While the policy has not been entirely successful while leading to massive disruptions in travel and trade, Beijing credits it with largely containing the spread of the virus.
Those measures have been stepped up in recent days ahead of the start of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 4.
The Xi’an restrictions are some of the harshest since China in 2020 imposed a strict lockdown on more than 11 million people in and around the central city of Wuhan, after the coronavirus was first detected there in late 2019.
China has reported 4,636 deaths among a total of 100,644 cases of COVID-19.

 

 

 

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Xi'an

Related

Special In Indian-administered Kashmir, two hard coronavirus years for ‘pencil village’
World
In Indian-administered Kashmir, two hard coronavirus years for ‘pencil village’
The Japan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, which officials have said will remain open despite the outbreak. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
COVID-19 cluster found at sushi restaurant at Dubai Expo’s Japan Pavilion

Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say

Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say
Updated 23 December 2021
AP

Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say

Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say
  • That analysis included all cases of COVID-19 confirmed by PCR tests in England in the first half of December in which the variant could be identified
Updated 23 December 2021
AP

Two new British studies provide some early hints that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than the delta version.
Scientists stress that even if the findings of these early studies hold up, any reductions in severity need to be weighed against the fact omicron spreads much faster than delta and is more able to evade vaccines. Sheer numbers of infections could still overwhelm hospitals.
Still, the new studies released Wednesday seem to bolster earlier research that suggests omicron may not be as harmful as the delta variant, said Manuel Ascano Jr., a Vanderbilt University biochemist who studies viruses.
“Cautious optimism is perhaps the best way to look at this,” he said.
An analysis from the Imperial College London COVID-19 response team estimated hospitalization risks for omicron cases in England, finding people infected with the variant are around 20% less likely to go to the hospital at all than those infected with the delta variant, and 40% less likely to be hospitalized for a night or more.
That analysis included all cases of COVID-19 confirmed by PCR tests in England in the first half of December in which the variant could be identified: 56,000 cases of omicron and 269,000 cases of delta.
A separate study out of Scotland, by scientists at the University of Edinburgh and other experts, suggested the risk of hospitalization was two-thirds less with omicron than delta. But that study pointed out that the nearly 24,000 omicron cases in Scotland were predominantly among younger adults ages 20 to 39. Younger people are much less likely to develop severe cases of COVID-19.
“This national investigation is one of the first to show that omicron is less likely to result in COVID-19 hospitalization than delta,” researchers wrote. While the findings are early observations, “they are encouraging,” the authors wrote.
The findings have not yet been reviewed by other experts, the gold standard in scientific research.
Ascano noted the studies have limitations. For example, the findings are specific to a certain point in time during a quickly changing situation in the United Kingdom and other countries may not fare the same way.
Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, said that in the Scottish study, the percentage of younger people was almost twice as high for the omicron group compared with the delta group, and that “could have biased the conclusions to less severe outcomes caused by omicron.”
He nonetheless said the data were interesting and suggest omicron might lead to less severe disease. But he added: “It’s important to emphasize that if omicron has a much higher transmission rate compared to delta, the absolute number of people requiring hospitalization might still increase, despite less severe disease in most cases.”
Data out of South Africa, where the variant was first detected, have also suggested omicron might be milder there. Salim Abdool Karim, a clinical infectious disease epidemiologist in South Africa, said earlier this week that the rate of admissions to hospitals was far lower for omicron than it was for delta.
“Our overall admission rate is in the region of around 2% to 4% compared to previously, where it was closer to 20%,” he said. “So even though we’re seeing a lot of cases, very few are being admitted."

Topics: omicron variant omicron

Related

Health chiefs fear ‘gathering storm’ as omicron variant sweeps world
World
Health chiefs fear ‘gathering storm’ as omicron variant sweeps world
Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated: WHO
World
Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated: WHO

US designates Al-Qaeda network in Brazil as global terrorists

US designates Al-Qaeda network in Brazil as global terrorists
Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

US designates Al-Qaeda network in Brazil as global terrorists

US designates Al-Qaeda network in Brazil as global terrorists
Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: US Department of the Treasury designated members of a Brazil-based network of Al-Qaeda-affiliated individuals and their companies for providing support to the terrorist group. 
“Al-Qaeda and its regional affiliates continue to pose a threat to countries around the world (and) the United States is taking action today to stem the funding of this terrorist group by designating members of a Brazil-based network of Al-Qaeda-affiliated individuals and their companies as Specially Designated Global Terrorists,” the State Department said in a statement.
The US designated Haytham Ahmad Shukri Ahmad Al-Maghrabi, who was one of the initial members of an Al-Qaeda support network in Brazil, Mohamed Sherif Mohamed Awadd, who had received bank transfers from other Al-Qaeda associates in Brazil, and Ahmad Al-Khatib, who is based in Brazil; as well as Awadd and Al-Khatib’s companies. 
“The continued activities of this Brazil-based network demonstrate that Al-Qaeda remains a global terrorist threat (and) the United States is committed to working with our partners, including Brazil, to disrupt Al-Qaeda’s financial support networks,” the statement added.

Topics: United States Al-Qaeda Brazil US Treasury Department Specially Designated Global Terrorists

Related

US commander: Al-Qaeda numbers in Afghanistan up ‘slightly’
World
US commander: Al-Qaeda numbers in Afghanistan up ‘slightly’
US appoints devout Muslim as its global religious envoy
World
US appoints devout Muslim as its global religious envoy

Typhoon-hit Philippines province requests troops to contain chaos

Typhoon-hit Philippines province requests troops to contain chaos
Updated 23 December 2021
Ellie Aben

Typhoon-hit Philippines province requests troops to contain chaos

Typhoon-hit Philippines province requests troops to contain chaos
  • Bohol reports incidents of looting amid food shortages
Updated 23 December 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The governor of a Philippine province devastated by Typhoon Rai pleaded with the central government on Wednesday to deploy more security personnel to the region, where the situation has worsened due to food shortages.

At least 375 people were killed and hundreds injured, according to Philippine police estimates, when Typhoon Rai slammed the southern and central regions of the country last week, destroying infrastructure, uprooting trees and knocking out communications and electricity in hard-hit areas in the Visayas, Mindanao and Luzon islands.

In the holiday island province of Bohol, one of the worst-affected areas in Central Visayas, Gov. Arthur Yap has warned that food is running out and that the province’s 1.4 million people are increasingly desperate, with many still without access to power, phone services and drinking water.

“It’s really very chaotic on the ground — it’s very difficult. So I really asked for the PNP (Philippine National Police) and the army to send us more troops and police to ensure that we can maintain peace and stability in the area,” Yap said in a television interview.

He added that incidents of looting have already been reported in two towns in the northern part of the province.

Similar reports have come from other regions, prompting the government to declare on Tuesday a state of calamity in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga due to the impact of the typhoon. In a Tuesday night television address, Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said that more than 14,200 police have already been deployed as part of the Typhoon Rai response.

“But we are sending additional personnel from different police regional offices to augment the existing security forces,” he said.

BACKGROUND

At least 375 people were killed and hundreds injured after Typhoon Rai slammed several regions.

As most of the government’s emergency funds have been allocated to the COVID-19 response, international donors have pledged assistance to aid in the typhoon recovery efforts. China on Wednesday announced that it was donating $1 million to relief efforts, while the EU allocated an initial amount of €1.7 million ($1.9 million).

The US, France, Canada, Australia, Japan and other countries have also sent and pledged assistance, presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles told reporters.

“We’re doing everything in terms of budget, the necessary moves and the necessary actions,” he said. “We are likewise grateful to our friends in the international community, partners and allies for their offers of assistance.”

The Philippines is regularly hit by typhoons, but climate change is said to be increasing their frequency. Typhoon Rai, locally named “Odette,” is the most powerful storm to hit the country this year.

The death toll is expected to increase as emergency crews enter affected areas to restore communications and power.

Topics: Philippines typhoon

Related

Update Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food (L) is displayed along a road in Surigao City, Surigao del norte province, on December 19, 2021, days after super Typhoon Rai devastated the city. (AFP)
World
Death toll in Philippines typhoon surges to 375: national police
Saudi king, crown prince commiserate with typhoon-stricken Filipinos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi king, crown prince commiserate with typhoon-stricken Filipinos

EU making efforts to amend Bosnian genocide denial law implemented by Austrian diplomat

EU making efforts to amend Bosnian genocide denial law implemented by Austrian diplomat
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

EU making efforts to amend Bosnian genocide denial law implemented by Austrian diplomat

EU making efforts to amend Bosnian genocide denial law implemented by Austrian diplomat
  • Former High Representative Valentin Inzko criminalized genocide denial in response to Serbian refusals to withdraw honors awarded to war criminals
  • The law and response to it threaten to shatter the fragile peace in Bosnia-Herzegovina; Serb politicians have threatened to withdraw from state-level institutions
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Senior EU officials are working behind the scenes to “correct” a recently introduced law in Bosnia-Herzegovina that criminalizes denial of the 1995 massacre of more than 8,000 Muslims in Srebrenica.

An official from the EU privately conceded that the row over the law risks igniting a fresh conflict in the region.

The country, which was formerly part of Yugoslavia, is embroiled in one of its worst diplomatic crises in decades. Serbian politicians, including their leader Milorad Dodik, have in recent months been accused of attempting to break up the country by withdrawing Serbian involvement from state-level institutions, including the army.

The row centers around a decision in July by Austrian diplomat Valentin Inzko, at the time the high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, to outlaw genocide denial. The high representative oversees the agreement that brought peace to the country after the Bosnian War.

Dodik argues that there is an imbalance of power in the three-member presidency that serves as the country’s head of state, and that Inzko’s actions are part of the problem and were undemocratic.

While Dodik’s moves to shift power into Serbian hands and away from multiethnic institutions have been condemned by the international community, leaked documents reveal that a senior EU official concluded that Inzko’s genocide denial law had contributed to the crisis.

Just before leaving office, Inzko made genocide denial an offense punishable by up to five years in prison. He cited the refusal by the Bosnian Serb assembly to withdraw honors awarded to three convicted war criminals as part of his reasoning.

Oliver Varhelyi, the European commissioner for neighborhood enlargement, gave a “frank assessment” that Inzko “was to blame for the current political crisis” in the country and the “delegitimization” of the Office of the High Representative. One of Varhelyi’s responsibilities is strengthening the EU’s relationship with aspiring member Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He said on Nov. 25: “While the Inzko amendments could not be disputed from the point of view of the law’s substance, the fact that it was imposed on the last day of (high representative) Inzko’s mandate had been problematic.

“Especially because it was an important decision, it should have been based on thorough debate having everyone on board. The question was now how to correct this.”

The Srebrenica massacre of more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims during the Bosnian War in 1995 is considered the most recent genocide on European soil. But while the word genocide is widely used internationally to describe the events, it remains a contentious issue within the state.

The complicated peacemaking process that followed the war resulted in a significant amount of power being vested in the Office of the High Representative in charge of implementing the peace deal — including the right to impose laws and dismiss officials if they threaten to undermine the postwar ethnic balance and reconciliation efforts.

In the leaked documents, Varhelyi was clear that he sees a way out of the diplomatic crisis. He urged Serbian parliamentarians to pause their plans to take back state powers in the fields of tax administration, the judiciary, intelligence and the national army for six months to allow for negotiations to take place.

Resolving the row over the genocide law is vital, he added, to get Dodik to recognize Inzko’s successor.

A European Commission spokesperson said: “The reconciliation process requires acknowledging what happened, honoring the victims and genuinely promoting reconciliation by confronting the roots of hatred that led to the genocide. Local ownership over the process is also key.”

Topics: European Union (EU) Bosnia-Herzegovina Srebrenica Milorad Dodik Valentin Inzko

Related

Germany threatens measures over ‘unacceptable’ Bosnian Serb talk of secession
World
Germany threatens measures over ‘unacceptable’ Bosnian Serb talk of secession
Bosnian Muslims mark 1995 massacre of thousands with burials
World
Bosnian Muslims mark 1995 massacre of thousands with burials

Latest updates

Biden says a Trump candidacy would motivate second term run
Biden says a Trump candidacy would motivate second term run
China orders lockdown of up to 13 million people in Xi’an amid virus spike
China orders lockdown of up to 13 million people in Xi’an amid virus spike
New chaos in Libya as Dec. 24 election is postponed
New chaos in Libya as Dec. 24 election is postponed
Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say
Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say
Benzema brace as Madrid beats Bilbao 2-1 in virus-hit game
Benzema brace as Madrid beats Bilbao 2-1 in virus-hit game

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.