  Libya parliament to meet Monday on elections timetable: official

Libya parliament to meet Monday on elections timetable: official

Libya parliament to meet Monday on elections timetable: official
A Libyan parliamentary committee earlier said that it has become ‘impossible’ to hold the long-awaited presidential election as scheduled. (AFP)
AFP

  • The parliamentary source who asked to remain anonymous told AFP that a committee had been formed to set out a new roadmap
  • The assembly may propose reshuffling or replacing the current unity government
BENGHAZI, Libya: Libya’s parliament is to meet on Monday to debate a new timeline for elections, an official said, after presidential polls set for this week were postponed.
The House of Representatives had on Wednesday deemed the vote, meant to draw a line under years of conflict in the North African nation, “impossible” to hold on time.
On Thursday, the parliamentary source who asked to remain anonymous told AFP that a committee had been formed to set out a new roadmap.
The official said the assembly may propose reshuffling or replacing the current unity government.
The poll was meant to take place just over a year after a landmark east-west cease-fire in a country that has seen a decade of conflict since the 2011 revolt that overthrew dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
But the run-up to the country’s first-ever presidential election has been overshadowed by angry disputes over its legal basis and the candidacies of several controversial figures including Qaddafi’s son, Seif Al-Islam.
One point of contention was a presidential elections law controversially passed by speaker Aguila Saleh, which critics say bypassed due process and favored a run by his ally, eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar.
The law was strongly opposed by factions in western Libya, where Haftar had waged a year-long battle to seize Tripoli.
The electoral board has suggested pushing the vote back by a month to January 24, but given the animosity between the eastern-based parliament and authorities in Tripoli, agreeing a new date will be far from easy.
The delay is also embarrassing for the United Nations, which had shepherded the October 2020 cease-fire and a dialogue process intended to help stabilize the country.
The world body’s envoy Jan Kubis quit just a month before the polls, and American diplomat Stephanie Williams was appointed as the UN secretary-general’s special adviser on Libya.
Williams has been in Libya for several days meeting with presidential candidates.
On Thursday, she met Saleh, and “welcomed his commitment for the continuation of the electoral process,” according to her Twitter feed.

Topics: Libya presidential polls elections

4 arrested over $15.8m UAE drug-smuggling bid

4 arrested over $15.8m UAE drug-smuggling bid
Arab News

4 arrested over $15.8m UAE drug-smuggling bid

4 arrested over $15.8m UAE drug-smuggling bid
  • Dubai Police seize more than 1.1m Captagon tablets hidden in plastic lemons
DUBAI: Four Arab men have been arrested for attempting to smuggle more than 1.1 million Captagon pills with an estimated street value of 58 million Emirati dirhams ($15.8 million) into the UAE.

Dubai Police on Thursday said a team from its anti-narcotics department made the arrests after monitoring the suspects in an operation codenamed 66.

The men under surveillance had tried to sneak 1,160,500 tablets into the country inside plastic containers made to look like lemons and stored in a refrigerated container.

Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, noted that the force was committed to “combating organized crime and protecting society against all harms, especially drugs.”

Maj. Gen. Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for criminal investigation affairs, said all tip-offs were taken seriously, especially when they were in the interests of protecting the UAE’s safety and security.

Topics: UAE Dubai Police drugs Captagon pills

Arab coalition destroys explosives-laden Houthi boat

Arab coalition destroys explosives-laden Houthi boat
Arab coalition destroys explosives-laden Houthi boat

Arab coalition destroys explosives-laden Houthi boat
  • Earlier on Thursday, the coalition destroyed a Houthi drone targeting Abha International Airport
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Thursday that it had destroyed an explosives-laden Houthi boat.

The boat was destroyed before it was used to carry out an attack in the southern Red Sea, the coalition added.

The coalition also gave the militia a six-hour deadline to remove weapons from Al-Thawra Sports City Stadium in Sanaa starting at 8pm local time.

It said that immunity would be lifted off the stadium if the Houthis did not comply with international humanitarian law.

Earlier on Thursday, the coalition destroyed a Houthi drone targeting Abha International Airport.

Shrapnel was scattered around the airport as a result but no casualties were reported.

The Houthi militia frequently launches cross-border attacks targeting civilians.

Topics: Arab Coalition Houthis Yemen Red Sea drones

Celebrations muted but Christmas spirit high in Bethlehem

Celebrations muted but Christmas spirit high in Bethlehem
Celebrations muted but Christmas spirit high in Bethlehem

Celebrations muted but Christmas spirit high in Bethlehem
  • Annual parade set to go ahead but omicron variant threat will mean fewer performances, tourists
BETHLEHEM: Musicians in Bethlehem have been fine-tuning their final preparations for a Dec. 24 parade popular with tourists despite a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Orchestras and scout groups are an integral part of the festive celebrations in the Palestinian West Bank city, and bands are set to perform at a number of key locations including the square fronting the Church of the Nativity, where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born.

The parade traditionally gets underway in the morning and continues throughout the day until midnight mass. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of sites it visits will be fewer than in previous years.

Despite an increased vaccination program in the Palestinian territories, the arrival of the omicron variant looks likely to set back any significant revival of Bethlehem’s tourism trade.

But resident Samer Hodley, 47, said people remained upbeat. “Although people are feeling frustrated again, we are enjoying the atmosphere and spirit of Christmas.”

Some visitors from overseas, and Palestinians from Israel and other cities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, were still expected to visit Bethlehem.

Anton Salman, Bethlehem’s mayor, said that despite fears about a new wave of COVID-19 infections, the festive celebrations would go ahead as planned.
“Bethlehem and its people deserve to feel the joy of the birth of Christ,” he added.
The Church of the Nativity has been the focal point of Christmas celebrations for centuries and attracts visitors from around the world.

Fr. Francisco Pato said: “Despite the bad news of the appearance of the omicron mutation, we hope that pilgrims will return and celebrate with the Christians here.”

Christmas in Bethlehem is celebrated on different dates because of the various Christian faiths. The Catholic and Protestant churches mark the occasion on Dec. 24, while the Orthodox church does so on Jan. 7, followed by the Armenian celebrations.
The expected dip in tourists has had a serious impact on Bethlehem’s economy.
Loreen Sabbagh, owner of an antique shop, said: “Bethlehem has collapsed economically due to the cessation of foreign tourism in recent years. But foreign and domestic tourism has begun to pick up again, albeit slowly.”

Salman said: “Sixty-seven hotels, 170 stores for oriental antiquities, and dozens of restaurants and facilities closed due to the pandemic, but they have begun to recover.”
Bethlehem has always relied heavily on tourism and every year the municipality organizes a Christmas market to provide a platform for locals to promote their products.
Carmen Ghattas, director of public relations for the municipality, said: “The Christmas market is an opportunity for those affected by the pandemic and the closures to boost their business. We want to be happy, the pandemic will not stop us, and we will take preventive measures to restore tourism to the city of Bethlehem.”

Tourist Najwan Safi was pleased to be back in Bethlehem after a hiatus of two years. She and others gathered in Manger Square to take pictures beside the Christmas tree there.
“I used to come to Bethlehem every year to attend the Christmas celebrations, but this year, because of the new variant, we could only visit the market and take pictures in front of the Christmas tree. We deserve joy and happiness,” she said.

Topics: Bethlehem Christmas 2021 omicron Palestine West Bank

World Bank pledges $37 million to help Lebanon teachers

World Bank pledges $37 million to help Lebanon teachers
World Bank pledges $37 million to help Lebanon teachers

World Bank pledges $37 million to help Lebanon teachers
  • The World Bank and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office would divert the money from the Lebanon Syrian Crisis Trust Fund
  • The "exceptional" financing, which is valid only for the 2021-2022 academic year, came at the request of Lebanon's government, the bank said
BEIRUT: The World Bank on Thursday said it agreed with its partners to repurpose $37 million in funds to help Lebanon’s public school teachers survive a crushing economic crisis.
The World Bank and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office would divert the money from the Lebanon Syrian Crisis Trust Fund, which aims to assist Lebanese communities accommodating Syrian refugees, the bank said in a statement.
It would be used to “provide financial incentives to public school teachers suffering from the severe economic and financial crisis in Lebanon to ensure they can purchase fuel to travel to work,” the statement added.
The “exceptional” financing, which is valid only for the 2021-2022 academic year, came at the request of Lebanon’s government, the bank said.
Lebanon, home to more than one million refugees from war-torn Syria, is grappling with an economic crisis that the World Bank has branded as one of the worst the world has seen in modern times.
More than 80 percent of the population lives in poverty and the local currency, the pound, has lost 90 percent of its value against the dollar on the black market.
Public school teachers who were already underpaid before the onset of the economic crisis two years ago have since been pushed deeper into poverty.
Their salaries in pounds are a fraction of what they used to be due to the currency’s rapid devaluation.
Many cannot afford to purchase fuel to go to work after the government gradually lifted subsidies causing the price o0f hydrocarbons to more than quadruple within a few months.
To fill a medium-sized vehicle’s tank, Lebanese motorists would now have to pay more than the monthly minimum wage of 675,000 pounds ($25).

Topics: Lebanon World Bank Education

Saudi Arabia announces 287 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Saudi Arabia announces 287 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
Saudi Arabia announces 287 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Saudi Arabia announces 287 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 540,506
  • A total of 8,868 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced one death from COVID-19 and 287 new infections on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 116 were recorded in Riyadh, 47 in  Jeddah, 36 in Makkah, 12 in Dammam, nine in Madinah, eight in Hofuf, seven in Taif, and five in Jubail.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 540,506 after 113 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,868 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 48.8 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs urged people to socially distance and wear masks in mosques.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

