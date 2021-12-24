Los Angeles police kill teen girl while firing shots at male suspect

You are here

A police yellow tape is seen at the scene where two people were struck by gunfire in a shooting at a Burlington store in North Hollywood, California, on Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
AP

  • Police opened fire when they saw the suspect assaulting a person at a Burlington store in North Hollywood
  • One of the bullets went through a dressing room wall and struck a 14-year-old girl
LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles police fatally shot a 14-year-old girl who was inside a clothing store dressing room Thursday as they fired at a suspect who had assaulted a woman earlier, authorities said.
The male suspect was also killed in the police shooting, authorities said. The woman who had been assaulted was taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries.
The shots were fired around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington store — part of a chain formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory — in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley.
Police initially responded to reports of a person being assaulted with a deadly weapon as well as reports of shots being fired, said Los Angeles police Capt. Stacy Spell at a news conference. Spell said officers opened fire when they saw the suspect assaulting another person.
The suspect was struck by the officers’ bullets and killed, Spell said.
One of the bullets went through a dressing room wall and struck the 14-year-old girl, according to LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi. Officers later found her inside.
“You can’t see into the dressing rooms and it just looks like a straight wall of drywall,” Choi said at a second news conference.
Investigators do not yet know whether the teenager was in the dressing room before the violence began or ran in there to hide, he said.
Choi said authorities do not yet know the man’s motive or whether he knew the woman he initially assaulted in the store.
Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange said that woman had moderate to serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. It wasn’t immediately known if she’d been shot but Choi said she had injuries to her head, arms and face.
Police found a heavy metal cable lock near the suspect that they say may have been used in that assault.
Spell said the injured woman was the victim in the first assault report. It was not immediately clear what weapon was involved in that assault.
He added that police had received calls about the suspect acting erratically before the incident.
Imelda Garcia said her sister works in the store and was on break when she heard gunshots and everyone started running. Garcia said she spoke to her sister on the phone and that she’s OK but sounded “really nervous.”
Police escorted people out of the store nearly two hours after the shooting.

 

Sri Lanka promises new scheme to tackle looming food crisis

Sri Lanka promises new scheme to tackle looming food crisis
Updated 24 December 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka promises new scheme to tackle looming food crisis

Sri Lanka promises new scheme to tackle looming food crisis
  • Sri Lanka’s inflation hit a record 11.1 percent in November, due mostly to the fact that its tourismdependent economy has been wrecked by international COVID-19 travel restrictions
Updated 24 December 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan government on Thursday announced a new scheme to halt a sharp rise in food prices as the country struggles with soaring inflation and depleted foreign reserves. 

Sri Lanka’s inflation hit a record 11.1 percent in November, due mostly to the fact that its tourismdependent economy has been wrecked by international COVID-19 travel restrictions. The country’s foreign reserves stand at just $1.58 billion, down from $7.5 billion when President Gotabaya Rajapaksa took office in 2019. 

To shore up its currency reserves, the government imposed import bans and hiked fuel prices earlier this week, prompting shortages and skyrocketing prices of essential goods.  

The prices of many foods and medicines have risen almost 20 percent in the past year, with some increasing by even more.  

“We are adopting a new scheme to (prevent) consumers from paying black market prices for in-demand goods,” Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena told reporters on Thursday. 

FASTFACT

Government has imposed import bans and hiked fuel prices, prompting shortages of essential goods.

“The government has imported rice to meet the shortage and it is now being sold at Rs140 ($0.70) per kilo in all outlets, against the market price pf Rs240 per kilo. Traders should cooperate with the government to relieve the difficulties of the common man.” 

Retailers, however, say they have little choice but to raise their prices, as the rise in fuel costs has disrupted supply chains. Vegetable sellers in Colombo complain that 75 percent of produce has not reached the capital city’s markets, as delivery from nearby villages has nearly come to a halt.  

Afras Shahulhameed, a salesman at GACA pharmacy in Colombo, told Arab News the store could not do anything to halt the rise in prices.  

“We are helpless, since the revised price list has come from the respective suppliers,” he said. Shahulhameed cited the rise in price of a pack of Valsartan — a popular drug used to treat high blood pressure — from Rs2,000 earlier this year to Rs2,500 as an example. 

Gamini Leslie Peiris, who drives a three-wheel taxi in Colombo, told Arab News that the minimum price of a journey has increased 50 percent this week alone. “The log-in fare of the taxi meter has risen from 1$ to $1.5  after the fuel hike,” he said. 

Pakistan bid to turn banana waste into fiber bears fruit

Pakistan bid to turn banana waste into fiber bears fruit
Updated 24 December 2021

Pakistan bid to turn banana waste into fiber bears fruit

Pakistan bid to turn banana waste into fiber bears fruit
  • As cotton yields drop, profitable yarn is made from the normally discarded tree stem
Updated 24 December 2021
Zulfiqar Kunbhar

HYDERABAD, Sindh: Scientists in Pakistan’s southeast Sindh province have begun extracting fiber from banana waste in what textile industry stakeholders and farmers hope could become an alternative to cotton.  

Banana fiber is one of the strongest natural fibers. Biodegradable  and similar to bamboo fiber,  it is made from the stem of the banana tree, which is composed mainly of cellulose. 

Sindh province is Pakistan’s main producer of bananas, contributing 80 percent of its yield — and tens of thousands of tons of waste as banana plants only give fruit once in their lifespan and the rest of the tree is discarded after harvest. 

Research on converting banana waste into biodegradable materials has been taking place in recent years in countries such as Australia and Japan, but in Pakistan the Sindh agriculture university spearheads project to transform harvest remains into biodegradable materials.  

“At SAUT we have recently started a pilot project to make valuable products out of banana waste. From banana waste we are producing products, including banana fiber, and solid and liquid compost,” Prof. Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, who heads the department of soil science at the university, told Arab News earlier this week. 

The  recycling of  waste will also help reduce pollution from banana farms. 

“Sindh produces 35,000 tons of banana wastage every year which is either burnt or thrown away, contributing to environmental degradation,” he said.

“This initiative will help farmers renounce the environment unfriendly practices and make money out of fruit waste.” 

BACKGROUND

Sindh agriculture university spearheads project to transform harvest remains into biodegradable materials

When farmers lop the bananas from trees, they generally leave the bulky, bulbous trunks to decompose and waste away. But under cotton, the country’s textile industry and farmers see potential in their production, and a chance to help the country reduce its import bill.   

Most of Pakistan’s cotton has been imported in recent years as production decreased.

In 2019-20, the country’s cotton  harvest was the lowest in more than three decades, and the 2020-21 yield was down by almost 30 percent.  “Pakistan’s national annual cotton yield has fallen to half in the last decade or so due to climate change and other factors,” Hyderabadbased agriculturist Ghulam Sarwar Panhwar told Arab News. 

As banana is a higher return crop than cotton, using its waste for fiber production would make cultivation even more profitable for all stakeholders.  

“For instance, one acre can produce 150,000 rupees’ ($840) worth of cotton. In contrast, one acre can produce 200,000 to 300,000 rupees’ worth of bananas. Benefit from banana fiber would be additional for growers,” Panhwar said.  

Mustafa Bari, director of Bari Textile Mills Pvt, said that while more research was required to estimate the potential of banana fiber in replacing cotton yarn, the project was promising as it would help the local textile industry meet international demand for sustainable, value-added produce on markets such as the EU.   

Latest migrant shipwreck off Greece leaves at least four dead

Latest migrant shipwreck off Greece leaves at least four dead
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

Latest migrant shipwreck off Greece leaves at least four dead

Latest migrant shipwreck off Greece leaves at least four dead
  • Thursday's shipwreck is the second in the Aegean Sea this week
  • The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR called the Folegandros shipwreck "the worst" in the Aegean this year
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

ATHENS: At least four migrants have died after their boat was wrecked on an islet north of the island of Antikythera on Thursday, the Greek coast guard said.
They added that rescue crews had mounted an operation to rescue about 90 other people.
Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for refugees and migrants fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia but most cross on rubber boats to islands close to the Turkish coast.
Thursday’s shipwreck is the second in the Aegean Sea this week, with rescue crews still searching for a second day for dozens of asylum-seekers feared missing after their boat sank off the island of Folegandros.
Antikythera and Folegandros are not on the typical route for migrants and officials said the boats, which set off from Turkey, were likely to have been aiming for Italy.
The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR called the Folegandros shipwreck “the worst” in the Aegean this year.
“This shipwreck is a painful reminder that people continue to embark on perilous voyages in search of safety,” Adriano Silvestri, the UNHCR’s assistant representative in Greece said.
“Such tragic deaths are avoidable, including through the establishment of regular and safe pathways that could prevent people from resorting to smugglers,” he added.
The UNHCR estimates that more than 2,500 people died or went missing at sea while attempting to reach Europe this year.
Greece, which was the frontline of Europe’s refugee crisis when it began in 2015, has since hardened its stance and boosted land and sea patrols to deter people from reaching its shores.

Merck’s at-home antiviral COVID-19 pill gets US authorization

Merck’s at-home antiviral COVID-19 pill gets US authorization
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

Merck’s at-home antiviral COVID-19 pill gets US authorization

Merck’s at-home antiviral COVID-19 pill gets US authorization
  • Merck's drug, molnupiravir, was shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by around 30%
  • The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Merck's drug to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk for severe disease
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The US on Thursday authorized Merck & Co’s antiviral pill for COVID-19 for certain high-risk adult patients, a day after giving the go-ahead to a similar but more effective treatment from Pfizer Inc.
Merck’s drug, molnupiravir, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, was shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by around 30 percent in a clinical trial of high-risk individuals early in the course of the illness.
The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Merck’s drug to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk for severe disease, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatments are not accessible or clinically appropriate.
Pfizer’s drug, Paxlovid, was authorized on Wednesday for people aged 12 and older and has shown to be nearly 90 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to trial data.
The Pfizer treatment’s two-drug regimen may not be appropriate for some patients because it includes an older antiviral called ritonavir that is known to have interactions with some other prescription medicines.
The agency’s decision on Thursday comes despite concerns about its use by some outside advisers to the FDA.
Both the Merck and Pfizer pills could be promising tools for those who are sick with COVID-19, especially in the face of the fast-spreading omicron variant, which is now dominant in the United States. Some existing monoclonal antibody therapies given in the hospital are not as effective against omicron.
“This drug is also incredibly easy to use,” Nick Kartsonis, senior vice president of clinical research for vaccines and infectious diseases told Reuters.
“It doesn’t require any second drug to boost its efficacy, and you can give it in a variety of special patient populations, including people who have significant issues with liver function or kidney function, and you don’t have to worry about concomitant medications.”
Merck’s drug is not authorized for use in patients younger than 18 because molnupiravir may affect bone and cartilage growth, the FDA said. The pill is not recommended for use during pregnancy, the agency added.
The drug is meant to be taken twice a day — four pills each time — for five days, making a full treatment course 40 pills.
The US government’s contract for 10 million courses of the Pfizer drug at a price of $530 per course compares to the deal with Merck for as many as 5 million courses of molnupiravir at a price of $700 per course.
Paul Schaper, Merck’s head of global public policy, said the company will ship hundreds of thousands of treatment within several days and million courses of treatment within several weeks in the United States.
“We have entered into agreements with the US government for slightly more than 3 million doses, 3 million courses of treatment over 2021 and 2022,” Schaper told Reuters.
Merck has said molnupiravir, which helps prevent the virus from replicating, should be effective against any variant, including the new omicron variant.

Vatican tightens COVID restrictions following Italy action

Vatican tightens COVID restrictions following Italy action
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

Vatican tightens COVID restrictions following Italy action

Vatican tightens COVID restrictions following Italy action
  • Vatican officials and employees will not be allowed to work without green pass
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

VATICAN CITY: All Vatican officials and employees will have to have a green pass showing they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or prove they have recovered from the virus, according to a decree issued on Thursday.
They will not be allowed to work without such proof and will forfeit wages for time absent, according to the decree issued by Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
Previously, those not vaccinated were able to enter workplaces by providing negative results of recent COVID tests.
The tightening of regulations was due to the “worsening of the current health emergency.”
The Vatican decree was issued shortly after Italy, which surrounds the tiny city-state, said it would tighten restrictions to try to curb a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections.

