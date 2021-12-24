You are here

  • Home
  • 2021: the year crypto went mainstream

2021: the year crypto went mainstream

2021: the year crypto went mainstream
Short Url

https://arab.news/cnq6m

Updated 24 December 2021
MATTHEW BROWN

2021: the year crypto went mainstream

2021: the year crypto went mainstream
  • It was the year El Salvador made bitcoin legal tender and someone paid $69 million for an NFT
Updated 24 December 2021
MATTHEW BROWN

LONDON: Cryptocurrency investment is not for the faint of heart – bitcoin had another volatile year, soaring from $29,405 at the beginning of the year to as high as $67,554 on Nov. and was trading at $50,908 on Friday.

Yet, 2021 was the year that more people were exposed to the world of crypto than ever before. Most famously, El Salvador became the first country to make bitcoin legal tender, while in a huge development for financial markets, the first exchange-traded fund tied to bitcoin futures also began to trade.

Studies show that about 13 percent to 14 percent of Americans now own or have owned cryptocurrencies.

It has caught the attention of regulators in a major way. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was asked about bitcoin at her confirmation hearing. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler has called it the “Wild West.”

At the beginning of the year, there was about $25 billion invested in decentralized finance projects, such as decentralized exchanges and lending/borrowing platforms. Now it’s $100 billion.

The market cap of the top five stablecoins — Tether, UDS Coin, Binance USD, Terra USD, and Dai — is $152 billion.

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) moved ahead, bringing real-time payments a step closer.

Leading the pack is China’s digital yuan, which came out of the testing phase as is set to launch in tome for the Winter Olympics in Beijing this February. While it is not the first country to have a CBDC — the Bahamian Sand Dollar came first – but China’s project has got other central banks moving and now 87 institutions, including the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, are exploring their own.

However, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell are yet to be convinced of the need for a digital dollar.

China also put itself of crypto markets by banning crypto trading and mining, forcing companies and investors to shift en masse to other countries.

Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) leapt into the mainstream with the $69 million sale of NFT collage by artist Beeple at Christie’s in May. Since then, sports brands, including football and basketball clubs and brands such as Adidas, have jumped in with their own tokens that give ownership of digital images and video.

US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase launched its IDO — an initial direct offering, similar to an initial public offering (IPO) but without financial middlemen — on Nasdaq in April, making it the first crypto industry firm to go public without using a reverse merger, known as a SPAC.

The industry most at risk from the rise of cryptocurrencies is finance, so it’s notable how many banks started to dip their toes in the market this year. Major banks and other financial institutions started to offer crypto investments to wealthy customers while beginning to look at custody services real-time payments using cryptos or CBDCs.

Topics: #crypto #bitcoin

Related

Crypto exchange Binance signs Dubai World Trade Centre deal
Business & Economy
Crypto exchange Binance signs Dubai World Trade Centre deal

Jabal Omar increases share offer to Alinma Makkah Fund to settle liabilities

Jabal Omar increases share offer to Alinma Makkah Fund to settle liabilities
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

Jabal Omar increases share offer to Alinma Makkah Fund to settle liabilities

Jabal Omar increases share offer to Alinma Makkah Fund to settle liabilities
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Jabal Omar Development Co. has increased its share offer to Alinma Makkah Real Estate Fund’s manager to settle payment obligations owed by the developer to the fund.

The offer was revised from 193.07 million to 225.13 million shares with an added binding agreement whereby the fund is required to sign the offer by Feb. 10, 2022 at the latest, the company said in a filing to the Saudi Stock Exchange on Thursday. 

Earlier in September, the developer had submitted a non-binding offer to Alinma Makkah Real Estate Fund’s manager to settle its liabilities.

The real estate development company’s losses narrowed to SR345 million ($91.8 million) in the first nine months of 2021, compared with losses of SR918 million incurred during the same period last year, according to the bourse filing.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi National Bank launches Kingdom’s first framework for sustainable financing

Saudi National Bank launches Kingdom’s first framework for sustainable financing
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi National Bank launches Kingdom’s first framework for sustainable financing

Saudi National Bank launches Kingdom’s first framework for sustainable financing
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi National Bank, or SNB, launched on Dec. 23 a framework for sustainable financing, a first for the Kingdom’s banking sector, CNBC Arabia reported. 

SNB’s framework will enhance lending to organizations that apply ethical practices, while preserving the environment, empowering individuals and societies, and promoting principles of ethical governance, it said.

S&P Global Ratings advised SNB on how to align its framework with the guidelines of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA). HSBC, a leading global bank, also advised SNB on its framework.

The bank said its new framework is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 as well as the Saudi Green Initiative.

Topics: SGI 2021 Sustainable finance sgi2021

Majority of young Saudis are interested in tourism than oil and gas careers: TRSDC Study

Majority of young Saudis are interested in tourism than oil and gas careers: TRSDC Study
Updated 24 December 2021
Jana Salloum

Majority of young Saudis are interested in tourism than oil and gas careers: TRSDC Study

Majority of young Saudis are interested in tourism than oil and gas careers: TRSDC Study
Updated 24 December 2021
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: More young Saudis are now interested in joining a career in tourism over other traditional industries such as petrochemicals and oil and gas as they see jobs related to Saudi Vision 2030 are the future, a recent study showed.

Nine out of ten young Saudis, or 90 percent, are interested in pursuing a career in tourism, compared to just over three quarters, or 77 percent, who are interested in petrochemical careers, the study made by The Red Sea Development Co. revealed.

The research, conducted by TRSDC, as the developer behind the world’s largest sustainable tourism project is known, is based on more than 850 face-to-face interviews.

They now favour jobs within the country’s strategic growth industries aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030.

Tourism is a strategic growth industry for Saudi Arabia and a significant contributor to helping realize its wider Vision 2030 plan. It is a creator of jobs, a driver of economic growth and an essential bridge between cultures that fosters a greater understanding and appreciation of this unique and intriguing nation

John Pagano, CEO of The Red Sea Development Co.

Young Saudis acknowledge the significance of the tourism sector, with over two thirds believing it will become more important for the Saudi economy over the next 10 years.

“We are only at the beginning of Saudi Arabia’s exciting transition to a new and diversified economy and future generations have a chance to play their part,” CEO of TRSDC, John Pagano, said.

Young Saudis and their parents believe in the roles that tourism and hospitality will play in the country’s new diversified economy, according to the study entitled 'The Future Faces of Tourism'.
 

 

Over eight in 10, or 84 percent, believe that a career in tourism and hospitality will give them the salary and resources they expect to sustain their living.

Two thirds of young participants in the survey think the sectors will become more important for the Saudi economy over the next 10 years.

Also, over 69 percent of young Saudis see that expanding tourism and hospitality industries would provide jobs for Saudi nationals.

We are proud to be a diverse and inclusive organisation and understand that to achieve our ambitions we need people who embody those values throughout the destination. By the time the Project is completed in 2030, we anticipate that the destination will support 35,000 direct jobs and another 35,000 indirect and induced jobs, representing a significant contribution to employment nationally.

Ahmad Darwish, Chief of Staff, The Red Sea Development Company

 

Topics: tourism Saudi Arabia The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC)

Saudi Arabia prepares 100 plants for the fourth industrial revolution

Saudi Arabia prepares 100 plants for the fourth industrial revolution
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia prepares 100 plants for the fourth industrial revolution

Saudi Arabia prepares 100 plants for the fourth industrial revolution
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is preparing 100 plants to become compatible with the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, better known as 4IR, as the Kingdom seeks to modernize its industrial sectors to benefit from the potential opportunities that the 4IR could offer.

Under the National Productivity Program, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, or MODON, will target 20 plants which will form the roadmap for the digital and industrial transformation of the remaining plants, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing MODON's CEO Khaled Al Salem. The plants will be identified based on their readiness for 4IR, he added.

Advanced technology from 4IR is expected to generate around SR1 trillion for the Saudi economy in new revenue streams, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alsawaha said in July. The Kingdom's economy will get a boost from robotics, artificial intelligence, and wireless production models as it pushes for smarter cities and infrastructure, he added.

The impact of the 4IR is expected to be massive, with non-oil gross domestic product anticipated to increase by more than 4 percent from 2017 to 2030, Abdullah Alghamdi, the president of Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) said in July.

Saudi Arabia launched a Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in July in Riyadh in partnership with the World Economic Forum.

Al Salem's comments were made during the inauguration of Saudi Arabia’s minister of industry and mineral resources, Bandar Alkhorayef, on Thursday to a number of new projects in the Dammam Second Industrial City.

The new projects include the launch of ready-made industrial factories, infrastructure sites, ports, facilities and logistics services located in the industrial city.

By supporting small to medium sized businesses in industrial areas, these projects are expected to strengthen the role of Saudi women and increase their investments in the sector, Al Salem, said. 

Founded in 2001, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, or MODON, has been developing industrial lands with integrated services. 

Today, it oversees 36 existing and under development industrial cities in various regions of Saudi Arabia and supervises private industrial complexes and cities.  

Topics: Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Saudi Arabia

Brent crude trims weekly gain in light trading amid omicron uncertainty

Brent crude trims weekly gain in light trading amid omicron uncertainty
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

Brent crude trims weekly gain in light trading amid omicron uncertainty

Brent crude trims weekly gain in light trading amid omicron uncertainty
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Brent crude declined on Friday for the first time in four days but remained on track for a weekly advance in thin trading before the Christmas holiday.

Futures on the international oil benchmark declined 0.8 percent to $76.26 as of 2:10 p.m. Riyadh time, but were still about 4 percent higher in the week. US markets were closed on Friday for the holidays after WTI rose 1.4 percent on Thursday.

Oil prices rebounded this week as concern over the economic impact of omicron eased amid data suggesting it leads to fewer hospitalizations even though it is more transmissible.

“It’s a typical holiday market,” Chiyoki Chen, chief analyst at Sunward Trading, told Reuters.
“With concerns about the fallout from omicron fading, market focus shifted to the next move by OPEC+ at its January meeting.”

Chen said he believes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, will probably raise oil production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) at its next meeting on Jan. 4 as long as oil prices stay above $70 a barrel.

Fears continue to linger about the effects of the omicron variant, which has spread at an unprecedented rate leading to lockdowns across Europe, including Italy and Greece.

However, both Pfizer and Moderna have said their vaccines provide protection against omicron and treatments that reduce hospitalizations have been approved in the US and the UK.

Data on Thursday showing operating US oil and gas rigs rose to their highest levels since April 2020 last week added downward pressure to oil prices on the prospect for more US exports.

“Given the soaring natural gas prices in Europe and Asia, oil will likely keep a positive tone on expectations that some industries would switch fuel from high-priced gas to oil,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices jumped this week, despite tepid Asian demand, as cargoes continue to be diverted to the European gas market where prices have reached records.

Europe is missing out on additional Russian supplies amid delays to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a top Russian official signalled on Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said European companies that invested in the project, which is awaiting German and EU regulatory approval, would be able to ask for additional gas on top of their long-term contracts via the route.

Several European politicians and experts have accused Russia of holding back gas supplies to Europe in an attempt to speed up the certification of Nord Stream 2.

Russia has denied this, while some key buyers of its gas have said they haven’t asked for additional supplies.

Topics: #oil #crude #brent

Related

Oil prices rise on inventory drawdown; omicron fears linger
Business & Economy
Oil prices rise on inventory drawdown; omicron fears linger

Latest updates

Pope celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as virus surges in Italy
Pope celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as virus surges in Italy
Holiday gifts taken from luggage, replaced with dog food
Holiday gifts taken from luggage, replaced with dog food
Arab coalition says 2 Houthi projectiles hit southwestern Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition says 2 Houthi projectiles hit southwestern Saudi Arabia
Britain to begin resettling Afghan refugees in January
Britain to begin resettling Afghan refugees in January
Jabal Omar increases share offer to Alinma Makkah Fund to settle liabilities
Jabal Omar increases share offer to Alinma Makkah Fund to settle liabilities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.