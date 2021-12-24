Libya urged to reschedule presidential vote ‘swiftly’

You are here

The polling station stands closed after the elections were postponed by a month by the High National Elections Commission in Benghazi, Libya on Friday. (Reuters)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

  • “We call on the relevant Libyan authorities to respect the aspirations of the Libyan people for prompt elections,” said Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the US
  • The authorities overseeing the country’s first-ever presidential election said earlier this week that holding it on Friday as scheduled would be “impossible“
AFP

LONDPON: The US and four European powers on Friday urged war-torn Libya to quickly set a new date for delayed presidential elections.

In a joint statement, they urged the North African country’s leaders to “swiftly” name a new date and issue the final list of presidential candidates, which had been a key point of contention in the run-up to the polls that were set for Friday.

“We call on the relevant Libyan authorities to respect the aspirations of the Libyan people for prompt elections,” said Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the United States.

The authorities overseeing the country’s first-ever presidential election said earlier this week that holding it on Friday as scheduled would be “impossible.”

The vote was intended to mark a fresh start for the oil-rich country, a year after a landmark cease-fire and more than a decade after its 2011 revolt that toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi.

But speculation of a delay had been mounting for weeks. There were bitter disputes over the vote’s legal basis, the powers of the winner and the candidacies of several deeply divisive figures.

The country’s electoral commission has suggested rescheduling the vote to January 24, but it remains to be seen whether agreement can be reached among divided institutions.

Libya’s parliament is to meet on Monday to debate a new timeline.

Another key issue will be the mandate of the current interim government, which was meant to end Friday with the elections.

In their statement, the five powers insisted that “transfer of power from the current interim executive authority to the new executive authority shall take place following the announcement of the results” of polls when they happen.

In a later tweet, the UK embassy in Tripoli said London “continues to recognize the #Government_of_National_Unity as the authority tasked with leading #Libya to #elections and does not endorse the establishment of parallel governments or institutions.”

The Tripoli-based unity administration is headed by Abdulhamid Dbeibah, a tycoon and presidential candidate. Analysts have suggested that his rivals may wish to exploit the delay in order to put him out of the picture.

The presidential ballot was intended to go hand-in-hand with parliamentary polls as part of a United Nations-led peace process, yet UN special envoy Jan Kubis resigned just weeks before the ballot.

One contentious issue was a presidential elections law controversially passed by parliamentary speaker Aguila Saleh and endorsed by Kubis. Critics say it bypassed due process and favored a run by eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar.

Another candidate is Qaddafi’s son Seif Al-Islam — a divisive symbol of the old regime wanted by the International Criminal Court over war crimes allegations.

Libya has seen a year of relative calm since the October 2020 cease-fire following a year-long offensive by Haftar’s forces on Tripoli, with both sides backed by foreign states.

But the delay to elections has once again thrown the political process into doubt, and the potential for new fighting remains ever-present.

Topics: Libya elections Protests

Updated 24 December 2021
AFP

  • The suspension of all passenger flights to and from Morocco will be extended until January 31
  • The government has also banned all New Year's Eve celebrations
AFP

RABAT: Morocco on Friday extended a halt on international passenger flights until the end of January as it tries to rein in surging cases of the omicron coronavirus variant.
The National Office of Airports (ONDA) announced that “the suspension of all passenger flights to and from Morocco will be extended until January 31, 2022.”
Rabat imposed the measure to run initially from late November until December 31, although a mechanism had been in place for Moroccan citizens stranded abroad to come home.
But on Thursday Rabat stopped that mechanism, meaning the de facto closure of the country’s borders.
Now the only passenger movements allowed are one-off repatriation flights for foreign citizens in the kingdom, authorized on a case-by-case basis by Rabat.
The government has also banned all New Year’s Eve celebrations and reimposed a nighttime curfew.
Festivals and cultural gatherings have been banned since the start of the month.
The restrictions have dealt a punishing blow to the North African country’s vital tourism sector, already on its knees after two lost seasons because of the pandemic.

Topics: Morocco omicron flights suspension

UK condemns Iran’s launch of ballistic missiles in war games

UK condemns Iran’s launch of ballistic missiles in war games
Updated 24 December 2021
Reuters
AP

  • The short-range and medium-range missiles can reach US bases in the region as well as Israel
  • The annual exercise that began on Monday came days after the breakup of talks to revive the nuclear deal
Reuters AP

LONDON: Britain said on Friday it condemned a launch of ballistic missiles by Iran in war games conducted this week.
“These actions are a threat to regional and international security and we call on Iran to immediately cease its activities,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired more than a dozen surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, the official IRNA news agency reported on Friday.
The report said the Guard fired 16 missiles during an ongoing major military exercise across the country’s south. It said the name of missiles were Emad, Ghadr, Sejjil, Zalzal, Dezful and Zolfaghar and that their range is from 350 to 2,000 kilometers (220 to 1250 miles). The short-range and medium-range missiles, Iran has said, can reach US bases in the region as well as Israel.
It said the missiles successfully hit one target at the same time as 10 drones simultaneously hit their targets. State TV showed missiles launching in the desert.
Iran had displayed and test fired the missiles in the past.
Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, said the planned drill was an answer to Israel’s recent “massive but pointless threats” to Iran.
Bagheri said, “This was a tiny part of hundreds of missiles that can hit any hostile target simultaneously.”
Israel has long seen Iran’s nuclear program as a threat and seeks a harder line by the US and international community. Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful.
During the second day of the drill on Tuesday, Iran launched cruise missiles, too.
The Guard in the past has said it has cruise missiles with ranges of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles). It also has missiles that range up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles).
From time to time, Iran holds military exercises, saying they are aimed at improving the readiness of its forces and testing new weapons.
The five-day annual exercise that began on Monday came days after the breakup of talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. Iran has accelerated its nuclear advances as negotiations to return to the accord struggle to make headway. The talks will resume on Monday.
Former President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal and re-imposed crushing sanctions on Iran in 2018 . Tehran has since started enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity — a short technical step from the 90 percent needed to make an atomic bomb.

Topics: Iran UK ballistic missiles

Italy pledges support for Baghdad

Italy pledges support for Baghdad
Updated 24 December 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

  • Two parties discuss enhancing security ties ahead of Italy’s control of the NATO mission to Iraq in May 2022
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: The Italian government has pledged its support to Iraq to further its goals for stabilization and to continue the fight against terrorism.

Iraq’s president and prime minister held talks on Thursday in Baghdad with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

President Barham Saleh stressed the need to defuse the region’s crises and prevent escalation through dialogue.

“Iraq is an indispensable element for regional stability,” he said in a statement.

Saleh and the chief of Italian diplomacy discussed bilateral ties and efforts to “strengthen them in various fields, and joint bilateral cooperation in the face of various challenges, especially those related to combating terrorism and extremism, strengthening economic and cultural relations, confronting the dangerous repercussions of climate change and protecting the environment,” a spokesman for the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Arab News.

Saleh praised “Italy’s supportive role for the Iraqi security forces in combating terrorism within the international coalition and Nato, in addition to contributions in the humanitarian and social aspects.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi stressed the importance of benefiting from Italy’s experience in fighting corruption and organised crime networks.

“Di Maio and Al-Kadhimi discussed ways to develop Iraqi-Italian relations in various political and economic areas and in the war on terrorism,” the same source told Arab News.

The two parties also discussed improving security relations, especially with regards to the training of Iraqi forces under the NATO framework, with the defense pact moving to a non-combat role in the country.

Di Maio reaffirmed Rome’s support for Iraq and its government.

“Italy is committed to stabilization and development of this country, and to continue help the government in a concrete way to fight against terrorism,” he said.

He also praised the Iraqi government’s efforts to “bring views closer and enhance local and regional stability,” and wished for a boost of bilateral commercial relations.

Italy is part of the international coalition of troops in Iraq, with some 1,000 Italian soldiers currently deployed. The country will head the NATO mission in Iraq from May 2022.

Topics: Italy Iraq

UAE bans flights arriving from Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania due to COVID-19

UAE bans flights arriving from Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania due to COVID-19
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

  • The decision bars travelers who were in the four countries 14 days prior to their arrival in the UAE
  • Excluded from the travel ban are UAE nationals, members of diplomatic missions and golden residence holders
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has suspended all inbound flights from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Nigeria over COVID-19 concerns, state news agency WAM reported.
The decision also bars travelers who were in the four countries 14 days prior to their arrival in the UAE.
“Flight operations will continue to transport passengers from the UAE to the same countries,” the report said.
Excluded from the travel ban are UAE nationals, members of diplomatic missions and golden residence holders, although they are required to present a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours of departure. 
They are likewise required to undergo a Rapid-PCR test at the airport six hours before departure and another PCR test at UAE airports. The must also isolate for 10 days and take a nasal test on their ninth day in the UAE.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said that those arriving from the four countries through other nations must stay in latter countries for at least 14 days before being allowed to enter the UAE.
“UAE citizens are barred from travelling to the four African countries except for the country's emergency treatment cases, official delegations, and scholarships,” the report added.
The UAE also introduced new travel requirements for travelers arriving on direct flights from Uganda and Ghana. 
Passengers must present a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours and take a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of the departure.
Those transiting to the UAE must show a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 48 hours and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport of their main point of departure within six hours of traveling.
They also required to take a Rapid PCR test at the transit airport before being allowed to enter the UAE.

Topics: Coronavirus

Coalition forces destroy 9 Houthi weapons storage in Sanaa

Coalition forces destroy 9 Houthi weapons storage in Sanaa
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

  • The air strikes followed the seizure by the US Navy of a boat suspected of trying to smuggle weapons to Houthi terrorists
Arab News

RIYADH: Arab coalition forces have started carrying out air strikes to destroy Houthi weapons at a camp in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, early on Friday, the alliance said.

Coalition sources said the Houthis were earlier warned to remove weapons being kept at a populated area. 

Houthi supporters managed to relocate the weapons to the  Al-Tashreefat camp as the deadline approached, but coalition forces spotted them and took necessary action, Al-Ekhbariyah tweeted.

The coalition destroyed 9 weapons storage at the camp where the weapons were transferred, the news channel said.

The air strikes followed the seizure of a huge cache of weapons by the US Navy from a fishing boat believed to be bound for Yemen on Monday.

The boat, believed to have sailed from Iran, was intercepted by US Navy patrols in the northern reaches of the Arabian Sea off Oman and Pakistan.

Sailors boarded the vessel and found 1,400 Kalashnikov-style rifles and 226,600 rounds of ammunition, as well five Yemeni crew members, the US Navy said.

Iran is believed to be supporting the Houthi militia in Yemen in their bid to seize control of the poor nation south of Saudi Arabia.

Since 2015 after a coalition of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia came to the aid of the Yemeni government, Houthis have relentlessly launched missile, rocket and drone attacks on civilian centers in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

 

 

Topics: Houthi militia Yemen

