You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Sovereign Debt and Default

What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Sovereign Debt and Default

What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Sovereign Debt and Default
Short Url

https://arab.news/v2szx

Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Sovereign Debt and Default

What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Sovereign Debt and Default
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

Authors: Mark Aguiar and Manuel Amador

Fiscal crises and sovereign default repeatedly threaten the stability and growth of economies around the world. Mark Aguiar and Manuel Amador provide a unified and tractable theoretical framework that elucidates the key economics behind sovereign debt markets, shedding light on the frictions and inefficiencies that prevent the smooth functioning of these markets, and proposing sensible approaches to sovereign debt management.
The Economics of Sovereign Debt and Default looks at the core friction unique to sovereign debt—the lack of strong legal enforcement—and goes on to examine additional frictions such as deadweight costs of default, vulnerability to runs, the incentive to “dilute” existing creditors, and sovereign debt’s distortion of investment and growth.

Topics: Book

What We Are Reading Today: Inessential Colors by Basile Baudez

What We Are Reading Today: Inessential Colors by Basile Baudez
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Inessential Colors by Basile Baudez

What We Are Reading Today: Inessential Colors by Basile Baudez
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

Architectural drawings of the Italian Renaissance were largely devoid of color, but from the 17th century through the nineteenth, polychromy in architectural representation grew and flourished.

Basile Baudez argues that colors appeared on paper when architects adapted the pictorial tools of imitation, cartographers’ natural signs, military engineers’ conventions, and, finally, painters’ affective goals in an attempt to communicate with a broad public.

Inessential Colors traces the use of color in European architectural drawings and prints, revealing how this phenomenon reflected the professional anxieties of an emerging professional practice that was simultaneously art and science.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved by Steven Naifeh
books
What We Are Reading Today: Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved by Steven Naifeh
What We Are Reading Today: Snow Crystals by Kenneth G. Libbrecht
books
What We Are Reading Today: Snow Crystals by Kenneth G. Libbrecht

What We Are Reading Today: Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved by Steven Naifeh

What We Are Reading Today: Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved by Steven Naifeh
Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved by Steven Naifeh

What We Are Reading Today: Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved by Steven Naifeh
Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

The compelling story of how Vincent van Gogh developed his audacious, iconic style by immersing himself in the work of others, featuring hundreds of paintings by Van Gogh as well as the artists who inspired him — from the New York Times bestselling co-author of Van Gogh: The Life.

Vincent van Gogh’s paintings look utterly unique — his vivid palette and boldly interpretive portraits are unmistakably his. Yet however revolutionary his style may have been, it was actually built on a strong foundation of paintings by other artists, both his contemporaries and those who came before him.

Now, drawing on Van Gogh’s own thoughtful and often profound comments about the painters he venerated, Steven Naifeh gives a gripping account of the artist’s deep engagement with their work.

Thanks to the vast correspondence from Van Gogh to his beloved brother, Theo, Naifeh, a Pulitzer Prize winner, is able to reconstruct Van Gogh’s artistic world from within.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Snow Crystals by Kenneth G. Libbrecht
books
What We Are Reading Today: Snow Crystals by Kenneth G. Libbrecht
What We Are Reading Today: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

What We Are Reading Today: Snow Crystals by Kenneth G. Libbrecht

What We Are Reading Today: Snow Crystals by Kenneth G. Libbrecht
Updated 21 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Snow Crystals by Kenneth G. Libbrecht

What We Are Reading Today: Snow Crystals by Kenneth G. Libbrecht
Updated 21 December 2021
Arab News

A snowflake’s sophisticated symmetry emerges when crystalline ice grows from water vapor within the winter clouds.

While certain iconic snowflake shapes are visually familiar to us, microscopic close-ups of falling snow reveal a rich menagerie of lesser-known forms, including slender needle clusters, hollow columns, bullet rosettes, triangular crystals, and exotic capped columns. What explains the myriad and unusual structures of snowflakes that materialize under different atmospheric conditions?

In Snow Crystals, Kenneth Libbrecht delves into the science of snowflakes, examining why ice crystals grow the way they do, how patterns emerge, and what they illuminate about the fundamental physics of crystal growth, structure formation, and self-assembly.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
What We Are Reading Today: Unelected Power by Paul Tucker
books
What We Are Reading Today: Unelected Power by Paul Tucker

What We Are Reading Today: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

What We Are Reading Today: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

What We Are Reading Today: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

From the No. 1 bestselling author of The Nightingale and The Great Alone comes a powerful American epic about love and heroism and hope, set during the Great Depression.

The Four Winds is a rich, sweeping novel that stunningly brings to life the Great Depression and the people who lived through it―the harsh realities that divided a nation and the enduring battle between the haves and the have-nots.

A testament to hope, resilience, and the strength of the human spirit to survive adversity, The Four Winds is an indelible portrait of America and the American Dream, as seen through the eyes of one indomitable woman whose courage and sacrifice will come to define a generation.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Unelected Power by Paul Tucker
books
What We Are Reading Today: Unelected Power by Paul Tucker
What We Are Reading Today: How Democracies Die
books
What We Are Reading Today: How Democracies Die

What We Are Reading Today: Unelected Power by Paul Tucker

What We Are Reading Today: Unelected Power by Paul Tucker
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Unelected Power by Paul Tucker

What We Are Reading Today: Unelected Power by Paul Tucker
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

The book offers guiding principles for ensuring that central bankers and other unelected policymakers remain stewards of the common good.

Central bankers have emerged from the financial crisis as the third great pillar of unelected power alongside the judiciary and the military. They pull the regulatory and financial levers of our economic well-being, yet unlike democratically elected leaders, their power does not come directly from the people.

Unelected Power lays out the principles needed to ensure that central bankers, technocrats, regulators, and other agents of the administrative state remain stewards of the common good and do not become overmighty citizens, according to a review on goodreads.com.

Paul Tucker draws on a wealth of personal experience from his many years in domestic and international policymaking to tackle the big issues raised by unelected power.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: How Democracies Die
books
What We Are Reading Today: How Democracies Die
What We Are Reading Today: Dante by John Took
books
What We Are Reading Today: Dante by John Took

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Sovereign Debt and Default
What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Sovereign Debt and Default
Saudi mother-of-six finds sweet success with her ‘kingdom of bees’
Since launching her beekeeping career four years ago, Norah Shawi Al-Shimmari has found sweet success and been dubbed the ‘Beekeeper of the North.’ (Supplied)
Lebanon endures gloomy Christmas amid currency crash
Freedivers dressed in Santa Claus costumes pose for a picture while submerged under water off the coast of Lebanon’s northern city of Batroun on Friday. (AFP)
Youth exodus takes joy out of festivities in Syria
Matanios Dalloul, 62, one of the 20 remaining Christian residents of the central Syrian town of Al-Qaryatain in the Homs province, assesses the damage in the fifth-century monastery. (AFP)
In UAE desert, camels compete for crowns
Judges scrutinize contestants at Al-Dhafra Festival in Liwa, 120 km southwest of Abu Dhabi. The event sees the participation of tens of thousands of camels. (AP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.