Queen recalls 'familiar laugh missing' in Christmas speech

Queen recalls ‘familiar laugh missing’ in Christmas speech
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth records her annual Christmas broadcast in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. (File/Reuters)
Queen recalls ‘familiar laugh missing’ in Christmas speech
A family watch as Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II delivers her annual Christmas Broadcast message, at their home near Liverpool on Saturday. (AFP)
Queen recalls ‘familiar laugh missing’ in Christmas speech
Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor on Saturday. (Reuters)
Queen recalls ‘familiar laugh missing’ in Christmas speech

Queen recalls ‘familiar laugh missing’ in Christmas speech
  • The monarch delivered her address beside a framed photograph of her arm-in-arm with Prince Philip
  • “Although it’s a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones,’’ the queen said
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II in her Christmas Day message shared the pain she felt after the death of her husband as she encouraged people everywhere to celebrate with friends and family, despite the grief caused by a pandemic now stretching into its second year.
Saying she understood the difficulty of spending the holiday season “with one familiar laugh missing,” the monarch delivered her address beside a framed photograph of her arm-in-arm with Prince Philip, who died in April at age 99. On her right shoulder was the same sapphire chrysanthemum brooch she wore in the photo — a glittering statement pin that she also wore as a newlywed.
“Although it’s a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones,’’ the queen said in the prerecorded message broadcast when many British families were enjoying their traditional Christmas dinner. “This year, especially, I understand why.’’
This festive season is the first since the monarch said goodbye to her husband of more than 70 years in a service in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Coronavirus restrictions in place at the time meant that the queen sat alone — a poignant reminder of how she would spend her life going forward.
Despite her own loss, the queen said her family was a “source of great happiness, noting that she had welcomed four great-grandchildren this year.
“While COVID again means we can’t celebrate quite as we may have wished, we can still enjoy the many happy traditions, be it the singing of carols — as long as the tune is well known — decorating the tree, giving and receiving presents or watching a favorite film where we already know the ending,” she said. “It’s no surprise that families so often treasure their Christmas routines.”
As the highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variant spreads rapidly across there UK, the 95-year-old queen has decided not to spend Christmas at Sandringham, the royal estate in eastern England where she traditionally spends the festive season with family. The palace said Monday that the queen would spend the holidays at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she has remained throughout most of the pandemic.
She will be joined by some members of her family, including Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.
The annual Christmas message to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth marks the end of a busy and sometimes difficult year for the queen.
Philip died in April, just two months shy of his 100th birthday, after spending weeks in the hospital. Buckingham Palace announced this week that she had agreed to stage a service of thanksgiving for his life in the spring.
The monarch has had health issues of her own, cutting down on travel and work since spending a night in the hospital in October and being told to rest by her doctors. Since then, she has undertaken light duties including virtual audiences with diplomats and weekly conversations with the prime minister.
In June, she made an appearance at the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, and in November she gave a recorded address to the UN Climate Talks in Glasgow.
In closing her Christmas message, the queen noted that the holiday is often seen as a time for children. But, she said, this is “only half the story.’’
“Perhaps it’s truer to say that Christmas can speak to the child within us all. Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things where children do not. And for me and my family, even with one familiar laugh missing this year, there will be joy in Christmas.’’

Topics: Queen Elizabeth II Christmas Day Prince Philip

Massive ferry fire kills at least 39 in southern Bangladesh

The burnt-out ferry is seen anchored along a coast a day after it caught fire killing at least 39 people in Jhalkathi, 250 km south of Dhaka on December 24, 2021. (AFP)
The burnt-out ferry is seen anchored along a coast a day after it caught fire killing at least 39 people in Jhalkathi, 250 km south of Dhaka on December 24, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 25 December 2021
AP

Massive ferry fire kills at least 39 in southern Bangladesh

The burnt-out ferry is seen anchored along a coast a day after it caught fire killing at least 39 people in Jhalkathi, 250 km south of Dhaka on December 24, 2021. (AFP)
  • Blaze broke out around 3 a.m. on the MV Avijan-10, which was carrying 800 passengers
Updated 25 December 2021
AP

DHAKA: A massive fire swept through a crowded river ferry in Bangladesh early Friday, leaving at least 39 people dead and 70 injured, officials said. Many passengers leapt from the vessel into cold waters to escape the blaze.

It took 15 fire engines two hours to control the fire and another eight to cool down the vessel, according to fire officer Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan, who led the rescue operation. Afterward, the blackened hull of the ferry sat anchored at the river’s edge. Many anxious relatives gathered on the banks, while divers continued to search the waters.
The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. on the MV Avijan-10, which was carrying 800 passengers, many of whom were traveling to visit family and friends for the weekend, officials said.
“I was sleeping on the deck and woke up hearing screams and a loud noise,” survivor Anisur Rahman told reporters, adding that he saw smoke coming from the back of the ferry. “I jumped into the freezing water of the river in the thick fog, like many other passengers, and swam to the riverbank.”

Police officer Moinul Haque said rescuers recovered 37 bodies from the river, while two people died from burn injuries on the way to the hospital. All of the 70 injured were hospitalized, including some with severe burns.
Ferries are a leading means of transportation in Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by about 130 rivers, and accidents involving the vessels are common, often blamed on overcrowding or lax safety rules.
The ferry was traveling from Dhaka, the capital, to Barguna, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) to the south. It caught fire off the coast of Jhalokati district on the Sugandha River, toward the end of the journey.
Bhuiyan said the fire may have started in the engine room. The government set up two committees to investigate the blaze and ordered them to report their findings in three days.
In April, 25 people died after a ferry collided with another vessel and capsized outside Dhaka.

Topics: Bangladesh

UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds

UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds
Updated 27 min 38 sec ago
AP

UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds

UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds
  • Thames Valley police said the security breach took place at 8:30 a.m. on Christmas Day
  • Queen Elizabeth II is spending the Christmas holidays at Windsor
Updated 27 min 38 sec ago
AP

LONDON: British police arrested a man armed with a weapon on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday.
Thames Valley police said the security breach took place at 8:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. The 19-year-old from Southampton is in custody.
“The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time,’’ Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears said. “We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.”
Members of the royal family have been informed.
Queen Elizabeth II is spending the Christmas holidays at Windsor, having decided not to stay at Sandringham, the royal estate in eastern England where she traditionally spends the festive season with family.

Topics: UK Windsor Castle

On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues

On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues
Updated 33 min 14 sec ago
AP

On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues

On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues
  • Pope Francis lamented ongoing conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and an “unprecedented crisis” in Lebanon
  • Only few thousand people flocked to St. Peter’s Square for Christmas address due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Updated 33 min 14 sec ago
AP

ROME: Pope Francis prayed Saturday for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, using his Christmas Day address to urge health care for all, vaccines for the poor and for dialogue to prevail in resolving the world’s conflicts.
Amid a record-setting rise in COVID-19 cases in Italy this week, only a few thousand people flocked to a rain-soaked St. Peter’s Square for Francis’ annual “Urbi et Orbi” (“To the city and the world“) Christmas address. Normally, the square would be packed with tens of thousands of holiday well-wishers.
At least they could gather this year. Italy’s 2020 holiday lockdown forced Francis to deliver a televised address from inside the Apostolic Palace to prevent crowds from forming in the square. Although Italy this week counted more than 50,000 cases in a single day for the first time, the government has not ordered another lockdown.
The pope’s Christmas Day speech gives him an opportunity to draw a global audience’s attention to conflicts big and small. This year was no different. Francis lamented ongoing conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Iraq, newly flaring tensions in Ukraine and Ethiopia, and an “unprecedented crisis” in Lebanon.

“Let us look to Iraq, which still struggles to recover from a lengthy conflict,” he said in his address.

“Let us think of the people of Syria, who for more than a decade have experienced a war that has resulted in many victims and an untold number of displaced persons.”

“We have become so used to them (conflicts) that immense tragedies are now being passed over in silence; we risk not hearing the cry of pain and distress of so many of our brothers and sisters,” he said from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica as Swiss Guards stood at attention in the square below.
Francis warned of the pandemic tendency to withdraw and isolate, urging instead dialogue to try to resolve the world conflicts. He prayed in particular for those most affected by the virus, including women and children who have suffered increased abuse during lockdowns.
“Son of God, comfort the victims of violence against women, which has increased in this time of pandemic. Offer hope to young children and adolescents suffering from bullying and abuse,” he said.
He prayed for “consolation and warmth” for older adults who are alone, as well as for health care workers who “generously devote themselves” to caring for the sick.
“Grant health to the infirm and inspire all men and women of good will to seek the best ways possible to overcome the current health crisis and its effects,” he said. “Open hearts to ensure that necessary medical care – and vaccines in particular – are provided to those peoples who need them most.”
Francis delivered his speech hours after celebrating a “Midnight Mass” service for some 2,000 people, a fraction of the basilica’s capacity. The service actually began at 7:30 p.m., a nod to the 85-year-old pope’s endurance and a hold-over from last year, when the service had to end before Italy’s nationwide COVID-19 curfew.
For the second day in a row, Italy on Friday set a daily pandemic record with 50,599 new cases. Another 141 people died, bringing Italy’s official death toll in the pandemic to 136,386.
With the arrival of the omicron variant in Italy, the Vatican secretary of state this week imposed a new vaccine mandate on Vatican staff, extending it to all employees except those who have recovered from COVID-19.
Previously, only employees who dealt with the public directly had to be vaccinated, such as the staff of the Vatican Museums and the Swiss Guards. Other Vatican employees could access their offices with regular testing. Now, there is no test-out exemption.

Topics: Pope Francis Vatican Christmas Day

British ministers feud over Afghan refugee housing

British ministers feud over Afghan refugee housing
Updated 25 December 2021
Arab News

British ministers feud over Afghan refugee housing

British ministers feud over Afghan refugee housing
  • Home secretary blocks proposal by health secretary to force councils to take in refugees
  • Move means over 12,000 Afghans evacuated after Taliban takeover still living in hotels around UK
Updated 25 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: UK Home Secretary Priti Patel undermined attempts by Health Secretary Sajid Javid to force local authorities in Britain to house Afghan refugees, The Times has reported.

The move by Patel to overrule Javid has meant that more than 12,000 Afghans who were evacuated to the UK in the wake of the Taliban takeover are still living in hotels around Britain. The two ministers also fought over moves to house Afghans in holiday resorts.

Only about 3,000 of the 15,000 Afghans evacuated to the UK have been provided with permanent homes.

The failure has been partly due to the UK government battling with council authorities over refugee allocation, with some councils refusing to house Afghans and others reporting full capacity.

The ministerial dispute occurred after the formation of a senior committee to oversee housing, education and healthcare for Afghan refugees.

Javid urged the mandatory imposition of refugee allocation on all councils in the country — a proposal that would supersede the current voluntary system.

One minister on the committee said: “Javid argued for mandating local authorities to take a certain number and pointed out that it wouldn’t be that many if we shared the burden in that way. But the Home Office didn’t take it forward.

“It was always going to be difficult because of the shortage of social housing. But the numbers aren’t great if you just divide them across local authorities.”

However, a Home Office source told The Times: “Instinctively, we don’t like forcing councils to do something, but we’re not opposed to it. But what needs to be done is a cross-government effort to persuade more councils to come forward. That’s why we’ll look at it if the situation doesn’t improve.”

Stretched housing capacity is one of the many issues behind the reluctance of some councils to accept Afghan refugees.

A government source said: “I was very struck that some of the urban councils which have the strongest record on refugees were very reluctant to take more because the asylum seekers issue meant they were at full capacity.”

As the refugee housing policy began to face significant problems, government officials considered using holiday resorts as a temporary alternative, but Javid blocked the move, citing concerns over the creation of ghettos.

A source said: “Using camps to house people was hugely unsatisfactory because there is no chance to integrate.

“Families would be surrounded by other people in the same situation as them so they’re not going to be able to integrate. It would become a ghettoed community.”

Topics: UK Afghans Afghan resettlement program Health Secretary Sajid Javid UK Home Secretary Priti Patel

World’s most powerful telescope blasts off into space

World’s most powerful telescope blasts off into space
Updated 25 December 2021
Reuters

World’s most powerful telescope blasts off into space

World’s most powerful telescope blasts off into space
Updated 25 December 2021
Reuters

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary instrument built to peer the farthest yet into the cosmos, was launched by rocket early Saturday from South America's northeastern coast, opening a much anticipated new era of astronomical exploration.
The powerful $9 billion infrared telescope, hailed by NASA as the premiere space-science observatory of the next decade, was carried aloft inside the cargo bay of an Ariane 5 rocket that blasted off at about 7:30 a.m. EST (1230 GMT) from the European Space Agency's (ESA) launch base in French Guiana.
The launch was carried live on a joint NASA-ESA webcast.
If all goes as planned, the 14,000-pound instrument will be released from the French-built rocket after a 26-minute ride into space and gradually unfurl to nearly the size of a tennis court over the next 13 days as it sails onward.
Coasting through space for two more weeks, the Webb telescope will reach its destination in solar orbit 1 million miles from Earth - about four times farther away than the moon. And Webb's special orbital path will keep it in constant alignment with Earth as the planet and telescope circle the sun in tandem.
By comparison, Webb's 30-year-old predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, orbits the Earth from 340 miles away, passing in and out of the planet's shadow every 90 minutes.
Named after the man who oversaw NASA through most of its formative decade of the 1960s, Webb is about 100 times more sensitive than Hubble and is expected to transform scientists' understanding of the universe and our place in it.
Webb mainly will view the cosmos in the infrared spectrum, allowing it to peer through clouds of gas and dust where stars are being born, while Hubble has operated primarily at optical and ultraviolet wavelengths.

COSMOLOGICAL HISTORY LESSON
The new telescope's primary mirror - consisting of 18 hexagonal segments of gold-coated beryllium metal - also has a much bigger light-collecting area, enabling it to observe objects at greater distances, thus farther back into time, than Hubble or any other telescope.
That, astronomers say, will bring into view a glimpse of the cosmos never previously seen - dating to just 100 million years after the Big Bang, the theoretical flashpoint that set in motion the expansion of the observable universe an estimated 13.8 billion years ago.
Hubble's view reached back to roughly 400 million years following the Big Bang, revealing objects that Webb will be able to re-examine with far greater clarity.
Aside from examining the formation of the earliest stars in the universe, astronomers are eager to study super-massive black holes believed to occupy the centers of distant galaxies.
Webb's instruments also make it ideal to search for evidence of potentially life-supporting atmospheres around scores of newly documented exoplanets - celestial bodies orbiting distant stars - and to observe worlds much closer to home, such as Mars and Saturn's icy moon Titan.
The telescope is an international collaboration led by NASA in partnership with the European and Canadian space agencies. Northrop Grumman Corp was the primary contractor. The Arianespace launch vehicle is part of the European contribution.

Topics: NASA

