Christmas bells ring after 30 years at oldest church in Indian-administered Kashmir

An inside view of Saint Luke's church on the day of its reopening on December 22, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha/Twitter)
An inside view of Saint Luke's church on the day of its reopening on December 22, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha/Twitter)
Updated 25 December 2021

Christmas bells ring after 30 years at oldest church in Indian-administered Kashmir

An inside view of Saint Luke's church on the day of its reopening on December 22, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha/Twitter)
  • ‘It’s like a dream come true,’ head priest tells Arab News
  • Christians in region had been demanding restoration of St. Luke’s Church, shut since 1990s
Updated 25 December 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The 125-year-old St. Luke’s Church in Indian-administered Kashmir, the oldest in the region, held Christmas Mass for the first time in 30 years on Saturday after the building reopened to the public earlier this week.

Christians in the region had been demanding the restoration of the church since 2016. Renovation work was started in 2019 by the Jammu and Kashmir tourism department, and cost approximately $80,000.

India is home to one of Asia’s oldest and largest Christian communities, with more than 30 million adherents.

News of the church’s reopening comes amid media reports of widespread persecution of the Christian community.

The New York Times has reported anti-Christian vigilantes sweeping through villages, storming churches, burning Christian literature, attacking schools and assaulting worshippers.

“We thank the government in Kashmir for renovating and restoring the church,” Rev. Eric Tarsem, the head priest, told Arab News on Saturday. “We, as a whole community, are very happy. It’s like a dream come true.”

The foundation stone of St. Luke’s Church, located in the Dalgate area of the city of Srinagar, was laid by brothers Earnest and Arthur Neve on Sept. 12, 1896.

They were the first to introduce modern medicine in Kashmir, and vaccinations for cholera and smallpox in the late 19th century. They also established the Kashmir Mission Hospital in 1888.

The church was shut down in the early 1990s when insurgents launched an armed rebellion against New Delhi’s rule in India’s only Muslim-majority region.

Kashmir has been at the heart of tensions between Hindu-majority India and Muslim Pakistan for decades, and the cause of two of the three wars between the nuclear-armed neighbors. Both countries claim the region in full, but each rules only in part.

On Saturday, just three days after the church’s reopening, more than 100 people gathered there to offer Christmas prayers.

“The opening of the church means a lot to us,” Grace Palijor, a fourth-generation Christian in Srinagar, told Arab News. “It’s an acknowledgement that Christian missionaries have served and developed this land all these years.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent Christmas greetings to the country’s Christians, tweeting: “Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around.”

Palijor, who runs a school in Srinagar and sang in the choir at St. Luke’s on Saturday, called the reopening of the church “a good omen” for Kashmir.

“We feel accepted in the community,” she said. “It’s a very good gesture and it brings hope and peace, especially in the festive season of Christmas.”

 

Topics: Kashmir

Burnt remains of dozens of people found in charred vehicles in Myanmar: monitor

In this photo provided by the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), vehicles smolder in Hpruso township, Kayah state, Myanmar, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP)
In this photo provided by the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), vehicles smolder in Hpruso township, Kayah state, Myanmar, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP)
Updated 39 min 25 sec ago
AP

Burnt remains of dozens of people found in charred vehicles in Myanmar: monitor

In this photo provided by the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), vehicles smolder in Hpruso township, Kayah state, Myanmar, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP)
  • “The bodies were tied with ropes before being set on fire,” said the witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared for his safety
Updated 39 min 25 sec ago
AP

BANGKOK: Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be women and children, fatally shot more than 30 and set the bodies on fire, a witness and other reports said Saturday.
The purported photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state where refugees were sheltering from an army offensive, spread on social media in the country, fueling outrage against the military that took power in February.
The accounts could not be independently verified. The photos showed the charred bodies of over 30 people in three burned-out vehicles.
A villager who said he went to the scene told The Associated Press that the victims had fled the fighting between armed resistance groups and Myanmar’s army near Koi Ngan village, which is just beside Mo So, on Friday. He said they were killed after they were arrested by troops while heading to refugee camps in the western part of the township.
The government has not commented on the allegations, but a report in the state-run Myanma Alinn daily newspaper on Saturday said that the fighting near Mo So broke out on Friday when members of ethnic guerrilla forces, known as the Karenni National Progressive Party, and those opposed to the military drove in “suspicious” vehicles and attacked security forces after refusing to stop.
The newspaper report said they included new members who were going to attend training to fight the army, and that the seven vehicles they were traveling in were destroyed in a fire. It gave no further details about the killings.
The witness who spoke to the AP said the remains were burned beyond recognition, and children’s and women’s clothes were found together with medical supplies and food.
“The bodies were tied with ropes before being set on fire,” said the witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared for his safety.
He did not see the moment they were killed, but said he believed some of them were Mo So villagers who reportedly got arrested by troops on Friday. He denied that those captured were members of locally organized militia groups.
Myanmar’s independent media reported on Friday that 10 Mo So villagers including children were arrested by the army and four members of the local paramilitary Border Guard Forces who went to negotiate for their release were reportedly tied up and shot in the head by the military.
The witness said the villagers and anti-government militia groups left the bodies as military troops arrived near Mo So while the bodies were being prepared for cremation. The fighting was still intense near the village.
“It’s a heinous crime and the worst incident during Christmas. We strongly condemn that massacre as a crime against humanity,” said Banyar Khun Aung, director of the Karenni Human Rights Group.
Earlier this month, government troops were also accused of rounding up villagers, some believed to be children, tying them up and slaughtering them. An opposition leader, Dr. Sasa, who uses only one name, said the civilians were burned alive.
A video of the aftermath of the Dec. 7 assault — apparently retaliation for an attack on a military convoy — showed the charred bodies of 11 people lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut.
Fighting meanwhile resumed Saturday in a neighboring state on the border with Thailand, where thousands of people have fled to seek shelter. Local officials said Myanmar’s military unleashed airstrikes and heavy artillery on Lay Kay Kaw, a small town controlled by ethnic Karen guerrillas, since Friday.
The military’s action prompted multiple Western governments including the US Embassy to issue a joint statement condemning “serious human rights violations committed by the military regime across the country.”
“We call on the regime to immediately cease its indiscriminate attacks in Karen state and throughout the country, and to ensure the safety of all civilians in line with international law,” the joint statement said.

Topics: Myanmar Rohingya Muslims

Malaysian floods death toll rises to 46

Malaysian floods death toll rises to 46
Updated 25 December 2021
AFP

Malaysian floods death toll rises to 46

Malaysian floods death toll rises to 46
  • Several Malaysian states has been struck by floods caused by two days of heavy rain
  • Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes
Updated 25 December 2021
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: The death toll from Malaysia’s worst floods in years rose to 46 Saturday, with five people still missing, officials said, as work crews continued a massive clean-up on Christmas day.
Days of torrential rain caused rivers to overflow last weekend, swamping cities, cutting off major roads, and forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.
Selangor — Malaysia’s most densely populated and wealthiest state, encircling the capital Kuala Lumpur — has been one of the worst-hit areas.
Many in its flood-hit state capital Shah Alam were left stranded in their homes with barely any food for days, before being evacuated on boats in a chaotic rescue operation.
Inspector General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the death toll rose to 46 people as more bodies were recovered, with the majority of the fatalities in Selangor and Pahang states.
“There are still five people missing. We hope they will be found soon,” he told a press conference.
He said 54,532 people were still in more than 300 evacuation centers across seven states and 68 roads remained closed due to flooding.
Work crews used backhoes and lorries to remove items strewn across the streets outside people’s homes, Acryl Sani said as he called for caution because some rivers remained swollen.
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim had earlier urged the government to hold a public inquiry following the widely criticized flood response.
Poor coordination between government agencies and the delayed deployment of the military “turned the response to the natural disaster into a human, governance disaster,” he said.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has admitted there were “weaknesses” but pledged improvements in future.
The Southeast Asian nation is hit by floods annually during the monsoon season, from November to February, but those at the weekend were the worst since 2014.
Global warming has been linked to worsening floods. Because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, climate change increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.

Topics: Malaysia floods

Sikhs hail Pakistani province court ruling on ceremonial dagger

Sikhs hail Pakistani province court ruling on ceremonial dagger
Updated 25 December 2021
ZAHOOR UL ISLAM

Sikhs hail Pakistani province court ruling on ceremonial dagger

Sikhs hail Pakistani province court ruling on ceremonial dagger
  • Group wins legal battle as Peshawar High Court allows public bearing of kirpan
  • But resentment remains as religious item treated as a weapon, requiring license and fees
Updated 25 December 2021
ZAHOOR UL ISLAM

PESHAWAR: Sikhs in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have welcomed a recent court ruling allowing them to carry a ceremonial dagger, known as the kirpan, in pursuit of an obligatory religious practice, but say that the court should not categorize the object as a weapon requiring a license.

Carrying a kirpan is among the five articles of faith in Sikhism, and the Sikh community has fought — both winning and losing — legal battles around the world to be allowed to bear the object in public.

Last year, Sikh social activist Gurpal Singh filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court, requesting that local Sikhs be allowed to carry the sacred item in public, including in government offices and on public transportation. The court this week granted the the right, but ordered Sikhs to seek renewable licenses for the kirpan and to pay fees.

“The reason why I went to the court was the deteriorating law and order situation in the province and a prohibition on us to carry kirpan in government offices and the city’s mass transit system,” Singh told Arab News on Friday, saying that the Sikh community would no longer face problems when entering public places with the kirpan.

Pakistan is considered the birthplace of the Sikh religion. Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, was born in the small village of Nankana Sahib near the eastern city of Lahore in 1469. Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the leader of the Sikh Empire, defeated the majority ethnic Pashtun tribesmen of the region in the Battle of Nowshera in 1823.

His commander-in-chief, Hari Singh Nalwa, then moved thousands of Sikhs from Punjab to Peshawar and its surrounding areas, in what is present-day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.

Since then, at least 500 Sikh families have lived in Peshawar and its surrounding northwestern regions, according to community estimates. In recent years, however, thousands of Sikhs from the area have migrated to other parts of Pakistan or neighboring India out of fear of militant attacks amid a rise in targeted killings.

“People of our faith have been targeted in Peshawar and I took the case to the court to ensure their protection,” Singh said. “They are all thankful to the Peshawar High Court over its judgment, though they are also hurt since they will need a license for the kirpan, which will require periodic renewals.”

Singh said that he would now approach all “relevant forums” and meet with parliamentarians to lobby for a licensing exemption for the kirpan.

Pakistan’s administration has frequently pledged to secure the rights of minority communities as it seeks to develop religious tourism in the country. It jointly built a visa-free border crossing with India — called the Kartarpur Corridor — to allow Sikh pilgrims from the neighboring country ease of access to the last resting place of Guru Nanak. The corridor was inaugurated in 2019.

While violence against religious minorities, particularly Christian and Shia Muslims, has been a painfully familiar story in Pakistan, Sikhs have long been considered one of the country’s most-protected minorities. In Peshawar, they have lived peacefully alongside Muslims for more than 250 years, working mostly as traditional healers, and running pharmacies, cosmetics and clothing stores.

But a spate of killings in recent years has raised concerns that Sikhs might be the latest target of Pakistan’s militant groups, leaving community members unsure of their future in the country.

Sikhs were not included in the 2017 population census and there is no hard data on their numbers, but social workers estimate that more than 60 percent of Peshawar’s 30,000 Sikhs have left for other parts of Pakistan or migrated to neighboring India within the last six years.

The religious group is also constantly battling the Pakistan government for ownership of hundreds of their temples, called gurdwaras. Under an agreement signed between Pakistan and India after the partition of India in 1947, religious lands and temples cannot be sold. But community members complain that this rule has been violated.

Sikh temples and crematoriums have been disposed off by the Evacuee Trust Property Board, a body responsible for the maintenance of properties abandoned by people who left for India during Partition.

Speaking to Arab News, rights activist Imran Takkar praised the court’s recent judgment on the kirpan, calling it “significant for citizenship rights in the country.”

He said: “All citizens have the right to practice their faith. We should make it easy for the Sikh community to do that.

“Pakistan should follow the example of the US and European countries who have allowed Sikhs to carry the kirpan.”

Topics: Pakistan Sikhs Kirpan

India to give COVID-19 booster shots to health care workers from Jan. 10

India to give COVID-19 booster shots to health care workers from Jan. 10
Updated 25 December 2021
Reuters

India to give COVID-19 booster shots to health care workers from Jan. 10

India to give COVID-19 booster shots to health care workers from Jan. 10
  • “The government has decided that healthcare and frontline workers should start getting a precaution dose," Modi said
  • Modi's government has been accelerating its vaccination campaign
Updated 25 December 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India will start administering COVID-19 booster shots as a precautionary measure to health care and frontline workers from Jan. 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, as cases of the omicron coronavirus variant rose across the country.
In a national address, Modi also said those aged 15-18 would start receiving COVID-19 vaccinations from Jan. 3 and those above 60 with comorbidities would be offered booster shots after recommendation from doctors.
“From the point of view of precaution, the government has decided that health care and frontline workers should start getting a precaution dose,” Modi said in the speech.
India has reported a swift rise in omicron cases, with the number reaching 415 overall across 17 Indian states.
Modi’s government has been accelerating its vaccination campaign, administering at least one dose to 88 percent of the eligible 944 million population, while 61 percent have taken both doses.
As millions still await second shots, the authorities will now start offering booster shots to health care and frontline workers, who suffered from an overwhelming second-wave of the virus in the summer that killed tens of thousands.
Medical experts have said India needs to double down on its vaccination campaign and expand coverage to avert another possible surge in new infections particularly in the vast hinterlands where health care facilities are sparse.
Modi urged citizens to continue to wear facemasks and follow other COVID-19 protocols.
The federal government has urged states to impose curbs on overcrowding in the festive season until the new year and a few states have partially banned public celebrations.
COVID-19 infections in the nation of 1.3 billion people has fallen by almost half from a month ago. In the past 24 hours, India reported 7,189 new infections, with an overall tally of 34.78 million, the second-highest globally behind only the United States.

Topics: Coronavirus Booster dose vaccine India

UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds

UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds
Updated 25 December 2021
AP

UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds

UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds
  • Thames Valley police said the security breach took place at 8:30 a.m. on Christmas Day
  • Queen Elizabeth II is spending the Christmas holidays at Windsor
Updated 25 December 2021
AP

LONDON: British police arrested a man armed with a weapon on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday.
Thames Valley police said the security breach took place at 8:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. The 19-year-old from Southampton is in custody.
“The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time,’’ Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears said. “We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.”
Members of the royal family have been informed.
Queen Elizabeth II is spending the Christmas holidays at Windsor, having decided not to stay at Sandringham, the royal estate in eastern England where she traditionally spends the festive season with family.

Topics: UK Windsor Castle

