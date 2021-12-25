You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysian floods death toll rises to 46

Malaysian floods death toll rises to 46

A man clean outside his damaged house following the flooding at Hulu Langat, outskirt of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP)
A man clean outside his damaged house following the flooding at Hulu Langat, outskirt of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g3sqx

Updated 25 December 2021
AFP

Malaysian floods death toll rises to 46

Malaysian floods death toll rises to 46
  • Several Malaysian states has been struck by floods caused by two days of heavy rain
  • Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes
Updated 25 December 2021
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: The death toll from Malaysia’s worst floods in years rose to 46 Saturday, with five people still missing, officials said, as work crews continued a massive clean-up on Christmas day.
Days of torrential rain caused rivers to overflow last weekend, swamping cities, cutting off major roads, and forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.
Selangor — Malaysia’s most densely populated and wealthiest state, encircling the capital Kuala Lumpur — has been one of the worst-hit areas.
Many in its flood-hit state capital Shah Alam were left stranded in their homes with barely any food for days, before being evacuated on boats in a chaotic rescue operation.
Inspector General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the death toll rose to 46 people as more bodies were recovered, with the majority of the fatalities in Selangor and Pahang states.
“There are still five people missing. We hope they will be found soon,” he told a press conference.
He said 54,532 people were still in more than 300 evacuation centers across seven states and 68 roads remained closed due to flooding.
Work crews used backhoes and lorries to remove items strewn across the streets outside people’s homes, Acryl Sani said as he called for caution because some rivers remained swollen.
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim had earlier urged the government to hold a public inquiry following the widely criticized flood response.
Poor coordination between government agencies and the delayed deployment of the military “turned the response to the natural disaster into a human, governance disaster,” he said.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has admitted there were “weaknesses” but pledged improvements in future.
The Southeast Asian nation is hit by floods annually during the monsoon season, from November to February, but those at the weekend were the worst since 2014.
Global warming has been linked to worsening floods. Because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, climate change increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.

Topics: Malaysia floods

Related

Floods in Malaysia displace over 22,000 people
World
Floods in Malaysia displace over 22,000 people
11 Indonesians dead, 25 missing in Malaysia boat sinking
World
11 Indonesians dead, 25 missing in Malaysia boat sinking

Cuomo won’t be charged for touching trooper at racetrack

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, on Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP file photo)
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, on Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP file photo)
Updated 40 min ago
AP

Cuomo won’t be charged for touching trooper at racetrack

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, on Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP file photo)
  • James’ report found that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women in violation of federal and state civil rights law
Updated 40 min ago
AP

NEW YORK: Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal charges after a female state trooper said she felt “completely violated” by his unwanted touching at an event at Belmont Park in September 2019, a Long Island prosecutor said Thursday.
Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement that an investigation found the allegations against Cuomo “credible, deeply troubling but not criminal under New York law.”
Smith opened the investigation after details of the encounter appeared in Attorney General Letitia James’ August report on sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. The report chronicled accusations from 11 women and led to Cuomo’s resignation from office, though he has attacked the findings as biased and inaccurate.
Cuomo’s spokesperson Rich Azzopardi didn’t directly address Smith’s decision in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
“With each passing day, it becomes more and more clear that the attorney general’s report was the intersection of gross prosecutorial misconduct and an abuse of government power for political purposes,” Azzopardi said.
James’ report found that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women in violation of federal and state civil rights law. But she said pursuing potential criminal penalties would be up to prosecutors.
According to the report, the trooper said Cuomo ran the palm of his left hand across her abdomen, to her belly button and then to her right hip, where she kept her gun, while she held a door open for him as he left an event at Belmont Park on Sept. 23, 2019.
Cuomo was at the state-owned racetrack, home to the last leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, to break ground on a new arena for the NHL’s New York Islanders. The arena, adjacent to the track’s main grandstand and paddock, opened last month.
The trooper, a member of Cuomo’s security detail, told James’ investigators that Cuomo’s conduct at the event made her feel “completely violated because to me, like that’s between my chest and my privates.”
James’ report said that although the trooper was upset by Cuomo’s unwanted touching, she did not feel she could do anything about it.
“I’m a trooper, newly assigned to the travel team. Do I want to make waves? No,” she said, according to the report. “I’ve heard horror stories about people getting kicked off the detail or transferred over like little things. ... I had no plans to report it.”
The trooper told James’ investigators that what happened at Belmont Park was just one of many instances of Cuomo’s “flirtatious” and “creepy” behavior toward her.
One time, in an elevator, he traced his finger from her neck to her back, she said. Another time, he asked to kiss her in the driveway outside his Mount Kisco home and proceeded to peck her cheek, she said.
“I remember just freezing, being — in the back of my head, I’m like, oh, how do I say no politely?” she told investigators.
The Nassau County investigation was limited to the encounter at Belmont Park, which is on the county’s border with New York City. Authorities in other parts of the state have been looking into other allegations in James’ report.
In October, the Albany County sheriff’s office filed a misdemeanor groping complaint against Cuomo, but a week later the district attorney asked a judge for more time to evaluate the evidence.
The D.A. said that the sheriff’s one-page criminal complaint, based on allegations from a woman who said Cuomo slid his hand up her blouse and grabbed her breast at the governor’s mansion in late 2020, was “potentially defective.”
At the prosecutor’s request, a court delayed Cuomo’s scheduled arraignment until Jan. 7.
Following the release of James’ report, the US Department of Justice launched a civil inquiry in August into sexual harassment claims made against Cuomo. The exact nature of the inquiry and its current status is unclear.

Topics: Andrew Cuomo

Related

CNN fires Chris Cuomo over help he gave to governor brother
Media
CNN fires Chris Cuomo over help he gave to governor brother
Top Democrats call on Cuomo to resign amid harassment allegations
World
Top Democrats call on Cuomo to resign amid harassment allegations

Deadly suicide bomb attack at bar in eastern DR Congo

In this file photo taken on December 10, 2021 a soldier with the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) is seen at a checkpoint on the Mbau-Kamango road in the territory of Beni. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on December 10, 2021 a soldier with the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) is seen at a checkpoint on the Mbau-Kamango road in the territory of Beni. (AFP)
Updated 48 min 45 sec ago
AFP

Deadly suicide bomb attack at bar in eastern DR Congo

In this file photo taken on December 10, 2021 a soldier with the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) is seen at a checkpoint on the Mbau-Kamango road in the territory of Beni. (AFP)
  • More than 30 people were celebrating Christmas there when the bomb went off, two witnesses told AFP
Updated 48 min 45 sec ago
AFP

BENI, DR Congo: A suicide bomber killed at least five people at a crowded night spot in the city of Beni in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo Saturday, local officials reported.
Officials blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia, one of the deadliest armed groups in the region and claimed by the Daesh group as its central Africa arm.
“The suicide bomber, prevented by security from gaining access to the bar, packed with clients, activated the bomb at the entrance,” said a statement from military officials running North Kivu province.
Another 13 people were being treated for their wounds in hospitals, the statement added, describing the death toll as provisional.
Shortly after the blast, Narcisse Muteba, the colonel running the city during the state of emergency in the east of the country, had called on residents to return to their homes for their own safety.
An AFP correspondent saw the remains of three bodies at the site of the explosion, the In Box restaurant. The remains of tables, chairs, bottles and glasses were scattered across the blast site.
One city hall source told AFP that two children were among the dead, as well as two local officials.
More than 30 people were celebrating Christmas there when the bomb went off, two witnesses told AFP.
“I was sitting there,” local radio presenter Nicolas Ekila told AFP. “There was a motorbike parked there. Suddenly the motorbike took off, then there was a deafening noise.”
A police vehicle took the wounded to a nearby medical center, which was immediately sealed off.

On June 27 in Beni, a blast from a improvised bomb at a Catholic church wounded two women, the same day a man died when the bomb he was carrying went off.
The day before, another device blew up near a service station without doing any damage. The authorities blamed those attacks on the ADF.
Beni, in North Kivu province on the DRC’s eastern border with Uganda, has been the site of regular clashes between the army and the ADF.
North Kivu and neighboring Ituri province have been under a “state of siege” since May, an emergency measure in which the military has taken effective control but which so far has not succeeded in stopping the attacks from the armed militia.
On November 30, the DRC and Uganda launched a joint operation against the ADF in the east of the country to try to quell the bloody ADF attacks. Uganda has also blamed the group for a string of attacks on its territory.
The ADF was historically a Ugandan rebel coalition whose biggest group comprised Muslims opposed to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.
But it established itself in eastern DRC in 1995, becoming the deadliest of scores of outlawed forces in the troubled region.
It has been blamed for the killings of thousands of civilians over the past decade in the DRC, as well as for bombings in the Ugandan capital Kampala.
The Daesh group presents the ADF as its regional branch — the IS Central Africa Province, or ISCAP.
On March 11 this year, the United States placed the ADF on its list of “terrorist groups” affiliated with IS terrorists.

 

Topics: DR Congo

Related

In this photo provided by the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), vehicles smolder in Hpruso township, Kayah state, Myanmar, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP) photos
World
Burnt remains of dozens of people found in charred vehicles in Myanmar: monitor
At least 30 dead in weekend DR Congo attack: UN, local sources
World
At least 30 dead in weekend DR Congo attack: UN, local sources

Burnt remains of dozens of people found in charred vehicles in Myanmar: monitor

In this photo provided by the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), vehicles smolder in Hpruso township, Kayah state, Myanmar, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP)
In this photo provided by the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), vehicles smolder in Hpruso township, Kayah state, Myanmar, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP)
Updated 26 December 2021
AP

Burnt remains of dozens of people found in charred vehicles in Myanmar: monitor

In this photo provided by the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), vehicles smolder in Hpruso township, Kayah state, Myanmar, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP)
  • “The bodies were tied with ropes before being set on fire,” said the witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared for his safety
Updated 26 December 2021
AP

BANGKOK: Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be women and children, fatally shot more than 30 and set the bodies on fire, a witness and other reports said Saturday.
The purported photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state where refugees were sheltering from an army offensive, spread on social media in the country, fueling outrage against the military that took power in February.
The accounts could not be independently verified. The photos showed the charred bodies of over 30 people in three burned-out vehicles.
A villager who said he went to the scene told The Associated Press that the victims had fled the fighting between armed resistance groups and Myanmar’s army near Koi Ngan village, which is just beside Mo So, on Friday. He said they were killed after they were arrested by troops while heading to refugee camps in the western part of the township.
The government has not commented on the allegations, but a report in the state-run Myanma Alinn daily newspaper on Saturday said that the fighting near Mo So broke out on Friday when members of ethnic guerrilla forces, known as the Karenni National Progressive Party, and those opposed to the military drove in “suspicious” vehicles and attacked security forces after refusing to stop.
The newspaper report said they included new members who were going to attend training to fight the army, and that the seven vehicles they were traveling in were destroyed in a fire. It gave no further details about the killings.
The witness who spoke to the AP said the remains were burned beyond recognition, and children’s and women’s clothes were found together with medical supplies and food.
“The bodies were tied with ropes before being set on fire,” said the witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared for his safety.
He did not see the moment they were killed, but said he believed some of them were Mo So villagers who reportedly got arrested by troops on Friday. He denied that those captured were members of locally organized militia groups.
Myanmar’s independent media reported on Friday that 10 Mo So villagers including children were arrested by the army and four members of the local paramilitary Border Guard Forces who went to negotiate for their release were reportedly tied up and shot in the head by the military.
The witness said the villagers and anti-government militia groups left the bodies as military troops arrived near Mo So while the bodies were being prepared for cremation. The fighting was still intense near the village.
“It’s a heinous crime and the worst incident during Christmas. We strongly condemn that massacre as a crime against humanity,” said Banyar Khun Aung, director of the Karenni Human Rights Group.
Earlier this month, government troops were also accused of rounding up villagers, some believed to be children, tying them up and slaughtering them. An opposition leader, Dr. Sasa, who uses only one name, said the civilians were burned alive.
A video of the aftermath of the Dec. 7 assault — apparently retaliation for an attack on a military convoy — showed the charred bodies of 11 people lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut.
Fighting meanwhile resumed Saturday in a neighboring state on the border with Thailand, where thousands of people have fled to seek shelter. Local officials said Myanmar’s military unleashed airstrikes and heavy artillery on Lay Kay Kaw, a small town controlled by ethnic Karen guerrillas, since Friday.
The military’s action prompted multiple Western governments including the US Embassy to issue a joint statement condemning “serious human rights violations committed by the military regime across the country.”
“We call on the regime to immediately cease its indiscriminate attacks in Karen state and throughout the country, and to ensure the safety of all civilians in line with international law,” the joint statement said.

Topics: Myanmar Rohingya Muslims

Related

‘Silent strike’ against junta empties Myanmar streets
World
‘Silent strike’ against junta empties Myanmar streets
Update Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack
World
Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Sikhs hail Pakistani province court ruling on ceremonial dagger

Sikhs hail Pakistani province court ruling on ceremonial dagger
Updated 25 December 2021
ZAHOOR UL ISLAM

Sikhs hail Pakistani province court ruling on ceremonial dagger

Sikhs hail Pakistani province court ruling on ceremonial dagger
  • Group wins legal battle as Peshawar High Court allows public bearing of kirpan
  • But resentment remains as religious item treated as a weapon, requiring license and fees
Updated 25 December 2021
ZAHOOR UL ISLAM

PESHAWAR: Sikhs in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have welcomed a recent court ruling allowing them to carry a ceremonial dagger, known as the kirpan, in pursuit of an obligatory religious practice, but say that the court should not categorize the object as a weapon requiring a license.

Carrying a kirpan is among the five articles of faith in Sikhism, and the Sikh community has fought — both winning and losing — legal battles around the world to be allowed to bear the object in public.

Last year, Sikh social activist Gurpal Singh filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court, requesting that local Sikhs be allowed to carry the sacred item in public, including in government offices and on public transportation. The court this week granted the the right, but ordered Sikhs to seek renewable licenses for the kirpan and to pay fees.

“The reason why I went to the court was the deteriorating law and order situation in the province and a prohibition on us to carry kirpan in government offices and the city’s mass transit system,” Singh told Arab News on Friday, saying that the Sikh community would no longer face problems when entering public places with the kirpan.

Pakistan is considered the birthplace of the Sikh religion. Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, was born in the small village of Nankana Sahib near the eastern city of Lahore in 1469. Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the leader of the Sikh Empire, defeated the majority ethnic Pashtun tribesmen of the region in the Battle of Nowshera in 1823.

His commander-in-chief, Hari Singh Nalwa, then moved thousands of Sikhs from Punjab to Peshawar and its surrounding areas, in what is present-day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.

Since then, at least 500 Sikh families have lived in Peshawar and its surrounding northwestern regions, according to community estimates. In recent years, however, thousands of Sikhs from the area have migrated to other parts of Pakistan or neighboring India out of fear of militant attacks amid a rise in targeted killings.

“People of our faith have been targeted in Peshawar and I took the case to the court to ensure their protection,” Singh said. “They are all thankful to the Peshawar High Court over its judgment, though they are also hurt since they will need a license for the kirpan, which will require periodic renewals.”

Singh said that he would now approach all “relevant forums” and meet with parliamentarians to lobby for a licensing exemption for the kirpan.

Pakistan’s administration has frequently pledged to secure the rights of minority communities as it seeks to develop religious tourism in the country. It jointly built a visa-free border crossing with India — called the Kartarpur Corridor — to allow Sikh pilgrims from the neighboring country ease of access to the last resting place of Guru Nanak. The corridor was inaugurated in 2019.

While violence against religious minorities, particularly Christian and Shia Muslims, has been a painfully familiar story in Pakistan, Sikhs have long been considered one of the country’s most-protected minorities. In Peshawar, they have lived peacefully alongside Muslims for more than 250 years, working mostly as traditional healers, and running pharmacies, cosmetics and clothing stores.

But a spate of killings in recent years has raised concerns that Sikhs might be the latest target of Pakistan’s militant groups, leaving community members unsure of their future in the country.

Sikhs were not included in the 2017 population census and there is no hard data on their numbers, but social workers estimate that more than 60 percent of Peshawar’s 30,000 Sikhs have left for other parts of Pakistan or migrated to neighboring India within the last six years.

The religious group is also constantly battling the Pakistan government for ownership of hundreds of their temples, called gurdwaras. Under an agreement signed between Pakistan and India after the partition of India in 1947, religious lands and temples cannot be sold. But community members complain that this rule has been violated.

Sikh temples and crematoriums have been disposed off by the Evacuee Trust Property Board, a body responsible for the maintenance of properties abandoned by people who left for India during Partition.

Speaking to Arab News, rights activist Imran Takkar praised the court’s recent judgment on the kirpan, calling it “significant for citizenship rights in the country.”

He said: “All citizens have the right to practice their faith. We should make it easy for the Sikh community to do that.

“Pakistan should follow the example of the US and European countries who have allowed Sikhs to carry the kirpan.”

Topics: Pakistan Sikhs Kirpan

Related

Christmas bells ring after 30 years at oldest church in Indian-administered Kashmir

An inside view of Saint Luke's church on the day of its reopening on December 22, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha/Twitter)
An inside view of Saint Luke's church on the day of its reopening on December 22, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha/Twitter)
Updated 25 December 2021

Christmas bells ring after 30 years at oldest church in Indian-administered Kashmir

An inside view of Saint Luke's church on the day of its reopening on December 22, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha/Twitter)
  • ‘It’s like a dream come true,’ head priest tells Arab News
  • Christians in region had been demanding restoration of St. Luke’s Church, shut since 1990s
Updated 25 December 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The 125-year-old St. Luke’s Church in Indian-administered Kashmir, the oldest in the region, held Christmas Mass for the first time in 30 years on Saturday after the building reopened to the public earlier this week.

Christians in the region had been demanding the restoration of the church since 2016. Renovation work was started in 2019 by the Jammu and Kashmir tourism department, and cost approximately $80,000.

India is home to one of Asia’s oldest and largest Christian communities, with more than 30 million adherents.

News of the church’s reopening comes amid media reports of widespread persecution of the Christian community.

The New York Times has reported anti-Christian vigilantes sweeping through villages, storming churches, burning Christian literature, attacking schools and assaulting worshippers.

“We thank the government in Kashmir for renovating and restoring the church,” Rev. Eric Tarsem, the head priest, told Arab News on Saturday. “We, as a whole community, are very happy. It’s like a dream come true.”

The foundation stone of St. Luke’s Church, located in the Dalgate area of the city of Srinagar, was laid by brothers Earnest and Arthur Neve on Sept. 12, 1896.

They were the first to introduce modern medicine in Kashmir, and vaccinations for cholera and smallpox in the late 19th century. They also established the Kashmir Mission Hospital in 1888.

The church was shut down in the early 1990s when insurgents launched an armed rebellion against New Delhi’s rule in India’s only Muslim-majority region.

Kashmir has been at the heart of tensions between Hindu-majority India and Muslim Pakistan for decades, and the cause of two of the three wars between the nuclear-armed neighbors. Both countries claim the region in full, but each rules only in part.

On Saturday, just three days after the church’s reopening, more than 100 people gathered there to offer Christmas prayers.

“The opening of the church means a lot to us,” Grace Palijor, a fourth-generation Christian in Srinagar, told Arab News. “It’s an acknowledgement that Christian missionaries have served and developed this land all these years.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent Christmas greetings to the country’s Christians, tweeting: “Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around.”

Palijor, who runs a school in Srinagar and sang in the choir at St. Luke’s on Saturday, called the reopening of the church “a good omen” for Kashmir.

“We feel accepted in the community,” she said. “It’s a very good gesture and it brings hope and peace, especially in the festive season of Christmas.”

 

Topics: Kashmir

Related

Special In Indian-administered Kashmir, two hard coronavirus years for ‘pencil village’
World
In Indian-administered Kashmir, two hard coronavirus years for ‘pencil village’
India to give COVID-19 booster shots to health care workers from Jan. 10
World
India to give COVID-19 booster shots to health care workers from Jan. 10

Latest updates

Cuomo won’t be charged for touching trooper at racetrack
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, on Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP file photo)
Deadly suicide bomb attack at bar in eastern DR Congo
In this file photo taken on December 10, 2021 a soldier with the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) is seen at a checkpoint on the Mbau-Kamango road in the territory of Beni. (AFP)
Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Pakistani Senate chair
Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Pakistani Senate chair
Burnt remains of dozens of people found in charred vehicles in Myanmar: monitor
In this photo provided by the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), vehicles smolder in Hpruso township, Kayah state, Myanmar, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP)
Who’s Who: Fahad Al-Shammari, group chief financial officer of Saudi Real Estate Co.
Who’s Who: Fahad Al-Shammari, group chief financial officer of Saudi Real Estate Co.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.