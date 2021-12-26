What’s in the McNuggets?

When you crave the golden bite-sized pieces of joy, the chicken McNuggets, and wonder what they are made of, you are most likely to look it up on the internet or ask a friend. Have you ever asked the source?

McDonald’s Your Right To Know website provides all answers to your questions with full transparency. Whether you are wondering about the chicken source or the way the McNuggets are prepared in the restaurant’s kitchen.

In fact, following thorough investigation, it is quite clear that the iconic McDonald’s chicken McNuggets are clearly labeled.

This means that they contain 100 percent pure halal chicken, which does not include any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

The nuggets are then seasoned and mixed with the special tempura batter, which is typically made of wheat flour and starch mixed with spice and pepper.

The tiny chicken pieces get cooked using 100 percent vegetarian mix of rapeseed and sunflower oil, adding the extra crisp.

In the GCC, McDonald’s restaurants source their chicken nuggets from three different countries: Malaysia, UAE, Jordan.

All chicken products are prepared from the best halal 100 percent pure chicken breast that can be traced back to the original supplier where the chicken gets manually deboned and skinned to guarantee the best quality possible in the production process.

Finally, did you know that the chicken McNuggets have four distinct shapes? The ball, the bell, the boot and the bow tie!

Next time you dip them into your favorite sauce, don’t forget to choose your ideal shape.