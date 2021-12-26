You are here

  Israel approves plan to double settlers in occupied Golan

Israel approves plan to double settlers in occupied Golan

Israel approves plan to double settlers in occupied Golan
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday his country intends to double the amount of settlers living in the occupied Golan Heights with a multimillion-dollar plan. (AP)
AFP

  • Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's cabinet voted in favour of the plan that aims to build 7,300 settler homes
  • Around 25,000 Israeli settlers live in the Golan Heights, along with about 23,000 Druze, who remained on the land after Israel seized it
AFP

GOLAN HEIGHTS: Israel's government on Sunday approved a $317 million plan to double the Jewish settler population in the Golan Heights, 40 years after it annexed the territory captured from Syria.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's cabinet voted in favour of the plan that aims to build 7,300 settler homes in the region over a five-year period, during a meeting held at the Mevo Hama community in the Golan.

It calls for 1 billion Israeli shekels to be spent on housing, infrastructure and other projects with the goal of attracting roughly 23,000 new Jewish settlers to the area, seized during the 1967 Six Day War.

"Our goal today is to double the population of the Golan Heights," the right-wing Bennett said ahead of the meeting.

He was forced to leave the meeting after his 14-year-old daughter tested positive for the coronavirus, putting him into isolation, but a vote on the programme went ahead after a delay.

Around 25,000 Israeli settlers live in the Golan Heights, along with about 23,000 Druze, who remained on the land after Israel seized it.

Israel annexed the territory on December 14, 1981, in a move not recognised by most of the international community.

Former US president Donald Trump, widely viewed as pro-Israeli, granted US recognition to Israeli sovereignty over the Golan in 2019.

"The Golan Heights are Israeli. This is self-evident," Bennett said.

"The fact that the Trump administration recognised this, and the fact that the (President Joe) Biden administration has made it clear that there has been no change in this policy, are also important."

Shortly after Biden took office in January, his Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested there were legal questions surrounding Trump's move, which Syria condemned as a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty.

But Blinken indicated there was no thought of reversing course, especially with the Syrian civil war continuing.

Bennett claimed that after a decade of conflict in Syria, international calls to restore Syrian control of the Golan were muted.

"Every knowledgeable person in the world understands that it is preferable to have Israeli heights that are quiet, flourishing and green as opposed to the alternative," he said.

Bennett leads an ideologically disparate eight-party coalition that counts on support from left-wingers.

Some in his cabinet, notably from the dovish Meretz party, have vocally opposed plans to expand settlements in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory also occupied by Israel since 1967.

Roughly 475,000 settlers now live in the West Bank in communities widely regarded as illegal under international.

Bennett is a the former head of a settler lobbying council who opposes Palestinian statehood.

But he argued that unity on the Golan plan demonstrated that Israeli control of the area was a matter of "national consensus."

"The Golan Heights, the need to strengthen, cultivate and live in it, is certainly a principle that unites everyone here," he said.

Israel and Syria, which are still technically at war, are separated by a de facto border at the Golan Heights.

Topics: Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Golan Heights

Reuters

  • Bennett left the weekly meeting of his cabinet and headed home after learning of his daughter's positive test
  • The premier's daughter had been vaccinated against COVID-19
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett went into isolation at home on Sunday and will await the results of a COVID-19 PCR test after his 14-year-old daughter tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said.
Bennett left the weekly meeting of his cabinet and headed home after learning of his daughter’s positive test, which came amid fast-spreading infections in Israel caused by the omicron variant.
The premier’s daughter had been vaccinated against COVID-19, his office said. It did not disclose whether she had been infected by omicron or the Delta variant also prevalent in Israel.
Before the cabinet session began, Bennett, who had a vaccine booster shot on Aug. 20, and other members of his government took rapid antigen tests and received negative results.
Bennett drew public criticism after his wife and children went on holiday abroad early this month, despite his calls for Israelis to help stem omicron’s spread by canceling plans to fly overseas.
His government later approved measures barring Israelis from traveling to most countries. Those edicts were preceded by an Israeli ban on the entry of foreigners. Israel has reported 1,118 confirmed cases of omicron, with the number of people infected by the variant now doubling every two days.

Topics: Israel COVID-19 isolation Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

Algeria imposes vaccine pass to boost low inoculation rate

Algeria imposes vaccine pass to boost low inoculation rate
AP

  • The pass is now required for anyone entering or leaving Algeria
  • Less than a quarter of Algeria's population has had even one vaccine dose
AP

ALGIERS, Algeria: Algeria started requiring a “vaccine passport” Sunday to enter a broad range of public venues, in a bid to boost the country’s low inoculation rate and overcome vaccine hesitancy that has left millions of vaccines unused.
The pass is now required for anyone entering or leaving Algeria, as well as for sports facilities, cinemas, theaters, museums, town halls and some other sites. It also applies to hammams — the bath houses that are popular across the region.
Less than a quarter of Algeria’s population has had even one vaccine dose, so the rule will be difficult to enforce. It was announced in a government statement Saturday night and came into effect Sunday, leaving Algerians and businesses no time to prepare.
The government said the measure was aimed primarily at dealing with a rebound in infections from the delta variant. Only two cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed in Algeria but authorities are bracing for more. The government said other measures could be taken in the coming days depending on the evolution of the epidemic.
Official figures show Algeria has seen 6,230 COVID-related deaths including seven in the past week, and 217,000 cases overall. But even members of the government’s scientific committee admit the real figures are much higher. Out of fears of being blamed for getting the virus or other stigma, some Algerians keep their infections secret — which then puts others at risk.
Meanwhile vaccine hesitancy remains high, despite sufficient supply.
“More than 13 million vaccines risk being out of date if they do not quickly find takers,” Health Minister Abderrahmane Benbouzid warned earlier this month.
According to figures released last week by a member of the government scientific committee, professor Ryadh Mahyaoui, only 10 million Algerians have had a first dose of the vaccine out of a population of 45 million.

Topics: Algeria COVID-19

Bodies of drowned migrants wash up on Libyan shore

Bodies of drowned migrants wash up on Libyan shore
Reuters

  • Libya is a major transit point for migrants who are seeking better opportunities in Europe
  • 14 bodies had been recovered from a group of 60 people believed missing at sea
Reuters

KHUMS, Libya: The bodies of more than a dozen migrants who drowned trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe washed up on Libya’s coastline late on Saturday, its interior ministry and the local Red Crescent said.
Libya is a major transit point for migrants, many from African countries, who are seeking better opportunities in Europe.
The Red Crescent in Khums, a port in western Libya, said 17 bodies including that of an infant had been recovered from the shore at nearby Alous on Saturday and that another 10 bodies had been found on a different beach.
The Interior Ministry later said 14 bodies had been recovered from a group of 60 people believed missing at sea.
It was not clear from the statements if they were all referring to the same group and interior ministry officials were not immediately available for comment.
“They were at sea for approximately one day,” said Osama Al-Saket, head of the Khums hospital that received the bodies following calls from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and police authorities.
“The bodies were still intact ... there were 14 of them, along with one small baby,” added Al-Saket.
Larger numbers of people have been trying to cross the Mediterranean this year after several years of reduced numbers since 2015. About 1,500 have drowned in 2021, the United Nations migration agency IOM said last week.
The agency’s Missing Migrants Project has designated the Central Mediterranean route as the deadliest known migration route in the world, with more than 17,000 recorded deaths and disappearances since 2014.
Photographs released by the Khums Red Crescent showed a line of bodies laid out along a beach as workers put them into bags.

Topics: Libya migrants

Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors

Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors
Reuters

Reuters

CAIRO: Omani authorities require foreign travellers aged 18 or older to have received at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses to enter the sultanate, the state news agency reported on Sunday.
The sultanate also cancelled a previous decision that suspended entry from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique.

Topics: Oman COVID-19 vaccine doses

El-Sisi, Putin agree to coordinate over Libya

El-Sisi, Putin agree to coordinate over Libya
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have agreed on the importance of coordination to settle the Libyan crisis.

Bassam Rady, spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, said El-Sisi and Putin spoke by phone to review developments in Libya.

El-Sisi said Cairo is continuing its efforts to bring opposing sides in Libya together to enable the country’s people to choose their leaders and representatives.

El-Sisi and Putin agreed on the importance of intensifying coordination between Egypt and Russia to settle Libya’s crisis, achieve the aspirations of its people, combat armed militias and terrorist groups, and end illegal foreign interference in Libyan affairs.

Rady said El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s aspiration to deepen relations with Russia at all levels for the benefit of both peoples.

Putin stressed the importance Russia attaches to developing ties with Egypt within the framework of the partnership and strategic cooperation agreement between the two countries.

Topics: Russia Egypt Libya

