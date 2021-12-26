You are here

  • Home
  • 2 strong tremors strike off Greek island of Crete

2 strong tremors strike off Greek island of Crete

2 strong tremors strike off Greek island of Crete
A 5.2-magnitude earthquake has jolted Greece's southern islands, but no damage or casualties have been reported so far. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2c46f

Updated 26 December 2021
AP

2 strong tremors strike off Greek island of Crete

2 strong tremors strike off Greek island of Crete
  • The first tremor, a 5.2-magnitude, struck at 5:15 p.m. and the larger tremor of 5.4 magnitude struck at 8:59 p.m.
  • The mayor of the small island of Kassos told state news agency ANA that no buildings were damaged
Updated 26 December 2021
AP

ATHENS, Greece: Two tremors with a magnitude of 5.2 and 5.4, respectively, have jolted Greece’s southern islands, but no damage or casualties have been reported so far.
The first tremor, a 5.2-magnitude, struck at 5:15 p.m. (1515 GMT) east of the island of Crete and at a depth of 9 kilometers (5.6 miles), the Institute of Geodynamics reported in Athens. The earthquake was felt in Crete and the islands of Karpathos, Kassos, Rhodes and Santorini, according to local media.
An even larger tremor of 5.4 magnitude struck at 8:59 p.m. (1859 GMT) about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) northwest of the first, at a depth of 6.3 kilometers (3.9 miles), the Institute of Geodynamics reported.
The mayor of the small island of Kassos, closest to the epicenter, told state news agency ANA that no buildings were damaged in either earthquake.
An unrelated 4.0-magnitude tremor also hit at 6:14 p.m. (1614 GMT) west of Athens, the Institute of Geodynamics reported. The epicenter was at a depth of 16.7 kilometers (10.4 miles), it said.
Tremors of that magnitude are not uncommon in Greece, which lies close to a meeting point between the African and Eurasian tectonic plates. A second earthquake being stronger than the first is a rare occurrence, but it has happened on several occasions.

Topics: Greece Crete earthquake

Related

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Greek island of Crete
World
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Greek island of Crete
Earthquake hits northern Italy, strongly felt in Milan
World
Earthquake hits northern Italy, strongly felt in Milan

China replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen

Attendants serve tea next to Chen Quanguo at the meeting of Xinjiang delegation on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 12, 2019. (REUTERS)
Attendants serve tea next to Chen Quanguo at the meeting of Xinjiang delegation on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 12, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 27 December 2021
Reuters

China replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen

Attendants serve tea next to Chen Quanguo at the meeting of Xinjiang delegation on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 12, 2019. (REUTERS)
  • United Nations researchers and human rights activists estimate more than one million Muslims have been detained in camps in western China’s Xinjiang region
Updated 27 December 2021
Reuters

BEIJING: China has replaced Chen Quanguo, who as Communist Party chief in the Xinjiang region oversaw a security crackdown targeting ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims in the name of fighting religious extremism.
Chen, in his post since 2016, will move to another role and Ma Xingrui, governor of the coastal economic powerhouse Guangdong province since 2017, has replaced him, the official Xinhua News Agency said on Saturday. It gave no other details.
United Nations researchers and human rights activists estimate more than one million Muslims have been detained in camps in western China’s Xinjiang region. China rejects accusations of abuse, describing the camps as vocational centers designed to combat extremism, and in late 2019 said all people in the camps had “graduated.”
Chen, 66, is a member of China’s politburo and is widely considered to be the senior official responsible for the security crackdown in Xinjiang. He was sanctioned last year by the United States.
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden signed into law https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-signs-bill-clamp-down-products-chinas-xinjiang-2021-12-23 a ban on imports from Xinjiang over concerns about forced labor, provoking an angry Chinese condemnation.
Some foreign lawmakers and parliaments, as well as the US secretaries of state in both the Biden and Trump administrations, have labelled the treatment of Uyghurs genocide.

Topics: Chen Quanguo Chinese muslims Xinjiang Uyghur Muslims

Related

US imposes sanctions against China over abuse of Uyghurs
World
US imposes sanctions against China over abuse of Uyghurs
Amid accusations of genocide from the West, China policies could cut millions of Uyghur births in Xinjiang – report
World
Amid accusations of genocide from the West, China policies could cut millions of Uyghur births in Xinjiang – report

UN ‘horrified’ by reports of massacre of civilians in Myanmar

UN ‘horrified’ by reports of massacre of civilians in Myanmar
Updated 26 December 2021
AFP

UN ‘horrified’ by reports of massacre of civilians in Myanmar

UN ‘horrified’ by reports of massacre of civilians in Myanmar
  • Two workers for non-profit group Save the Children remain missing
  • "I condemn this grievous incident and all attacks against civilians throughout the country," said UN’s under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs
Updated 26 December 2021
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: A UN official said Sunday he was “horrified” by credible reports that at least 35 civilians were killed and their bodies burned in Myanmar, and demanded the government launch an investigation.
Two workers for non-profit group Save the Children remain missing after their vehicle was among several that were attacked and burned in the incident in eastern Kaya state.
A monitoring group and local media have blamed the attack on junta troops.
“I condemn this grievous incident and all attacks against civilians throughout the country,” United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths said in a statement.
He called for “a thorough and transparent investigation.”
Myanmar has been in chaos since a February coup, with more than 1,300 people killed in a crackdown by security forces, according to a local monitoring group.
“People’s Defense Forces” (PDF) have sprung up across the country to fight the junta, and have drawn the military into a bloody stalemate of clashes and reprisals.
On Saturday, photos appeared on social media purporting to show two burned-out trucks and a car on a highway in Hpruso township in Kayah state, with the charred remains of bodies inside.
A member of a local PDF group said its fighters had found the vehicles Saturday morning after hearing the military had stopped several vehicles in Hpruso after clashes with its fighters nearby on Friday.
“When we went to check in the area this morning, we found dead bodies burnt in two trucks. We found 27 dead bodies,” he told AFP on condition of anonymity Saturday.
“We found 27 skulls,” said another witness who did not want to be named, and who said there were other dead bodies that could not be counted.
Save the Children said later Saturday that two of its Myanmar staff had been “caught up” in the incident and were missing.
The two had been traveling home after carrying out humanitarian work in the region, the charity said in a statement, adding it had since suspended its work in several regions.
Myanmar’s junta previously said its troops had been attacked in Hpruso on Friday after attempting to stop seven cars driving in a “suspicious way.”
Troops had killed a number of people in the following clash, spokesman Zaw Min Tun told AFP, without giving details.
The Myanmar Witness monitor said it had confirmed local media reports and witness accounts from local fighters “that 35 people including children and women were burnt and killed by the military on 24th December Hpruso township.”
Satellite data also showed a fire had occurred around 1:00 p.m. (0630 GMT) on Friday in Hpruso, it added.
AFP was unable to confirm the reports surrounding the clash, but AFP digital verification reporters said the images purporting to show the incident had not appeared online before Friday evening.
PDF groups have surprised the army with their effectiveness, analysts have said, as the military struggles to break resistance to its rule.

Topics: UN Myanmar Civilians Save the Children

Related

In this photo provided by the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), vehicles smolder in Hpruso township, Kayah state, Myanmar, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP) photos
World
Burnt remains of dozens of people found in charred vehicles in Myanmar: monitor
‘Silent strike’ against junta empties Myanmar streets
World
‘Silent strike’ against junta empties Myanmar streets

Germany hits goal in push for 30 million new vaccine shots

Germany hits goal in push for 30 million new vaccine shots
Updated 26 December 2021
AP

Germany hits goal in push for 30 million new vaccine shots

Germany hits goal in push for 30 million new vaccine shots
  • Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the 30-million mark was passed on Sunday
  • Of the added shots, 25 million were boosters and 5 million were first- or second-time vaccinations
Updated 26 December 2021
AP

FRANKFURT, Germany: Germany has reached its goal of 30 million additional immunizations against COVID-19 by year’s end, a push aimed at re-energizing a lagging vaccination campaign and countering a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the 30-million mark was passed on Sunday, the dpa news agency reported.
“We have reached an important milestone,” Lauterbach was quoted as saying. “We can be proud of that.”
Of the added shots, 25 million were boosters and 5 million were first- or second-time vaccinations.
The goal was set Nov. 18 — even before new Chancellor Olaf Scholz was sworn on Dec. 8 — to counter surging daily case numbers caused by the delta variant after the pace of immunizations had slowed since the summer. The goal took on more urgency after the highly contagious omicron variant was reported and began sweeping across Europe.
Daily case numbers have fallen recently in Germany but officials warn that omicron could quickly send them higher.
Germany’s vaccination effort has had its ups and down. The early months of 2021 were marked by not enough vaccine shots, which left the pace well behind vaccination efforts in the US and the UK The tempo caught up during the spring and early summer, then slowed down again in the fall as case numbers fell.
Currently demand for boosters against omicron and government restrictions on unvaccinated people entering stores, restaurants and transport has seen the pace pick up again, hitting a daily record of 1.6 million on Dec. 15.
Still, the German government has had to postpone another goal, that of immunizing 80 percent of its population, to the end of January from Jan. 7. Currently 58.9 million people are fully vaccinated, or 70.8 percent of the population, according to dpa. The federal disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, said the actual number of those vaccinated could be up to 5 percent higher due to gaps in reporting.
Germany has recommended vaccination for all 12-to-17-year-olds and for children aged 5-11 year with pre-existing health issues. Children 5-to-11 without pre-existing conditions can be vaccinated if their parents wish.

Topics: Germany COVID-19 vaccination

Related

Germany vows to ‘defend itself’ as police raid anti-vaxxers
World
Germany vows to ‘defend itself’ as police raid anti-vaxxers

UK accused of ‘trying to move on’ after hundreds of Afghans left trapped 

UK accused of ‘trying to move on’ after hundreds of Afghans left trapped 
Updated 39 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

UK accused of ‘trying to move on’ after hundreds of Afghans left trapped 

UK accused of ‘trying to move on’ after hundreds of Afghans left trapped 
  • Government admits more than half of those left behind remain in hiding
  • Former minister claims true number could be in the thousands
Updated 39 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: More than half of the 311 Afghans known to have been left behind by British forces during the withdrawal from Afghanistan, but who were promised sanctuary in the UK, are still in trapped in the war-torn country — with some claiming that the true number could be in the thousands.

Many of the interpreters and other Afghans who worked with Britain during its mission in the country, as well as their families who were pledged safe haven under the UK’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, now say they live in fear of Taliban reprisals after the militant group captured Kabul in August.

Ministers have been accused of “trying to move on” from the crisis, despite a recent Human Rights Watch Report claiming that Taliban forces were hunting down and killing hundreds of ex-Afghan government and military figures.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted in September that Afghans had been left behind by Operation Pitting, the UK’s mission to evacuate people from the capital Kabul in August, adding that the government would “do absolutely everything” it could to “ensure that those people get the safe passage that they deserve.”

Earlier this month, James Cleverly MP, minister of state for the Middle East and North Africa, confirmed that 167 Afghans eligible for the ARAP scheme were still in Afghanistan, with others eligible for refuge in the UK still in designated third countries.

“Helping all those who want to leave Afghanistan and who are eligible to come to the UK remains a priority. The government has made clear to the Taliban the need to ensure safe passage of those entitled to go to another country,” Cleverly said, adding: “The ARAP scheme remains open.”

On Thursday, the UK Home Office revealed that the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme, which was meant to aid 20,000 people fleeing Afghanistan from August, would not be up and running until January 2022.

Multiple former interpreters told The Independent newspaper they are living in hiding with their families. One said his ARAP application had been approved, but that he and his family were instructed to go to Pakistan, which they were unable to do without passports.

“We’re staying with relatives in Helmand,” he said. “There is high risk. It’s very dangerous here. Every day we’re threatened by the Taliban. They’re searching for us. We’re hiding. We’re not going out. It’s a bad situation.

“I don’t know why the ARAP team is working so slowly. Why are they not paying attention to us? We are eligible, we are waiting. There is no good chance of life. It is clear that our lives are in danger. We will die, we will be killed.”

Johnny Mercer MP, the former UK defense minister, told the paper he believed that the numbers could be much higher than reported.

“We have left thousands behind, not 167,” he said. “Those (167) are simply the ones who had a response to the ARAP program. Those figures are simply the number who were called forward but didn’t make it to the airport.

“The point is the ARAP program was so ineffective that thousands of people who we should have rescued didn’t even get a response from them, and consequently we have left the vast majority of people that we owed extraction to behind.

“Many are now fearing for their lives. All the ministers know this, but they are determined to move on from our commitments to these people,” he added.

Earlier this month, a former UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office employee, Raphael Marshall, revealed that during Operation Pitting, a breakdown in communication and weaknesses in the system had led to thousands of requests for assistance from within Afghanistan being ignored by overworked FCDO staffers, with some of those asking for help later killed by the Taliban.

Dr Sara de Jong, co-founder of the Sulha Alliance, told The Independent she was in touch with hundreds of Afghans eligible for relocation.

“Many of the people we are in contact with are in hiding and have left their homes. They have little means to sustain themselves. If they do not already have a passport, it is hard to get it at the moment,” she said.

She told the paper about the case of one Afghan who worked as a guard at the UK Embassy in Afghanistan, one of the many who was left behind, who told the Sulha Alliance: “The Taliban can come to the area where I live at any moment. They ask the neighbors, and I’m afraid to even turn off the lights. I am in a very bad security situation. I cannot leave the house ... please help me.”

Topics: UK Afghan migrants

Related

Former Greek president Karolos Papoulias dies at 92

Former Greek president Karolos Papoulias dies at 92
Updated 26 December 2021
Reuters

Former Greek president Karolos Papoulias dies at 92

Former Greek president Karolos Papoulias dies at 92
  • President Katerina Sakellaropoulou paid tribute to Papoulias for his role in the resistance against Nazi occupation during World War Two and against Greece’s 1967-74 military junta
Updated 26 December 2021
Reuters

ATHENS: Former Greek President Karolos Papoulias, who served two terms between 2005 and 2015, died on Sunday at the age of 92, the presidency said.
Papoulias, who was also foreign minister in 1985-89 and 1993-96, was a high-ranking member of socialist PASOK party and a close associate of its late leader and former prime minister Andreas Papandreou.
President Katerina Sakellaropoulou paid tribute to Papoulias for his role in the resistance against Nazi occupation during World War Two and against Greece’s 1967-74 military junta.
“His participation in the national resistance and the anti-dictatorship struggle...reflected his continuous devotion to the ideals of freedom and justice, which he defended throughout his life,” Sakellaropoulou said in a statement.

Topics: Greece president Karolos Papoulias

Related

Greece: 13 dead, others missing in new migrant boat accident
World
Greece: 13 dead, others missing in new migrant boat accident
Greece feels pain of olive oil crisis
World
Greece feels pain of olive oil crisis

Latest updates

Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with a sword
This photo provided by Cape Girardeau Police Department shows Brittany A. Wilson. Wilson has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP)
China replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen
Attendants serve tea next to Chen Quanguo at the meeting of Xinjiang delegation on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 12, 2019. (REUTERS)
Abu Dhabi announces new COVID-19 restrictions at social events
Abu Dhabi announces new COVID-19 restrictions at social events
Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai receives 2 million visitors
The pavilion offers, over a period of six months, more than 1,800 events, activities, programs and themed weeks that reflect the Kingdom’s rich nature. (SPA)
Frankly Speaking: Saudi Arabia can be number one market for Rolls-Royce, says carmaker’s CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos
Frankly Speaking: Saudi Arabia can be number one market for Rolls-Royce, says carmaker’s CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.