Somali President, PM trade accusations over delays to ongoing elections
Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble each accused the other on Sunday of holding up ongoing parliamentary elections. (Reuters)
  • "The Prime Minister is posing a serious threat to the electoral process and overstepping his mandate," the office of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed
  • The United States late on Sunday called for a credible and rapid conclusion to the elections
MOGADISHU: Somalia’s president and prime minister each accused the other on Sunday of holding up ongoing parliamentary elections, in a spat analysts say may distract the government from its fight against the Al-Qaeda-linked insurgency Al-Shabab.
Parliamentary elections began on Nov. 1 and were supposed to be completed by Dec. 24, but one newly elected lawmaker said that as of Saturday only 24 of 275 representatives had been elected.
“The Prime Minister is posing a serious threat to the electoral process and overstepping his mandate,” the office of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said in a statement on Sunday.
Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble’s office later put out its own statement saying the president had spent “so much time, energy and finances in frustrating the national elections” and was “derailing the electoral process.”
The United States late on Sunday called for a credible and rapid conclusion to the elections.
“The United States is deeply concerned by the continuing delays and by the procedural irregularities that have undermined the credibility of the process,” the US State Department said.
Newly elected parliamentarian Mohamed Sheikh Mursal said only 24 lawmakers had been confirmed as elected as of Saturday, one day after the process had been due to be completed.
Under Somalia’s complex indirect electoral process, regional councils are meant to choose a senate. Clan elders are then meant to pick members of the lower house, which then picks a new president at a date not yet fixed.
In April, factions of the security forces allied to Mohamed and Roble seized areas of the capital, as the prime minister and opposition both opposed a move to extend the president’s four-year term by another two years.
Clashes between the two groups forced https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/bowing-pressure-somalias-president-... between 60,000 and 100,000 people to flee their homes.
The confrontation was resolved when the president put Roble in charge of security and of organizing the delayed elections.
Roble’s Sunday statement said he would hold meetings on Monday to find ways to speed up the election.
President Mohamed’s office also said he would hold a separate meeting on the elections and “agreeing on a capable leadership to spearhead timely, and transparent elections” without offering more details on how long the process might take.
Somalia, which has had only limited central government since 1991, is trying to reconstruct itself with the help of the United Nations. It had intended to hold its first direct elections in more than three decades this year in a rare victory against chronic instability in the country.

First omicron coronavirus case detected in Gaza Strip

A Palestinian health worker wearing a protective facemask and goggles is pictured at a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees school at al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City on March 18, 2020. (AFP)
A Palestinian health worker wearing a protective facemask and goggles is pictured at a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees school at al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City on March 18, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 13 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

First omicron coronavirus case detected in Gaza Strip

A Palestinian health worker wearing a protective facemask and goggles is pictured at a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees school at al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City on March 18, 2020. (AFP)
  • Gaza, with a population of 2.2 million people, has registered 189,837 COVID-19 infections and 1,691 deaths
Updated 13 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

GAZA: The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Sunday it had identified the first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in the Gaza Strip.
The carrier is a Gaza resident who was infected within the coastal territory, ministry official Majdi Dhair told a news conference.
Dhair said this meant the variant, first identified in southern Africa and Hong Kong last month, existed in Gaza and was now spreading among the population.
The discovery poses a new challenge to the enclave’s under-developed health system.
“We are ahead of difficult days. It is expected that the omicron variant will spread fast,” he told reporters.
Gaza, with a population of 2.2 million people, has registered 189,837 COVID-19 infections and 1,691 deaths.
Dhair urged Gazans to get vaccinated, putting the percentage of those who had already received shots at around 40 percent.
In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, three cases of omicron variant had been detected among Palestinians on Dec. 16 and the number had since risen to 23 among the 3.1 million population, Palestinian health authorities said.
In a separate development, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett went into isolation at home after his 14-year-old daughter tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said.
Bennett awaits the results of a COVID-19 PCR test.
Bennett left the weekly meeting of his Cabinet and headed home after learning of his daughter’s positive test, which came amid fast-spreading infections in Israel caused by the omicron variant.
The premier’s daughter had been vaccinated against COVID-19, his office said.
It did not disclose whether she had been infected by omicron or the delta variant also prevalent in Israel.
Before the Cabinet session began, Bennett, who had a vaccine booster shot on Aug. 20, and other members of his government took rapid antigen tests and received negative results.
Bennett drew public criticism after his wife and children went on holiday abroad early this month, despite his calls for Israelis to help stem Omicron’s spread by cancelling plans to fly overseas.

Arab coalition conducts air raids on Houthi targets across Yemen

Arab coalition conducts air raids on Houthi targets across Yemen

  • Militia fails to reinforce dwindling forces in Marib, paving way for govt victory
AL-MUKALLA: The Arab coalition supporting the Yemeni government carried out new airstrikes on Sunday, targeting a military camp in Houthi-held Sanaa and rebel reinforcements in Marib Governorate.

The coalition said in a statement on Sunday that it destroyed weapon depots at a military camp controlled by the Houthis, urging residents not to pass through or congregate near targeted military sites in Sanaa.

Residents in Sanaa reported hearing large explosions as images on social media showed smoke billowing from the targeted sites.

On Saturday, the coalition launched a large-scale military operation against the Houthis in Yemen, shortly after a missile fired by the militia killed two civilians in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan.

The coalition vowed to punish the Houthis for targeting civilians in Yemen and across the border in the Kingdom.

At the same time, local media reported on Sunday that the latest airstrikes by the coalition in have prompted the Houthis into replacing officials and arresting members on suspicion of being coalition spies.

Quoting a source close to the Houthi movement’s Supreme Council, Al-Sahil Al-Gharbi, a news site affiliated with Yemen’s former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, reported that the militia was taken aback by the coalition air raids on their command rooms, secret military sites and officials.

The movement accused guards of sending key coordinates to the coalition and subsequently changed security and intelligence protocols, including residences, guards, communications and meeting times, the news site said.

On the ground, coalition jets struck Houthi military gatherings and vehicles in the province of Marib, where government forces are battling aggressive rebel attacks, Abdu Abdullah Majili, a Yemeni army spokesperson, told Arab News on Sunday.

The airstrikes thwarted Houthi attempts to reinforce their dwindling forces in Marib and paved the way for government forces to retake territory, Majili said.

Dozens of combatants were killed in heavy fighting between government troops and the Houthis over the past 24 hours in sites south of Marib, as the Houthis continuously attacked government loyalists.

Majili said that the latest fierce fighting occurred around the Al-Balaq Al-Sharqi mountain range on the southern edges of the city.

Thousands of combatants and civilians have been killed since February when the Houthis renewed a major military offensive to capture the energy-rich city of Marib, the government’s last bastion in the north.

Also in Marib, government officials and local human rights activists strongly condemned a Houthi missile strike on a petrol station in Marib that claimed the lives of three civilians.

A missile fired by the Houthis on Saturday exploded inside a compound of buildings, an oil station and an automobile repair shop in Marib city, killing three civilians, including a child, and wounding eight more.

Two more missiles fired by the militia also hit other locations in the densely populated city over the past two days.

Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen minister of information, culture and tourism, tweeted that the Houthis intensified missile attacks on residential areas in Marib after failing to make military gains on the fronts outside the city.

“The targeting of residential areas in Marib using three Iranian-made ballistic missiles is a hysterical and cowardly act. It reveals the scale of losses the Houthis have incurred on fronts and its indifference to the fate of millions of residents in the city,” he said.

Separately, Yemen President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Saturday appointed Awadh Mohammed Al-Wazer Al-Awlaki, an influential tribal leader, an MP and a member of the General People’s Congress party, as new governor of the oil-rich province of Shabwa, replacing Mohammed Saleh bin Adeo, who was named as a presidential adviser.

Popular Palestinian protest succeeds in stopping settler march

Popular Palestinian protest succeeds in stopping settler march

  • Palestinians will remain steadfast protecting their legitimate rights and rejecting occupation, leaders say
  • Fatah deputy head says youth movement will help stand up to settler vigilantism
AMMAN: Protests by Palestinians in several villages north of Nablus appear to have succeeded in stopping a planned Jewish settler march, after the settlers demanded the return of land in the area as revenge for the killing of one of their own near Ramallah.

The demonstrations took place in the villages of Burqa, Sabastia, Silt Al-Thahriah and Bazaria. The Israel Defense Force responded with a mix of live bullets, rubber-covered metal bullets, and tear gas, with the Palestinian Red Crescent reporting a total of 247 injuries, at least nine of them from live bullets. One Palestinian remains in a critical condition.

The main protests took place in the village of Burqa, but people from other villages said that they too suffered attacks by Jewish settlers.

Ghassan Douglas, a Palestinian from Burqa, told Arab News: “People from the …villages adhered to a call by Fatah for a show of popular opposition to the settler activities.”

Douglas, who is also the deputy head of the national committee against settlers in the north, told Arab News that the 30,000 Palestinians living in the area would not accept settlers on their land.

Mahmoud Alloul, the Fatah deputy head, said that Palestinians would resist settler attacks, adding that the Shabiba youth movement would also help oppose settler vigilantism.

Muhamad Hamdan, the secretary of Fatah in the Nablus area, told the Maan News network that “Burqa is marching in the same direction as had happened in Beita in the popular protest against settlements and the occupation.”

Various media outlets reported numerous incidents of violence, including shots fired at the Israeli Hawara checkpoint, where no injuries were reported, and shots also fired at IDF soldiers near Burqa itself.

A Molotov cocktail was launched at an Israeli checkpoint near the settlement of Dotan, and another near Beit Eil settlement, whilst a settler vehicle was stoned near the Palestinian village of Hizma. A settler also reportedly shot at journalists near the Sabastia crossing northwest of Nablus, while Mohammed Azzam, mayor of Sabastia, said that the entrance of the town of Naqura near the Jewish settlement of Shave Shamron had been blocked off.

Nabil Abu Rdeneh, the Palestinian presidential spokesman, said: “The Palestinian people will remain steadfast, insisting on their legitimate rights and rejection of the illegal settlements.”

He added that the upcoming March meeting of the Palestine Central Council would produce a strong Palestinian position to all Israeli violations.

Despite relative calm on Sunday after the cancelation of the settler march, on Sunday morning Israeli officials blocked the main Nablus-Jenin highway.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported on Sunday that a number of actions to ease the situation in Gaza will be carried out, with the independent daily Haaretz saying Tel Aviv would relax a series of restrictions “to alleviate some of the territory’s economic woes and prompt the population to pressure the Hamas terror group to keep the peace.”

Among the measures being considered are increasing the number of work permits for Gazans in Israel, and allowing some dual-use materials to enter in coordination with the UN.

Lebanon’s young at risk of domestic violence, abuse

Lebanon’s young at risk of domestic violence, abuse

  • Chaotic events raise alarm over effects of economic disaster on children
  • Hand grenade incident leaves one boy dead, while starving lioness in zoo mauls 3 year old
BEIRUT: The Lebanese economic crisis is threatening the present and future of millions of children, according to human rights activists and UN officials.

They risk being exposed to child labor and premature marriage in order to help their families make ends meet.

Many people suffering from extreme poverty have resorted to forcing their children to work.

The children can be spotted in grocery stores and in front of express shops on roadsides delivering orders to passersby.

During the last week, there were constant fatal or dangerous incidents involving children as young as six in Lebanon.

A six-year-old boy was killed on Saturday in Baalbek when a hand grenade exploded while he was playing with other children, some of whom were seriously injured.

The children found the device while they were playing.

Weapons are easily carried and used in the region, due to the presence of militias.

Poverty-stricken areas are susceptible to all kinds of dangers and they are often the only place where children can play.

On the same day, social media platforms were buzzing with pictures and news of a Syrian refugee in Lebanon who tortured her two daughters at a housing camp on the outskirts of Muhammarah, on the northern border of Lebanon.

Pictures showed bruises and signs of torture on the bodies of the young girls, who are both younger than two.

While the wife denied abusing the two children and claimed that she had “fallen on them while she was asleep,” a medical examination by a physician in a nearby health clinic showed that one of the two children suffered a dislocated shoulder and bruises on the face, while the other girl had a fractured pelvis.

The girls’ father turned off his phone, so activists in the area reached out to the grandfather of the girls.

One of them was taken to Halba Governmental Hospital to undergo surgery, but the parents were unable to bear the costs of the procedure.

An NGO contacted the UNHCR, which in turn followed up the matter with Lebanese security authorities, and the two girls were transferred to a UNHCR protection center.

If domestic violence and living hardships were not enough, another incident occurred more than a week ago at a zoo in Lebanon, which almost led to the death of a child.

A boy, aged three, was accompanied by his brothers and grandfather to a zoo in Nahr Al-Kalb, north of Beirut.

They were wandering between animal cages when the child approached a lioness’ cage, according to the grandfather.

In an instant, the animal struck the boy and began to bite his body.

But the grandfather and another person managed to snatch the child from the clutches of the lioness.

The child suffered 21 wounds all over his body, including severe gashes.

The child’s father filed a legal complaint against the zoo’s owners due to an alleged lack of supervision by state agencies.

He said that “the principle of imprisoning animals is rejected, but in case it happens, there are conditions that must be applied.

“The least of these conditions is that the captured lions do not starve to a point where if they escape from their cages, they will attack people and cause a massacre.”

A report issued by UNICEF on Dec. 17 tackled violence against children in Lebanon and warned that “at least 1 million children are at risk of violence as the crisis in Lebanon intensifies.”

It estimated that “one out of two children in Lebanon is at risk of physical, psychological or sexual violence, at a time when families are struggling to cope with the worsening crisis in the country.”

The report coincided with the visit of Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Violence against Children Dr. Najla Mualla Majid to Lebanon.

She said: “More than ever, there is a need to ensure that children are protected from abuse, harm and violence and that their rights are protected.”

Lebanon, which hosts more than 1 million refugees from Syria, is suffering from an economic crisis described by the World Bank as “one of the worst crises the world has witnessed in modern times.”

More than 80 percent of the population lives in poverty, and the local currency has lost 90 percent of its value against the US dollar.

UNICEF estimated that “about 1.8 million children — more than 80 percent of children in Lebanon — are now suffering from multidimensional poverty.”

Its report showed that “the number of child abuse cases and cases dealt with by UNICEF and its partners increased by nearly 50 percent between October 2020 and October 2021, meaning that assaults rose from 3,913 to 5,621 cases.”

It has become common to see homeless children roaming the streets of the capital and in various regions to beg, either prompted by their parents or due to their own hunger and desperation.

Many mothers in poor communities who were approached by local TV stations during Christmas revealed that their children sleep some days without eating dinner.

Iran bars travelers from parts of Western Europe over omicron fears

Iran bars travelers from parts of Western Europe over omicron fears

  • Iran bans entry of travellers from Britain, France, Denmark and Norway for 15 days
  • Health authorities also indefinitely halted land travel to neighbouring Turkey
DUBAI: Iran has banned the entry of travelers from Britain, France, Denmark and Norway for 15 days as part of curbs following the discovery of the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19 in the Middle East’s worst-hit country.
State television said on Sunday a similar ban imposed in late November on travelers from South Africa and seven neighboring countries was also extended for 15 days.
Health authorities also indefinitely halted land travel to neighboring Turkey, a popular tourist destination, the broadcaster said.
Iran, the pandemic’s epicenter in the Middle East, has reported just 14 confirmed omicron cases so far but media reports said detection kits were not widely available and officials have warned of a possible rapid spread within weeks.
The country has suffered 131,400 deaths in five waves of COVID-19 infections since February 2020.
Nearly 51.3 million of Iran’s population of about 85 million have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine.

