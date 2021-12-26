You are here

  • Home
  • Who’s Who: Dr. Ghada Alghunaim, member of the board at Saudi based dialogue center

Who’s Who: Dr. Ghada Alghunaim, member of the board at Saudi based dialogue center

Dr. Ghada Alghunaim. (Supplied)
Dr. Ghada Alghunaim. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ynpxj

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Ghada Alghunaim, member of the board at Saudi based dialogue center

Dr. Ghada Alghunaim. (Supplied)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News


Dr. Ghada Alghunaim was reinstated by royal decree as a board member for the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue in November.
She was first named a member of the board of trustees at the center by royal decree in 2018.
Alghunaim is an experienced board member with a demonstrated history of working in the nonprofit organization management industry. She is skilled in political science, decision-making, strategic planning, public policy and problem-solving.
Alghunaim is also cultural higher education director at the Saudi Ministry of Culture, where she plans and implements annual national strategies to achieve higher education goals, develops cultural higher education specific strategies to meet future job market needs and oversees more than 400 national higher education programs and initiatives.
Before joining the Ministry of Culture and King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue, Alghunaim served as a member of the women’s committee at the Family Council for one year in 2019, consulting entities and developing strategies for Saudi women.
Alghunaim was an adviser to the vice minister of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development from 2018 to 2020.
She was also a previous member of the human rights international reporting committee from 2018 to 2020.
From 2017 to 2018, Alghunaim worked as a senior consultant for the National Transformation Program and director general of international relations and media at the Education and Training Evaluation Commission.
She received a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Johnson and Wales University, US, and a Ph.D. in peace studies and conflict resolution from Nova Southeastern University, US.
Alghunaim co-founded and directed the Saudis In USA student organization from 2008 to 2015.

 

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Who’s Who: Fahad Al-Shammari, group chief financial officer of Saudi Real Estate Co.
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Fahad Al-Shammari, group chief financial officer of Saudi Real Estate Co.
Dr. Faleh bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiman. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Faleh bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiman, governor of the General Authority for Defense Development

Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai receives 2 million visitors

The pavilion offers, over a period of six months, more than 1,800 events, activities, programs and themed weeks that reflect the Kingdom’s rich nature. (SPA)
The pavilion offers, over a period of six months, more than 1,800 events, activities, programs and themed weeks that reflect the Kingdom’s rich nature. (SPA)
Updated 25 min 41 sec ago
SPA

Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai receives 2 million visitors

The pavilion offers, over a period of six months, more than 1,800 events, activities, programs and themed weeks that reflect the Kingdom’s rich nature. (SPA)
  • The pavilion is considered to be the largest after that of the host’s and has already achieved three Guinness World Records
Updated 25 min 41 sec ago
SPA

DUBAI: Two million people have visited the Kingdom’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, making up more than 30 percent of the expo’s total visitors.
Visitors to the Kingdom’s pavilion, which officially opened on Oct. 1, have traveled from Arab countries and further afield.
There have also been high-level visits from diplomatic delegations.
The committee said that this is the highest percentage of visitors heading to one pavilion within 86 days in the history of international exhibitions.
The pavilion offers, over a period of six months, more than 1,800 events, activities, programs and themed weeks that reflect the Kingdom’s rich nature, vibrant society, longstanding heritage and economic opportunities.

HIGHLIGHT

The pavilion offers, over a period of six months, more than 1,800 events, activities, programs and themed weeks that reflect the Kingdom’s rich nature, vibrant society, longstanding heritage and economic opportunities.

There is also a sustainable energy station, a strong presence of Saudi heritage handicrafts, shows featuring popular folklore, and famous dishes from all of the country’s regions.
Pavilion visitors are taken on discovery tours that reflect the young spirit of Saudi Arabia and its cultural, innovative, economic and investment opportunities.
The pavilion is considered to be the largest after that of the host’s and has already achieved three Guinness World Records for the largest interactive light floor, the longest interactive water curtain and the largest interactive digital screen mirror.

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai

Related

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has organized a theatrical song and dance show. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai organizes dance show for children
The inauguration of the “16 Windows” cultural program aims to support and promote Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai inaugurates ‘16 Windows’ cultural program

What We Are Reading Today: Sons and Soldiers by Bruce Henderson

What We Are Reading Today: Sons and Soldiers by Bruce Henderson
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Sons and Soldiers by Bruce Henderson

What We Are Reading Today: Sons and Soldiers by Bruce Henderson
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

In 1942, the US Army unleashed one of its greatest secret weapons in the battle to defeat Adolf Hitler: Training nearly 2,000 German-born Jews in special interrogation techniques.

Known as the Ritchie Boys, they were sent in small, elite teams to join every major combat unit in Europe, where they interrogated German POWs and gathered crucial intelligence that saved American lives and helped win the war.

Though they knew what the Nazis would do to them if they were captured, the Ritchie Boys eagerly joined the fight to defeat Hitler. As they did, many of them did not know the fates of their own families left behind in occupied Europe.

Bruce Henderson draws on personal interviews with many surviving veterans and extensive archival research to bring this never-before-told chapter of the Second World War to light, according to a review on goodreads.com.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Doomsday Machine
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Doomsday Machine
What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Sovereign Debt and Default
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Sovereign Debt and Default

What We Are Eating Today: Mac and Cheese

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 19 min 17 sec ago
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: Mac and Cheese

Photo/Supplied
  • The restaurant is taking the original dish to the next level, with a bowl that contains a cheese blend, buttery shrimp, beef, chicken, bread crumbs, Cheetos, takis, special sauce, and more
Updated 19 min 17 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Sometimes, everyone likes to have a pre-packed mac and cheese from a supermarket now and then, because it is the simplest kind of tasty comfort food, but have you thought about having the pasta dish as a main order in a dine-in?
Mac and Cheese is a fast and casual dine-in restaurant in Jeddah, which offers you the original American dish, as popular as ever, with a variety of special twists to add to the old traditional recipe.
Freshly baked every day, the signature dish is mac and cheese cubes — creamy macaroni rolled in takis crumbs, and deep-fried until they are crispy red on the outside, warm and gooey on the inside, and served with a special sauce.
The restaurant is taking the original dish to the next level, with a bowl that contains a cheese blend, buttery shrimp, beef, chicken, bread crumbs, Cheetos, takis, special sauce, and more.
They also serve mac and cheese on burgers and hot dogs, where you can choose toppings of your choice including jalapenos and spicy chili flakes.
Located in Box Park on Al-Batarji Street, for more information visit Instagram
@the.macandcheese.

Topics: What We Are Eating Today

Related

What We Are Eating Today: Calo, a healthy meal plan app
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Calo, a healthy meal plan app
What We Are Eating Today: Sam’s Ombre in Jeddah
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Sam’s Ombre in Jeddah

UN ‘horrified’ by reports of massacre of civilians in Myanmar

UN ‘horrified’ by reports of massacre of civilians in Myanmar
Updated 34 min 48 sec ago
AFP

UN ‘horrified’ by reports of massacre of civilians in Myanmar

UN ‘horrified’ by reports of massacre of civilians in Myanmar
  • Two workers for non-profit group Save the Children remain missing
  • "I condemn this grievous incident and all attacks against civilians throughout the country," said UN’s under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs
Updated 34 min 48 sec ago
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: A UN official said Sunday he was “horrified” by credible reports that at least 35 civilians were killed and their bodies burned in Myanmar, and demanded the government launch an investigation.
Two workers for non-profit group Save the Children remain missing after their vehicle was among several that were attacked and burned in the incident in eastern Kaya state.
A monitoring group and local media have blamed the attack on junta troops.
“I condemn this grievous incident and all attacks against civilians throughout the country,” United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths said in a statement.
He called for “a thorough and transparent investigation.”
Myanmar has been in chaos since a February coup, with more than 1,300 people killed in a crackdown by security forces, according to a local monitoring group.
“People’s Defense Forces” (PDF) have sprung up across the country to fight the junta, and have drawn the military into a bloody stalemate of clashes and reprisals.
On Saturday, photos appeared on social media purporting to show two burned-out trucks and a car on a highway in Hpruso township in Kayah state, with the charred remains of bodies inside.
A member of a local PDF group said its fighters had found the vehicles Saturday morning after hearing the military had stopped several vehicles in Hpruso after clashes with its fighters nearby on Friday.
“When we went to check in the area this morning, we found dead bodies burnt in two trucks. We found 27 dead bodies,” he told AFP on condition of anonymity Saturday.
“We found 27 skulls,” said another witness who did not want to be named, and who said there were other dead bodies that could not be counted.
Save the Children said later Saturday that two of its Myanmar staff had been “caught up” in the incident and were missing.
The two had been traveling home after carrying out humanitarian work in the region, the charity said in a statement, adding it had since suspended its work in several regions.
Myanmar’s junta previously said its troops had been attacked in Hpruso on Friday after attempting to stop seven cars driving in a “suspicious way.”
Troops had killed a number of people in the following clash, spokesman Zaw Min Tun told AFP, without giving details.
The Myanmar Witness monitor said it had confirmed local media reports and witness accounts from local fighters “that 35 people including children and women were burnt and killed by the military on 24th December Hpruso township.”
Satellite data also showed a fire had occurred around 1:00 p.m. (0630 GMT) on Friday in Hpruso, it added.
AFP was unable to confirm the reports surrounding the clash, but AFP digital verification reporters said the images purporting to show the incident had not appeared online before Friday evening.
PDF groups have surprised the army with their effectiveness, analysts have said, as the military struggles to break resistance to its rule.

Topics: UN Myanmar Civilians Save the Children

Related

In this photo provided by the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), vehicles smolder in Hpruso township, Kayah state, Myanmar, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP) photos
World
Burnt remains of dozens of people found in charred vehicles in Myanmar: monitor
‘Silent strike’ against junta empties Myanmar streets
World
‘Silent strike’ against junta empties Myanmar streets

Lukaku revives Chelsea’s title bid at Aston Villa

Lukaku revives Chelsea’s title bid at Aston Villa
Updated 43 min 40 sec ago
AFP

Lukaku revives Chelsea’s title bid at Aston Villa

Lukaku revives Chelsea’s title bid at Aston Villa
  • Lukaku was one of Chelsea's absentees due to a positive test for draws against Everton and Wolves last week
  • The Belgian's blistering run then won a second Chelsea penalty in stoppage time
Updated 43 min 40 sec ago
AFP

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: Romelu Lukaku came on to score his first Premier League goal since September to keep Chelsea in the title race as the European champions came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-1.
Reece James’ own goal put Villa ahead, but Jorginho quickly levelled from the penalty spot in a clash between two of the many English sides hit by cases of coronavirus.
Lukaku was one of Chelsea’s absentees due to a positive test for draws against Everton and Wolves last week that saw them lose ground in the title race.
But he made his return off the bench at the break and made an almost instant impact to head home Callum Hudson Odoi’s cross.
The Belgian’s blistering run then won a second Chelsea penalty in stoppage time that Jorginho slotted home.
Thomas Tuchel’s men move level on points with Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and back to within six of Manchester City, who were 6-3 winners over Leicester earlier on Boxing Day.
Villa’s own Covid outbreak saw manager Steven Gerrard forced into isolation after he tested positive on Christmas Day.
Gerrard has made a big impression since taking over in November, but this was another lesson in the gap he has to bridge to the Premier League’s top three after defeats to City and Liverpool.
The home side got off to the perfect start when James flicked Matt Targett’s effort over his own goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to open the scoring on 28 minutes.
However, the lead lasted just six minutes due to Matty Cash’s rash challenge on Hudson-Odoi inside the area.
Jorginho was Chelsea’s top league scorer last season despite all of his goals coming from penalties and the Italian international is his side’s leading marksmen in all competitions thanks to nine spot-kicks this season.
Lukaku will expect that to change over the coming weeks as the club’s record signing finds his form after a disrupted start to his second spell at Stamford Bridge.
He is still yet to start in the Premier League since suffering an ankle injury in October, with his positive test for Covid coming just as he was returning to full fitness.
But a Lukaku in form is what Chelsea need if they are to mount a serious title challenge with clashes against Liverpool and City to come in January.
The former Manchester United striker took just 11 minutes to make the difference as he timed his run perfectly to meet Hudson-Odoi’s cross and powered a header low past Emiliano Martinez.
Chelsea should have run out more comfortable winners as Mason Mount dragged his shot wide with the goal gaping after rounding Martinez.
The Argentine then spread himself to deny Hudson-Odoi when one-on-one.
But the only way Ezri Konsa could stop Lukaku as he powered his way through the Villa defense late on was by hauling him down and Jorginho got the better on Martinez once more from the spot.

Topics: Premier league Chelsea Romelu Lukaku

Related

Chelsea beats Watford 2-1 to stay top of Premier League
Sport
Chelsea beats Watford 2-1 to stay top of Premier League
Man United, Chelsea advance in Champions League; Barcelona made to wait
Sport
Man United, Chelsea advance in Champions League; Barcelona made to wait

Latest updates

Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai receives 2 million visitors
The pavilion offers, over a period of six months, more than 1,800 events, activities, programs and themed weeks that reflect the Kingdom’s rich nature. (SPA)
First omicron coronavirus case detected in Gaza Strip
A Palestinian health worker wearing a protective facemask and goggles is pictured at a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees school at al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City on March 18, 2020. (AFP)
Saudi and US air forces conclude joint combat readiness exercise
The exercise was held at King Abdullah Air Base and is part of a number of joint drills between both countries’ air forces. (Saudi Ministry of Defense)
Somali President, PM trade accusations over delays to ongoing elections
Somali President, PM trade accusations over delays to ongoing elections
What We Are Reading Today: Sons and Soldiers by Bruce Henderson
What We Are Reading Today: Sons and Soldiers by Bruce Henderson

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.