Who’s Who: Dr. Ghada Alghunaim, member of the board at Saudi based dialogue center

Dr. Ghada Alghunaim was reinstated by royal decree as a board member for the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue in November.
She was first named a member of the board of trustees at the center by royal decree in 2018.
Alghunaim is an experienced board member with a demonstrated history of working in the nonprofit organization management industry. She is skilled in political science, decision-making, strategic planning, public policy and problem-solving.
Alghunaim is also cultural higher education director at the Saudi Ministry of Culture, where she plans and implements annual national strategies to achieve higher education goals, develops cultural higher education specific strategies to meet future job market needs and oversees more than 400 national higher education programs and initiatives.
Before joining the Ministry of Culture and King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue, Alghunaim served as a member of the women’s committee at the Family Council for one year in 2019, consulting entities and developing strategies for Saudi women.
Alghunaim was an adviser to the vice minister of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development from 2018 to 2020.
She was also a previous member of the human rights international reporting committee from 2018 to 2020.
From 2017 to 2018, Alghunaim worked as a senior consultant for the National Transformation Program and director general of international relations and media at the Education and Training Evaluation Commission.
She received a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Johnson and Wales University, US, and a Ph.D. in peace studies and conflict resolution from Nova Southeastern University, US.
Alghunaim co-founded and directed the Saudis In USA student organization from 2008 to 2015.