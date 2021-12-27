You are here

Abu Dhabi announces new COVID-19 restrictions at social events

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said venues hosting social events are to operate at 60 percent maximum capacity. (File/Reuters)
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said venues hosting social events are to operate at 60 percent maximum capacity. (File/Reuters)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi announces new COVID-19 restrictions at social events

Abu Dhabi announces new COVID-19 restrictions at social events
  • Up to 50 people are permitted at indoor events, 150 at outdoor events and 30 in homes
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi announced it was updating its COVID-19 guidelines for holding indoor and outdoor social events from Monday, in an effort to reduce the number of daily infections, the emirate’s media office said on Sunday.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said “updates include reducing operating capacity of social events such as weddings, funerals and family gatherings, to a maximum of 60 percent” capacity.
Up to 50 people are permitted at indoor events, and attendees at outdoor events and open-air activities should not exceed 150, while social events at home should not host more than 30 people.

“Entry to social events requires adherence to existing precautionary measures, including showing green pass on Alhosn app, presenting a negative PCR test result received within 48 hours, and wearing masks while observing physical distancing protocol,” the new guidelines say.
The committee said it will increase inspection and monitoring tours to ensure all preventive and precautionary measures are being implemented and urged those eligible to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and maintain green status on Alhosn app through regular PCR testing.

Topics: Abu Dhabi UAE COVID-19 Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee Coronavirus

French arrest man over chemical weapons parts in Syria

French arrest man over chemical weapons parts in Syria
Updated 57 min 43 sec ago
AFP

French arrest man over chemical weapons parts in Syria

French arrest man over chemical weapons parts in Syria
  • The man, who was born in 1962 and lives abroad, was arrested Saturday in the south of France
  • Syria was stripped of its Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons voting rights in April
Updated 57 min 43 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: A French-Syrian man has been detained by French police on suspicion of supplying components for the manufacture of chemical weapons in Syria through his shipping company, sources briefed on the case told AFP Sunday.
The man, who was born in 1962 and lives abroad, was arrested Saturday in the south of France according to one of the sources.
He has been held on suspicion of “conspiracy to commit crimes against humanity, accessory to crimes against humanity and accessory to war crimes,” a judicial source told AFP.
The war in Syria has killed close to half a million people and spurred the largest conflict-induced displacement since World War II.
Syria denies the use of chemical weapons. It insists it handed over its weapons stockpiles under a 2013 agreement with the US and Russia, prompted by a suspected sarin gas attack that killed 1,400 in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta.
But Syria was stripped of its Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) voting rights in April after a probe blamed it for further poison gas attacks.
It will remain suspended until it has fully declared its chemical weapons and weapons-making facilities.

Topics: France Syria chemical weapons

First omicron coronavirus case detected in Gaza Strip

A Palestinian health worker wearing a protective facemask and goggles is pictured at a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees school at al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City on March 18, 2020. (AFP)
A Palestinian health worker wearing a protective facemask and goggles is pictured at a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees school at al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City on March 18, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 26 December 2021
Reuters

First omicron coronavirus case detected in Gaza Strip

A Palestinian health worker wearing a protective facemask and goggles is pictured at a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees school at al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City on March 18, 2020. (AFP)
  • Gaza, with a population of 2.2 million people, has registered 189,837 COVID-19 infections and 1,691 deaths
Updated 26 December 2021
Reuters

GAZA: The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Sunday it had identified the first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in the Gaza Strip.
The carrier is a Gaza resident who was infected within the coastal territory, ministry official Majdi Dhair told a news conference.
Dhair said this meant the variant, first identified in southern Africa and Hong Kong last month, existed in Gaza and was now spreading among the population.
The discovery poses a new challenge to the enclave’s under-developed health system.
“We are ahead of difficult days. It is expected that the omicron variant will spread fast,” he told reporters.
Gaza, with a population of 2.2 million people, has registered 189,837 COVID-19 infections and 1,691 deaths.
Dhair urged Gazans to get vaccinated, putting the percentage of those who had already received shots at around 40 percent.
In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, three cases of omicron variant had been detected among Palestinians on Dec. 16 and the number had since risen to 23 among the 3.1 million population, Palestinian health authorities said.
In a separate development, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett went into isolation at home after his 14-year-old daughter tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said.
Bennett awaits the results of a COVID-19 PCR test.
Bennett left the weekly meeting of his Cabinet and headed home after learning of his daughter’s positive test, which came amid fast-spreading infections in Israel caused by the omicron variant.
The premier’s daughter had been vaccinated against COVID-19, his office said.
It did not disclose whether she had been infected by omicron or the delta variant also prevalent in Israel.
Before the Cabinet session began, Bennett, who had a vaccine booster shot on Aug. 20, and other members of his government took rapid antigen tests and received negative results.
Bennett drew public criticism after his wife and children went on holiday abroad early this month, despite his calls for Israelis to help stem Omicron’s spread by cancelling plans to fly overseas.

Topics: omicron Gaza

Somali President, PM trade accusations over delays to ongoing elections

Somali President, PM trade accusations over delays to ongoing elections
Updated 27 December 2021
Reuters

Somali President, PM trade accusations over delays to ongoing elections

Somali President, PM trade accusations over delays to ongoing elections
  • "The Prime Minister is posing a serious threat to the electoral process and overstepping his mandate," the office of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed
  • The United States late on Sunday called for a credible and rapid conclusion to the elections
Updated 27 December 2021
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Somalia’s president and prime minister each accused the other on Sunday of holding up ongoing parliamentary elections, in a spat analysts say may distract the government from its fight against the Al-Qaeda-linked insurgency Al-Shabab.
Parliamentary elections began on Nov. 1 and were supposed to be completed by Dec. 24, but one newly elected lawmaker said that as of Saturday only 24 of 275 representatives had been elected.
“The Prime Minister is posing a serious threat to the electoral process and overstepping his mandate,” the office of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said in a statement on Sunday.
Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble’s office later put out its own statement saying the president had spent “so much time, energy and finances in frustrating the national elections” and was “derailing the electoral process.”
The United States late on Sunday called for a credible and rapid conclusion to the elections.
“The United States is deeply concerned by the continuing delays and by the procedural irregularities that have undermined the credibility of the process,” the US State Department said.
Newly elected parliamentarian Mohamed Sheikh Mursal said only 24 lawmakers had been confirmed as elected as of Saturday, one day after the process had been due to be completed.
Under Somalia’s complex indirect electoral process, regional councils are meant to choose a senate. Clan elders are then meant to pick members of the lower house, which then picks a new president at a date not yet fixed.
In April, factions of the security forces allied to Mohamed and Roble seized areas of the capital, as the prime minister and opposition both opposed a move to extend the president’s four-year term by another two years.
Clashes between the two groups forced https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/bowing-pressure-somalias-president-agrees-not-extend-presidential-term-2021-04-27 between 60,000 and 100,000 people to flee their homes.
The confrontation was resolved when the president put Roble in charge of security and of organizing the delayed elections.
Roble’s Sunday statement said he would hold meetings on Monday to find ways to speed up the election.
President Mohamed’s office also said he would hold a separate meeting on the elections and “agreeing on a capable leadership to spearhead timely, and transparent elections” without offering more details on how long the process might take.
Somalia, which has had only limited central government since 1991, is trying to reconstruct itself with the help of the United Nations. It had intended to hold its first direct elections in more than three decades this year in a rare victory against chronic instability in the country.

Topics: Somalia elections President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed US

Arab coalition conducts air raids on Houthi targets across Yemen

Arab coalition conducts air raids on Houthi targets across Yemen
Updated 27 min 9 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Arab coalition conducts air raids on Houthi targets across Yemen

Arab coalition conducts air raids on Houthi targets across Yemen
  • Militia fails to reinforce dwindling forces in Marib, paving way for govt victory
Updated 27 min 9 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Arab coalition supporting the Yemeni government carried out new airstrikes on Sunday, targeting a military camp in Houthi-held Sanaa and rebel reinforcements in Marib Governorate.

The coalition said in a statement on Sunday that it destroyed weapon depots at a military camp controlled by the Houthis, urging residents not to pass through or congregate near targeted military sites in Sanaa.

Residents in Sanaa reported hearing large explosions as images on social media showed smoke billowing from the targeted sites.

On Saturday, the coalition launched a large-scale military operation against the Houthis in Yemen, shortly after a missile fired by the militia killed two civilians in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan.

The coalition vowed to punish the Houthis for targeting civilians in Yemen and across the border in the Kingdom.

At the same time, local media reported on Sunday that the latest airstrikes by the coalition in have prompted the Houthis into replacing officials and arresting members on suspicion of being coalition spies.

Quoting a source close to the Houthi movement’s Supreme Council, Al-Sahil Al-Gharbi, a news site affiliated with Yemen’s former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, reported that the militia was taken aback by the coalition air raids on their command rooms, secret military sites and officials.

The movement accused guards of sending key coordinates to the coalition and subsequently changed security and intelligence protocols, including residences, guards, communications and meeting times, the news site said.

On the ground, coalition jets struck Houthi military gatherings and vehicles in the province of Marib, where government forces are battling aggressive rebel attacks, Abdu Abdullah Majili, a Yemeni army spokesperson, told Arab News on Sunday.

The airstrikes thwarted Houthi attempts to reinforce their dwindling forces in Marib and paved the way for government forces to retake territory, Majili said.

Dozens of combatants were killed in heavy fighting between government troops and the Houthis over the past 24 hours in sites south of Marib, as the Houthis continuously attacked government loyalists.

Majili said that the latest fierce fighting occurred around the Al-Balaq Al-Sharqi mountain range on the southern edges of the city.

Thousands of combatants and civilians have been killed since February when the Houthis renewed a major military offensive to capture the energy-rich city of Marib, the government’s last bastion in the north.

Also in Marib, government officials and local human rights activists strongly condemned a Houthi missile strike on a petrol station in Marib that claimed the lives of three civilians.

A missile fired by the Houthis on Saturday exploded inside a compound of buildings, an oil station and an automobile repair shop in Marib city, killing three civilians, including a child, and wounding eight more.

Two more missiles fired by the militia also hit other locations in the densely populated city over the past two days.

Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen minister of information, culture and tourism, tweeted that the Houthis intensified missile attacks on residential areas in Marib after failing to make military gains on the fronts outside the city.

“The targeting of residential areas in Marib using three Iranian-made ballistic missiles is a hysterical and cowardly act. It reveals the scale of losses the Houthis have incurred on fronts and its indifference to the fate of millions of residents in the city,” he said.

Separately, Yemen President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Saturday appointed Awadh Mohammed Al-Wazer Al-Awlaki, an influential tribal leader, an MP and a member of the General People’s Congress party, as new governor of the oil-rich province of Shabwa, replacing Mohammed Saleh bin Adeo, who was named as a presidential adviser.

Topics: Arab Coalition Houthis Yemen

Popular Palestinian protest succeeds in stopping settler march

Popular Palestinian protest succeeds in stopping settler march
Updated 26 December 2021
Daoud Kuttab

Popular Palestinian protest succeeds in stopping settler march

Popular Palestinian protest succeeds in stopping settler march
  • Palestinians will remain steadfast protecting their legitimate rights and rejecting occupation, leaders say
  • Fatah deputy head says youth movement will help stand up to settler vigilantism
Updated 26 December 2021
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Protests by Palestinians in several villages north of Nablus appear to have succeeded in stopping a planned Jewish settler march, after the settlers demanded the return of land in the area as revenge for the killing of one of their own near Ramallah.

The demonstrations took place in the villages of Burqa, Sabastia, Silt Al-Thahriah and Bazaria. The Israel Defense Force responded with a mix of live bullets, rubber-covered metal bullets, and tear gas, with the Palestinian Red Crescent reporting a total of 247 injuries, at least nine of them from live bullets. One Palestinian remains in a critical condition.

The main protests took place in the village of Burqa, but people from other villages said that they too suffered attacks by Jewish settlers.

Ghassan Douglas, a Palestinian from Burqa, told Arab News: “People from the …villages adhered to a call by Fatah for a show of popular opposition to the settler activities.”

Douglas, who is also the deputy head of the national committee against settlers in the north, told Arab News that the 30,000 Palestinians living in the area would not accept settlers on their land.

Mahmoud Alloul, the Fatah deputy head, said that Palestinians would resist settler attacks, adding that the Shabiba youth movement would also help oppose settler vigilantism.

Muhamad Hamdan, the secretary of Fatah in the Nablus area, told the Maan News network that “Burqa is marching in the same direction as had happened in Beita in the popular protest against settlements and the occupation.”

Various media outlets reported numerous incidents of violence, including shots fired at the Israeli Hawara checkpoint, where no injuries were reported, and shots also fired at IDF soldiers near Burqa itself.

A Molotov cocktail was launched at an Israeli checkpoint near the settlement of Dotan, and another near Beit Eil settlement, whilst a settler vehicle was stoned near the Palestinian village of Hizma. A settler also reportedly shot at journalists near the Sabastia crossing northwest of Nablus, while Mohammed Azzam, mayor of Sabastia, said that the entrance of the town of Naqura near the Jewish settlement of Shave Shamron had been blocked off.

Nabil Abu Rdeneh, the Palestinian presidential spokesman, said: “The Palestinian people will remain steadfast, insisting on their legitimate rights and rejection of the illegal settlements.”

He added that the upcoming March meeting of the Palestine Central Council would produce a strong Palestinian position to all Israeli violations.

Despite relative calm on Sunday after the cancelation of the settler march, on Sunday morning Israeli officials blocked the main Nablus-Jenin highway.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported on Sunday that a number of actions to ease the situation in Gaza will be carried out, with the independent daily Haaretz saying Tel Aviv would relax a series of restrictions “to alleviate some of the territory’s economic woes and prompt the population to pressure the Hamas terror group to keep the peace.”

Among the measures being considered are increasing the number of work permits for Gazans in Israel, and allowing some dual-use materials to enter in coordination with the UN.

Topics: Palestinian protest Israel settlement

