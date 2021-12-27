You are here

Russia to keep helping Mali militarily despite Western criticism

date 2021-12-27
Protesters wave Russian and Malian flags in Bamako during a demonstration against French influence in the country in this May 27, 2021 photo. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Moscow condemned for facilitating the alleged deployment of private military contractors from the Russia-backed Wagner Group to Mali
MOSCOW: Russia will continue providing Mali with military assistance through state channels, the RIA news agency cited a senior Russian diplomat as saying on Monday, days after Bamako denied the presence of Russian mercenaries.
France, Canada and 13 European nations last week condemned Moscow for facilitating the alleged deployment of private military contractors from the Russia-backed Wagner Group to Mali, where the government is battling an Islamist insurgency.
Mali’s government on Saturday denied the presence of Russian mercenaries, but said “Russian trainers” were there as part of a bilateral agreement between Mali and Russia.
A cargo plane delivered four helicopters, weapons and ammunition from Russia to Mali in October, part of what the Malian government said was a commercial deal with the Russian state.
RIA on Monday quoted Pyotr Ilichev, director of the Russian foreign ministry’s department for international organizations, as saying in an interview that Bamako had the right to cooperate with any partners it wanted in its fight with militants.
“We will continue to defend Bamako’s legitimate interests at the UN (United Nations) and also to provide active assistance to our Malian partners in the military and military-technical spheres through state channels,” Ilichev was quoted as saying.
President Vladimir Putin has said the Wagner Group do not represent the Russian state, but that private military contractors have the right to work anywhere in the world so long as they do not break Russian law.
Ilichev was cited as saying that France’s withdrawal from military bases in Mali had the potential to destabilize the region. Paris has previously denied suggestions it is abandoning Mali.

Topics: Russia mali

Bangladesh arrests ferry owner after blaze that killed 39

Bangladesh arrests ferry owner after blaze that killed 39
DHAKA: Bangladesh police on Monday arrested the owner of an overcrowded ferry that caught fire and killed at least 39 people last week, after investigators blamed the toll on a disregard for safety.
The blaze broke out in the middle of the night on Friday when many of the ferry’s 700 passengers were sleeping near the southern district of Barguna.
Survivors relayed harrowing stories of having to jump into the Sugandha river from the three-story ferry, which was only designed to carry 420 people.
Most of the victims burnt to death while others drowned in frigid waters while trying to escape.
Ferry owner Hum Jalal Sheikh was arrested Monday, a police spokesman told reporters, a day after a court issued an arrest warrant for eight people including the captain and crew of the Obhijaan-10.
Marine police officer Mahbubur Rahman said the vessel did not have adequate fire extinguishers and buoys to face a major mid-river accident.
“We spoke to the survivors and they said the driver of the ferry kept the vessel moving for nearly an hour after its engine room caught fire,” he told AFP.
“Had they stopped the ferry and anchored immediately, it could have saved all these valuable lives.”
Experts in Bangladesh blame poor maintenance, lax safety standards at shipyards and overcrowding for the South Asian nation’s frequent maritime disasters.
At least 21 people were killed in August when a boat packed with passengers collided with a sand-laden cargo ship.

Topics: Bangladesh

Philippines typhoon death toll rises to 388

Philippines typhoon death toll rises to 388
  • Typhoon Rai struck the south and center of the Asian nation on December 16 and 17
  • Civil defense officials said more than four million people were receiving typhoon aid
MANILA: The death toll from one of the most destructive typhoons to hit the Philippines in recent years rose to 388 on Monday, the government said, as disease outbreaks threatened some of the stricken areas.
Typhoon Rai struck the south and center of the Asian nation on December 16 and 17, toppling power lines and trees and unleashing deadly floods that also left hundreds of thousands homeless.
The civil defense office in Manila raised the death toll from Rai to 388 with 60 others missing and hundreds injured. Police previously put the death toll at 375.
Civil defense officials said more than four million people were receiving typhoon aid in 430 cities and towns where about 482,000 houses were damaged or destroyed.
More than 300,000 people remain in evacuation camps, with more than 200,000 others sheltering in the homes of relatives or friends.
Some survivors have likened Typhoon Rai to Super Typhoon Haiyan, which left 7,300 people dead or missing across the central Philippines in 2013 and remains the country’s deadliest on record.
The archipelago gets hit by an average of 20 cyclones each year.
As the government rushed to bring food, water and clothing to devastated areas, a new threat appeared in recent days with at least 140 people falling ill from suspected contaminated water.
Eighty people were taken ill with acute gastroenteritis in the southern province of Dinagat Islands, while 54 people are being treated for diarrhea in hospital on the neighboring tourist island of Siargao, health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.
The central city of Cebu reported 16 diarrhea cases, she told reporters.
“We all know these areas suffered water interruption. Some areas still have tap water but pipes have been damaged and so there is a possibility of contamination,” Vergeire said.
Vergeire said the typhoon also spoiled more than 4,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines and damaged 141 hospitals and clinics, only 30 of which have resumed full operations.

Topics: Philippines

Myanmar court delays Suu Kyi walkie-talkie verdict again

Myanmar court delays Suu Kyi walkie-talkie verdict again
  • The Nobel laureate has been detained since the generals staged a coup against her government on February 1
YANGON: A Myanmar junta court on Monday again postponed giving its verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi’s trial for illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, a source with knowledge of the case said.
The Nobel laureate has been detained since the generals staged a coup against her government on February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country’s brief period of democracy.
Nationwide protests against the putsch have been met with a bloody crackdown, with more than 1,300 people killed and over 11,000 arrested, according to a local monitoring group.
Suu Kyi, 76, was due to hear the verdict on charges she illegally imported and possessed walkie-talkies – the latest in a catalogue of judgments in a junta court that could see her jailed for the rest of her life.
But the judge adjourned the verdict until January 10, a source with knowledge of the case said, without giving details.
Earlier this month, Suu Kyi was jailed for four years for incitement against the military and breaching COVID-19 restrictions, in a ruling that was widely condemned by the international community.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing later commuted the term to two years and said she would serve her sentence under house arrest in the capital Naypyidaw.
Suu Kyi had faced three years in prison if found guilty on the walkie-talkie charges, which stem from the early hours of the coup when soldiers and police raided her house and allegedly found her in possession of the contraband equipment.
Suu Kyi is also charged with multiple counts of corruption – each of which is punishable by 15 years in jail – and violating the official secrets act.
Journalists have been barred from attending the special court hearings in Naypyidaw and her lawyers were recently banned from speaking to the media.

Topics: Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi

Somalia's president suspends PM as elections spat deepens

Somalia’s president suspends PM as elections spat deepens
MOGADISHU: Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed announced Monday that he was suspending Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, a day after the two men sparred over long-delayed elections in the troubled Horn of Africa nation.
“The president decided to suspend prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and stop his powers since he was linked with corruption,” the office of the president said in a statement, accusing the premier of interfering with an investigation into a land grabbing case.

Topics: Somalia elections corruption

Australia's most populous state New South Wales reports first omicron death

Australia’s most populous state New South Wales reports first omicron death
  • The fatal case was identified as a man in his 80s who was infected at an aged care facility in western Sydney
SYDNEY: Australia’s New South Wales state reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and confirmed its first death from the omicron variant.
The fatal case was identified as a man in his 80s who was infected at an aged care facility in western Sydney. He was fully vaccinated but had underlying health conditions.
New South Wales, the country’s most populous state, reported 6,324 new infections Monday, a fall of 70 from the record number a day before. There were 524 people in hospitals, including 55 in intensive care.
New measures came into force in New South Wales on Monday, including limits of one person per 2 square meters in bars and restaurants and required “check-ins” with QR codes in hospitality venues.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the state government is considering lifting the requirement for health workers to isolate after being exposed to COVID-19 because of staff shortages.
Victoria state reported 1,999 new cases on Monday with three deaths.
State COVID-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar said Victoria has moved to random genome testing for the omicron variant to better understand its spread.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus omicron variant

