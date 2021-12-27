Cult show ‘Emily in Paris’ spotlights Elie Saab design

DUBAI: Cult Netflix series “Emily in Paris” is back for season two, and as expected viewers were treated to head-turning fashion from the show’s protagonist Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and her best friend Mindy Chen (Ashley Park).

The love-it-or-hate-it show, which has detractors and fans battling it out online, is as famous for its fashion as its saccharine storyline.







Character Emily Cooper, center, wore a green Elie Saab jacket in the season opener. Supplied



From runway ready-pieces from the likes of Valentino to next-level looks from Balmain, the fashionable lead stars do not disappoint on the sartorial front, offering plenty of inspiration for our 2022 wardrobes — with help from last season’s co-costume designer Marylin Fitoussi and Patricia Field, who is known for her wardrobe work on “Sex and the City,” on-board as costume consultants.

Indeed, Emily’s sartorial style has evolved this season, as the Chicago native’s wardrobe takes a colorful turn that has fashion insiders either in love or up in arms online.

Among the inimitable lineup of looks displayed by Emily throughout the 10 episodes was a particular eye-catching number. In season two’s opener — titled “Voulez-Vous Coucher Avec Moi?” — Emily strides into her marketing firm’s office wearing a boxy green jacket with short sleeves by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.







The mini coat was plucked from the Beirut-born couturier’s Spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection and was paired with a striped and ribbed-knit Versace polo and vintage Thierry Mugler checked skirt.

Throughout the series, Emily, Mindy and monochrome queen Camille — another character from season one — continue to be decked out in exuberant outfits.

Looks from well-known designer labels share screen time with under-the-radar designers. Oscar de la Renta, Roger Vivier, Mary Katrantzou, La Perla, Vassilis Zoulias and Rianna + Nina are among the brands championed by the fashionable trio.

The stylists behind the show also embraced sustainability this season, with all of the couture looks supplied by the Paris-based Renaissance Project, a non-profit that recycles cast-off clothes.

The characters’ flashy style not only caught the attention of binge-watchers, but online retailers as well.

In November, WWD magazine reported that a number of retail sites partnered with Netflix to feature a selection of looks from the show, curated from luxury brands.

Among the shoppable styles is a silk, fuchsia printed pajama set from AZ Factory that Emily wore in episode 8.