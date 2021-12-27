You are here

India's push for renewables to quadruple share of spot market

India’s push for renewables to quadruple share of spot market
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

India’s push for renewables to quadruple share of spot market

India’s push for renewables to quadruple share of spot market
  • A quarter of the country's electricity could be purchased through spot deals
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

India’s rush towards renewables is projected to boost trading on the energy spot market to more than quadruple in two years, according to Bloomberg.

Buyers are anticipated to drift away from conventional long-term contracts and shift to low-priced renewable energy.

A quarter of the country's electricity could be purchased through spot deals, Bloomberg stated citing Rohit Bajaj, head of business development at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.

Despite coal being the most dominant form of power generation in India, renewables accounted for over 80 percent capacity in the previous year.

“Utilities are realizing the value of flexibility and competitive price discovery on the exchanges, so why go for long-term contracts?” Bajaj said.

Accordingly, the share of power under long term contracts is expected to drop between 50 to 60 percent in the next few years.

 

Topics: economy renewables India climagte change fossil fuels spot trading

Debt-crippled Evergrande vows 'full steam ahead' to deliver homes

Debt-crippled Evergrande vows ‘full steam ahead’ to deliver homes
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 11 sec ago

Debt-crippled Evergrande vows ‘full steam ahead’ to deliver homes

Debt-crippled Evergrande vows ‘full steam ahead’ to deliver homes
  • The new homes are across 115 developments
Updated 11 sec ago

Embattled Chinese firm Evergrande will deliver almost four times the number of housing units to buyers in December than in the previous three months, its chairman said, as the real estate behemoth grapples with massive debts.


Evergrande — drowning in $300 billion in liabilities — has struggled to repay bondholders and investors after becoming ensnared in Beijing’s deleveraging crackdown on the bloated property sector.


But the group — which officially defaulted on a major bond payment this month — has insisted it will be able to complete tens of thousands of units and pay off some debts.


“Since the company’s troubles began, we delivered fewer than 10,000 units in September, October and November,” chairman Hui Ka Yan — known as Xu Jiayin in Mandarin — told a company meeting Sunday evening, according to a post on Evergrande’s official WeChat account.


“There are only five days left this month, we must charge full steam ahead to guarantee the delivery of 39,000 units this month.”


The new homes are across 115 developments, he said.


“Absolutely nobody at Evergrande is allowed to ‘lie flat’,” Hui added, referring to an Internet slang term for “slacking off” popular among young people.


In recent months, the company has repeatedly said it will finish its unfinished projects and deliver them to buyers in a desperate bid to salvage its debts, despite having missed a payment of more than $1.2 billion earlier this month.


Earlier struggles to pay suppliers and contractors due to the debt crisis led to sustained protests from homebuyers and investors at the group’s Shenzhen headquarters in September.


Since then, the bloated firm has tried to sell off its assets and shave down its stakes in other firms, with Hui paying off some of the debts using his own considerable personal wealth.


The provincial government of Guangdong — where the firm is headquartered — is currently overseeing Evergrande’s debt restructuring process, but Beijing has yet to roll back any of the restrictions that prompted the housing crunch.


Having already blamed the firm’s woes on “poor management and blind expansion,” China’s central bank vowed Saturday to protect the rights of homebuyers and promote the healthy development of the real estate market.

Topics: economy China Housing debt Investors

Saudi bourse edges lower as investors weigh omicron risk: Opening bell

Saudi bourse edges lower as investors weigh omicron risk: Opening bell
Updated 6 min 49 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi bourse edges lower as investors weigh omicron risk: Opening bell

Saudi bourse edges lower as investors weigh omicron risk: Opening bell
Updated 6 min 49 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Saudi bourse slightly retreated at 10:40 a.m Saudi time amid fears among traders on the spread of omicron.

The market saw a wave of volatility trading driven by declines in shares of most major companies.

The main index, TASI, fell 0.57 percent to 11,104 points while the parallel market, Nomu, remained flat at 26,554 points.

Anaam International Holding Group’s stock rose 2.5 percent following its earlier announcement of a potential acquisition agreement with ARW Industry at an initial purchase of SR23.5 million.

The Kingdom's banking leader, Al Rajhi Bank went down by 0.43 percent to SR139 ($37), followed by further declines in SABIC and Saudi Aramco which fell to SR178 and SR34.5, respectively.

Jabal Omar Development Co. lost 3 percent to a one-year low of SR25.2. 

This followed the developer’s decision to increase its share offer to Alinma Makkah Real Estate Fund’s manager to settle payment obligations.

Almunajem Foods fell to its lowest value since its debut on Dec. 20, reaching SR59. The stock saw over SR31.5 million worth of shares traded in the morning.

Shares of Dar Al Arkan went up to SR9.9 with 2.8 million shares changing hands in earlier trading. 

The real estate developer issued clarification on its $2 billion joint investment with Omani Co. for Development and Tourism, which will take place over a period of 7 to 10 years with no financial impact.

Saudi Industrial Export Co. led the gainers in early trading, rising by 5 percent to SR105.

This was attributed to the company’s adjustment of its proposed capital cut, to be followed by a capital increase via a rights issue.

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Factors to watch before trading on Dec. 27, 2021: IPOs, dividends, omicron

Factors to watch before trading on Dec. 27, 2021: IPOs, dividends, omicron
Updated 27 December 2021
Salma Wael

Factors to watch before trading on Dec. 27, 2021: IPOs, dividends, omicron

Factors to watch before trading on Dec. 27, 2021: IPOs, dividends, omicron
Updated 27 December 2021
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Upon completion of last week’s episode of IPOs and dividends, the Saudi stock market soared to end the trading week higher, which was offset by a fall in the previous trading session in line with Gulf indexes.

A series of initial public offerings, dividend announcements, and coronavirus cases have been the main drivers of the Kingdom’s bourse as it approaches the end of the year.

Its main stock index, TASI, closed the prior session at 11,168 points, down from last week’s close of 11,271 points.

This came in line with GCC bourses as stock indexes of Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait all saw declines from 1 to 4 percent.

Omicron strain still poses a risk for stock markets in the region. 

In a press conference on Sunday, Saudi Health Ministry spokesman Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said that countries are witnessing a jump in COVID-19 cases globally, including Saudi Arabia.

Data by the Saudi Health Ministry revealed that infections more than doubled in a week. As many as 389 new coronavirus cases were confirmed together with one coronavirus-caused death on Dec. 26, the data unveiled.

The dominant variant has left Saudi Arabia’s financial market prone to volatility since its break back in November this year. 

On another note, as we approach year-end, many companies have set their 2021’s dividends at higher rates compared to a year earlier, fueling investor optimism which was also heightened by a numerous wave of IPOs.

The Capital Market Authority has 54 IPO applications pending, 31 of which are direct listings, the authority’s chairman Mohammed El Kuwaiz said in November, adding that the Saudi bourse is now larger than the Kingdom’s entire economy.

As of early morning, Brent crude oil was up $0.10, or 0.13 percent, to $76.24 per barrel, while US WTI crude retreated 0.96 percent to $73.08 per barrel. 

Stock news:

  • Anaam International Holding Group signed an initial agreement with ARW Industry for a potential 55-percent acquisition at an initial purchase of SR23.5 million ($6.2 million). The aim of the acquisition is to diversify the business into new sectors
  • Al-Moammar Information Systems Co. and Al Rajhi Capital signed an initial agreement to launch an investment fund worth SR1 billion

Calendar:

Dec. 28, 2021:

  • Subscription to Batic’s unsubscribed shares starts with over 4 million rump shares available

Dec. 29, 2021:

  • Last day to subscribe to Batic’s rump shares

Dec. 30, 2021:

  • End of Al Wasail Industrial IPO bidding and book-building for qualified investors
  • Sahara International Petrochemical Co., or Sipchem, will start paying out dividends of SR1.09 billion – SR1.5 per share – for the second half of 2021
  • Yanbu Cement Co. will start paying out dividends of SR156 million – SR1 per share – for the second half of 2021
  • Dallah Healthcare Co. will start paying out dividends of SR90 million – SR1 per share – for the second half of 2021

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

MIS, Al-Rajhi Capital to launch $266m Shariah-compliant investment fund

MIS, Al-Rajhi Capital to launch $266m Shariah-compliant investment fund
Updated 26 December 2021
Arab News

MIS, Al-Rajhi Capital to launch $266m Shariah-compliant investment fund

MIS, Al-Rajhi Capital to launch $266m Shariah-compliant investment fund
Updated 26 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based Al-Moammar Information Systems Co., and Al Rajhi Capital on Sunday launched signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a Shariah-compliant investment fund worth SR1 billion ($266 million), according to a bourse filing.

MIS said the investment fund will be launched as a first phase with the aim of partnerships in digital infrastructure and medical equipment projects and in accordance with the Investment Funds Regulations of the Kingdom’s Capital Market Authority.

Under the deal, MIS will be the marketer, supplier, executor, and exclusive operator of the fund’s projects.

“The fund provides various financing methods that suit clients' requirements, such as long-term leasing, construction, operation, transfer, payment for use, and partnership programs between the public sector, private sector, and other financing structures,” the company said in a statement.

MIS was established in 1979 in Riyadh and it is the Kingdom’s first listed company in the category of IT. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia MIS IT Digital #Shariah-compliant Al Rajhi Capital

Pakistanis own $20bn in cryptocurrencies, more than federal reserves: Report

Pakistanis own $20bn in cryptocurrencies, more than federal reserves: Report
Updated 26 December 2021
Khurshid Ahmed

Pakistanis own $20bn in cryptocurrencies, more than federal reserves: Report

Pakistanis own $20bn in cryptocurrencies, more than federal reserves: Report
  • Country recorded ‘abnormal increase’ of 711% in cryptocurrency value in 2021
  • Cryptocurrency, property remained best-performing asset classes this year 
Updated 26 December 2021
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: Cryptocurrencies and property remained top-performing assets in Pakistan this year, with the country recording about $20 billion in cryptocurrency value in 2021, an amount in excess of current federal reserves, according to new research studies.
The central bank declared in 2018 that virtual currencies such as Bitcoin were not legal tender issued or guaranteed by the government. But despite not being recognized by the State Bank of Pakistan, interest in cryptocurrencies has been on the rise.

The country ranked third in the Global Crypto Adoption Index in 2020-21, after India and Vietnam.

“Pakistan recorded around $20 billion of cryptocurrency value in 2020-21, showing an abnormal increase of 711 percent,” the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the country’s top trade body, said in a new research report. The central bank has not commented on the FPPCI’s findings so far.

Cryptocurrencies have thrived during the coronavirus pandemic, the federation said, adding: “The biggest crypto exchange used by Pakistani investors is Binance, which is headquartered in Cayman Island, whereas other renowned platforms include Localbitcoins.com, Binomo and others.”

About 67 percent of crypto investors in Pakistan use centralized services, whereas only 33 percent use decentralized financing platforms for crypto-related transactions.

The peer-to-peer model for investing in cryptocurrencies works in a way that buyers transfer money directly to sellers, whereas service providers act as intermediaries and provide escrow services to hedge counterparty credit risks.

Traditional international payment instruments, such as debit and credit cards, cannot be used for the purchase of these currencies due to the SBP’s prohibition on financial institutions under its umbrella.

Most investors, therefore, use bank transfers or utilize other means such as JazzCash or EasyPaisa for the purpose, said the FPCCI.

While Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province unanimously passed a resolution to legalize cryptocurrency in December 2020 and formed an advisory committee in March 2021, it acknowledged that the ultimate decision on digital currency could only be taken by the federal government.

The FPCCI has demanded a national cryptocurrency strategy, saying there should be a proper regulatory framework to adopt the new financial ecosystem at the earliest to safeguard people’s economic interests and minimize the vulnerabilities of the new system.

There are more than 5,000 cryptocurrencies in circulation worldwide. These virtual or digital currencies are based on blockchain technology, which is a decentralized ledger of all transactions across a peer-to-peer network.

“Amongst major asset classes used by local investors, cryptocurrency and property remained the best performing asset classes in Pakistan in 2021,” Topline Securities, a major brokerage house in Karachi, said in a report.

Topics: business cryptocurrency

