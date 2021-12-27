Saudi bourse closes marginally lower on lingering omicron worries: Closing bell

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s stock exchange edged down slightly at the closing bell as fears of the coronavirus omicron variant and rising cases continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

The main stock index, TASI, closed at 11,161 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, declined around 1 percent to 26,237 points.

Al Rajhi Bank was the biggest contributor to the session’s losses as it fell to SR139 ($37), with over SR239 million worth of shares changing hands intraday. Riyad Bank was down 1.45 percent to close at SR27.2.

Among the highest fallers, Wataniya Insurance, Astra Industrial, and Sadr Logistics, all declined in the range of 2 to 4 percent.

Recording 9 percent of gains, Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. was the top gainer of the session, closing at SR146.

Shares of Al-Moammar Information Systems Co. soared 3.71 percent to SR145, following its initial agreement with Al Rajhi Capital to launch an investment fund worth SR1 billion.

Brent crude oil was up 0.22 percent, to $76.3 per barrel, while US WTI crude retreated one percent to $72.97 per barrel at 4:36 p.m. Saudi time.