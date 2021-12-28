You are here

  • Home
  • Injuries to Newcastle star duo leave Eddie Howe facing transfer dilemma during January window

Injuries to Newcastle star duo leave Eddie Howe facing transfer dilemma during January window

Injuries to Newcastle star duo leave Eddie Howe facing transfer dilemma during January window
Striker Callum Wilson lies injured during the English Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne on Dec. 27, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2ce2w

Updated 28 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

Injuries to Newcastle star duo leave Eddie Howe facing transfer dilemma during January window

Injuries to Newcastle star duo leave Eddie Howe facing transfer dilemma during January window
  • Goalscorer Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson both limped out of 1-1 draw with Manchester United at St. James’ Park on Monday
Updated 28 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has refused to be drawn on whether Newcastle United injuries will force his hand in the January transfer window.

The Magpies lost key men Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin to what appeared to be calf and knee problems during the 1-1 home draw with Manchester United at St. James’ Park on Monday.

Howe has revealed that the key duo are unlikely to be available for either of the Magpies’ Premier League fixtures against Everton and Southampton on Thursday and Sunday, respectively.

Wilson is facing up to potentially “months” out, while Saint-Maximin’s recovery may take “weeks,” according to head coach Howe.

With the January transfer window just days away, and numbers in the forward areas now light, attention turns to how Newcastle can strengthen in their first window since being taken over by majority shareholders the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Howe wants to take stock and is refusing to commit to any knee-jerk transfer calls.

“I think I need to digest what has happened first,” the manager said when asked whether he will look to replace the goals of Wilson and Saint-Maximin in the transfer market. “It (the injuries) is too early to shape my thought process.”

He added: “We need to see the extent of Callum Wilson’s injury. And then I think we will take the appropriate action from there.”

While the news on Saint-Maximin and Wilson was far from positive for Howe, the performance of makeshift midfielder Joelinton certainly was.

The Brazilian put in another man-of-the-match display in the center of the park, dominating countryman Fred and fellow Man United midfielder Scott McTominay.

“I think, first and foremost, he has given me everything. He has bought into everything we have tried to do. He worked incredibly hard for his team and his teammates. He has been outstanding.”

Howe added: “Defensively, the job he was asked to do he delivered. An outstanding performance based on a high level of understanding when you consider he has performed the majority of his career in a different position. His technical quality, the ability to receive the ball and find his way out of very tight positions has been very, very good.”

The head coach said that Joelinton “is playing with real confidence, and I hope that continues and he can take his performances on a level.”

A positive manager by nature, Howe agreed that Monday night’s performance was his team’s best since he took the top job on Tyneside.

And now he believes his side have set the standard on which to build.

“We need to build on what we have seen in this game,” he said. “There were large elements of something similar in the Liverpool and Manchester City games but the results weren’t as good, and it gets lost.

“Obviously we conceded some very bad goals in those games. So I think we’ve had some pretty consistent performances in the last three — but today was the best in terms of attacking performance and defensive delivery.

“That was the best we’ve seen since I’ve come here but hopefully we’ve got a lot more to go and we know the games only get harder, they don’t get easier. It’s a boost from what I have seen from the players.”

That building may well have to wait, though, with the Magpies short on numbers heading to Goodison Park on Thursday.

Injuries and a coronavirus outbreak in the United camp have cast the club’s trip to take on Rafa Benitez and Everton this week into doubt.

When asked whether the game is likely to go ahead, Howe said: “I don’t know, we will try to get the game on.

“We will see where we are with the injured players and with COVID-19 in the camp. From there it is a simple process of just counting the players.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe

Related

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle facing tough test against ‘pioneer’ Ralf Rangnick’s improving Manchester United
Sport
Eddie Howe’s Newcastle facing tough test against ‘pioneer’ Ralf Rangnick’s improving Manchester United
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe promises urgent action in January transfer window
Sport
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe promises urgent action in January transfer window

NEOM and Red Sea Development Company named as sponsors of Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid won the first staging of the competition in the Kingdom, in January 2020, which ended with Los Blancos winning on penalties in the final against city rivals Atletico. (AFP/File Photo)
Real Madrid won the first staging of the competition in the Kingdom, in January 2020, which ended with Los Blancos winning on penalties in the final against city rivals Atletico. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 29 December 2021
SALEH FAREED

NEOM and Red Sea Development Company named as sponsors of Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid won the first staging of the competition in the Kingdom, in January 2020, which ended with Los Blancos winning on penalties in the final against city rivals Atletico. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will compete in the event, which takes place in Riyadh from Jan. 12 to 16
  • This is the second time the Super Cup has been held in Saudi Arabia; Jeddah hosted the competition in 2020, when Real Madrid ran out winners
Updated 29 December 2021
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: NEOM has been named as the main partner of the Spanish Super Cup, while the Red Sea Development Company will be the main tournament sponsor. The event, which is being held in Saudi Arabia for the second time, runs from Jan. 12 to 16.

The announcements were made on Wednesday by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Sport. The four teams competing in the event are Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, respectively La Liga champions and runners-up, and Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, respectively the winners and runners-up of the Copa del Rey.

The Super Cup is returning to Saudi Arabia, this time in the capital Riyadh, two years after it was hosted by Jeddah. Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet in the semi-finals next month, marking the first time “El Clasico” has been played in the Kingdom.

Madrid fans will be hoping for a repeat of the 2-1 victory over their great rivals at the Camp Nou in October. This time it will be Xavi Hernandez in the Barca dugout in place of Ronald Koeman, who was sacked shortly after that home defeat two months ago.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid will take on a struggling Athletic Bilbao in the other Super Cup semi-final.

Real Madrid won the first staging of the competition in the Kingdom, in January 2020, which ended with Los Blancos winning on penalties in the final against city rivals Atletico.

Topics: football soccer Spanish Super Cup La Liga real madrid Barcelona Atletico Madrid Athletic Bilbao

Related

Call for Saudi, Spanish Super Cups to be played on consecutive days in the Kingdom
Sport
Call for Saudi, Spanish Super Cups to be played on consecutive days in the Kingdom
High expectations for Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah
Sport
High expectations for Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah

Players hail the success of first Saudi women’s Regional Football League

Houriya Al-Shamrani of White Lion has ambitions to become the league's best player. (Supplied)
Houriya Al-Shamrani of White Lion has ambitions to become the league's best player. (Supplied)
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

Players hail the success of first Saudi women’s Regional Football League

Houriya Al-Shamrani of White Lion has ambitions to become the league's best player. (Supplied)
  • The chance to play regularly against strong competition has helped develop skills and improve fitness levels, they said
  • “I want to be the first Saudi player in English Premier League,” said White Lion player Houriya Al-Shamrani
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The final whistle has blown in the group stage of the Regional Football League, the first official league competition for female soccer players in Saudi Arabia, with Al-Yamamah, Jeddah Eagles and Eastern Flames crowned champions of the central, western and eastern divisions, respectively.

In addition to the pride and joy they felt while competing in a league of their own, the players said it gave them the chance to develop their technical skills and improve their physical fitness, in anticipation of a chance to represent their country in a Saudi national women’s team in the future.

Sama Al-Sabiani of western division side White Lion said she really enjoyed playing in the first women’s league in the Kingdom, and that it had helped improve the organization of the team and resulted in remarkable improvements in the performance of the players as it gave them the opportunity to play against strong opponents,

“As players, we gained endurance and played with a higher fighting spirit than ever before; we gave it our all,” she said.

“Not only did we give a great performance, we really enjoyed ourselves.”

The 16-team league provided strong motivation for the players to develop and improve their skills, Al-Sabiani said, and White Lion trained really hard for it, although ultimately they finished outside the top three in their division who now proceed, with the top three in the central division and the top two from the eastern division, to the national championship, which begins at King Abdullah Sports City on New Year’s Day.

“As players, we fought and won several games, and we aspired to more victories to qualify for other leagues in the future,” Al-Sabiani added.

Rana Abdullah Saeed, a midfielder for The Storm, who finished second in the western division, said: “I had a great experience and I am very happy that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has taken this step. I am sure the SAFF will organize more leagues in the future and will continue to support women's football in particular, and sports in general.”

She added that the new league has had a very positive effect on her game.

“I was able to improve my technical skills and this experience has given me the motivation to develop my performance both on and off the field, making sure I eat right and educate myself more by reading sports books and watching videos on YouTube,” she said.

“This league, in particular, has helped me discover my strengths and weaknesses and I aspire to represent the Saudi national team thanks to my recent experience.”

White Lion player Houriya Al-Shamrani also said that the experience of playing in the Regional Football League had helped her to improve her skills and gain experience, and also helped the players to develop a competitive team spirit. She added that she benefited from playing under pressure and on natural grass.

“I was able to maintain my fitness level and meet many talented players,” Al-Shamrani said. “I also had the opportunity to speak with the undersecretary for planning and development at the Ministry of Sports, Adwa Al-Arifi, and listen to her advice. I will never forget her support when I was injured.

“I aspire to be the best player in the league and represent the Saudi national team and I want to be the first Saudi player to participate in the English Premier League.

“I would like to thank Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the SAFF for giving us this opportunity and I am sure the best is yet to come.”

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Women's Football

Related

First group of Saudi female football referees receive accreditation
Sport
First group of Saudi female football referees receive accreditation
All-female football teams preparing for inaugural Global Goals World Cup Saudi Arabia
Sport
All-female football teams preparing for inaugural Global Goals World Cup Saudi Arabia

Salah headlines Egypt’s Cup of Nations squad

Salah headlines Egypt’s Cup of Nations squad
Updated 29 December 2021
AFP

Salah headlines Egypt’s Cup of Nations squad

Salah headlines Egypt’s Cup of Nations squad
  • Tournament organisers pushed back the deadline from December 27 until January 3
  • Seven-time tournament winners Egypt, who last lifted the trophy in 2010, are among favourites
Updated 29 December 2021
AFP

CAIRO: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, the all-time top African goal scorer in the Premier League, headlines Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations squad named on Wednesday.
Although the official date for the release of players to join their national teams was December 27, tournament organizers pushed back the deadline until January 3, which allows Salah to feature in Liverpool’s crucial Premier League clash with Chelsea this Sunday.
However, midfielder Mohamed Magdy, recent winner of the African Super Cup with Cairo club Al Ahly, and winger Mostafa Fathi of Egyptian rivals Zamalek, were both overlooked by coach Carlos Queiroz for the tournament in Cameroon which runs from January 9 to February 6.
Both had featured in the Arab Cup in Qatar earlier this month.
Seven-time tournament winners Egypt, who last lifted the trophy in 2010, are among the favorites and open with a Group D clash against Nigeria on January 11 before playing Guinea Bissau and Sudan.
Squad
Goalkeepers: Mohamed el-Shennawi (Al-Ahly/EGY), Mohamed Abu Gabal (Zamalek/EGY), Mohamed Sobhi (Pharco/EGY), Mohamed Gad (ENPPI/EGY)
Defenders: Akram Tawfik (Al-Ahly/EGY), Omar Kamal Abdel Wahed (Future/EGY), Ahmed Hegazy (Ittihad Jeddah/KSA), Mahmoud Hamdy El Wensh (Zamalek/EGY), Ayman Ashraf (Al-Ahly/EGY), Ahmed Abou El Fotouh (Zamalek/EGY), Mohamed Abd El Moneim (Future/EGY), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek/EGY)
Midfielders: Amr Al Suleya(Al-Ahly/EGY), Hamdi Fathi (Al-Ahly/EGY), Emam Ashour Zamalek/EGY), Abdallah Said (Pyramids/EGY), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal/ENG), Zizo (Zamalek/EGY), Mohanad Lasheen (El Gaish/EGY)
Strikers: Omar Marmoush (Stuttgart/GER), Mohamed Sherif (Al-Ahly/EGY), Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray/TUR), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/ENG), Trezeguet (Aston Villa/ENG), Ramadan Sobhi (Pyramids/EGY)

Topics: Liverpool Mohamed Salah Egypt africa cup of nations

Related

Salah spoils Gerrard’s return to Liverpool
Sport
Salah spoils Gerrard’s return to Liverpool
Football icon Mohamed Salah to be part of Egypt’s national curriculum
Sport
Football icon Mohamed Salah to be part of Egypt’s national curriculum

Three more Barca players test positive for Covid-19

Three more Barca players test positive for Covid-19
Updated 29 December 2021
AFP

Three more Barca players test positive for Covid-19

Three more Barca players test positive for Covid-19
  • "The players are in good health and self-isolating at home", Barcelona said in a statement
  • Several Spanish clubs have reported Covid cases, such as Real Sociedad on Monday or Real Madrid in mid-December
Updated 29 December 2021
AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, defender Samuel Umtiti and midfielder Gavi have tested positive for Covid-19, the Spanish club said Wednesday, bringing to six the number of infected first team players.
“The players are in good health and self-isolating at home. The Club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities,” Barcelona said in a statement.
The three players join left-back Jordi Alba, center-back Clement Lenglent and defender Dani Alves, who also tested positive this week.
Barcelona, currently seventh in La Liga, travel to Real Mallorca (15th) on Sunday.
Several Spanish clubs have reported Covid cases, such as Real Sociedad on Monday or Real Madrid in mid-December, but no match has yet been postponed.
According to La Liga and Spanish Football Federation rules, a match is suspended when a team does not have at least 13 players, of which five must be from the first team.
This puts Sunday’s match between Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at risk because the latter team has up to 17 infected players, according to press reports, making it the hardest-hit squad in the first division.
Real Sociedad has reported 10 infected players, Cadiz has five and RCD Mallorca four.

Topics: Barcelona Ousmane Dembele Samuel Umtiti COVID-19

Related

Barcelona to play Napoli in Europa League knockout play-offs
Sport
Barcelona to play Napoli in Europa League knockout play-offs
Barcelona out of Champions League in loss to Bayern Munich
Sport
Barcelona out of Champions League in loss to Bayern Munich

Arteta tests positive for COVID-19 again, to miss City game

Arteta tests positive for COVID-19 again, to miss City game
Updated 29 December 2021
AP

Arteta tests positive for COVID-19 again, to miss City game

Arteta tests positive for COVID-19 again, to miss City game
  • Arteta is the third Premier League manager currently isolating after contracting COVID-19
Updated 29 December 2021
AP

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus again and will be absent for the Premier League match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day, the club said Wednesday.
Arteta’s positive test in March 2020 was a key factor in the suspension of the league in the first week of the pandemic.
Arteta is the third Premier League manager currently isolating after contracting COVID-19, after Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira and Aston Villa’s Steven Gerrard.
“Mikel is isolating in line with government guidelines and we wish him well,” Arsenal said.
Arteta was previously the assistant coach at City.

Topics: Mikel Arteta Arsenal English Premier League (EPL)

Related

Six of the best for Man City as Arsenal, Spurs cruise
Sport
Six of the best for Man City as Arsenal, Spurs cruise
Arteta seeks clarity over Covid rules as Premier League goes on alert
Sport
Arteta seeks clarity over Covid rules as Premier League goes on alert

Latest updates

Philippine president Duterte signs into law creating a department for overseas Filipino workers
Philippine president Duterte signs into law creating a department for overseas Filipino workers
North Korea calls for troops’ greater loyalty to Kim Jong Un
North Korea calls for troops’ greater loyalty to Kim Jong Un
WHO warns of COVID-19 ‘tsunami’ as omicron fuels record surges
WHO warns of COVID-19 ‘tsunami’ as omicron fuels record surges
Destitute ‘heir’ of India’s emperors demands royal residence
Destitute ‘heir’ of India’s emperors demands royal residence
California man handed life sentence over hate attack on synagogue and mosque
California man handed life sentence over hate attack on synagogue and mosque

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.