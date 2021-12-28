You are here

Dubai Expo 2020 adds 2% to the UAE's GDP growth

Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai Expo 2020 exhibition added about 2 percent to the gross domestic product of the UAE, and played a major role in its recovery from the pandemic.

The Expo is also a major contributor to the digital transformation in Dubai, Emarat Alyoum local paper reported, citing a report by Dubai's Chamber of Commerce.

The exhibition attracted millions of visitors and will continue until March 31, 2022.

 

PIF-owned SALIC acquires meat processing plant in Australia 

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: PIF-owned Saudi Agriculture and Livestock Investment Co., or SALIC, announced the completion of the acquisition of two red meat skinning and processing facilities in Australia, in partnership with the Brazilian company Minerva Foods.

The purchase was completed through a joint stock company between the parties namely Minerva Foods Asia Ltd., with SALIC owning a 35 percent stake, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The acquisition - the value of which was not disclosed - comes in line with SALIC’s contribution to achieving the Kingdom’s food security strategy through creating sustainable agricultural investments globally, CEO of the company, Sulaiman Al Rumaih, said. 

Saudi Arabia imports over 70 percent of its red meat needs, amounting to 550,000 tonnes annually, he added. 

SALIC owns 31 percent of the Brazilian company Minerva Foods, which operates more than 25 slaughterhouses in South America, and exports red meat to over 100 countries globally.

Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn

Updated 18 min 54 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH: Saudi Central Bank’s total assets went up by 2.2 percent in November from a month ago to hit SR1.89 trillion ($504 billion), it said in its monthly report.

Deposits with banks abroad was the main driver of this change as it rose by 19.9 percent to stand at SR324.1 billion by the end of November.

Net foreign assets held by SAMA increased – month on month – by 3.2 percent to hit SR1.68 trillion in November, the bank said.

Meanwhile, the central bank’s investments in foreign securities were little changed, edging down by 0.1 percent to reach SR1.14 trillion.

Reserve assets experienced the highest monthly increase since March 2019 to be valued at SR1.74 trillion in November. This reflected a 3.01 percent month-on-month growth rate.

UAE digital transformation startup Nice to Meet You raises $1 million

Updated 50 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based company Nice to Meet You, specializing in digital transformation and documentation tools has raised $1 million to hire new talent and improve its clients' experience.

Mohamed Beydoun, who founded the company in 2018, suggested it will use the new funding to hire new competencies.

It will also improve their customer experience and develop the technology used in the necessary tools that customers need in the documentation process. 

The Gulf region is witnessing acceleration in the number of startups that are facilitating the transition of companies to the digital world. 

 

Sharjah approves $9.4bn budget for 2022

Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Sharjah’s ruler Sultan Al-Qasimi on Tuesday approved the emirate’s general budget of 34.4 billion dirhams ($9.4 billion) for the fiscal year 2022, with a 2 percent increase compared to the last year.

The budget allocated 44 percent to develop and improve the infrastructure in the city, up 4 percent on the 2021 budget, WAM reported. 

Salaries accounted for 25 percent of the general budget, up 4 percent since last year.

About 27 percent of expenditure will be allocated to the economic development sector, and 21 percent for the social development sector, an increase of 4 percent over last year, according to WAM.

The budget of capital projects constituted about 30 percent of the total general budget. 

The 2022 budget will provide about 1,000 jobs for new local graduates.

The emirate is also allocating 11 percent of its total general budget to provide social support and assistance to “those who deserve it” in pursuit of prosperity and social justice, up 3 percent since last year.

Prices continue to rise as OPEC + celebrate its founding: Oil in Brief

Updated 13 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As the OPEC+ group commemorates the 5th anniversary of its founding, oil prices continued to rise despite the ongoing increase in the rate of infections with the Omicron variant, as Brent crude rose 3.3 percent. 

The cancellation of many flights did not affect the price rise, which amounted during this year to more than 45 percent, supported by the recovery in demand and reducing of production by (OPEC) and (OPEC+), Reuters reported. 

Brent and WTI edged higher with the former seeing a +0.73 percent as of 1:30 p.m. Saudi time while the US grade is going up by +0.86 percent. 

Looking at the bigger picture: 

  • Investors are awaiting the next OPEC+ meeting on January 4th to ensure that it continues with its plan to increase 400,000 barrels per day of its production in February. 
  • Heating demand across the US for the week ending Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, is forecast to be less than the long-term normal for this time of year, Bloomberg recorded, as Bloomberg said.

Through a micro lens: 

  • In December 2016, when the OPEC+ group was established, the markets were turbulent due to the threat posed by the shale oil boom in the US. The group led to control production and stabilize prices, Bloomberg reported. 
  • After years of fluctuation in prices, this year witnessed a significant improvement in prices, which was reflected in the increase in the income of oil and gas producing countries, CNBC reported. 
  • Although Venezuela took advantage of the high oil prices during the current period, pumping more than one million barrels per day, the damage that occurred to the oil industry as a result of the US sanctions may disrupt the production of larger quantities. 
PIF-owned SALIC acquires meat processing plant in Australia 
Houthis carrying out ‘hostile activity’ in Yemeni capital Sanaa
Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn
UAE digital transformation startup Nice to Meet You raises $1 million
Saudi cabinet approves law of evidence to develop the legislative system
