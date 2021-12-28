Tunisian government signs two projects with UN to improve food security

You are here

Mahmoud Elias Hamza and Philippe Ankers, a representative in Tunisia for the FAO, are pictured in Tunis. (Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources, and Fisheries)
Updated 28 December 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

  • The two projects aim to enhance food security and resilience to climate change through a National Action Plan
  • The agreement with the FAO based in Rome are part of a four-year cooperation running until 2025
ROME: The Tunisian government and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation have announced they are cooperating on two projects to enhance food security and resilience to climate change through a National Action Plan for the agricultural sector in Tunisia.

The agreements were signed in Tunis by the Agriculture, Water Resources, and Fisheries Minister Mahmoud Elias Hamza, and Philippe Ankers, a representative in Tunisia for the Rome-based UN agency.

The projects are part of a four-year cooperation framework running until 2025, the FAO said in a statement.

The first project will be supported by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), in which the FAO will be the main partner. It will look at food security and resilience to climate change, aiming to set up a National Action Plan for the agricultural sector with different adaptation options related to water, land, crops, livestock, fisheries and forestry.

“The plan will focus on adapting actions and clarifying the roles and contributions of stakeholders, including private sector partners,” the FAO said.

“We expect that in the end it will allow for increased knowledge on climate change adaptation for informed decision making; supporting the resilience of the agricultural sector through climate-smart investments and public-private partnerships; implementing social protection plans for better adaptation in the most vulnerable rural communities and innovation through new digital technologies,” it said.

The second project is called “SocPro4Fish” and is supported by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation.

It complements some activities previously carried out by FAO in partnership with the Tunisian government to generate factual data on social protection in the fisheries and wider aquaculture sector in Tunisia.

It will focus on improving access to social protection, and aims to strengthen Tunisian institutional capacities to improve the quality of social benefits for fishermen and workers in the fisheries and aquaculture, two economic key sectors in Tunisia’s economy.

Rule of law must return to Tunisia, says Italian foreign minister

Luigi Di Maio was speaking after a meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied in Tunis. (Reuters/File Photo)
Luigi Di Maio was speaking after a meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied in Tunis. (Reuters/File Photo)
Rule of law must return to Tunisia, says Italian foreign minister

Luigi Di Maio was speaking after a meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied in Tunis. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Sources in the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Arab News that the issue of migrants was covered
ROME: Italy’s foreign minister said Tuesday that his country wanted a “full re-establishment of the rule of law in Tunisia.”

Luigi Di Maio was speaking after a meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied in Tunis. He also met Prime Minister Najla Bouden and Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi.

He said: “Tunisia is a privileged partner of Italy also thanks to the presence of about 800 Italian companies here. I hope that this partnership, which is important for both countries, can be further strengthened.”

He said his meetings were very fruitful, strengthening a dialogue that had “never been interrupted” with Tunisia. 

“I confirmed that Italy is looking with great interest at the beginning of a concrete path of political and constitutional reforms that will hopefully bring new legislative elections in Tunisia.

“This path has to continue toward the full re-establishment of the rule of law and democratic normality and must be carried out with an inclusive, transparent and substantial dialogue involving all the political and social components of the country, ensuring full respect for rights and promoting stability and economic growth.”

Sources in the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Arab News that the issue of migrants was covered, especially since the start of political turmoil in Tunisia in July. 

There has been a considerable increase in migrants arriving on Italian soil, mainly landing on the tiny island of Lampedusa, where the reception facility is permanently overbooked.

More than 30 killed in Sudan gold mine collapse

More than 30 killed in Sudan gold mine collapse
More than 30 killed in Sudan gold mine collapse

More than 30 killed in Sudan gold mine collapse
  • The disaster occurred near Nuhud, a town about 500 kilometres (310 miles) west of Khartoum
  • Artisanal gold mining is a dangerous profession in Sudan largely due to ramshackle infrastructure
KHARTOUM: At least 31 miners were killed and eight missing in Sudan on Tuesday when a rudimentary gold mine collapsed, a government official said.
The disaster occurred near Nuhud, a town about 500 kilometres (310 miles) west of Khartoum, said Khaled Dahwa, the head of the state-run Mineral Resources Company in West Kordofan.
"Thirty-one traditional miners were killed because of a mine collapsing," he told AFP, adding one person survived and eight others were still missing.
Another official at the company said four miners were killed at the same mine in January.
"Authorities at the time shut down the mine and installed security but a couple of months ago they left," he said.
Artisanal gold mining is a dangerous profession in Sudan largely due to ramshackle infrastructure.
It flourished around a decade ago in various parts of country, with people digging the ground using excavators in hopes of unearthing the precious metal.
About two million artisanal miners produce about 80 percent of the country's annual gold production of around 80 tonnes, according to official figures.
Sudan, one of the world's poorest countries, has recently suffered runaway inflation and embarked on tough economic reforms, including slashing subsidies on petrol and diesel and launching a managed currency float.
It is also reeling from political turbulence in the wake of a coup led military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on October 25.

Jordan parliament descends into mass brawl over amendment

Jordan’s lower house descended into a mass brawl on Tuesday after a heated discussion over controversial constitutional amendments. (Supplied)
Jordan’s lower house descended into a mass brawl on Tuesday after a heated discussion over controversial constitutional amendments. (Supplied)
Jordan parliament descends into mass brawl over amendment

Jordan’s lower house descended into a mass brawl on Tuesday after a heated discussion over controversial constitutional amendments. (Supplied)
  • MPs exchange verbal insults, engage in fisticuffs
AMMAN: Jordan’s lower house descended into a mass brawl on Tuesday after a heated discussion over controversial constitutional amendments.

In an instant, a group of MPs engaged in fisticuffs, following verbal altercations and an exchange of insults between House Speaker Abdul Karim Dughmi and Deputy Suleiman Abu Yahya, who accused Dughmi of an “inability to run the show.”

With the session running out of control, Dughmi, the parliament’s longest-serving lawmaker, had to adjourn the session for 30 minutes.

The mess began when Tuesday’s session opened with a discussion on proposed constitutional amendments, under which the term “female Jordanians” was added to the title of the second chapter of the constitution on Jordanians’ rights and duties.

Some MPs, especially women, claim that the amendment will create discrimination between Jordanians based on gender.

Defending the amendments, head of the house’s legal committee, MP Abdulmunim Oddat, said that the term “Jordanian women” adds no new provisions to the constitution and was only meant to create “linguistic equality.”

But Oddat was unable to proceed with his defense as many lawmakers yelled at him in objection to the proposed amendment, requesting that the term “Jordanian females” be scrapped.

Having his request to adjourn the session to contain the situation rejected by Dughmi, Abu Yahya told the speaker: “You are unable to run the show … you know nothing.” Infuriated, Dughmi told Abu Yahya: “Shut up and leave the hall.”

Then things fell apart and the session descended into chaos.

The government has referred a total of 30 constitutional amendments to the lower house, which stipulate the establishment of a national security and foreign policy council to be headed by the king.

The house’s legal committee has revisited the government’s proposed amendments and reworded the provision without the phrase “to be headed by the king.”

The panel said that the king is constitutionally the head of state and head of the executive authority and therefore there is “no need for that phrase.”

It added that the women’s amendment “defends the rights of that social class” and “increases their effective role in building society,” integrating them fully according to the principle of rights, duties, social justice and equal opportunity.

Abu Dhabi schools to switch to distance learning for two weeks in January

Abu Dhabi schools to switch to distance learning for two weeks in January
Abu Dhabi schools to switch to distance learning for two weeks in January

Abu Dhabi schools to switch to distance learning for two weeks in January
  • Government schools across the UAE will also be switching to online learning
ABU DHABI: Public and private schools in Abu Dhabi will switch to distance learning during the first two weeks of the second semester starting from January 3, the emirate announced on Tuesday.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said the decision applied to pupils at public and private schools across the emirate and will also apply to training institutes, colleges and universities.

The decision was taken as a “precautionary measure to limit the spread of COVID-19 and maintain low infection rates in the emirate.”

Government schools across the UAE will also be switching to online learning for the same period.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi said the decision comes as the world is witnessing a “significant increase” in the number of cases of infection due to the Omicron variant of the virus.

Houthis must end ‘hostile activity’ in Yemeni capital Sanaa: Arab coalition

The Arab coalition said it was monitoring the Houthis’ activity in the Yemeni capital. (Reuters/File Photo)
The Arab coalition said it was monitoring the Houthis’ activity in the Yemeni capital. (Reuters/File Photo)
Houthis must end ‘hostile activity’ in Yemeni capital Sanaa: Arab coalition

The Arab coalition said it was monitoring the Houthis’ activity in the Yemeni capital. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The coalition also revealed details of the recent operation it carried out against the Houthis
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Tuesday it had observed “hostile activity” by the Houthi militia in Yemen's capital Sanaa.

It added that the Houthis must immediately stop its activities and evacuate its camps and bases in Sanaa. 

It also said it was monitoring the Houthis’ activity, adding that if they did not comply with the evacuation order, it would carry out strikes on its locations in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The coalition also revealed details of the recent operation it carried out against the Houthis, saying: “We destroyed a weapons depot in a camp and we will destroy any activity for the transfer and movement of weapons.”

Later, the coalition said it had destroyed a hostile air defense system on the Marib front.

