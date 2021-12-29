Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences over death of former Greek president Karolos Papoulias

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou for the death of the former president Karolos Papoulias, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
Veteran Greek politician Papoulias, who served two terms as president at the height of the economic crisis between 2005 and 2015, died earlier on Sunday at the age of 92.
“We received the news of the death of the former president of the Hellenic Republic, Karolos Papoulias, and we express to you, the family of the deceased, and to the Greek people our deepest condolences, and most sincere sympathy,” the king said in a statement.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to Sakellaropoulou.
