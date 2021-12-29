You are here

  • Home
  • AGFUND approves financing for several projects

AGFUND approves financing for several projects

AGFUND approves financing for several projects
Short Url

https://arab.news/b8ncj

Updated 26 sec ago
SPA

AGFUND approves financing for several projects

AGFUND approves financing for several projects
Updated 26 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The board of directors of the Arab Gulf Programme for Development (AGFUND) has approved several development projects.

During its biannual meeting on Tuesday, which was chaired by Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal, president of AGFUND, the board reviewed the program’s achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as its financial and technical reports.

The meeting concluded by approving a number of development projects that met the program’s criteria, achieved sustainable development goals and fulfilled the needs of the target groups.

Earlier, AGFUND and UNICEF signed two new project agreements, deepening the 40-year-long partnership between the two organizations. The expanded collaboration comes at a time when COVID-19 continues to affect children around the world on an unprecedented scale, and it will benefit marginalized children and communities in Yemen and Niger.

“In the fight against COVID-19, we cannot leave anyone behind,” said Prince Abdulaziz.

AGFUND is a regional organization, established in 1980 by the initiative of the late Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz and the support of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The program aims at the roots of human development problems, targeting all segments of society without discrimination.

Topics: AGFUND Agriculture UNICEF

Related

7th AGFUND Development Forum kicks off in Geneva
Saudi Arabia
7th AGFUND Development Forum kicks off in Geneva
Saudi Arabia
AGFUND expands operations

Winners of King Faisal Prize honored in Riyadh ceremony

Winners of King Faisal Prize honored in Riyadh ceremony
Updated 29 December 2021
Rahaf Jambi

Winners of King Faisal Prize honored in Riyadh ceremony

Winners of King Faisal Prize honored in Riyadh ceremony
Updated 29 December 2021
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The winners of the King Faisal Prize for 2021 received their awards on Tuesday at a glittering ceremony in Riyadh.

The awards, the most prestigious in the Muslim world, recognize outstanding achievement in service to Islam, Islamic studies, Arabic language and literature, medicine, and science.

The award for services to Islam was received by the Kuwaiti entrepreneur Mohamed Al-Sharikh, founder of the Sakhr software company, which created the first Arabic language operating system for computers.

Sharikh was honored for his work in developing the first software for English translations of the Qur’an and Hadith. “Winning this award represents an ambition for many of us. Thank you to those who nominated me, and thank you to the award’s management and staff,” he said.
The other winners were Moroccan professor Mohamed Mechbal (Arabic language and literature); Stephen Mark Strittmatter, an American neurologist at Yale School of Medicine, and British professor Robin Franklin of the Wellcome Trust-MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute (co-winners in medicine); and Prof. Stuart Parkin from the UK, an experimental physicist at Stanford University in California (science). The Islamic studies prize was not awarded this year.
Mechbel was recognized for work that lays the foundations for the creation of modern Arab rhetoric. Strittmatter and Franklin were rewarded for their pioneering work in the field of regenerative medicine in neurological conditions. Parkin was honored for innovative research that has resulted in a 1,000-fold increase in the storage capacity of magnetic disk drives.

“It’s a great honor, and an honor for all scientists around the world,” he said. “The King Faisal Prize means a lot more funding for crazy ideas, and they are the way forward for a better future.”
Each winner received a $200,000 prize, a 24-carat gold medal, and a certificate in Arabic calligraphy signed by prize board chairman Prince Khalid Al-Faisal. 

 

Topics: King Faisal Prize

Related

Software boss wins King Faisal Prize for Service to Islam
Saudi Arabia
Software boss wins King Faisal Prize for Service to Islam
King Faisal Prize: Rewarding services to all of humanity
Saudi Arabia
King Faisal Prize: Rewarding services to all of humanity

Who’s Who: Abdullah Hammad, president of Mahd Academy in Riyadh

Who’s Who: Abdullah Hammad, president of Mahd Academy in Riyadh
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Abdullah Hammad, president of Mahd Academy in Riyadh

Who’s Who: Abdullah Hammad, president of Mahd Academy in Riyadh
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

Abdullah Hammad is the president of Mahd Academy, the Saudi national sports academy in Riyadh. 

Hammad’s role at the academy is to discover and identify talents throughout the Kingdom via schools, public tryouts, competitions, and through teacher and recommendations.

He has experience in several sports, especially in football, at leading and developing organizations, with his ability to diversify and create goals making him a leading figure in the Saudi sports sector. 

Hammad is also a general director of the Leaders Development Institute, which prepares future leaders in the sports field for over 90 federations through educational courses.

He is also a board member for the Saudi Special Olympics, a global movement for inclusion using sport, health, education and leadership programs to empower and inspire.  

In September 2019, he represented the Kingdom as a member of the Asian Football Confederation Marketing Committee.

In 2018, he became a board member of Al-Ahli Saudi FC, a position assigned by the Ministry of Sports, where he shared his experience in Europe to improve the club’s youth teams and academy development, which led to producing many future national team players.

Prior to his positions at the Leaders Development Institute and Mahd Academy, he worked at Aspire Academy in Qatar from 2013-17 as a chief scout at the Football Skills & Development Centre.

Hammad received his master’s degree in sports management in 2012 from the Johan Cruyff Institute in Amsterdam, Holland. While receiving his degree, he was a part-time scouting specialist for AFC Ajax from 2012-13.

In 2010, he received his high diploma in Denmark in sports coaching from Gymnastics and Sports Academy Viborg.

From 2010-11, he was an assistant football coach and youth coach at Aarhus Gymnastikforening in Denmark, and at VSK Aarhus in 2009.

He received his bachelor’s degree in management, majoring in coaching, from SKEMA Business School in Nice, France.

He earned his C, B, and A coaching license, which took ten years to obtain, from the European football association UEFA, considered the best level of license a coach can achieve worldwide. 

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Hoda Al-Helaissi. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Hoda Al-Helaissi, Saudi Shoura Council member
Dr. Ghada Alghunaim. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Ghada Alghunaim, board member at King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue

Saudi authorities intensify efforts to drain Grand Mosque in Makkah after heavy rain

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques recruited more than 200 supervisors to monitor over 4,000 workers. (SPA)
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques recruited more than 200 supervisors to monitor over 4,000 workers. (SPA)
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi authorities intensify efforts to drain Grand Mosque in Makkah after heavy rain

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques recruited more than 200 supervisors to monitor over 4,000 workers. (SPA)
  • More than 4,000 workers, supervised by over 200 observers, worked to clear the rain
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities said they have intensified efforts to clear the effects of Tuesday’s rain on the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
The Kingdom’s civil defense urged the public to be vigilant on Monday after the meteorology center forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms in several regions of the Kingdom, starting on Tuesday and lasting until Thursday.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said it recruited more than 200 supervisors and observers who participated in monitoring over 4,000 workers, a statement on state-run SPA news agency said.
Mohammed Al-Jabri, the under-secretary-general for services and field affairs and environmental protection investigation, said as soon as the rain stops, the courtyard, chapels, entrances and exits have been prepared to drain the water in order to preserve the safety of pilgrims in the Grand Mosque and to perform their rituals with ease.
“The presidency distributed water suction and washing equipment inside and outside the mosque to effectively contribute to the drying process,” he said, adding 470 machines and other equipment have been deployed in the courtyard, the outer yards and the roof.
Al-Jabri said that the presidency has developed a precautionary plan in preparation for the rain, in addition to cleaning drainage and manholes to ensure there is no blockage.

Topics: Saudi Arabia rain Grand Mosque Makkah General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques

Related

Saudi civil defense calls on everyone to be vigilant as weather warnings issued until Thursday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi civil defense calls on everyone to be vigilant as weather warnings issued until Thursday
Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences over death of former Greek president Karolos Papoulias
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences over death of former Greek president Karolos Papoulias

Saudi Arabia praises Malaysia’s support for Kingdom’s request to host Expo 2030

Saudi Arabia praises Malaysia’s support for Kingdom’s request to host Expo 2030
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia praises Malaysia’s support for Kingdom’s request to host Expo 2030

Saudi Arabia praises Malaysia’s support for Kingdom’s request to host Expo 2030
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Tuesday from his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
Prince Faisal praised Malaysia’s support for the Kingdom’s request to host the Expo 2030 in Riyadh.
During the call, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, prospects for joint cooperation and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to several regional and international issues. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Malaysia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Saifuddin Abdullah World Expo 2030 Saudi Foreign Ministry

Related

Saudi Arabia keen on Sudan’s stability and unity: Foreign minister
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia keen on Sudan’s stability and unity: Foreign minister
Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences over death of former Greek president Karolos Papoulias
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences over death of former Greek president Karolos Papoulias

Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences over death of former Greek president Karolos Papoulias

Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences over death of former Greek president Karolos Papoulias
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences over death of former Greek president Karolos Papoulias

Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences over death of former Greek president Karolos Papoulias
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou over the death of former president Karolos Papoulias, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
Veteran Greek politician Papoulias, who served two terms as president at the height of the economic crisis between 2005 and 2015, died earlier on Sunday at the age of 92.
“We received the news of the death of the former president of the Hellenic Republic, Karolos Papoulias, and we express to you, the family of the deceased, and to the Greek people our deepest condolences and most sincere sympathy,” the king said in a statement.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to Sakellaropoulou.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Karolos Papoulias Katerina Sakellaropoulou Greece Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Villagers look at a burnt-out ferry after it caught on fire killing at least 39 people in Jhalkathi, 250 kilometers (160 miles) south of Dhaka, on Dec. 24, 2021. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Bangladeshi president over victims of massive ferry fire
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting chaired by King Salman virtually from NEOM. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reiterates call for international aid effort to help Afghanistan

Latest updates

Omicron risk remains ‘very high’: WHO
Omicron risk remains ‘very high’: WHO
Winners of King Faisal Prize honored in Riyadh ceremony
Winners of King Faisal Prize honored in Riyadh ceremony
Who’s Who: Abdullah Hammad, president of Mahd Academy in Riyadh
Who’s Who: Abdullah Hammad, president of Mahd Academy in Riyadh
Nobu offers authentic taste to Japanese food lovers in Jeddah
Nobu offers authentic taste to Japanese food lovers in Jeddah
Saudi authorities intensify efforts to drain Grand Mosque in Makkah after heavy rain
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques recruited more than 200 supervisors to monitor over 4,000 workers. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.