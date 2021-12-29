AGFUND approves financing for several projects

RIYADH: The board of directors of the Arab Gulf Programme for Development (AGFUND) has approved several development projects.

During its biannual meeting on Tuesday, which was chaired by Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal, president of AGFUND, the board reviewed the program’s achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as its financial and technical reports.

The meeting concluded by approving a number of development projects that met the program’s criteria, achieved sustainable development goals and fulfilled the needs of the target groups.

Earlier, AGFUND and UNICEF signed two new project agreements, deepening the 40-year-long partnership between the two organizations. The expanded collaboration comes at a time when COVID-19 continues to affect children around the world on an unprecedented scale, and it will benefit marginalized children and communities in Yemen and Niger.

“In the fight against COVID-19, we cannot leave anyone behind,” said Prince Abdulaziz.

AGFUND is a regional organization, established in 1980 by the initiative of the late Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz and the support of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The program aims at the roots of human development problems, targeting all segments of society without discrimination.