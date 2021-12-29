Saudi artist makes portrait of crown prince using gemstones from Jabal Tuwaiq

RIYADH: Inspired by the words of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi artist Sarah Al-Zaidi spent five months creating a portrait of him using gemstones and other minerals she collected from Jabal Tuwaiq, a mountain in the north of the Kingdom.

‘Himmat Al-Jabal,’ which translates as ‘Mettle of the Mountain,’ was inspired by a comment by the crown prince, who said that ‘the Saudi people’s mettle is like Jabal Tuwaiq.’

Jabal Tuwaiq is a long, steep slope cutting through the Najd plateau of central Arabia, stretching for about 800 kilometers from Qassim region northwest of Riyadh to the northern edge of Rub' al Khali ( Empty Quarter desert) in the south.







People picnicking at the base of the Tuwaiq Escarpment, near the Korean Slope south-west of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Wikimedia Commons)



Valleys along the sides of Jabal Tuwaiq had been home to communities during centuries past, and the escarpment is now promoted as a destination for hikers and outdoor lovers.

Al-Zaidi created her innovative, expressive technique after developing a passion for art at an early age.

She collects stones such as obsidian, amber and quartz and uses them, along with other items she collects, such as wood and seashells, to create impressive, mosaic-like works.