COVID-19: Saudi Arabia says masks and social distancing mandatory in all indoor, outdoor areas

People arrive at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center to receive a dose of vaccine against the covid-19 disease, in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on January 21, 2021. (File/AFP)
  • New guidelines effective from Thursday morning, December 30
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced that wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines will be mandatory in all indoor and outdoor events and activities from 07:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30. 
According to the Saudi Press Agency, an official source from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said the decision was made by the country’s health authorities due to a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and the occurrence of new mutations for the virus. 
The source indicated that all procedures and safety measures are subject to continuous evaluation based on the local and global situation.
People living in Saudi Arabia are being urged to follow the new protocols in order to avoid facing legal penalties for failing to adhere to the precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom announced one death from COVID-19 and 744 new infections on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 187 were recorded in Riyadh, 155 in Makkah, 149 in Jeddah, 32 in Hofuf, 22 in Madinah, 22 in Al-Mubarraz, 18 in Al-Khobar, 16 in Arar, and 14 in Dammam.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 541,388 after 231 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,874 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 50.1 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

  • The association uses cybersecurity experts to help raise awareness on information security
  • Services range from consultations, training, campaigns, and building partnerships in public and private sectors
JEDDAH: Hemaya, a Saudi information security association, aims to be a leader in the community by raising awareness of the safe use of technology.

The association, which is the first nonprofit of its kind in Saudi Arabia, uses cybersecurity experts to help raise awareness on information security.

Its services range from consultations, training, workshops, campaigns, and most importantly, building partnerships in the public and private sectors.

Cybersecurity is a challenge for companies and governments around the world, and similar to many countries, the Kingdom regularly deals with the threat of cybercrime.

In 2017, the Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority was established to outline the regulatory and operational framework of cybersecurity to better safeguard the Kingdom’s national security.

“Unfortunately, cybersecurity faces numerous challenges, and they are increasing growing. People’s lack of awareness might be one of the main challenges that requires authorities and cybersecurity experts to work on solving, along with minimizing opportunities for attackers,” Mohammed Al-Jebreen, director of communities and partnerships at Hemaya, told Arab News.

“Building partnerships between different entities and sectors greatly helps in solving and confronting these challenges, as each party provides the capabilities to contribute to the resolution of such matters,” he added.

Hemaya also shares knowledge through their initiatives using specialists and expert volunteers. These projects provide the community with various skills to protect themselves from data breaches.

“There is a very high demand from the community to learn about the field of information security, especially if the knowledge is provided by recognized entities and experts in the field. When we at Hemaya announced the Der’a Initiative for training in the field of cybersecurity for the community, more than 44,000 trainees registered. This gives a great indication of the increased desire among people to learn about cybersecurity,” Al-Jebreen said.

Hemaya initiatives are built on three different principles: Sustainability, volunteerism and partnerships. All are part of the association’s mission vision to be a leader and authority in the cybersecurity sector.

Abrar Al-Refaei, deputy CEO of Hemaya, told Arab News that “most of the time experts indicate their willingness to volunteer to provide Hemaya’s services to the community.”

She said: “When we have approached certain people about providing our services, we have received a great welcome. It is worth noting that our members believe in making efforts and dedicating time to serving the community to raise awareness and help educate people, and they encourage others to do so.”

Hemaya’s cybersecurity experts are all members of six society groups related to the association.

“We have six societies at Hemaya, as follows: The Main, Hemaya Operation, Hemaya GRC, Hemaya Academics, Hameyat and HAT. The roles of the societies are complementary, and each society has an important role,” Al-Jebreen said.

The association also works towards strengthening and empowering national capabilities in the field to achieve The Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“We at Hemaya have always believed in the importance of developing national capabilities. We periodically deliver lectures and workshops and stream them publicly to everyone. They have different levels of difficulty, from beginner to advanced. The Der’a Initiative is an example of what Hemaya has done to empower and strengthen national capabilities in the field of information security,” said Al-Refaei.

RIYADH: A team of doctors managed to extract a potentially dangerous bracelet from the stomach of a Saudi six-year-old child.
A team of medical specialists at King Abdulaziz Hospital in Jeddah conducted a two-and-a-half hour operation to save the child, who was admitted to hospital a few days earlier after suffering severe pain in his stomach.
X-ray scans of the child’s body showed a bracelet in his intestines, according to a report by Al Arabiya. 
The child’s condition is stable and improving, the report added.

  • Road and university schemes to boost economic, social capacity for sustainable growth
RIYADH: The Saudi Fund for Development on Tuesday inaugurated a road improvement project valued at $60 million in Sri Lanka, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The road project, which runs from Peradeniya, Badulla to Chenkaladi, aims to develop the infrastructure of the transport sector, reduce the death rates and injuries caused by traffic accidents, improve road safety and reduce traffic jams, and benefit more than 3 million people.

The road is a major link between the eastern and southern provinces and other regions in Sri Lanka, and is essential to the movement of a wide range of agricultural products.

During the opening ceremony, Johnston Fernando, Sri Lankan minister of highways, praised the Kingdom’s contributions through the SFD in supporting and developing infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka, adding these projects contribute to improving social and economic conditions.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the fund’s CEO, Sultan Al-Murshed, laid the foundation stone for the Wayamba University development project, which the SFD funded with $28 million.

The second project aims to support teaching and learning opportunities for more than 5,000 students annually, and raise the quality of education to enhance the economic and social capacity for sustainable growth.

Al-Murshed said the fund works to achieve quality education and community well-being, and supports social activities.

The fund is looking forward to developing education through this project and enabling the university to provide support to the community in the Kuliyapitiya and Makandura regions, he added.

Rajapaksa held talks with Al-Murshed and his delegation on the sidelines of their visit to the South Asian island nation, to discuss the development projects financed by the fund and follow up on the progress of their implementation.

The prime minister also praised the Kingdom’s contributions to achieve sustainable development goals.

The delegation toured an epilepsy hospital project, which opened in 2017, and is one of the fund’s projects in Sri Lanka’s health sector valued at $32 million.

The SFD has provided 15 development loans to help finance and implement 13 projects in the water, energy, health, roads and education sectors, with a total of $425 million.

RIYADH: Inspired by the words of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi artist Sarah Al-Zaidi spent five months creating a portrait of him using gemstones and other minerals she collected from Jabal Tuwaiq, a mountain in the north of the Kingdom.

‘Himmat Al-Jabal,’ which translates as ‘Mettle of the Mountain,’ was inspired by a comment by the crown prince, who said that ‘the Saudi people’s mettle is like Jabal Tuwaiq.’

Jabal Tuwaiq is a long, steep slope cutting through the Najd plateau of central Arabia, stretching for about 800 kilometers from Qassim region northwest of Riyadh to the northern edge of Rub' al Khali ( Empty Quarter desert) in the south.

People picnicking at the base of the Tuwaiq Escarpment, near the Korean Slope south-west of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Wikimedia Commons)

Valleys along the sides of Jabal Tuwaiq had been home to communities during centuries past, and the escarpment is now promoted as a destination for hikers and outdoor lovers.

Al-Zaidi created her innovative, expressive technique after developing a passion for art at an early age.

She collects stones such as obsidian, amber and quartz and uses them, along with other items she collects, such as wood and seashells, to create impressive, mosaic-like works.

RIYADH: The winners of the King Faisal Prize for 2021 received their awards on Tuesday at a glittering ceremony in Riyadh.

The awards, the most prestigious in the Muslim world, recognize outstanding achievement in service to Islam, Islamic studies, Arabic language and literature, medicine, and science.

The award for services to Islam was received by the Kuwaiti entrepreneur Mohamed Al-Sharikh, founder of the Sakhr software company, which created the first Arabic language operating system for computers.

Sharikh was honored for his work in developing the first software for English translations of the Qur’an and Hadith. “Winning this award represents an ambition for many of us. Thank you to those who nominated me, and thank you to the award’s management and staff,” he said.
The other winners were Moroccan professor Mohamed Mechbal (Arabic language and literature); Stephen Mark Strittmatter, an American neurologist at Yale School of Medicine, and British professor Robin Franklin of the Wellcome Trust-MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute (co-winners in medicine); and Prof. Stuart Parkin from the UK, an experimental physicist at Stanford University in California (science). The Islamic studies prize was not awarded this year.
Mechbel was recognized for work that lays the foundations for the creation of modern Arab rhetoric. Strittmatter and Franklin were rewarded for their pioneering work in the field of regenerative medicine in neurological conditions. Parkin was honored for innovative research that has resulted in a 1,000-fold increase in the storage capacity of magnetic disk drives.

“It’s a great honor, and an honor for all scientists around the world,” he said. “The King Faisal Prize means a lot more funding for crazy ideas, and they are the way forward for a better future.”
Each winner received a $200,000 prize, a 24-carat gold medal, and a certificate in Arabic calligraphy signed by prize board chairman Prince Khalid Al-Faisal. 

 

