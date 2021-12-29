COVID-19: Saudi Arabia says masks and social distancing mandatory in all indoor, outdoor areas

Hemaya leveling up Saudi Arabia through cybersecurity training

JEDDAH: Hemaya, a Saudi information security association, aims to be a leader in the community by raising awareness of the safe use of technology.

The association, which is the first nonprofit of its kind in Saudi Arabia, uses cybersecurity experts to help raise awareness on information security.

Its services range from consultations, training, workshops, campaigns, and most importantly, building partnerships in the public and private sectors.

Cybersecurity is a challenge for companies and governments around the world, and similar to many countries, the Kingdom regularly deals with the threat of cybercrime.

In 2017, the Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority was established to outline the regulatory and operational framework of cybersecurity to better safeguard the Kingdom’s national security.

“Unfortunately, cybersecurity faces numerous challenges, and they are increasing growing. People’s lack of awareness might be one of the main challenges that requires authorities and cybersecurity experts to work on solving, along with minimizing opportunities for attackers,” Mohammed Al-Jebreen, director of communities and partnerships at Hemaya, told Arab News.

“Building partnerships between different entities and sectors greatly helps in solving and confronting these challenges, as each party provides the capabilities to contribute to the resolution of such matters,” he added.

Hemaya also shares knowledge through their initiatives using specialists and expert volunteers. These projects provide the community with various skills to protect themselves from data breaches.

“There is a very high demand from the community to learn about the field of information security, especially if the knowledge is provided by recognized entities and experts in the field. When we at Hemaya announced the Der’a Initiative for training in the field of cybersecurity for the community, more than 44,000 trainees registered. This gives a great indication of the increased desire among people to learn about cybersecurity,” Al-Jebreen said.

Hemaya initiatives are built on three different principles: Sustainability, volunteerism and partnerships. All are part of the association’s mission vision to be a leader and authority in the cybersecurity sector.

Abrar Al-Refaei, deputy CEO of Hemaya, told Arab News that “most of the time experts indicate their willingness to volunteer to provide Hemaya’s services to the community.”

She said: “When we have approached certain people about providing our services, we have received a great welcome. It is worth noting that our members believe in making efforts and dedicating time to serving the community to raise awareness and help educate people, and they encourage others to do so.”

Hemaya’s cybersecurity experts are all members of six society groups related to the association.

“We have six societies at Hemaya, as follows: The Main, Hemaya Operation, Hemaya GRC, Hemaya Academics, Hameyat and HAT. The roles of the societies are complementary, and each society has an important role,” Al-Jebreen said.

The association also works towards strengthening and empowering national capabilities in the field to achieve The Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“We at Hemaya have always believed in the importance of developing national capabilities. We periodically deliver lectures and workshops and stream them publicly to everyone. They have different levels of difficulty, from beginner to advanced. The Der’a Initiative is an example of what Hemaya has done to empower and strengthen national capabilities in the field of information security,” said Al-Refaei.