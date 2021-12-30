California man handed life sentence over hate attack on synagogue and mosque

You are here

Defendant John Earnest listens during testimony by witness Oscar Stewart during Earnest's preliminary hearing, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Superior Court in San Diego. (AP)
RAY HANANIA

  Shooting spree and arson attack branded 'horrific crime' and 'bias-motivated violence'
CHICAGO: A California man convicted of attacking a synagogue and mosque in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison without parole, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Wednesday.

John Earnest entered the Chabad of Poway synagogue on April 27, 2019 and opened fire, killing one woman and injuring three others before he was stopped by police.

Earnest, who was 19 at the time, also admitted attempting to set fire to the Dar-ul-Arqam mosque in Escondido, California, on March 24, 2019.

He admitted to the two acts of violence “because of his hatred of Muslims and the religious character of the building.” Seven missionaries were asleep in the mosque, but none was injured, Garland said.

Earnest pleaded guilty to a 113-count indictment that included 54 counts relating to hate crime, 55 counts relating to arson, and four firearms offenses.

“All people in this country should be able to freely exercise their religion without fear of being attacked,” Garland said.

“This defendant’s horrific crime was an assault on fundamental principles of our nation. The Justice Department is steadfast in its commitment to confronting unlawful acts of hate and to holding perpetrators of hate-fueled violence accountable.”

Police at the time said that Earnest had planned to kill more people at the synagogue, but his automatic rifle jammed.

“Hate has no place in our society and bias-motivated violence will not be tolerated,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke.

“By committing these heinous and senseless acts of violence against Jewish and Muslim community members, this defendant violated our most basic American ideal: All persons are created equal. The Department of Justice is committed to aggressively prosecuting bias-motivated violence and will continue partnering with state and local law enforcement to ensure that those who seek to engage in violence based on bias are held accountable for their crimes.”

According to court documents, after several weeks of planning, on the morning of April 27, 2019, Earnest drove to the Chabad of Poway synagogue, near San Diego, where members of the congregation were gathered for religious worship.

Earnest entered the building armed with an assault rifle that was fully loaded with a 10-round magazine. He wore a chest rig that held five additional magazines, each loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.

Lori Gilbert Kaye, 60, was hit twice as she was praying. Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein was injured during the attack and lost an index finger. Police said Earnest was heading toward a children’s room at the synagogue, and several adults tried to shield their children. They were among the injured who suffered shrapnel wounds from the gunfire.

“Today we stand with the family of Lori Gilbert Kaye, the injured, and all who suffered as a result of the defendant’s heinous crimes,” said US Attorney Randy Grossman of the Southern District of California.

“The US Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners reject all forms of hatred and prejudice, and we will relentlessly pursue justice for the victims of bias-motivated violence.”

After Earnest emptied his initial magazine, several worshippers attempted to overpower him.

He fled in his car and, shortly afterwards, called 911 and confessed that he had “just shot up a synagogue.” Earnest was apprehended by local law enforcement who found the rifle and additional ammunition in his car.

Investigators found a manifesto written by Earnest and posted on the internet shortly before the attack. In the manifesto, Earnest made several antisemitic and anti-Muslim statements, including expressing a desire to kill people because of their Jewish faith.

The court ordered that the federal sentence will run consecutive to the state sentence. The court further recommended that Earnest be held in a federal facility.

The addition of 30 years to the life sentence ensures Earnest will not be paroled.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant US Attorneys Shane Harrigan and Peter Ko, along with Deputy Chief Rose Gibson of the Civil Rights Division. The FBI, ATF and San Diego Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. 

Topics: US Synagogue mosque

Indonesia admits Rohingya refugees on ‘sinking’ vessel

Indonesia admits Rohingya refugees on ‘sinking’ vessel
Updated 29 December 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia admits Rohingya refugees on ‘sinking’ vessel

Indonesia admits Rohingya refugees on ‘sinking’ vessel
  The decision followed days of warnings that the vessel could sink off the country's northernmost province of Aceh
Updated 29 December 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities on Wednesday allowed a boat carrying an estimated 120 Rohingya refugees to disembark in the country.

The decision followed days of warnings that the vessel could sink off the country’s northernmost province of Aceh.

The boat was first sighted by local fishermen on Sunday, about 60 miles off the coast of Bireuen Regency.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said that the vessel was reportedly leaking and was at risk of capsizing, calling on the Indonesian govern-ment to allow the Rohingya refugees on board to reach the coast.

Local officials in Bireuen had earlier said that they were not prepared to accept the refugees, citing COVID-19 transmission fears, and were still waiting on instruc-tions from the central government.

The Maritime Security Agency, or Bakamla, has since confirmed that the wooden boat had a broken engine.

“The Indonesian government on Dec. 29, decided, in the name of humanity, to accommodate the Rohingya refugees who were stranded on a boat in the waters off Aceh,” Armed Wijaya, head of the refugee taskforce at the Coordi-nating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, said in a statement.

“The decision was made after considering the emergency situa-tion that the refugees on the boat were experiencing,” he added.

Wijaya added that the exact number of refugees was unknown, but that they were mostly women and children.

They will receive the necessary help and undergo COVID-19 screening.Since Sunday, the Rohingya have been supported by the local fishing community, which supplied them with food and water.

According to Reza Maulana, a liaison officer for Aceh-based humanitarian group Geutanyoe Foundation, the boat was so full that many of the refugees on board could not sit down.

He told Arab News that had they not been allowed to disembark, “we would instead be collecting bodies from the sea.”More than 1 million Rohingya Muslims — members of an ethnic and religious minority in Myanmar — have fled persecution in their home country following a military crackdown in Rakhine State in 2017.

A majority sought refuge in neigh-boring Bangladesh.

Topics: Indonesia Rohingya

US appoints envoy to defend Afghan women’s rights

US appoints envoy to defend Afghan women’s rights
Updated 29 December 2021
AFP

US appoints envoy to defend Afghan women’s rights

US appoints envoy to defend Afghan women’s rights
  Rina Amiri, an Afghan-born US scholar, will take the role of special envoy for Afghan women, girls and human rights
Updated 29 December 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday appointed an envoy to defend the rights of Afghan women, signaling a key priority as the Taliban ratchet up restrictions.
Rina Amiri, an Afghan-born US scholar and mediation expert who served at the State Department under former president Barack Obama, will take the role of special envoy for Afghan women, girls and human rights, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced.
Months after the United States ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan, Blinken said that Amiri will address issues of “critical importance to me” and the rest of President Joe Biden’s administration.
“We desire a peaceful, stable and secure Afghanistan, where all Afghans can live and thrive in political, economic and social inclusivity,” Blinken said in a statement.
The Taliban imposed an ultra-austere brand of Islam on Afghanistan during their 1996-2001 regime, including banning women from working and girls from education.
Despite Taliban pledges to act differently after their August takeover, many women remain barred from returning to work and girls are largely cut off from secondary schooling.
On Sunday, the Taliban said that women would not be allowed to travel long distances without a male escort and that vehicle owners should not give rides to women unless they wear headscarves.

Topics: US Afghanistan Taliban Afghan women Anthony Blinken

  The nine men are accused of killing the Bosniak civilians from the area around the town of Nevesinje
  The prosecutor's office said seven families were among those killed in the summer of 1992
Topics: Serbs Bosnia Bosniak Muslims

Palestinian American ‘outsider’ calls for empathy in Chicago election bid

Palestinian-American professor Iymen Chehade is launching a run at US Congress. (Facebook/Iymen Chehade)
Palestinian-American professor Iymen Chehade is launching a run at US Congress. (Facebook/Iymen Chehade)
Updated 29 December 2021
ALI YOUNES

Palestinian American ‘outsider’ calls for empathy in Chicago election bid

Palestinian-American professor Iymen Chehade is launching a run at US Congress. (Facebook/Iymen Chehade)
  Commentators have said that political outsiders like Chehade have a strong chance to compete
Updated 29 December 2021
ALI YOUNES

CHICAGO: A Palestinian American professor is hoping to win a US Congress seat in a newly created Chicago-land area district with no incumbent.

Iymen Chehade, who teaches history at Columbia College in Chicago and is a community organizer, said that his candidacy would “bring a fresh voice and an outsider mentality” to an area that needs to be properly represented in Congress.

The new district Chehade is hoping to represent has no current incumbent and was newly drawn by state officials by taking sections out of several other congressional districts.

Commentators have said that political outsiders like Chehade have a strong chance to compete.

Chehade argues that while he considers himself a political outsider in the Chicago area political machine, where politics is a bloodsport, he has roots in the district where his immigrant parents have lived and worked since the early 1960s.

If elected, Chehade said on his campaign website that he will advocate for a “Marshall Plan” for the US. “The plan entails investing in social institutions and public infrastructure, and rehabilitating our economy by empowering working people and their children,” he added.

He said that he supports citizenship pathways for undocumented immigrants and comprehensive benefits for veterans.

Chehade said that he “knows the district very well” because of his roots there, and that he intends to open a community theater there next year in a building that belonged to his family.

He told Arab News that he is running for Congress “because we need non-career politicians in office who will put the interests of the people first, rather than their own hold on power.”

He added that his background as a historian has brought him a unique perspective on what can work for the country as a policymaker.

“We must put America first. As a congressman, I will bring empathy and I will advocate for policies that will empower the American people,” he said

The new district was created through a controversial process called gerrymandering, a political tool used redraw and manipulate existing congressional districts to shift certain population groups, often to the advantage of one party.

The redrawing of congressional districts is conducted in the state legislature and is intended to reflect an increase or decrease in local population numbers, based on a national census count.

In the case of Illinois, a democratic state with 12 Democratic members of Congress and only five Republicans, gerrymandering often reflects competition between different political wings of the Democratic Party.

But as of next year’s election, Illinois will lose one congressional seat as a result of a net population loss according to the 2020 Census.

Accordingly, the new district Chehade is running in will become the third congressional district, while the original third district — which has a sizable Arab American population — will become the sixth district.

As a result of this, Congresswoman Marie Newman, who currently represents the third district, will compete with sitting Democratic Congressman Sean Casten to represent the sixth district.

Casten and Newman will face off in the primary election next June, resulting in a net loss of one member of Congress for the state of Illinois.

Besides Chehade, several other candidates have expressed their desire to run for the new seat.

Among them is City of Chicago Alderman Gilbert Villegas.

If elected, Chehade would become the third progressive member from Illinois, in addition to Newman and Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, representing a blow for the establishment wing of the Democratic Party.

Topics: US US Congress Palestinians Arab American community

Thailand warns of spike in COVID-19 cases after ‘super-spreader’ event

Thailand warns of spike in COVID-19 cases after ‘super-spreader’ event
Updated 29 December 2021
Reuters

Thailand warns of spike in COVID-19 cases after ‘super-spreader’ event

Thailand warns of spike in COVID-19 cases after ‘super-spreader’ event
  After coronavirus infections peaked in August above 20,000, daily case numbers have fallen to around 2,500 in the past week
  Thailand has reported 740 cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant
Updated 29 December 2021
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thai health authorities warned on Wednesday that residents should brace themselves for a potential jump in coronavirus cases after classifying the country’s first cluster of the omicron variant as a super-spreader incident.
The omicron cluster identified in the northeastern province of Kalasin on Christmas eve has been linked to a couple who had traveled from Belgium and visited bars, concerts and markets.
The ensuing cluster had infected hundreds, with cases spreading to 11 other provinces, said senior health official Opas Karnkawinpong, citing how one of the bars linked to the cluster had been packed and did not have good ventilation.
“During the New Year, if you visit any place and it does not look safe, just don’t go,” Opas told a briefing.
Up to now, Thailand has reported 740 cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant, including 251 in people who had come into contact with foreign arrivals, said Opas.
After coronavirus infections peaked in August above 20,000, daily case numbers have fallen to around 2,500 in the past week.
But the health ministry’s planning scenario indicated that by March daily infections could hit 30,000, with more than 160 deaths, without a faster rollout of measures like vaccinations and testing, as well as greater social distancing.
If restrictions were tightened, daily cases could peak at 14,000 in February, with fewer than 60 daily deaths, the scenario showed.
In the first two weeks of January, government employees have been advised they can work from home, coronavirus taskforce spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin told a separate briefing, where he urged the private sector to follow suit.
After detecting the first local omicron infection last week, Thai authorities reinstated mandatory quarantine for foreign arrivals and suspended a “Test & Go” program that allowed vaccinated travelers to avoid quarantine.

Topics: Coronavirus omicron

California man handed life sentence over hate attack on synagogue and mosque
California man handed life sentence over hate attack on synagogue and mosque
Who’s Who:  Ammar Alomani, associate director at The Red Sea Development Co. and AMAALA 
Who’s Who:  Ammar Alomani, associate director at The Red Sea Development Co. and AMAALA 
Two die of wounds from Israeli strike on Syria port
Two die of wounds from Israeli strike on Syria port
Iraq vote victor Moqtada Sadr meets pro-Iran rivals
Iraq vote victor Moqtada Sadr meets pro-Iran rivals
King Salman says Iran’s destabilizing acts remain a ‘great concern’ for Saudi Arabia 
King Salman says Iran’s destabilizing acts remain a ‘great concern’ for Saudi Arabia 

