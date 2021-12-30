You are here

date 2021-12-30

Hindu religious leader held for insulting Gandhi in India
Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested in central Madhya Pradesh state on Thursday for allegedly promoting hatred between religious groups in a speech earlier this week. (File/AP)
Updated 30 December 2021
  • Police in Uttarakhand state, which is ruled by Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, said they were questioning suspects
NEW DELHI: Indian police on Thursday arrested a Hindu religious leader for allegedly making a derogatory speech against India’s independence leader Mohandas Gandhi and praising his assassin.
Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by a Hindu extremist during a prayer meeting in the Indian capital in 1948, because he was considered sympathetic toward Muslims during the partition of the Indian subcontinent by British colonialists in 1947 into secular India and Islamic Pakistan.
Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested in central Madhya Pradesh state on Thursday for allegedly promoting hatred between religious groups in a speech earlier this week, the Press Trust of India news agency cited police officer Prashant Agrawal as saying.
According to media reports, Maharaj said “Gandhi destroyed the country ... salutations to Nathuram Godse, who killed him.”
He will be formally charged in court after the police complete an investigation. If convicted, he can be jailed up to five years.
Attacks by Hindu hard-liners against Muslims and other minorities have intensified after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, and won a landslide reelection in 2019.
The opposition is also demanding the arrest of several saffron-robed Hindu religious leaders for making highly provocative speeches against Muslims at a closed-door religious parliament, known as Dharam Sansad, earlier this month in the northern holy city of Haridwar. They called on Hindus to arm themselves for “a genocide” against Muslims, according to a police complaint.
Police in Uttarakhand state, which is ruled by Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, said they were questioning suspects. No arrests have been made.
Muslims comprise nearly 14 percent of India’s 1.4 billion people.

With Taliban closing in on Kabul, former Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani says had no choice

With Taliban closing in on Kabul, former Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani says had no choice
  • An adviser gave him just minutes to decide to abandon the capital city
  • But Ashraf Ghani’s remarks conflicted with other accounts
ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan’s former president said he had no choice but to abruptly leave Kabul as the Taliban closed in and denied an agreement was in the works for a peaceful takeover, disputing the accounts of former Afghan and US officials.
Former President Ashraf Ghani said in a BBC interview that aired Thursday that an adviser gave him just minutes to decide to abandon the capital city. He also denied widespread accusations that he left Afghanistan with millions in stolen money.
Ghani’s sudden and secret departure Aug. 15 left the city rudderless as US and NATO forces were in the final stages of their chaotic withdrawal from the country after 20 years.
“On the morning of that day, I had no inkling that by late afternoon I would be leaving,” Ghani told BBC radio.
His remarks conflicted with other accounts.
Former President Hamid Karzai old the Associated Press in an interview earlier this month that Ghani’s departure scuttled the opportunity for government negotiators, including himself and peace council chairman Abdullah Abdullah, to reach an 11th-hour agreement with the Taliban, who had committed to staying outside the capital.
After calling the government defense minister Bismillah Khan, the interior minister and police chief and discovering all had fled the capital, Karzai said he invited the Taliban into Kabul ” to protect the population so that the country, the city doesn’t fall into chaos and the unwanted elements who would probably loot the country, loot shops.”
But Ghani in his radio interview with British Gen. Sir Nick Carter, former chief of defense staff, said he fled “to prevent the destruction of Kabul,” claiming two rival Taliban factions were bearing down on the city and were ready to enter and wage a bitter battle for control. There was no evidence upon the Taliban entry of the rival factions Ghani referred to.
The insurgent force quickly took control of the palace and according to humanitarian aid workers, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they wanted to speak privately, and who were there at the time, the Taliban moved to protect their compounds.
Still, the Taliban’s entry into the capital was met with widespread fear and a deep longing by many to flee their desperately poor homeland despite billions of international money over the 20 years the US-backed governments had been in power.
Ghani in his interview denied widespread accusations that he left Afghanistan with a cache of stolen money. The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko has been tasked with investigating those allegations.
Successive Afghan governments, as well as independent foreign and Afghan contractors, have been accused of widespread corruption over the last 20 years with dozens of reports by Sopko documenting the most egregious incidents of corruption. Washington has spent $146 billion on reconstruction in Afghanistan since the overthrow of the Taliban in 2001, yet even before the insurgents returned in August, the poverty level in Afghanistan was at 54 percent.
Earlier this week Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, an investigative reporting organization with 150 journalists in more than 30 countries, listed Ghani among the world’s most corrupt leaders. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko was named the most corrupt with Ghani, Syrian President Bashar Assad, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz among the finalists for the title of most corrupt.
After being told by his national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib that his personal protection force was not capable of defending him, Ghani said, he decided to leave. Saying Mohib, who “was literally terrified,” gave him just two minutes to decide whether to leave, Ghani insisted he was not sure where he would be taken even after he was on the helicopter getting ready to evacuate Kabul.
Ghani did not address the rapid and swift collapse of the Afghan military in the weeks leading up to the Taliban’s final arrival in Kabul but he did blame an agreement the US signed with the Taliban in 2020 for the eventual collapse of his government. That agreement laid out conditions for the final withdrawal of the remaining US and NATO forces ending America’s longest war. ‘It also provided for the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners, which Ghani said strengthened the insurgent force.

  • Federal immigration officials have issued denial letters to hundreds of Afghans seeking temporary entry into the country for humanitarian reasons in recent weeks
  • The despair has led some immigration attorneys to give up on filing parole applications altogether
BOSTON: Haseena Niazi had pinned her hopes of getting her fiancé out of Afghanistan on a rarely used immigration provision.
The 24-year-old Massachusetts resident was almost certain his application for humanitarian parole would get approved by the US government, considering the evidence he provided on the threats from the Taliban he received while working on women’s health issues at a hospital near Kabul.
But this month, the request was summarily denied, leaving the couple reeling after months of anxiety.
“He had everything they wanted,” said Niazi, a green card holder originally from Afghanistan. “It doesn’t make any sense why they’d reject it. It’s like a bad dream. I still can’t believe it.”
Federal immigration officials have issued denial letters to hundreds of Afghans seeking temporary entry into the country for humanitarian reasons in recent weeks, to the dismay of Afghans and their supporters. By doing so, immigrant advocates say, the Biden administration has failed to honor its promise to help Afghans who were left behind after the US military withdrew from the country in August and the Taliban took control.
“It was a huge disappointment,” said Caitlin Rowe, a Texas attorney who said she recently received five denials, including one for an Afghan police officer who helped train US troops and was beaten by the Taliban. “These are vulnerable people who genuinely thought there was hope, and I don’t think there was.”
Since the US withdrawal, US Citizenship and Immigration Services has received more than 35,000 applications for humanitarian parole, of which it has denied about 470 and conditionally approved more than 140, Victoria Palmer, an agency spokesperson, said this week.
The little-known program, which doesn’t provide a path to lawful permanent residence in the country, typically receives fewer than 2,000 requests annually from all nationalities, of which USCIS approves an average of about 500, she said.
Palmer also stressed humanitarian parole is generally reserved for extreme emergencies and not intended to replace the refugee admissions process, “which is the typical pathway for individuals outside of the United States who have fled their country of origin and are seeking protection.”
The US government, meanwhile, continues to help vulnerable Afghans, evacuating more than 900 American citizens and residents and another 2,200 Afghans since the military withdrawal. The state department said it expects to help resettle as many as 95,000 people from Afghanistan this fiscal year, a process that includes rigorous background checks and vaccinations.
Many of them, however, had been whisked out of Afghanistan before the US left. Now, USCIS is tasked with this new wave of humanitarian parole applications and has ramped up staffing to consider them.
The agency said in a statement that requests are reviewed on an individual basis, with consideration given to immediate relatives of Americans and Afghans airlifted out.
And while USCIS stressed that parole shouldn’t replace refugee processing, immigrant advocates argue that isn’t a viable option for Afghans stuck in their country due to a disability or hiding from the Taliban. Even those able to get out of Afghanistan, they say, may be forced to wait years in refugee camps, which isn’t something many can afford to do.
Mohammad, who asked that his last name not be used out of fear for his family’s safety, said his elder brother, who used to work for international organizations, is among them. He has been in hiding since the Taliban came looking for him following the US withdrawal, Mohammad said.
On a recent visit to the family home, Taliban members took his younger brother instead and held him more than a week for ransom, he said. Now, Mohammad, a former translator for US troops in Afghanistan who lives in California with a special immigration status, is seeking parole for this brother, too. He hopes a conditional approval letter can get them a spot on one of the US evacuation flights still running out of the country.
“I can provide him housing. I can provide him everything,” he said. “Let them come here.”
Immigrant advocates began filing humanitarian parole applications for Afghans in August in a last-ditch effort to get them on US evacuation flights out of the country before the withdrawal.
In some cases, it worked, and word spread among immigration attorneys that parole, while typically used in extreme emergencies, might be a way out, said Kyra Lilien, director of immigration legal services at Jewish Family & Community Services in California’s East Bay.
Soon, attorneys began filing thousands of parole applications for Afghans.
When the US immigration agency created a website specifically to address these applications, Lilien said she thought it was a sign of hope. By November, however, the agency had posted a list of narrow criteria for Afghan applicants and held a webinar telling attorneys that parole is typically granted only if there’s evidence someone faces “imminent severe harm.”
A few weeks later, the denial letters began arriving. Lilien has received more than a dozen but no approvals.
“Once the US packed up and left, anyone who was left behind has only one choice, and that is to pursue this archaic refugee channel,” she said. “It is just so angering that it took USCIS so long to be clear about that.”
Wogai Mohmand, an attorney who helps lead the Afghan-focused Project ANAR, said that the group has filed thousands of applications and that since the US troop withdrawal, has seen only denials.
The despair has led some immigration attorneys to give up on filing parole applications altogether. In Massachusetts, the International Institute of New England is holding off filing new applications until it hears on those that are pending after receiving a flurry of denials.
Chiara St. Pierre, an attorney for the refugee resettlement agency, said she feels clients like Niazi are facing an “unwinnable” battle.
For Niazi’s fiancé, they had provided copies of written threats sent to the hospital where he works as a medical technician and threatening text messages he said came from Taliban members, she said. It wasn’t enough.
A redacted copy of the denial letter provided by St. Pierre lists the USCIS criteria released in November but doesn’t specify why the agency rejected the application, which had been filed in August.
For now, Niazi says her fiancé is living and working far from Kabul as they weigh their options. They could potentially wait until Niazi becomes an American citizen so she can try to bring him here on a fiancé visa, but that would take years.
“He can’t wait that long. It’s a miracle every day that he’s alive,” Niazi said. “I’m feeling like every door is closing in on him.”
Taxin reported from Orange County, California.

  • The man had previously been in critical condition
TOKYO: A 61-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a psychiatry clinic in the Japanese city of Osaka this month that killed 25 people died in hospital on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said.
The man had previously been in critical condition. Police have said the fire broke out when the man, believed to be a patient, brought a bag of flammable liquid into the clinic and set it down in front of a heater and kicked it over.

  • The Paris police prefecture said the mask rule will apply to people ages 12 and over
PARIS: Residents and tourists in Paris will be required to wear face masks outdoors starting Friday as France sees a surge of COVID-19 infections fueled by the omicron variant.
The Paris police prefecture said the mask rule will apply to people ages 12 and over, although individuals will be exempt while riding bicycles or motorcycles, traveling in vehicles and doing exercise.
Those who do not comply face fines of 135 euros ($153).
Masks already are mandatory in shops, public facilities and office buildings and on public transportation in France.
The French government announced measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus this week, when France reported a daily record of 208,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Updated 30 December 2021

  • Illiterate all her life, Kuttiyamma Konthy started taking reading classes a few months ago
  • In November, she scored 89/100 in a Kerala state literacy exam
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: When the morning newspaper arrives at her home in Thiruvanchoor village, Kottayam district, 104-year-old Kuttiyamma Konthy carefully studies it from front to back — a luxury unimaginable until a few months ago, when she fulfilled her dream of learning to read and write.

Illiterate all her life, the youngest daughter of landless farm workers from a marginalized community, Konthy knew that education was a passion she would not be able to pursue in her early years. As a teenager, she married an Ayurvedic medicine seller and raised five children.

“Life was harsh in the beginning and survival was the only concern those days,” Konthy told Arab News. “Education was beyond our means and imagination, and social standing.”

Decades later, while taking care of her 10 grandchildren, she learnt the alphabet of her native Malayalam — the language spoken in the southern Indian state of Kerala — but not well enough to read.

Help came unexpectedly when her 34-year-old neighbor, Rehna John, became aware of her dream.

A literacy teacher, John started giving alphabet books to Konthy and the two met every evening to review progress, which was quicker than expected.

“She is the brightest of all the literacy students I have taught so far,” John said. “She managed to finish all the courses in three months which were meant to last a year.”

Konthy’s achievement was recognized in November when she scored 89/100 in a state literacy exam and Kerala’s education minister, V. Sivankutty, announced her test results on social media, with a note that said “age is no barrier to entering the world of knowledge.”

Konthy can now enroll in the fourth year of elementary school — a new chapter she is looking forward to.

“It makes me happy that I can study,” she said. “I never allowed my dream to die, and I want to live this dream.”

Being active is also what she attributes her good health to. Besides some hearing and sight loss, the centenarian student does not complain of any ailments and says: “If you don’t sit idle and keep yourself engaged, that keeps you hale and healthy.”

Her morning engagement nowadays, before she goes on to do housework, is the local Malayalam-language broadsheet Kerala Kaumudi.

“I really look for the newspaper and read whatever is published there,” she said. “This is a habit for me and makes me feel good.”

