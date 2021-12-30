Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises over $337m 

You are here

American aerospace manufacturer, space transformation services and communication corporation SpaceX has raised over $337m in fresh funding.

Headquartered in California, the firm reached $100 billion in value after a secondary share in October and a $1.16 billion worth equity financing round earlier in April.

Founded by Tesla's Elon Musk, it previously launched several cargo payloads and astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.

SpaceX is expected to land its reusable vehicles, also known as Starship rockets, on Mars sometime before 2030, Reuters reported.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian laundry solutions provider Kleen announced the closing of SR2 million ($533,000) in a pre-seed investment round with the participation of Share Investment. 

The newly acquired funding will be used to provide innovative technical solutions and expand to new geographic areas in the Kingdom.

Kleen is currently working on developing an integrated system of technical solutions to enhance its service providers’ quality, control operations and reduce service costs, Jawlah reported, citing a statement. 

In December, the company had growth of nearly 94 percent in new customers, and a 92 percent increase in the number of orders executed by service providers, one of the founders, Turki Alsharman, said. 

He added that the company is about to launch a new investment round in the first quarter of the next year to achieve its growth targets. 

Established in 2021, Kleen also allows the delivery and receipt of laundry without direct communication between customers and service providers. 

 

RIYADH: Saudi stock market index, TASI, jumped by 30 per cent year-on-year, the highest leap in 14 years amid market resilience in the face of COVID-19 setback.

A 10 percent spike in purchases of industrial supplies prompted the US trade deficit to reach a record high of $97.8 billion in November.

It increased by 17.5 percent from a month earlier, seasonally-adjusted preliminary estimates showed.

Imports, as a whole, were 4.7 percent higher in November — hitting $252.4 billion. Procurements of foreign automotive vehicles and food were up by 4.5 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively, data from the US Census Bureau revealed.

Despite a 4.3 percent rise in food shipments from the US, overall exports dropped by 2.1 percent from a month earlier to stand at $154.7 billion. Both sales of industrial supplies and automotive vehicles went down by 2.3 percent as well.

In annual terms, the country's trade gap expanded by 14.5 percent.

The value of transactions made through terminals at points of sale rose 2 percent to SR41.3 billion ($11.0 billion) in November, according to the Saudi Central Bank.

The total number of transactions remained virtually unchanged at 495.1 million.

The value of transactions made with the use of cards little changed when compared with the previous month, at SR25.8 billion.

Those made using mobile phones grew by 7 percent to SR12.3 billion.

As for the number of transactions, those made with the use of cards fell 3 percent over the month to about 285 million, while mobile phone transactions grew by 6 percent to 189 million.

Year-on-year changes saw card transactions grow by 20 percent while mobile phone transactions surged 77 percent.

RIYADH: The National Investment Strategy, launched by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last October, is one of the most important pillars to achieve Vision 2030, according to King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

In his Shoura Council speech on Wednesday, the monarch said the strategy will entail the pumping of investments worth up to SR12 trillion ($3.19 trillion) through projects and initiatives.

In particular, the Shareek program — which aims at strengthening the Kingdom’s private sector — is set to inject SR5 trillion, he said.

The strategy will contribute to developing the economy and diversifying its sources, in addition to developing infrastructure, improving quality of life, and providing new job opportunities, he added.

The financial sustainability policies have positively reflected on the gradual recovery of the local economy, and new investments in the Kingdom have continued their steady growth, which was evident in the performance of activities until the end of the third quarter of this year 2021, King Salman said.

He added that there are expectations of achieving financial surpluses in the state’s general budget in 2022 and lower public debt as a share of GDP to 25.9 percent, compared to 29.2 percent in 2021.

As for the privatization programs that have been implemented since 2018, they will increase and speed up the quality of services, generate investment opportunities and enhance the sustainability and competitiveness of the Kingdom’s economy, he said.

On the Public Investment Fund front, the King said it aims to invest SR3 trillion in the national economy by 2030, which will raise the volume of public spending until that date to SR27 trillion — the largest volume of spending witnessed by the Kingdom in its history.

This will result in achieving economic and social development goals, and keeping pace with the Kingdom’s vision and placing its economy among the 15 largest economies in the world, he explained.

King Salman praised the financial sustainability policies implemented by the state, which reflected positively on the gradual recovery of the Saudi economy, as investments continued their steady growth, which was evident in the performance of the third quarter of 2021, with expectations of achieving financial surpluses in the 2022 budget.

He also emphasized the Kingdom’s success in dealing with the repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic, which led to the influx of Haj and Umrah pilgrims, as 17.5 million Muslims were able to perform Umrah during the month of Ramadan only.

The National Transport and Logistics Strategy launched by the Crown Prince affirms moving forward with economic development and reform, working to develop this important sector and unleashing its potential as part of the vision’s initiatives, the King said.

The strategy will work on diversifying the local economy and consolidating the link with the global economy and developing local content, to 33 percent of the sector’s costs, to support sustainable development, he added.

The King also lauded milestones achieved in the education sector, as it sustained the pandemic through the use of both e-learning and in-person attendance. This was possible due to the development of the digital infrastructure, which allowed the transfer of large data.

