Malaysian government under fire after being caught off-guard by deadly flooding

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s government has been heavily criticized for its response after severe flooding this month killed at least 48 people and displaced nearly 70,000.
Unusually heavy rainfall that started on Dec. 17 caused the most devastating floods across the Southeast Asian country in nearly a decade. The death toll from the disaster has exceeded that of the 2014 flood, which killed 21 people.
As criticism of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration has mounted over a lack of proper warning and preparedness, the government announced on Wednesday that it would provide nearly $335 million in relief for those affected by the disaster, including death benefits and cash aid.
But concerns over its future response are rising as the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) has warned more floods may hit the country in coming days.
In Selangor, one of the worst-hit areas — which is also Malaysia’s economic hub, contributing over 22 percent to the country’s GDP — local officials told Arab News there was no action from government agencies during the crisis.
“NADMA was supposed to come in to help save the people but there was a lack of reaction,” Muhammad Shakir Ameer, a city councilor in Selangor’s capital Shah Alam, said.
“It shows how disconnected the federal government is and there is a lack of empathy as people are dying.”
Charles Santiago, a lawmaker from Klang district, said NGOs were the first responders and official agencies came to rescue only two days later.
“The government was completely unprepared and the worst happened. It exposed the weakness in their system when only on Sunday the government machinery gathered together,” he said.
“People and NGOs had to move in before that to organize relief efforts. They had to gather boats and rescue people, house them and even cook for them.”
Flood evacuee Shahrin Rodi said he and his family had lost everything.
“The warnings came too late,” he said. “We managed to scramble out of the house without even saving our belongings.”
The sluggish response has triggered a backlash from the opposition.
“The government’s unpreparedness for dealing with the aftermath and not having a ready plan to mitigate the disaster was shambolic,” opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and 76 other members of parliament said in a statement.
The deadly flooding has also prompted calls for reform in Malaysia’s climate change policy.
“We have to start looking at climate change issues closely, we need to know how to manage heavy downfalls,” Santiago said. “The whole structure and ecosystem of climate change, we need to redesign and rethink drainage especially in areas like Klang.”
Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, told Arab News the government should push more climate-sensitive policies and strengthen law enforcement where development projects are undertaken in flood-prone areas.
“There needs to be stronger enforcement and bigger policing when it comes to issues like retention ponds being converted into housing areas,” he said.
NADMA and the Prime Minister’s Office were unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts on Thursday to reach them.
Updated 30 December 2021
Reuters AP
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia wants to pass a supplementary budget worth 122 billion birr ($2.5 billion) to help finance programs to rebuild areas destroyed by war and provide humanitarian aid, the Finance Ministry said.
The budget is much larger than previously reported in the country.
The government-affiliated media outlet Fana said on Monday that the government was seeking a $102 million supplementary budget “to be used for rehabilitation of people affected by war and conflict.”
“The additional budget will be spent on security of the country, humanitarian aid ... and other necessary government works,” the ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page. The request will have to be approved by parliament which is expected to give its approval, but the ministry did not say how the money would be raised.
The Tigray People’s Liberation Front and the federal government and its allies have been at war for more than a year.
The ongoing conflict has killed thousands and displaced millions.
Among those who have borne the brunt of the conflict are humanitarian workers.
The UN refugee agency UNHCR said in a statement on Thursday that one of its staff members had been killed in northern Ethiopia.
Filippo Grandi, the head of UNHCR, tweeted that the staff member had been killed on Dec. 28.
Ethiopian MPs have approved a bill to establish a commission for national dialogue, amid international pressure for negotiations to end the conflict.
The Federal Parliamentary Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favor with 287 votes for, 13 votes against and one abstention.
“The commission’s establishment will pave the way for national consensus and keep the integrity of the country,” the bill states.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has promised to create such a commission to establish a common ground on contentious issues.
The commission, however, will not at this stage engage with the Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front or the Oromo Liberation Army, both of which have been declared terrorist organizations by the government.
Some government officials have said specifically that the new commission will not be engaging in talks with the Tigray organization.
But the commission’s creation may be an effort to respond to the international community’s persistent calls for a cease-fire and inclusive dialogue to resolve the conflict, said Tsedale Lemma, CEO of Jakenn Publishing, publisher of the prominent Addis Standard media outlet.
“When the international community requested holding inclusive dialogue to address Ethiopia’s deepening crisis, there is no ambiguity on the need for such dialogue to be truly inclusive by having various stakeholders, including armed groups, be a part of the process,” said Tsedale.
The government so far has a strict policy of no negotiations with the armed groups, she said.
“With this as a background, it’s safe to say that the National Dialogue Commission is just an extension of the government’s inadequate attempt at scratching the thick surface in Ethiopia’s otherwise multi-layered and complex political crisis,” she said.
The US Embassy in Ethiopia continues to urge its citizens wishing to leave the country to do so by taking commercial flights.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on the situation in Ethiopia, spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price, said.
“They agreed on the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities, unhindered humanitarian access, an end to human rights abuses and violations, and a negotiated resolution to the conflict,” Price said.
But Ethiopian officials have continued to protest that the US and other Western countries are interfering in the country’s internal affairs.
“These (Western) countries, especially the US, are supporting the Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front in addition to putting various pressures on Ethiopia,” said Zadig Abrha, an official within the Ethiopian Prime Minister’s office.
Ethiopia’s federal army and its allied forces recaptured swathes of areas in the Amhara and Afar region in recent weeks that were in the hands of Tigray forces since July.
South Africa lifts curfew as it says COVID-19 fourth wave peaks
The country made the changes based on the trajectory of the pandemic
South Africa is currently at the lowest of its five-stage COVID-19 alert levels
Updated 30 December 2021
Reuters
CAPE TOWN: South Africa has lifted a midnight to 4 a.m. curfew on people’s movement with immediate effect, believing the country has passed the peak of its fourth COVID-19 wave driven by the omicron variant, a government statement said on Thursday.
The country made the changes based on the trajectory of the pandemic, levels of vaccination in the country and available capacity in the health sector, according to a press release issued by Mondli Gungubele, a minister in the presidency.
South Africa is currently at the lowest of its five-stage COVID-19 alert levels.
“All indicators suggest the country may have passed the peak of the fourth wave at a national level,” a statement from the special cabinet meeting held earlier on Thursday said.
Data from the Department of Health showed a 29.7 percent decrease in the number of new cases detected in the week ending Dec. 25 compared to the number of cases found in the previous week, at 127,753, the government said.
South Africa, with close to 3.5 million infections and 91,000 deaths, has been the worst-hit country in Africa during the pandemic on both counts.
Besides lifting the restrictions on public movement, the government said gatherings will be restricted to no more than 1,000 people indoors, and no more than 2,000 people outdoors.
It also ruled that alcohol shops with licenses to operate beyond 11 p.m. (2100GMT) may revert back to full license conditions, a welcome boon for traders and businesses hard hit by the pandemic and looking to recover during the festive season.
“While the omicron variant is highly transmissible, there has been lower rates of hospitalization than in previous waves,” cabinet said, adding that the wearing of masks in public places remained mandatory. Failure to wear a mask in South Africa when required remains a criminal offense.
Mother of killed pregnant newlywed feels ‘stuck in nightmare’
Fawziyah Javed, 31, allegedly pushed from popular tourist peak in Edinburgh, Scotland
Her husband, who she had recently married, has been charged with murder
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News
LONDON: The mother of a newly married and pregnant woman who died after being allegedly pushed off a hill peak by her husband has spoken about her grief over the loss of her daughter.
Fawziyah Javed, 31, fell from Arthur’s Seat, a site popular with tourists for its views over Edinburgh, Scotland, on Sep. 2 this year.
She was pregnant and expecting a baby boy.
Her husband, Kashif Anwar, 27, has been charged with murder. He appeared in an Edinburgh court in September for a short hearing and made no plea.
Javed’s mother, Yasmin Javed, said that the death of her only child had “left a void in her and her husband’s lives.”
She added that she and her husband, Mohammed, had been “not living, just existing” over the past three months, and that she “feels like I’m stuck in a nightmare I’ll never wake up from.”
Her daughter’s death, she said, had “rocked” her West Yorkshire community and left the family “traumatized.”
Yasmin added: “All day I’ve been crying until my tears have run dry. We are devastated, our world has collapsed. She was our only child, and she was pregnant with her first child at the time.
“To lose a child under any circumstances would be painful, but when it’s your only child and your unborn first grandson too, I have no words to describe my pain. We will never, ever get over this. The light is gone from our lives … there is no quality of life for us,” she told The Times newspaper.
The young newlywed worked as a solicitor and was dedicated to her charity work, said her mother.
Fawziyah spent much of her time supporting a wide array of charities working for young people, the homeless and various other causes. Her mother said that she hopes to continue her legacy of charity work by urging the public to make charitable donations in her honor.
The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to raise charitable donations.
Yasmin said: “She was a very caring person, she cared about other people and wanted to make a difference. Helping people gave her so much fulfillment — she was so passionate about it.
“She was a selfless person who wore her heart on her sleeve. She was very kind and considerate.”
NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Thursday that the omicron variant of COVID-19 was spreading in Delhi, accounting for nearly a half of the samples tested amid a surge in new infections.
There has been a sharp rise in COVID-19 figures in the Indian capital over the past few days. There were 923 new cases on Thursday, an 86 percent increase in 24 hours.
“The new, fast-spreading variant of concern is gradually spreading in the community,” Jain said in a press conference.
He added that the omicron variant was detected in 46 percent of the samples tested.
The rapid increase in cases has raised concerns over the COVID-19 response as hospitals are not working at full capacity amid an ongoing nationwide strike of doctors, who have limited non-emergency services.
The protests started in December after months of delays on post-graduate student admissions at government health facilities. The admissions process has been stalled by legal disputes, including a controversy over reserved spaces for poorer Indians.
While India has one of the worst doctor-to-patient ratios in the world — just 1.34 to 1,000 — some 45,000 young doctors who passed post-graduate exams last year have been idle due to the delay.
“Hospitals across India are working with only two-third capacity because of the delay in the admission process,” Dr. Suvrankar Datta, an official for the Federation of All India Medical Association, a doctor’s group in support of the strike, told Arab News on Thursday.
“We have genuine demands. They should have thought of improving the medical infrastructure and taken proactive steps to address the demands of doctors.”
Mumbai-based Dr. Pravid Dhage, secretary general of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, said the government has been slow in responding to suggestions from health professionals.
“We feel bad that patients are suffering,” he told Arab News.
“We have been saying for months that a third wave is coming but the government has not done anything. We have been requesting the government to upgrade the infrastructure and recruit more people but the government has not acted.”
The second wave in India, fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant, killed over 450,000 people between March and May, as hospitals ran out of beds, oxygen and staff to treat patients.
Delhi-based Dr. Harjit Singh Bhati told Arab News the admission process for young doctors should be expedited to avert health crisis.
“If the government is keen to improve the medical infrastructure and wants to fight the new variant seriously, they should immediately finish the admission process,” he said.
“The government has not learnt any lesson from the second wave that devastated India mainly due to their lack of preparedness.”
Mental health no longer taboo in Muslim communities, say UK specialists
The pandemic has made mental health more visible, while mental health issues have increased as a result of COVID and its implications, experts say
Supporting Humanity charity says they have seen a sharp increase in calls to their helpline in the last 3 months
Updated 30 December 2021
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: Discussing mental health is becoming more acceptable among Muslim communities in Britain and misconceptions are being properly addressed, experts have claimed.
“Mental health has been around for a long time, but we have not accepted it or actually sought help, and now we need to get minority communities in the UK, and globally, to understand that mental health is not a stigma, it’s not black magic or jinn possession, it is actually an illness,” Mohammed Kothia, an emotional support specialist, told Arab News.
“There’s a realization now that it’s ok to not be ok, it’s better to speak and address the problems one has, rather than suffer in silence or brush it under the carpet,” he said.
Another common misconception is that non-religious mental health professionals will impose their views on you and undermine your Islamic beliefs, Kothia added.
Muslim communities tend to go spiritual healers who may have no mental health background, rather than skilled, qualified professionals who have ethical obligations and a code of conduct.
“It’s important to seek help in the correct place, and I think as a community, maybe we have failed at times to do that,” he said, adding: “If Islam and your spirituality is an important factor in your life, then you should have an open discussion with your therapist or counselor.”
Kothia said that Muslims have the same issues as everyone else.
For example, the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdowns have caused stress, anxiety, depression and isolation to affect all groups. Families have struggled with death and grieving, especially when they were unable to see loved ones during the final stages of their lives or to perform normal funeral rites due to government restrictions.
Kothia said financial implications may become more severe in the months to come due to the pandemic, a rise in inflation, unemployment — especially among youth — cost of living, and a worsening energy crisis.
Personal wellbeing in the UK during the first and second wave of the pandemic was among the lowest levels in a decade, the Office for National Statistics said in its annual report earlier this month.
There has been a significant increase in the number of people accessing mental health services in the last year, according to the UK National Health Service, and as a result, a number of charities and organizations have taken a proactive focus to address the core of the problem.
Kothia, who is also heavily involved at his local mosque in east London and sees the issues in the community firsthand, said in the last five years, there had also been a massive rise in Muslim and other minority counselors and emotional support volunteers that are “breaking barriers,” and the next stage is to get more Muslim specialists in the field.
The other positive is the youth are now being taught about mental health, with hopes that it will not be stigmatized.
This comes down to education, Kothia said, which is why “awareness in the Muslim community and the wider society, will lead to more of us working in the field, and the more awareness we can bring to our communities, then naturally, that collective work will lead to a positive outcome.”
The London-based mental health and bereavement charity Supporting Humanity runs a free emotional support helpline, and said in the last three months they have seen a sharp increase in calls.
Many people feel they are not heard and are worried of being judged, so the key is active listening, anonymity and confidentiality, Kothia, who also volunteers at the helpline, said. “We underestimate the power of lending an ear and listening.”
Supporting Humanity, which was set up at the start of the pandemic and has trained nearly 30 people to be mental health advisers, said the elderly were among their top callers.
“The pandemic has left a lasting impact on our elderly, and their anxiety and depression levels, and I think the government hasn’t addressed this issue that ‘shielding’ has had a massive impact on our society,” Kothia said.
Levels of loneliness in Britain have increased since last spring, and 5 percent of people (about 2.6 million adults) said that they felt lonely “often” or “always,” and that proportion increased to 7.2 percent of the adult population (about 3.7 million) by February, the ONS said in April.
“Some of them have been struggling for years and they talk about how they thought about committing suicide numerous times, how they trap themselves in a room because they’re embarrassed or scared to go and talk to other people, there’s so many people out there with various different mental health issues,” said Idris Patel, the charity’s CEO.
He also said more marketing campaigns and outreach programs are needed in community centers, schools and universities, businesses, GP surgeries as well as religious centers and mosques as they are “catchment areas” for people who are suffering or contemplating suicide.
The charity also regularly trains imams to explain the differences between black magic and mental health, directing people to professionals and charities, and highlighting free services.
Suicide and attempted suicide rates in the Muslim community have increased, particularly among youth, which account for half of the British Muslim population. A report released in July by the Better Community Business Network, a Muslim-led organization supporting mental health and positive wellbeing of Muslim communities across the UK, in partnership with the University of East London, found that 64 percent of Muslim youth said they experience suicidal thoughts and nearly one-fifth said they had turned to no one when undergoing difficulties.
Addiction is another major issue, Patel said, as parents are not tackling the root of the problem, are embarrassed to admit their child has a drug or alcohol problem, and do not seek professional help. So is domestic violence, he added.
Shamam Chowdhury was introduced to the charity after her 22 year-old son was murdered and needed funeral services, and was also introduced to mental health and emotional support.
British-Bangladeshi Mohammed Aqil Mahdi, an accounting and finance student at Greenwich University, was found stabbed to death in east London on Nov. 6. Three suspects have been charged with murder.
“I was very overwhelmed because I’ve never been in this kind of situation and one, I’ve just lost my son, which was shocking itself, and second, not knowing or understanding anything,” she said.
With police inspectors contacting her for statements, and then finding out she would not be able to see her son until after the postmortem examination, the 45 year-old single mother felt lost and alone.
The charity stepped in and handled all the paperwork, logistics, postmortem, the ghusl (the washing process Muslims have to undertake before burial), the burial and the funeral (janazah) prayer, as part of the end-to-end bereavement services its offers to help people focus on grieving.
“When you are in that kind of situation where you’ve just lost, I would say, your most valuable thing in this world, and then being in a situation where you have no clue how to go about these things,” she said, describing the torment of her experiences, but added that an emotional support adviser made her feel “like there was a light at the end of the tunnel.”
She continued: “(The counselor) would take his time in the conversation to give me that emotional support, just simply by listening, asking simple questions like ‘how are you feeling today?’ And then from the Islamic side, he would give examples of hadith or Qur’anic verses that gave me comfort and content, it made a huge difference and it gave me confidence,” Chowdhury said.
Describing herself as a strong woman, and the family sharing a tight-knit, unique bond, his sudden death hit them quite hard, having never experienced mental health issues before, the whole situation was unfamiliar to them.
Chowdhury also received emotional support for her two daughters, Anjuman, 25, and Hidayah, 10, and the eldest also became involved in some of the charity’s work, “because helping others meant that would help her to overcome it as well.”
She added that she has no problem paying for mental health services, but thinks the majority of services give “false hope,” charge extremely high prices, and in most cases don’t produce qualitative results.
Chowdhury, who is self-employed and has been teaching the Qur’an for 18 years, said talking, sharing and getting that support is so important, and urged people not to be afraid and not to let society take over.
“Our Muslim society plays a big role in people seeking help, because they make them feel it’s something that you should just get on with (and) we all feel sometimes that seeking help, or seeking support, or sharing is a sign of weakness, but it’s not, it’s is actually a sign of strength.”