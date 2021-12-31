KSrelief to repair damaged homes in Yemen

AL-MAHRA, Yemen: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has launched a project to repair 50 housing units in Yemen’s Al-Mahra governorate.

It will help families affected by storms and flooding in the district by providing them with adequate shelter.

During the inauguration, Al-Mahra Gov. Mohammed Ali Yasser praised the humanitarian projects provided by KSrelief in Yemen.

He said that the project will “greatly alleviate the suffering of families affected by Cyclone Luban” and other hurricanes that have struck the region in recent years.

Meanwhile, KSrelief Al-Mahra office director Abdullah Al-Anqari said that the new house designs will take into account the specific needs of families, adding that the first phase of the project will be completed within eight months.

The project is part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through KSrelief to help the Yemeni people.

Meanwhile, KSrelief mobile medical clinics provided treatment services for 278 patients in one week in the Hiran district of Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate.

The clinics offer epidemiology, emergency, internal medicine, children’s, reproductive health, nutritional therapy, immunization, awareness and education, surgery and surgical dressing services.

Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance. In total, the center has implemented 644 projects in Yemen at a total cost of more than $3.92 billion.

The center’s programs cover food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, emergency aid and nutrition.