Who’s Who: Abdulmohsen Al-Majnouni, CEO of Research Products Development Co.

Abdulmohsen Al-Majnouni has been the CEO of Research Products Development Co. since 2017.

The company helps to develop the early-stage processes of technology-driven companies in the Kingdom and brings them to market.

The firm said its role is to “generate a strong pipeline of investment-ready opportunities for existing companies, private investors, agencies, and investment arms of the Kingdom.”

It is a subsidiary of the Saudi Technology Development and Investment Co., which was set up by royal decree in 2011 to commercialize research and development output.

Al-Majnouni’s role is to acquire new firms and projects that result in business growth. He also leads day-to-day operations and sets the firm’s overall business strategy with its board.

In his career, Al-Majnouni has worked across gas processing, refining and petrochemicals, utilities, as well as exploration and production. He has also worked for a range of international, private and government companies. His assignments have included postings in the US.

Previously, Al-Majnouni was the executive director for strategic initiatives in oil and gas at the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, now called the Ministry of Investment, from 2014 to 2017.

Al-Majnouni was a manager at the manufacturing competency center at Saudi Basic Industries Corp. from 2010 to 2012, and before that was a manager at the firm’s engineering department from 2005 to 2007.

He was the vice president of Saudi operations at the Dammam-based Alkhorayef Petroleum Co. between 2008 and 2010, where he defined the strategy and business plans of his division, leading a team of 135 engineers.

Al-Majnouni received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dhahran, in January 1994. He obtained his master’s in the same field from Cornell University in the US in 2000.