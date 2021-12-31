You are here

Year-end cheer to gloomy 2021 for EM stocks; Turkish lira worst performer: Reuters

(Getty)
Updated 31 December 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Emerging market stocks broke a two-year winning run, but were set to end the last day of 2021 on a positive note on Friday boosted by China shares, while Turkey’s lira seesawed in thin trade after hefty losses this week, according to Reuters.

MSCI’s index of EM shares rose 0.8 percent to three-week highs as China blue-chips climbed 0.4 percent, while battered Hong Kong shares jumped 1.2 percent.

On the year, however, the Chinese indexes lost as a regulatory crackdown in the country had hammered heavyweight technology, internet and gaming stocks, while debt default risks at heavily indebted real estate developer China Evergrande Group hurt the property sector.

The broader EM index is on track to close about 4.5 percent lower on the year, compared with a more than 25 percent rise in the US benchmark S&P 500.

Turkey’s BIST index which surged more than 60 percent to record highs this year as stocks were rendered cheap by a lira fall and supported by looser monetary policy, was set to end the year up 27 percent. It cut a chunk of losses this month as investors lost faith in the central bank following continued unorthodox monetary policy demanded by the country’s President Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey’s lira moved between 13.0 and 13.4 this morning after sinking around 20 percent this week, giving back a chunk of last week’s more than 50 percent surge that followed some support measures by the central bank.

But the interventions do not tackle the core problem, which should see the currency weaken further, analysts said.

“Inflation will accelerate further amid claims that (central bank) policy rates will continue to decline, while other emerging markets are fighting inflation with often unprecedented rate hikes,” said Marek Drimal, EMEA strategist at Societe Generale.

“The lira is therefore likely to weaken further until credibility in inflation targeting picks up.”

The lira is set to end the year down about 43 percent — its worst year in two decades, and the worst performance among EM currencies.

The US Federal Reserve signalling tighter monetary policy next year and uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic add to local pressures in emerging markets, such as an election in Brazil, new policies under a new government in Chile, geopolitical tensions in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, among others.

Russia’s rouble slipped further towards 75 a dollar after a call between President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Joe Biden yielded no deal to defuse tensions over Moscow’s military build-up near Ukraine. Putin warned against more US sanctions.

The rouble is down about 0.8 percent this year, with higher oil prices cushioning the fall for the exporter. Russian stocks gained 15 percent in 2021.

South Africa’s rand was flat and looked to end the year down about 7 percent. South Africa said it passed the peak of its fourth COVID-19 wave and lifted a midnight to 4 a.m. curfew on Thursday.

Topics: economy Turkey emerging markets

Oil set for biggest annual advance since 2016 on producer restraint

Updated 31 December 2021
Arab News

Oil set for biggest annual advance since 2016 on producer restraint

  • WTI crude headed for biggest annual gain since 2009; Brent since 2016
RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Friday, trimming their biggest annual gains since 2016, with producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia showing discipline on output as the global economy recovered from COVID-19.

Brent crude futures slid 1.3 percent to $78.52 a barrel as of about 3 p.m. Riyadh time, leaving it 52 percent higher in 2021, the most since 2016. WTI, the US benchmark, fell 1.5 percent to $75.87 a barrel, up 56.5 percent in the year, the biggest gain since 2009.

Brent reached $86.70 a barrel in October, the highest since 2018. WTO touched $85.41 in the same month, its highest price since 2014.

Price direction is unclear in 2022 as demand is expected to increase, while the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, are set to continue adding 400,000 barrels a day of supply each month.

“We’ve had Delta and omicron and all manner of lockdowns and travel restrictions, but demand for oil has remained relatively firm,” Australian brokerage firm CommSec’s Chief Economist Craig James told Reuters. “You can attribute that to the effects of stimulus supporting demand and restrictions on supply.”

Prices declined on Friday amid soaring COVID-19 cases globally spurred by the more infectious omicron variant that has sent case numbers to records. The end of production outages in Nigeria and Ecuador also contributed to lower prices.

This year has capped a dramatic recovery for oil prices after they dipped into negative territory in April 2020 amid crashing demand for crude in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saudi Arabia has been praised for its controlled approach to supply that helped prices rebound even as demand remained weak.

OPEC and the entire energy industry should thank Saudi Arabia for helping oil prices recover from negative territory last year, and the market would be best left to the Kingdom to manage, Robert Yawger, executive director of Energy Futures at Mizuho Securities said in an interview on Bloomberg Television in July.

“They’ve done a magnificent job of managing their production program in the COVID era,” he said.

Negative oil prices were an “unprecedented event” and “left a terrible scar on the industry,” said Yawger. “It rallied back under the management of the Saudis. The rest of OPEC has a lot to thank them for. Anyone that has anything to do with energy has a lot to thank them for, for that matter.”

Topics: #oil #crude

What does 2022 hold in store for crypto? Prediction roundup

Updated 31 December 2021
MATTHEW BROWN

What does 2022 hold in store for crypto? Prediction roundup

  • Crypto decoupling, stablecoin regulation and China's central bank digital currency on the agenda
LONDON: If 2021 was the year that cryptos went mainstream, what next for digital assets?

There are as many predictions for the price of bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies as there are days of the year, so we won’t even go there but, if previous years are anything to go by, expect more volatility.

Bitcoin more than doubled in price from January to early November, reaching a record $67,554, but has had a torrid time since and was trading on the last day of the year at $48,276, yet still 66 percent higher in 2021.

Crypto decoupling

A trend that has been predicted by numerous industry observers is crypto decoupling, i.e., the idea that not all coins will follow bitcoin up and down but will trade independently based on their own value.

“Different crypto sectors have different value drivers,” according to Messari’s Crypto Theses for 2022. “We’ve gone from ‘everything is a cryptocurrency’ to ‘actually, there’s currencies, fat protocols, DeFi apps, distributed computing platforms, NFTs, work-to-earn markets…’. Discerning investors increasingly look at the actual usage and underlying microeconomics of various networks and trade around their unique growth drivers.”

Bitcoin mining becomes more concentrated

Arcane Research has predicted more bitcoin mining bans in 2022, particularly from countries with weak grids or low energy production capacity, meaning more mining will be pushed to countries with robust grids and plentiful energy supply.

One of the upsides is that producing bitcoin will likely become less of an environmental drain as countries with cleaner grids take up the slack. Downsides could include a less well-distributed mining network.

Stablecoins face regulation

Regulatory attention on cryptos generally and stablecoins in particular has been ramping up in 2021 and 2022 is likely to be a year of action on that front.

Stablecoins, such as Tether and USD Coin, maintain a one-to-one value with fiat currencies, such as the dollar, and are backed by low-risk assets in those currencies. At least, that is what investors had assumed. In October, Tether agreed to pay a fine of $41 million to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for falsely claiming its tokens were fully backed by US dollars.

Later that month, a major customer of Tether, Alex Mashinsky, told the Financial Times the company lends out new stablecoins in return for cryptocurrencies, further calling into question Tether’s founding promise that it uses only real dollars to issue its tokens.

In June, Eric Rosengren, the president of Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, named Tether as a possible challenge to financial stability. Earlier in 2021, the New York attorney-general, Letitia James, said Tether had lied in the past about its reserves and called its founder and his colleagues “unlicensed and unregulated individuals . . . dealing in the darkest corners of the financial system.”

More countries adopt cryptocurrencies

El Salvador became the first country in the world in 2021 to recognize bitcoin as legal tender. Already more El Salvadorians have bitcoin wallets than bank accounts, according to the country’s president, allowing them to send and receive remittances at lower costs.

While the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have warned against such moves, citing a risk to financial stability, many other countries are said to be considering similar moves, particularly in South America, such as Panama and Paraguay. They might not adopt bitcoin specifically, but instead introduce a stablecoin or a central bank digital currency, known as a CBDC.

China to launch digital currency

China is planning to launch its CBDC, the e-CNY, in time for the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, and more than 140 million Chinese residents already have an e-CNY wallet, while $97 billion has been transacted in the digital currency through various pilot programs.

Major central banks around the world will be watching closely. While US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the Federal Reserve have expressed no immediate need for a digital dollar, expect a sudden change of direction if the e-CNY seems to be giving China greater influence over global capital markets.

Topics: #crypto #bitcoin #blockchain #2022

Cash-strapped Evergrande revises payment plan for wealth unit investors: Reuters

Updated 31 December 2021
Reuters

Cash-strapped Evergrande revises payment plan for wealth unit investors: Reuters

China Evergrande Group on Friday dialled back plans to repay investors in its wealth management products, in a move that highlights the deepening liquidity squeeze at the property developer that has failed to meet its offshore debt obligations, according to Reuters.

Evergrande, whose $19 billion in international bonds are deemed to be in cross-default by rating agencies after the developer missed a deadline to pay coupons earlier this month, did not pay offshore coupons due earlier this week.

The developer has been scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors.

Evergrande said on Friday that each investor in its wealth management product could expect to receive 8,000 yuan ($1,257) per month as principal payment for three months starting this month irrespective of when the investment matures.

Once China’s top selling developer and now reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande had earlier not mentioned any amount and had agreed to repay 10% of the investment by the end of the month when the product matures.

It had also agreed to make follow up payments to the wealth management product investors every three months afterwards, until the debt Evergrande owed to an investor is cleared, according to state media reports earlier this year.

Evergrande said in a statement posted on the wealth unit’s website on Friday that the company would “actively raise funds”, and update the repayment plan in late-March. The company did not elaborate.

The situation is not “ideal”, the statement said, as the development’s wealth unit tries to recover capital from the projects it invested in previously and, therefore, the original repayment plan was hard to implement.

Evergrande, in common with other heavily-indebted conglomerates, had issued high-yielding wealth management products to investors — a popular way of borrowing from ‘mom-and-pop’ investors that sidesteps government lending restrictions.

As the liquidity crisis deepened at Evergrande, the firm’s wealth unit in late September missed a payment on one of its products, leading to protests by investors who fear they will never get their money back.

Some of its wealth investors had refused to accept the embattled company’s plan to provide payment with discounted apartments, offices, stores and parking units.

Topics: Evergrande

Mubadala to sell stake in US data center company Cologix

Updated 31 December 2021
Arab News

Mubadala to sell stake in US data center company Cologix

  • Mubadala took stake in Cologix in January 2020
ABU DHABI: Mubadala Investment Company is selling its stake in North American datacenter provider Cologix as fellow investor Stonepeak recapitalizes the company with new partners.

Cologix will be transferred from Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund II LP and co-investors to another Stonepeak-managed vehicle made up of some existing Fund II investors and new third-party investors. The transaction is expected to close in early 2022, Mubadala and Stonepeak said in a statement.

Mubadala took a stake in Cologix with Stonepeak Fund II in January 2020 since when it has grown both organically and through acquisitions, the Abu Dhabi state investor said.

Cologix describes itself as North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company with more than 600 networks and over 300 cloud providers across the platform. It provides IT infrastructure to more than 1,600 customers through its operations that span 40 interconnection and hyperscale data centers in 11 North American markets.

“Our success as a leading investor lies in our ability to identify uniquely-placed quality businesses to venture into, and equally importantly, assess monetization opportunities to ensure that we maintain significant capital growth and a healthy portfolio of business investments,” said Khaled Al Qubaisi, CEO, Real Estate and Infrastructure Investments at Mubadala. “We firmly believe that our involvement with Cologix ticked all those boxes from the outset and we are pleased to have contributed to this successful partnership.”

Topics: #mubadala #uae #abudhabi #cologix #divestment #datacenters

Saudi Central Bank to use Bloomberg auction system from January 2022

Updated 31 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank to use Bloomberg auction system from January 2022

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, will start using Bloomberg’s auction system for repo, reverse rep, and open market operations from January 2022.

The bank had announced in 2018 the completion of the development of the SAMA Bills and Murabaha issuance system using Bloomberg, it said on Dec. 30.

The system aims to provide a safe and secure environment to issue and buy back debt, and perform other open market operations including repo and reverse repo auctions, all from a single integrated platform.

“This collaboration with Bloomberg marks the next stage in developing the central bank’s operations,” said the bank’s Vice Governor Ayman Alsayari. “The increased efficiency of liquidity management operations will have a positive impact on the banking sector.”

“It also aligns with international best practice in liquidity management through electronic trading,” he said.

Bloomberg’s auction system is part of its enterprise solution for central banks and government financial agencies, and is used by market participants to track auction tenders electronically and enter bids.

Topics: #sama #saudi #centralbank #bloomberg

