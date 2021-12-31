You are here

  • Home
  • Germany strips Israeli historian of award over Muslim genocide denial

Germany strips Israeli historian of award over Muslim genocide denial

A woman cleaning the grave of her husband near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in 2015. (Reuters/File Photo)
A woman cleaning the grave of her husband near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in 2015. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jq5vh

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Germany strips Israeli historian of award over Muslim genocide denial

A woman cleaning the grave of her husband near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in 2015. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Gideon Greif was denied the award for his involvement in revisionist bodies that minimized the Srebrenica genocide
  • Greif ‘has emerged as the poster child for Srebrenica genocide denial’
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The German government has reversed its decision to honor an Israeli Holocaust historian in response to his alleged denial of Bosnian Muslims in 1995.

Berlin had come under harsh criticism for its decision to award Gideon Greif, an expert on the history of the Auschwitz concentration camp, with a high-level award.

“The proposal to award Professor Greif the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany was withdrawn. This was done by the previous federal government,” the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday, referring to the government of former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Foreign Ministry pointed to work conducted by the commission on Srebrenica — where the massacre of 8,000 Bosnian Muslims was carried out — on behalf of the Serbian semi-autonomous region within Bosnia and Herzegovina. That commission’s conclusions, the Foreign Ministry said, “contradict the case law of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, the International Court of Justice and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide.”

In a letter sent to a Bosniak Islamic scholar and cited in Bosnian-language media, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier linked the award reversal to Greif’s position as head of the commission, which is said to have minimized the death toll of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide by Serbian nationalists.

The commission also contested claims that the Srebrenica killings constituted an act of genocide. Swathes of the ethnically diverse Balkan region descended into vicious communal violence following the dissolution of the Yugoslavian Republic in 1992.

Berlin’s decision to strip Greif of his award, added the Foreign Ministry, “does not, however, reduce the recognition of the services that Professor Greif has earned in researching the Holocaust and the German Jews who emigrated to Israel.”

Greif told Israeli newspaper Haaretz Thursday that he had been unofficially informed he would not be receiving the award — and said Bosnian Muslim Brotherhood members were responsible for ruining his reputation.

“The fact that I am Jewish and an Israeli scholar is the reason for such violent, vicious personal attacks,” he said, blaming “Islamic Brotherhood organizations” in Bosnia for orchestrating a smear campaign against him.

“It’s a black stain on Germany. They are murdering the Holocaust victims for a second time,” the historian added.

The award reversal was welcomed in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo.

Bosnian Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic told Haaretz in a statement that “no one should be allowed to minimize events that have been judicially and legally established in international courts.”

She added: “Denial of the Holocaust and the Srebrenica genocide empowers perpetrators, which results in the glorification of the convicted war criminals and threatens the repeat of the most horrendous events in our history.”

Menachem Rosensaft, associate executive vice president of the World Jewish Congress, told Haaretz: “The German government’s decision not to honor Gideon Greif with the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany is wholly appropriate.

“Gideon Greif has emerged as the poster child for Srebrenica genocide denial, and honoring him, even with respect to his prior academic work … would have been tantamount to endorsing his wholly specious and both morally and jurisprudentially offensive distortion of the facts regarding the slaughter of Bosniak Muslims.”

Topics: Germany Israeli genocide Bosnia & Herzegovina Bosnian Muslims

Related

EU making efforts to amend Bosnian genocide denial law implemented by Austrian diplomat
World
EU making efforts to amend Bosnian genocide denial law implemented by Austrian diplomat
Nine Serbs indicted for killing around 100 Muslims during Bosnian war
World
Nine Serbs indicted for killing around 100 Muslims during Bosnian war

World rings in New Year under COVID-19 cloud

World rings in New Year under COVID-19 cloud
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

World rings in New Year under COVID-19 cloud

World rings in New Year under COVID-19 cloud
  • The year 2021 started with hope, as life-saving vaccines were rolled out to around 60 percent of the world’s population
  • Health officials said that a dip in infections in the past week indicated the peak of the current wave had passed
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: The world began ushering in 2022 on Friday after another tumultuous and pandemic-ridden year capped by new restrictions, soaring case numbers, and a slight glimmer of hope for better times ahead.
The past 12 months saw a new US president and a new Adele album, the first spectator-free Olympics, and dreams of democracy from Afghanistan to Myanmar and Hong Kong crushed by authoritarian regimes.
But it was the pandemic — now entering its third year — that again dominated life for most of humankind.
More than 5.4 million people have died since the coronavirus was first reported in central China in December 2019.
Countless more have been sickened — subjected to outbreaks, lockdowns, lock-ins and an alphabet spaghetti of PCR, LFT and RAT tests.
The year 2021 started with hope, as life-saving vaccines were rolled out to around 60 percent of the world’s population, although many of its poor still have limited access and some of its rich believe the jabs are part of some ill-defined plot.
As the year drew to a close, the emergence of the omicron variant pushed the number of daily new Covid-19 cases past one million for the first time, according to an AFP tally.
France became the latest country to announce omicron was now its dominant coronavirus strain on Friday.
In Britain, the United States, and even Australia — long a refuge from the pandemic — the variant’s prominence is driving record new cases.
Parts of the Pacific nation of Kiribati became the first to welcome in the new year from 1000 GMT.
But from Seoul to San Francisco, celebrations have again been canceled or curtailed as infections rise.
In Sydney, which in normal times bills itself as the “New Year’s Eve capital of the world,” the vast harbor where people gathered to watch the city’s famous fireworks was notably uncrowded.
With tourists still unable to enter the country and many residents fearful of the rapid spread of omicron, tens of thousands were estimated to have attended, rather than the one million-plus who normally flock to the foreshore.
Still, the city saw New Year’s Eve in with a bang — igniting six tons of technicolored fireworks that lit up the Opera House and floating barges, turning the Harbor Bridge rainbow-like.
“I’m just trying to focus on the positive things that happened this year, rather than dwelling on all the bad things that have happened,” 22-year-old medical student Melinda Howard told AFP as she waited for the show.
Dubai is planning a pyrotechnics spectacle at the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, despite a slew of infections in the UAE.
Meanwhile the northern emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah will attempt to break two world records with a huge fireworks display.
In South Africa — the first country to report omicron back in November — a curfew was lifted late Thursday to allow festivities to go ahead.
Health officials said that a dip in infections in the past week indicated the peak of the current wave had passed — crucially without a significant increase in deaths.

In Rio, celebrations on Copacabana Beach will go ahead in a scaled back format — though crowds of revellers are still expected.
“People have only one desire, to leave their homes, to celebrate life,” 45-year-old Copacabana beach waiter Francisco Rodrigues said.
Some Brazilians are more circumspect, such as Roberta Assis, a 27-year-old lawyer.
“It’s not the moment for large gatherings,” she said.
Authorities in Seoul are showing similar caution, barring spectators from a traditional midnight bell-ringing that will instead be live-streamed.
In India, fearing a repeat of a devastating virus surge that overwhelmed the country in April and May, cities and states have imposed restrictions on gatherings, with Delhi implementing a 10:00 p.m. curfew.
Mumbai police on Friday issued evening bans on people visiting public places such as the city’s beaches and seafront promenades, normally popular sites for seeing in the new year — with the restrictions set to last two weeks.

The World Health Organization has warned of trying times ahead, saying omicron could lead to “a tsunami of cases.”
“This... will continue to put immense pressure on exhausted health workers, and health systems on the brink of collapse,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Many Western leaders have been hesitant to reimpose strict controls seen in 2020, for fear of sparking a new economic downturn.
But on-again-off-again restrictions have still prompted frequent, vocal and occasionally violent anti-lockdown, anti-vaccine and anti-government protests.
Experts and non-experts alike hope that 2022 may be remembered as a new, less deadly phase of the pandemic.
“Hopefully 2022 is going to be better for everyone,” said 31-year-old reveller Oscar Ramirez in Sydney.
“Everyone in the world needs a big change.”
arb-al/jah/reb/oho

Topics: new year's eve New Year's Eve 2021

Related

While some events have been canceled, there will still be festivities that go ahead. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudis ready to welcome 2022 in style and adherence to omicron restrictions
Party-goers urged not to travel across UK as omicron surges
World
Party-goers urged not to travel across UK as omicron surges

Party-goers urged not to travel across UK as omicron surges

Party-goers urged not to travel across UK as omicron surges
Updated 31 December 2021
AP

Party-goers urged not to travel across UK as omicron surges

Party-goers urged not to travel across UK as omicron surges
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted tightening restrictions in England
  • Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland imposed new restrictions this week that closed all nightclubs and limited social gatherings
Updated 31 December 2021
AP

LONDON: Officials have warned revellers in Scotland and Wales to think twice before traveling to England to ring in the new year, highlighting how the four parts of the UK were again taking starkly different approaches to coronavirus restrictions amid record-high infections and soaring hospitalizations.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted tightening restrictions in England despite the rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, instead focusing on frequent self-testing and an expanded vaccine booster program to control the spread of infections.
Meanwhile Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their own public health rules, imposed new restrictions this week that closed all nightclubs and limited social gatherings. Bars and pubs have had to return to table service only. In Edinburgh, which traditionally hosts one of Europe’s largest New Year’s Eve parties, people have been urged to stay at home.
While no formal travel ban is in place to stop Scottish party-goers from making their way to England on Friday, Scotland’s deputy leader John Swinney said traveling would be the “wrong course of action.”
Opinions have been divided on whether Johnson’s Conservative government was taking a risky gamble in not enforcing tougher coronavirus measures in England as the omicron variant drove infections to record high numbers.
Figures released Thursday showed the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the UK jumped to 11,898, up 44 percent from a week earlier. Confirmed new daily cases hit a record of 189,213 on Thursday, and the government reported 332 deaths, the highest figure since March.
While the data is patchy due to delays in reporting over the holidays, the figures suggest there have not been large numbers of seriously ill patients.
“Although the numbers are going up and going up increasingly rapidly, the absence of large numbers of seriously ill older people is providing significant reassurance,” Chris Hopson, the head of NHS Providers, told The Times.
But immunologist and government scientific adviser Peter Openshaw said while UK hospitals haven’t yet reached the “threshold” of being overwhelmed, “it looks like that will be reached quite quickly.”
Some believe Johnson’s strategy is risky and that large crowds gathering indoors for New Year’s Eve will likely lead to a further rise in infections.
“It is quite risky, given the fact we’re now approaching 200,000 cases per day –- there is a high rate of infection in the community,” Dr. Azeem Majeed, head of primary care and public health at Imperial College London, told Times Radio.
Johnson has urged people to take a rapid coronavirus test before going out and meeting with others on Friday, or to celebrate outdoors if possible. While firework displays have been canceled in London for the second year in a row, many parties were going ahead and many revellers were still expected to turn out in the capital later in the day.

Topics: England Travel New year COVID-19

Related

Acting now on COVID-19 will help avoid lockdown later, Britain’s Javid says
World
Acting now on COVID-19 will help avoid lockdown later, Britain’s Javid says
Update UK PM Johnson says at least one dead with omicron
World
UK PM Johnson says at least one dead with omicron

Philippines to tighten coronavirus curbs after domestic omicron detection

Philippines to tighten coronavirus curbs after domestic omicron detection
Updated 31 December 2021
Reuters

Philippines to tighten coronavirus curbs after domestic omicron detection

Philippines to tighten coronavirus curbs after domestic omicron detection
  • ‘We cannot sugarcoat this. This is not how we want to start the year 2022’
Updated 31 December 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines will impose tighter coronavirus curbs on Jan. 3 to 15 after the confirmation of three domestic cases of the omicron variant, the acting presidential spokesperson said on Friday.

“In the coming days, we might see an increase in active cases,” Karlo Nograles said.

Philippine officials earlier warned against a rise in COVID-19 cases over the New Year period as infections in the Southeast Asian country hit a two-month high, amid concerns that the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus could spread.

The health ministry recorded 2,961 new coronavirus infections on Friday and reported a positivity rate of 10.3 percent, double the 5 percent recommended by the World Health Organization.

“We cannot sugarcoat this. This is not how we want to start the year 2022,” presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles told a regular news conference.

With roughly 2.84 million total confirmed cases and 51,504 deaths, the Philippines has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia.

The Philippines has so far detected four omicron cases, all of which were in quarantine, although the country’s genome sequencing capacity is limited.

“It is prudent to assume that omicron is already in circulation, or is already in the community,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a separate news conference.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus omicron variant

Related

Philippines tourism reopening in doubt after omicron
World
Philippines tourism reopening in doubt after omicron
Philippine COVID-19 authorities ‘not in touch with realities in Gulf countries’ – migrant labor expert
Middle-East
Philippine COVID-19 authorities ‘not in touch with realities in Gulf countries’ – migrant labor expert

Hong Kong says omicron variant has spread despite COVID-19 restrictions

Hong Kong says omicron variant has spread despite COVID-19 restrictions
Updated 31 December 2021
Reuters

Hong Kong says omicron variant has spread despite COVID-19 restrictions

Hong Kong says omicron variant has spread despite COVID-19 restrictions
  • Hong Kong has not recorded any coronavirus cases spread by community transmission since October
Updated 31 December 2021
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities have discovered cases of infection of the omicron coronavirus variant in the community, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said on Friday, marking the first local cases in about three months.
Chan told reporters one of four air crew members testing positive after their return to Hong Kong had breached home quarantine rules by going to a restaurant, where he passed the virus to his father and a client sitting at another table.
Hong Kong has not recorded any coronavirus cases spread by community transmission since October.

Topics: Hong Kong omicron variant

Related

Hong Kong’s zero-COVID strategy damaging hub’s aviation industry, says Qatar Airways chief
Business & Economy
Hong Kong’s zero-COVID strategy damaging hub’s aviation industry, says Qatar Airways chief
Hong Kong to launch COVID-19 booster campaign from next week
World
Hong Kong to launch COVID-19 booster campaign from next week

Philippine death toll from its strongest typhoon of year tops 400

Philippine death toll from its strongest typhoon of year tops 400
Updated 31 December 2021
Reuters

Philippine death toll from its strongest typhoon of year tops 400

Philippine death toll from its strongest typhoon of year tops 400
  • Rai was the 15th and deadliest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian nation this year
  • Typhoon affected nearly 4.5 million people, including about 500,000 sheltering in evacuation centers
Updated 31 December 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine death toll from Typhoon Rai has crossed the 400 mark, the disaster agency said on Friday, as officials in some hard-hit provinces appealed for more supplies of food, water and shelter materials about two weeks after the storm struck.
Rai was the 15th and deadliest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian nation this year.
Reported deaths had reached 405, mostly due to drowning, fallen trees and landslides, Ricardo Jalad, chief of the national disaster agency, told a news conference. He said 82 were missing and 1,147 injured.
More than 530,000 houses were damaged, a third of which were totally wrecked, while damage to infrastructure and agriculture was estimated at 23.4 billion pesos ($459 million), Jalad said.
The typhoon affected nearly 4.5 million people, including about 500,000 sheltering in evacuation centers, government data showed. It made landfall as a category 5 typhoon on Dec. 16, and left a trail of destruction in the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, and Surigao del Norte, including the holiday island of Siargao, and the Dinagat Islands.
In central Philippine provinces, disaster and government officials have been grappling with inadequate relief supplies for thousands of residents still without power and water.
“It caused massive destruction and it was like a bomb was dropped in northern Bohol,” Anthony Damalerio, chief of Bohol province’s disaster agency, told Reuters.
A popular dive spot, Bohol reported 109 deaths and is seeking shelter kits, food and water, Damalerio said.
“Our problem is shelter, those who lost roofs, especially now that this is rainy season in the province,” Surigao del Norte Governor Francisco Matugas told ANC news channel.
Rai’s swath of destruction revived memories of typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded, which killed 6,300 people in the Philippines in 2013.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Philippines typhoon death toll rises to 388
World
Philippines typhoon death toll rises to 388
Update Tens of thousands flee homes as super typhoon slams into Philippines
World
Tens of thousands flee homes as super typhoon slams into Philippines

Latest updates

Germany strips Israeli historian of award over Muslim genocide denial
A woman cleaning the grave of her husband near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in 2015. (Reuters/File Photo)
Liverpool’s Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos
Liverpool’s Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos
World rings in New Year under COVID-19 cloud
World rings in New Year under COVID-19 cloud
France says Iran’s space launch hits nuclear talks as they were showing progress
France says Iran’s space launch hits nuclear talks as they were showing progress
Party-goers urged not to travel across UK as omicron surges
Party-goers urged not to travel across UK as omicron surges

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.