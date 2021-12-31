You are here

New Philippine agency raises hopes for better protection of overseas workers

New Philippine agency raises hopes for better protection of overseas workers
Philippine overseas workers will benefit from the signing into law of a biill creating the Department of Migrant Workers on Thursday by President Rodrigo Duterte. (File/AFP)
Ellie Aben

New Philippine agency raises hopes for better protection of overseas workers

New Philippine agency raises hopes for better protection of overseas workers
  • Referred to as ‘modern-day heroes,’ over 2.2 million Filipinos working abroad are one of the main drivers behind their country’s growth
  • New department streamlines government services and assistance for overseas Filipinos
MANILA: Philippine labor migration stakeholders welcomed on Friday the establishment of a new agency aimed at protecting the welfare of overseas Filipino workers — 2.2 million people who contribute billions of dollars to the country’s economy.    

Referred to as “modern-day heroes,” the overseas workers are one of the main drivers behind the country’s economic growth. Their remittance inflows account for nearly 10 percent of Philippine GDP.

In 2021 alone, overseas Filipino workers, or OFWs, contributed $28.8 billion to the Philippine economy, according to the country’s central bank.    

A bill establishing the new agency, the Department of Migrant Workers, was signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte into law on Thursday, coinciding with Rizal Day — a Philippine national holiday commemorating 19th-century physician and man of letters José Rizal, who was an inspiration to the Philippine nationalist movement and is regarded as one of the country’s national heroes.   

The new department is a fulfillment of Duterte’s 2016 presidential campaign promise to consolidate all relevant agencies to streamline government services and assistance for OFWs.   

“With their own department to take care of their needs and protection, OFWs expect a more conscious and unified approach in advancing migrant rights and interest,” the Philippine Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Adnan Alonto told Arab News.   

As the most preferred destination among Filipino migrant workers, Saudi Arabia will be the site to test the effectiveness of the new agency.    

“As home to almost one million overseas workers, KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) will be the main situs to the law’s implementation and effectiveness,” Alonto said.   

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola told reporters the creation of the department reflects the country’s commitment to establishing a landmark migration management system in accordance with the 2018 Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration, known as GCM.    

The GCM is an intergovernmental agreement under the auspices of the UN to cover all dimensions of international migration, including the protection of labor migrants.   

“We’re the first country in the world to enact this. We are a trailblazer and it’s the first law in the world that has the GCM in its policy,” Arriola said.    

“We are very happy because this is a victory for our OFWs who lobbied for this law for close to more than five years, since the beginning of the Duterte administration.”  

Raymond Mendoza, principal author of the Department of Migrant Workers bill and president of the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, said in a statement to Arab News that all the needs of OFWs will be taken care of under the newly created agency.    

“One department means that there will be harmonization of programs and the removal of unnecessary requirements that incentivize fixers and illegal recruiters. We now remove the paper chase for various transactions and needed assistance from one agency to another,” he said.   

“In addition, the law provides for clear parameters for ethical recruitment, which is the lawful hiring of OFWs in a fair and transparent manner that respects and protects their dignity and human rights.”

But the creation of the new department has also attracted criticism.   

Migrante International, a global alliance of OFWs, said on social media the department could create “more confusion” among workers, adding that there are fears that the budget will prioritize administration over legal and welfare services.  

Migrante International representatives were not available for comment.    

Kanlungan Center Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the rights of migrant workers, expressed hope that the new agency will address labor migration issues, such as abuse and wage theft.

“We look forward and will continue to assert that the interest and welfare of all migrants should (be) the paramount concern of the new department and that the services and assistance that the migrants need will be provided at all times, and that full protection of labour must be upheld,” Kanlungan told Arab News.

The group added it was hopeful that those appointed to manage the department will “have a track record of upholding the rights of migrant workers and their families.”

Bangladesh looks to curb child marriage with school curriculum overhaul

Bangladesh looks to curb child marriage with school curriculum overhaul
Bangladesh looks to curb child marriage with school curriculum overhaul

Bangladesh looks to curb child marriage with school curriculum overhaul
  • Country has witnessed its biggest surge in child marriage in the last 25 years
  • The problem has worsened during COVID-19 lockdowns
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh will overhaul its school curriculum and introduce a new subject covering reproductive health as the country addresses its biggest surge in child marriage in more than two decades, top education officials have said. 

Although the legal age for marriage in Bangladesh is 18 for women and 21 for men, the nation has the highest rate of child marriage in South Asia. Of its 167 million residents, some 38 million women were married before their 18th birthday — 13 million of them before they were 15 — according to BRAC, the largest development organization in the country. 

The problem has worsened during COVID-19 quarantines and lockdowns, which have aggravated existing economic and social problems.  

Primary and Mass Education State Minister Md. Zakir Hossain announced in December that the government would introduce a new curriculum to address the issue of child marriage. 

“A revision of the new curriculum is underway. It will be implemented from January 2023,” Nazma Sheikh, deputy secretary of primary and mass education told Arab News.

Prof. Syed Mahfuj Ali, senior expert in high school education at the National Curriculum and Textbook Board, said the new subject — Health Safety — will be introduced as a compulsory topic to “raise awareness on child marriage, adolescent health, mental health, et cetera.”

While the subject will initially be taught to secondary school students in grades six to 10, Prof. Dr. A. K. M. Riajul Hasan, the board’s member for primary education, said it may also be introduced for younger children.

“Considering the present context, we may add the awareness issues on child marriage into grade five’s curriculum,” he said.

The Bangladeshi government aims to eliminate child marriage by 2041. Its National Action Plan for Prevention was launched in 2018, but was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

As child marriage is closely linked to poverty and affects girls’ educational opportunities, it came into the spotlight when Bangladeshi schools reopened in September and authorities noticed that large numbers of girls were not attending classes.  

For now, information about child marriage in the country during the pandemic remains largely anecdotal, but while UNICEF data from 2019 showed that more than 15.5 percent of Bangladeshi girls had married when under the age of 15, BRAC estimates that rate has increased by 13 percent to its highest level in the last 25 years.  

“Removing child marriage from the country is our top priority and we will not leave any stone unturned to achieve this goal,” Ali said.

The board’s three-year pilot project — Generation Breakthrough, or GB — was carried out in the southern region districts of Barguna, Barishal and Patuakhali, where child marriage figures were among the country’s highest, and the results were promising. 

“The GB initiative brought good results in reducing child marriage in these areas,” Ali said. “Now we will introduce this program in textbooks across the country from 2023.”  

The curriculum overhaul, he said, is also intended to make “education more helpful in real life.”  

“We will also teach them about reproductive-health issues, which were mostly evaded for years due to social taboos,” he explained. 

With one year before the launch of the new curriculum, the textbook board is taking immediate smaller steps to help raise awareness.   

“For the new academic year, starting from January 2022, we have printed two emergency toll-free numbers — 333 and 109 — on the back cover of all textbooks so that the students can ask for any help regarding the abuse of women and children,” Ali said.  

“We are considering introducing a national emergency hotline from the next academic year also, so that students can ask for help to stop child marriage.”

France reports a record 232,200 new coronavirus cases

France reports a record 232,200 new coronavirus cases
France reports a record 232,200 new coronavirus cases

France reports a record 232,200 new coronavirus cases
  • New infections over the last 24 hours were above 200,000 for the third day running
  • Infections in France stood well above the tally recorded in Italy and Britain
PARIS: France reported 232,200 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest-ever recorded total, as the country prepared for subdued New Year celebrations, with many fireworks events canceled and people told to mask up.
New infections over the last 24 hours were above 200,000 for the third day running, making France one of the epicenters as a wave of infections linked to the omicron variant sweeps across Europe.
Infections in France, one of the countries carrying out widespread testing, stood well above the tally recorded in Italy and Britain, which also reported new records on Friday, with 144,243 and 106,122 cases respectively.
In Paris, the traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks display centered on the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs d’Elysees has been canceled because city authorities said they feared it would lead to large crowds of people unable to observe social distancing. People can still see in the New Year in private homes without restrictions. Bars, cafes and restaurants will be open as normal, though they have been told they must close by 0200 am on Jan. 1, and that they can only serve customers who are seated.
Dancing at hospitality venues and nightclubs has been forbidden.

Biden and Putin trade warnings over Ukraine, but vow diplomacy

Biden and Putin trade warnings over Ukraine, but vow diplomacy
Biden and Putin trade warnings over Ukraine, but vow diplomacy

Biden and Putin trade warnings over Ukraine, but vow diplomacy
  • After a 50 minute phone call both presidents indicated support for further diplomacy on the tense standoff between Russia and Western-backed Ukraine
  • Biden "made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine,"
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Thursday warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of a tough US response to any invasion of Ukraine, while the Kremlin leader said anti-Moscow sanctions would be a “colossal mistake.”
After a 50 minute phone call — their second in just over three weeks — both presidents indicated support for further diplomacy on the tense standoff between Russia and Western-backed Ukraine.
Putin was “pleased” overall with the talks, foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov told reporters. A senior US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the tone “was serious and substantive.”
But there was no disguising the depth of disagreement — or the dangerously high stakes on the fringes of eastern Europe — ahead of in-person negotiations between high-ranking Russian and US officials on January 10.
Biden “made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
Ushakov, referring to Washington’s repeated threats of economic sanctions as a response to a Ukraine attack, said this would be “a colossal mistake. We hope this will not happen.”
Ushakov also said that Russia is looking for a concrete “result” in the January talks in Geneva, while the White House said it, too, wanted action — de-escalation by Russia’s massive military presence on the Ukrainian border.
“President Biden reiterated that substantive progress in these dialogues can occur only in an environment of de-escalation rather than escalation,” Psaki said.
Washington and its European allies accuse Russia of threatening former Soviet territory Ukraine with a new invasion. Some 100,000 Russian troops are massed near the border of the country, where Putin already seized the Crimea region in 2014 and is accused of fomenting a pro-Russian separatist war which erupted that same year in the east.
Moscow describes the troop presence as protection against expansion of NATO, although Ukraine has not been offered membership in the military alliance.
Earlier this month, the Russians issued a sweeping set of demands, including guarantees that NATO not expand and a bar on new US military bases in former territories of the Soviet Union.
The United States rejects what it calls a bid by the Moscow to dictate independent countries’ futures.
In a readout after the call, the Kremlin stressed that Biden told Putin that US offensive weapons would not be deployed in Ukraine. The White House, however, said Biden merely reaffirmed existing policy.
“President Biden made clear that the US is continuing to provide defensive security assistance to Ukraine and is not introducing offensive strike weapons. This was not a new commitment,” a US official told AFP.
And US officials repeated warnings of blistering economic sanctions backed both by Washington and EU capitals if Russia does attack Ukraine further.
Biden “laid out two paths,” a senior administration official said. “One is a path of diplomacy... and the other path is more focused on deterrence, including serious costs.”
The January talks will see Russian officials sitting down separately with negotiators representing the United States, NATO and the regional OSCE security forum, which also includes the United States.
Russia’s delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, and the US delegation by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.
Ukraine, which wants to join NATO but has been told it is far from being ready to win acceptance, is eager not to be cut out of any wider deal.
US officials have been at pains to insist that no decision will be taken behind the Ukrainians’ backs and that while US troops would not be sent to defend the country against Russia, ongoing deliveries of weapons and other military assistance are set to expand if Moscow attacks.

England hospital staff absences double as virus surges

England hospital staff absences double as virus surges
England hospital staff absences double as virus surges

England hospital staff absences double as virus surges
  • The number of hospital staff ill or self-isolating due to the virus rose from 11,375 on November 29 to 24,362 on December 26
  • The "sharply increasing staff absences" coincide with "a 10-month high for the number of patients”
LONDON: Hospital staff absences due to Covid have more than doubled in a month in England as the virus surge puts strain on beds, according to data published Friday.
The number of hospital staff ill or self-isolating due to the virus rose from 11,375 on November 29 to 24,362 on December 26, NHS England said.
The “sharply increasing staff absences” coincide with “a 10-month high for the number of patients,” warned national medical director Stephen Powis.
The number of patients in hospital with Covid in the UK reached 11,898 on Wednesday, the highest level since early March, and a rise of 40 percent in a week.
“We don’t yet know the full scale of rising omicron cases,” Powis acknowledged. “The NHS is on a war footing and staff remain braced for the worst.”
The UK is one of Europe’s worst-hit countries with a death toll of 148,421.
NHS England has already started building temporary field hospitals to contain a possible overspill of inpatients if beds in main hospitals become full.
It plans to make available as many as 4,000 “super-surge beds,” in some cases using existing hospital facilities such as gyms or education centers.
It is also trying to free up hospital beds by sending medically fit patients to care homes, hospices and even hotels.
Despite the surge in cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has opted not to increase virus curbs over the festive period in England, unlike the devolved governments of the other UK regions, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The prime minister is focusing on encouraging the public to take up booster jabs, so far administered to more than 33 million.
In a New Year’s Eve message he urged people to “make it your New Year’s resolution — far easier than losing weight or keeping a diary.”
The UK medical regulator MHRA also announced Friday that it has approved Pfizer’s new antiviral pill for over-18s.
The Paxlovid pill for high-risk people with Covid was authorized last week by the US Food and Drug Administration for those aged 12 and over.
Pfizer says clinical trials prove the pill reduces hospitalization and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent.
The UK government announced earlier this month that it had signed deals to buy more than 4 million courses of Pfizer’s Paxlovid and US rival Merck/MSD’s molnupiravir.

Germany strips Israeli historian of award over Muslim genocide denial

A woman cleaning the grave of her husband near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in 2015. (Reuters/File Photo)
A woman cleaning the grave of her husband near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in 2015. (Reuters/File Photo)
Germany strips Israeli historian of award over Muslim genocide denial

A woman cleaning the grave of her husband near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in 2015. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Gideon Greif was denied the award for his involvement in revisionist bodies that minimized the Srebrenica genocide
  • Greif ‘has emerged as the poster child for Srebrenica genocide denial’
LONDON: The German government has reversed its decision to honor an Israeli Holocaust historian in response to his alleged denial of Bosnian Muslims in 1995.

Berlin had come under harsh criticism for its decision to award Gideon Greif, an expert on the history of the Auschwitz concentration camp, with a high-level award.

“The proposal to award Professor Greif the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany was withdrawn. This was done by the previous federal government,” the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday, referring to the government of former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Foreign Ministry pointed to work conducted by the commission on Srebrenica — where the massacre of 8,000 Bosnian Muslims was carried out — on behalf of the Serbian semi-autonomous region within Bosnia and Herzegovina. That commission’s conclusions, the Foreign Ministry said, “contradict the case law of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, the International Court of Justice and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide.”

In a letter sent to a Bosniak Islamic scholar and cited in Bosnian-language media, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier linked the award reversal to Greif’s position as head of the commission, which is said to have minimized the death toll of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide by Serbian nationalists.

The commission also contested claims that the Srebrenica killings constituted an act of genocide. Swathes of the ethnically diverse Balkan region descended into vicious communal violence following the dissolution of the Yugoslavian Republic in 1992.

Berlin’s decision to strip Greif of his award, added the Foreign Ministry, “does not, however, reduce the recognition of the services that Professor Greif has earned in researching the Holocaust and the German Jews who emigrated to Israel.”

Greif told Israeli newspaper Haaretz Thursday that he had been unofficially informed he would not be receiving the award — and said Bosnian Muslim Brotherhood members were responsible for ruining his reputation.

“The fact that I am Jewish and an Israeli scholar is the reason for such violent, vicious personal attacks,” he said, blaming “Islamic Brotherhood organizations” in Bosnia for orchestrating a smear campaign against him.

“It’s a black stain on Germany. They are murdering the Holocaust victims for a second time,” the historian added.

The award reversal was welcomed in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo.

Bosnian Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic told Haaretz in a statement that “no one should be allowed to minimize events that have been judicially and legally established in international courts.”

She added: “Denial of the Holocaust and the Srebrenica genocide empowers perpetrators, which results in the glorification of the convicted war criminals and threatens the repeat of the most horrendous events in our history.”

Menachem Rosensaft, associate executive vice president of the World Jewish Congress, told Haaretz: “The German government’s decision not to honor Gideon Greif with the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany is wholly appropriate.

“Gideon Greif has emerged as the poster child for Srebrenica genocide denial, and honoring him, even with respect to his prior academic work … would have been tantamount to endorsing his wholly specious and both morally and jurisprudentially offensive distortion of the facts regarding the slaughter of Bosniak Muslims.”

