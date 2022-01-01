You are here

  • Home
  • Unvaccinated Emiratis to be banned from leaving UAE starting Jan. 10
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Unvaccinated Emiratis to be banned from leaving UAE starting Jan. 10

Unvaccinated Emiratis to be banned from leaving UAE starting Jan. 10
The UAE aims to continue expanding its nationwide testing to facilitate early detection of coronavirus cases, and carry out the necessary treatment. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jh588

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Unvaccinated Emiratis to be banned from leaving UAE starting Jan. 10

Unvaccinated Emiratis to be banned from leaving UAE starting Jan. 10
  • One death has been recorded, the health ministry said
  • The country’s COVID-19 caseload is now at 764,493 with recoveries at 745,963, after 908 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI:  Unvaccinated UAE citizens will be banned from leaving the country starting Jan. 10, the country's foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authorities announced.

The UAE on Saturday reached another record high in daily coronavirus infections with 2,556 cases confirmed, state news agency WAM reported.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload is now at 764,493 with recoveries at 745,963, after 908 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.
One death has been recorded, the health ministry said.

The UAE aims to continue expanding its nationwide testing to facilitate early detection of coronavirus cases, and carry out the necessary treatment, which comes hand-in-hand with its massive vaccination campaign.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

UAE coronavirus infections surge
Middle-East
UAE coronavirus infections surge
UAE to switch to distance learning for two weeks in January
Middle-East
UAE to switch to distance learning for two weeks in January

Thousands rally in Iraq to mark 2020 killing of Iran general

Thousands rally in Iraq to mark 2020 killing of Iran general
Updated 4 min 55 sec ago
AFP

Thousands rally in Iraq to mark 2020 killing of Iran general

Thousands rally in Iraq to mark 2020 killing of Iran general
  • Chanting “Death to America,” the protests filled a Baghdad square to honor Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani
Updated 4 min 55 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Thousands of supporters of Iraq’s Hashed Al-Shaabi alliance of armed groups Saturday marked the second anniversary of the killing of a revered Iranian commander and his Iraqi lieutenant in a US drone strike.
Chanting “Death to America,” they filled a Baghdad square to honor Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of the elite Revolutionary Guards, until his death on January 3, 2020.
“US terrorism has to end” read one sign at the rally by backers of the pro-Iranian Hashed, a former paramilitary alliance that has been integrated into Iraq’s state security apparatus.
Former US president Donald Trump ordered the strike that killed Soleimani near Baghdad’s airport along with his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Hamdi Al-Muhandis, Hashed’s deputy.
Trump said at the time that the assassination came in response to a wave of attacks on US interests in Iraq.
The killing of Soleimani, the architect of Iran’s Middle Eastern military strategy, sent shock waves across the region and sparked fears of a direct military confrontation between decades-old arch enemies Washington and Tehran.
The Islamic republic, which wields considerable influence in neighboring Iraq, warned it would avenge Soleimani’s death.
Five days after his killing, Iran fired missiles at an air base in Iraq housing US troops and another near Irbil in the north.
Since then dozens of rockets and roadside bombs have targeted Western security, military and diplomatic sites across Iraq.
Iraqi and Western officials have blamed hard-line pro-Iran factions for the attacks, which have never been claimed by any group.
In February last year, the US carried out an air strike against Kataeb Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary force stationed along the Iraqi-Syrian border, following rocket attacks on its Baghdad embassy and a US military contracting firm north of the capital.
Hashed has repeatedly called for the withdrawal of US troops who are deployed in Iraq as part of a multinational coalition fighting jihadists of the Daesh group.
Senior Hashed official Faleh Al-Fayyad reiterated the demand Saturday, saying the killing of Soleimani and Muhandis was “a crime against Iraqi sovereignty.”
In December, Iraq announced the end of the “combat mission” there of the US-led coalition against the IS. But about 2,500 American soldiers and 1,000 coalition troops will remain deployed in Iraq to offer training, advice and assistance to national forces.

Topics: Iran Iraq General Qassem Soleimani

Related

Update Iran said on Thursday it had used a satellite launch rocket to send three research devices into space. (Screenshot via Reuters)
Middle-East
France says Iran’s space launch hits nuclear talks as they were showing progress
Iran: Biden White House also ‘responsible’ for Qassem Soleimani killing
Middle-East
Iran: Biden White House also ‘responsible’ for Qassem Soleimani killing

Tunisia launches national consultation on reforms

Tunisia launches national consultation on reforms
Updated 48 min 1 sec ago
AFP

Tunisia launches national consultation on reforms

Tunisia launches national consultation on reforms
  • Eligible topics include electoral, economic, financial, social, developmental, health, education and cultural affairs
  • The constitutional referendum is planned for July 25, 2022 — exactly a year after Saied sacked the government, suspended parliament and seized wide-ranging powers
Updated 48 min 1 sec ago
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisia on Saturday launched a wide-ranging national consultation that will feed into drafting a new constitution, the North African country’s technology ministry said.
Part of a reform package pushed by President Kais Saied, who is seeking to bolster his authority, the exercise calls on citizens to send in suggestions and will last until March 20.
Eligible topics include electoral, economic, financial, social, developmental, health, education and cultural affairs.
The constitutional referendum is planned for July 25, 2022 — exactly a year after Saied sacked the government, suspended parliament and seized wide-ranging powers.
His power grab was initially supported by many Tunisians, amid frustration surrounding repeated deadlocks within the fractious legislature in recent years.
The president later took steps to rule by decree, and in early December vowed to press on with reforms to the political system.
The consultation — dubbed “Your opinion, our decision” — is initially targeting youth centers through an electronic platform across the country’s 24 regions, the technology ministry said.
“The platform will be open to everyone from January 15,” it added.
Citizens will alternatively be able to give their views in local committees, since only 45 percent of Tunisian homes are connected to the Internet.
Critics have said the move underlines the “populist” approach of the president, who won elections in 2019 with a landslide 73 percent of votes.
Saied’s one-man crusade to rebuild Tunisia’s broken political structures has sparked accusations that he is establishing a new autocracy in the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings.
Rights groups have pointed to military trials of opposition figures on charges such as “insulting the president.”
A senior official of Islamist-inspired Ennahdha — one of the country’s main political parties — was arrested by plainclothes officers on Friday.
The party decried Noureddine Bhiri’s arrest as “a kidnapping and dangerous precedent marking the country’s entry into a tunnel to dictatorship.”

Topics: Tunisia politics

Related

Senior Ennahdha party official held in Tunisia: lawyer
Middle-East
Senior Ennahdha party official held in Tunisia: lawyer
Cash-strapped Tunisia to borrow $7bn more in 2022
Business & Economy
Cash-strapped Tunisia to borrow $7bn more in 2022

Rockets fired from Gaza land off central Israel’s coast

Rockets fired from Gaza land off central Israel’s coast
Updated 01 January 2022
AP

Rockets fired from Gaza land off central Israel’s coast

Rockets fired from Gaza land off central Israel’s coast
  • It was not immediately clear whether the rockets were meant to hit Israel
  • Apart from a single incident in September, there has been no cross-border rocket fire since a cease-fire ended an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in May
Updated 01 January 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: Rockets fired from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on Saturday landed in the Mediterranean Sea off central Israel, the Israeli military said.
It was not immediately clear whether the rockets were meant to hit Israel, but Gaza-based militant groups often test-fire missiles toward the sea. There were no reports of casualties.
Apart from a single incident in September, there has been no cross-border rocket fire since a cease-fire ended an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in May.
In a statement, the Israeli army said the rockets fell off the coast of the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area. “According to protocol, no sirens were sounded and no interception took place,” it added.
Witnesses in Gaza said they woke up to the sound of outgoing missiles around 7 a.m. and pictures circulated on social media showed whiffs of white smoke from the launching area.
The cease-fire, brokered by Egypt and other mediators, has been fragile. The militant Hamas group says Israel did not take serious steps to ease the blockade it imposed on Gaza with Egypt’s help when the Islamic movement seized control of the coastal enclave in 2007.
Tension are also high as other groups like the smaller but more hard-line Islamic Jihad threaten military escalation if Israel doesn’t end the administrative detention of a Palestinian prisoner who has been on a hunger strike for over 130 days.
On Wednesday, Palestinian militants in Gaza shot and lightly wounded an Israeli civilian near the security fence and Israel responded with tank fire targeting multiple Hamas sites in the first exchange of fire in months.

Topics: Israel Gaza

Related

A woman cleaning the grave of her husband near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in 2015. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
Germany strips Israeli historian of award over Muslim genocide denial

Morocco’s tough COVID-19 restrictions hammer tourism sector

Morocco’s tough COVID-19 restrictions hammer tourism sector
Updated 01 January 2022
Reuters

Morocco’s tough COVID-19 restrictions hammer tourism sector

Morocco’s tough COVID-19 restrictions hammer tourism sector
  • Morocco shut its borders in late November and will only reopen them at the end of January
Updated 01 January 2022
Reuters

RABAT: Businesses working in Morocco’s key tourism sector say the country’s tough COVID-19 restrictions, including a full flight ban, are undermining its competitiveness compared to rival destinations.

Morocco shut its borders in late November and will only reopen them at the end of January.

It has also banned new year celebrations and is enforcing its vaccine pass requirements more strictly in response to the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“These restrictions are unjustified and they have made Morocco lose tourists to Mediterranean competitors such as Egypt and Turkey,” said Lahcen Zelmat, head of Morocco’s hotel federation.

Tourism generated $8 billion, or 7 percent of Morocco’s economy, in 2019, but the Central Bank expects it to have made only $3.6 billion this year.

Hotels in Marrakech, the main tourist hub, have only 14 percent occupancy at what is normally peak season, Zelmat said.

“We fear that by the time borders reopen we will find it hard to sell Morocco due to the sudden border closures,” said Emmanuelle Barat, a tour operator.

“I have received no customers for the last 10 days,” said Taher Onsi, a restaurant owner in Marrakech, adding that domestic tourism could not offset the fall in foreign visitors.

The government has approved a 2,000 dirham ($216) payment to tourism workers registered with social security who have been hit by the crisis.

“This aid does not cover businesses and workers who earn their living indirectly from tourism,” Onsi said.

Said Afif, a member of the scientific committee that advises the government on coronavirus, said the curbs would protect lives and the economy by keeping the pandemic under control.

Recorded daily coronavirus cases have gone from around 100 earlier this month to 1,960 last Thursday.

Morocco is Africa’s most vaccinated country, having now administered two shots to 23 million people, in a total population of 36 million.

Nearly 3 million have also had booster shots.

Topics: Morocco COVID-19 COVID-19 restrictions

Related

Morocco extends flight ban because of virus
Middle-East
Morocco extends flight ban because of virus
Ryanair cancels Morocco flights until February
World
Ryanair cancels Morocco flights until February

Iraqi police commander sacked after deadly raid

Iraqi police commander sacked after deadly raid
Updated 01 January 2022
AFP

Iraqi police commander sacked after deadly raid

Iraqi police commander sacked after deadly raid
  • 20 family members ended up dead as police tried to arrest a suspected terrorist in his home
Updated 01 January 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s interior minister dismissed the police chief of Babylon province on Friday and several officers were called for questioning following an operation that reportedly led to the deaths of 20 members of the same family.

The operation, details of which remain unclear, took place Thursday when rapid intervention units and intelligence forces sought to storm a house in the village of Al-Rashayed in the central Iraqi province.

In a brief initial statement, security forces said they had “pursued two individuals accused of terrorism” who “opened fire indiscriminately” once surrounded.

An investigation was opened “after the discovery of a number of dead bodies of citizens in a house,” the statement added.

On Friday, Interior Minister Othman Al-Ghanemi traveled to Al-Rashayed where he sacked the police chief and announced the formation of a commission to investigate “the unit that carried out the operation.”

The official Iraqi News Agency gave a death toll of 20 civilians from the same family, and said that the owner of the property had opened fire and “refused to surrender.”

A separate statement from the security forces said a “number of officers and individuals” had been called in for questioning in connection with the incident, without providing details on their identities.

Interior ministry official Saad Maan posted a video of the premises on Twitter, showing a house with a blackened facade and gutted doors and windows.

He denounced a “crime on all levels,” without identifying those to blame, and said the investigation was ongoing to “understand all the circumstances of the incident.”

On Thursday evening, security sources and media outlets had suggested a suspect linked with the Daesh group or drug trafficking rings had been involved.

Topics: Iraq Babylon

Related

Inquiry opened after civilians die during Iraq manhunt
Middle-East
Inquiry opened after civilians die during Iraq manhunt
Rocket fired in attack on Chinese company in Iraq
Middle-East
Rocket fired in attack on Chinese company in Iraq

Latest updates

UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah 2022 New Year’s fireworks break 2 Guinness World Records
UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah 2022 New Year’s fireworks break 2 Guinness World Records
Thousands rally in Iraq to mark 2020 killing of Iran general
Thousands rally in Iraq to mark 2020 killing of Iran general
Saudi Arabia announces 846 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
Saudi Arabia announces 846 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
Tunisia launches national consultation on reforms
Tunisia launches national consultation on reforms
French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri teases fans with new film
French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri teases fans with new film

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.