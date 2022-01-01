Saudi custom license plate auction raising millions for Interior Ministry

JEDDAH: An online Saudi government auction for custom license plates is attracting hundreds of bidders and raising millions.
The event aims to raise funds for the General Directorate of Traffic, which operates under the ministry and is responsible for certifying the license plates.
The four-category auction (bronze, silver, gold and diamond), began on Dec. 1, and has so far helped dozens of Saudi drivers mark their vehicles with exclusive, VIP plates.
Following several high-profile sales, millions of riyals have been raised for the benefit of the Interior Ministry. The diamond-category “9999 DDD” plate, for instance, sold for SR620,000 ($165,000) as the highest-priced product in the third edition of the online auction, which concluded Sunday.
The fourth auction began on Thursday and is scheduled to end on Jan. 2.
The auction page on the Absher portal displayed 24 registration plates within three categories, with 15 bidders competing to win the silver-category “11 HLH plate,” which had a bid of SR30,000 on Friday. The total value of all license plates in the fourth edition of the auction reached SR300,000.
The Absher portal, which provides more than 300 services, enables both citizens and residents to bid on license plates for private transport vehicles, including cars and motorcycles.
According to the conditions of the auction, new license plate owners should visit a traffic department site to register their plates to their vehicle within a period of 30 days after winning an auction.
The traffic department said that auction winners will receive their plates through the Saudi Post service. The department added that every bidder must pay a registration fee of SR1,000 before offering a price for a license plate.
Custom license plates are common among the wealthy in the oil-rich GCC region. High bidders often pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to customize their high-end vehicles with special plates.
In 2008, the world’s most expensive car license plate was sold at a UAE auction to Saeed Abdul Ghaffar Khouri, who paid $14.2 million to win a plate bearing the number “1.” The auction secured a place in the Guinness World Records.
Khouri broke the 2007 record of Talal Ali, who won a $4.57 million bid on the plate number “5.”
In October 2016, Indian property developer Balwinder Sahni paid $9 million at a UAE government auction to win the plate “D 5” for his white Rolls Royce. He secured the plate “O 9” at a similar auction a year earlier.
When interviewed by CNN, the multimillionaire justified the costs by saying that the money would go to charity and toward improving infrastructure in Dubai — a city that he said “has given me a lot.”
Saudi Arabia announces 846 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 542,115
A total of 8,878 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced one death from COVID-19 and 846 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 224 were recorded in Riyadh, 190 in Jeddah, 147 in Makkah, 49 in Hofuf, 33 in Dammam, 30 in Madinah, 19 in Taif, 13 in Al-Khobar, nine in Dhahran, eight in Al-Mubarraz, seven in Rabigh, and seven in Yanbu.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 542,115 after 262 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 8,878 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 50.8 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.
Culture Ministry starts work on ‘Year of Saudi Coffee’ initiative
A wide range of programs, events and competitions will be held throughout 2022
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture launched on Friday the visual identity of the “Year of Saudi Coffee” initiative, which will accompany all activities that the ministry and its partners will hold throughout 2022 to celebrate Saudi coffee and its cultural value.
The ministry was inspired by the traditional Arabic coffee cup for the logo, which has always been associated with generosity and the unique Saudi hospitality.
The ministry started working on the “Year of Saudi Coffee” when Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan announced the initiative and allocated an electronic platform for the celebrations: https://engage.moc.gov.sa/year-of-saudi-coffee.
The ministry also provided a detailed description of the initiative and its objectives and set guidelines for using the visual identity. At the end of January 2022, the platform will provide a space to receive the ideas of individuals and all parties wishing to implement joint projects that serve the initiative and promote its objectives.
The initiative is part of the Quality of Life Program, one of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 realization programs, through which the Ministry of Culture seeks to celebrate the cultural value of Saudi coffee and its close connection with the customs and traditions of the Kingdom.
The ministry, in cooperation with the Culinary Arts Commission, plans to hold a wide range of programs, events and competitions under the initiative’s umbrella throughout 2022, with government and semi-governmental agencies, private sector institutions, restaurants, hotels, cafes and individuals involved in this field.
Through this initiative, the ministry seeks to celebrate Saudi coffee as a distinctive cultural product of the Kingdom and contribute to its marketing locally and internationally, in addition to encouraging related products and activities.
It further aims to highlight the Khawlani coffee produced in southern Saudi Arabia and underline how coffee is prepared in different ways in each of the 13 Saudi regions. It also details how coffee is served to guests in various ways, which gives the Kingdom’s coffee a unique cultural depth.
2022 Look Ahead: Saudi Arabia’s booming entertainment sector is just getting started
Many Saudis are experiencing home-grown arts, culture and sporting events for the first time ever
After the delays and closures of the pandemic, the entertainment calendar is packed once more
RIYADH: For around 30 years, entertainment venues, from cinemas to concert halls, were bolted shut across Saudi Arabia, depriving citizens and visitors of outlets to enjoy cultural, sporting and artistic activities in public
All that began to change in 2016 with the establishment of the General Entertainment Authority as part of the Kingdom’s wide-ranging social and economic reform agenda, Vision 2030.
Five years on, the thirst for entertainment in Saudi Arabia is plain to see. In the space of just two months, up to 8 million people have taken part in Riyadh Season 2021 — a cultural extravaganza that was unheard of just half a decade ago.
The General Entertainment Authority was established to help drive ahead the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil, allowing it to become a global leader in the creative, leisure, tourism and hi-tech industries.
Now, Saudi citizens and international visitors, no matter their level of income, can enjoy a whole host of entertainment options previously denied to them, improving their quality of life and the Kingdom’s appeal as a work and investment destination.
Within just five years, the GEA has issued 2,189 licenses and 1,809 permits allowing more than 2,500 companies to launch home-grown entertainment ventures. The sector has already created more than $1 billion in profits and attracted over 75 million visitors.
Although Saudi Arabia’s entertainment revolution suffered setbacks in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with events suspended, venues closed, and international travel barred for several months, the cultural calendar returned with a bang in 2021. Much is still to come.
For a whole generation of young Saudis, this will be another year of firsts.
Until the late 1980s, Saudi cities enjoyed a flourishing artistic movement that offered the public a wide variety of entertainment options. However, this came to an end in the early 1990s.
For a time, just two music festivals took place per year — one at the Muftaha Theater in Abha, and another at Jeddah’s Summer Concerts — until these too were stopped. The last open concert in Riyadh took place in 1992 during Al-Janadriyah festival.
2016 General Entertainment Authority established.
2017 First public concerts in nearly three decades.
2018 35-year ban on public cinemas finally lifted.
2018 Kingdom’s first ever Diriyah E-Prix.
2019 Launch of Saudi Seasons initiative.
The silence was broken in March 2017 with the Kingdom’s first public concert in nearly three decades. Although attendance was limited to men only, tickets for the performance by Saudi artists Mohammed Abdu and Rashid Al-Majed sold out immediately.
Later that year, Saudi Arabia hosted its first public performance by a female artist. Lebanese singer Heba Tawaji performed on stage at the King Fahd Cultural Center in Riyadh to an exclusively female audience of 3,000.
During the same year, Greek composer and pianist Yanni performed in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. In a tweet before his arrival in Saudi Arabia, he said: “We are going to be experiencing history in the making and I would not miss it for anything in the world! First stop Jeddah! ...Yanni.”
The following year saw the launch of Ad Diriyah concerts, with several performances held on the sidelines of the Kingdom’s biggest event — the Formula E race in Diriyah — including an unforgettable show by French DJ David Guetta.
“That concert was magical. I loved every second of it,” music fan Eithar Alshadukhi told Arab News at the time. “David Guetta’s songs are amazing, but when he created a special piece for Saudi Arabia, it blew me away.”
In 2019, American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey performed in Jeddah, making her the highest-profile international artist to perform in the Kingdom since the easing of restrictions on entertainment.
During the same year, K-Pop boy band BTS became the first foreign artists to play a solo stadium show in Saudi Arabia before an audience of over 60,000 at the King Fahd International Stadium.
Music concerts are not the only field of entertainment that has blossomed in Saudi Arabia since 2016. Intensely proud of its heritage and natural beauty, the Kingdom has invested heavily in promoting leisure and tourism activities in its coastal, mountain and desert regions.
In the process, Saudi Arabia has broken several Guinness World Records, including a 2020 record for the largest hot air balloon glow show over the ancient city of AlUla, with 100 balloons spread across 3 km of sky.
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 also received two Guinness World Record certificates for “Avalanche.” With 24 lanes reaching a record height of more than 22 meters, it was recognized as both the world’s tallest fun slide and the one with the most lanes.
2,500 Companies licensed by General Entertainment Authority.
$1bn Saudi entertainment industry profits over past 5 years.
75m Visitors to recent Saudi-hosted events and activities.
Another area of entertainment that has boomed over the past five years is the film industry. In 2018, the 35-year ban on public cinemas was finally lifted, spurring the growth of a domestic market and the opening of “Movi” — the first nationally owned and operated cinema in Saudi Arabia — first in Jeddah then throughout the Kingdom.
In 2019, the Red Sea International Film Festival was launched, bringing together Saudi and international filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals to celebrate cinema and the world’s greatest on-screen talent.
The festival’s ambitious mandate is to develop and promote the film industry in Saudi Arabia, discover raw regional talent, and support a new wave of cinema worldwide.
To preserve and promote Saudi Arabia’s rich and unique culture, while also boosting the domestic and international tourism market, the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage launched the Saudi Seasons initiative in 2019 to high acclaim.
Festivals have taken place in Riyadh, Jeddah, Eastern Province, Taif, AlUla, Ad Diriyah, and elsewhere, celebrating the Kingdom’s diverse local crafts and traditions, while also creating jobs for young Saudis.
Tourism is one area Saudi Arabia is especially eager to promote with the launch of its Saudi e-visa in 2019. The Kingdom expects to have hosted 100 million tourists by 2030, drawn by a mixture of new luxury resorts on its coastline, educational outings among its spectacular ancient ruins, and adventure activities in its vast deserts and lush mountains.
So much has already been achieved in the Kingdom’s leisure and entertainment industries since reforms began just five years ago. No doubt 2022 will be another year of firsts on the road to 2030.
Young Saudi’s artistic work takes Islamic geometry to new level
It is very precise and has a lot of structure, I absolutely fell in love with rhyme and rhythm of it, says Lama Abdulrahman
Abdulrahman said that — from what she has heard — her connection to her artwork differs from most other artists
JEDDAH: A 22-year-old artist, Lama Abdulrahman, has taken traditional Islamic art and experimented with it, creating her own unique style while still keeping the spirit of the art alive.
Her main style is Islamic geometry, though she likes experimenting with many different mediums, Abdulrahman said.
“Mainly, I love patterns; I play around with patterns depending on my mood, so I was discovering the different kinds of patterns when I found Islamic geometry. It is very precise and has a lot of patterns and structure.
“I absolutely fell in love with the rhyme and rhythm of it; that’s where I decided that this is what I want to pursue further.”
Art is often described as a visual representation of one’s feelings; when following the abstract style of art, the artist does not plan the course of action, Abdulrahman said, adding that she is extremely connected to her style but in a different way. “Usually, artists go about expressing their emotions in a very ‘flowy’ manner, but for me, it’s grounding when I draw the perfect line, and when the shapes form and they are perfect, that gives me inner peace.”
She defined the feeling of constructing a well-proportioned pattern as “serene,” since Islamic geometry has sacredness. The artist said that her connection to her art is strong because, when she is insecure about her work, she also feels insecure about herself.
Abdulrahman said that for her work, she chose to do the majority of pieces in black and white. “The point of that is to show how the shape came to be, the beauty of the shapes and patterns themselves without adding color to it,” she added.
Lama Abdulrahman said that she was scared to present it to the audience because both the art styles she was using are sacred, but that people received them well.
Recently, she showcased her artwork in Athr Gallery in Jeddah, which was a first of its kind. She united the two styles, making the proportions a meeting point of calligraphy and geometry titled “Sukoon” (Tranquility).
The young artist said that she was scared to present it to the audience because both the art styles she was using are sacred, but that people received them well.
“One of the visitors even said that, even though there are a lot of lines and colors, the piece itself had a lot of chaos drawn into it, (yet) she still felt tranquility. My message reached this one person, and that meant the world to me,” Abdulrahman recalled.
“There is … pressure that every single pattern I draw and analyze has been drawn before. I always have the fear that I might ruin this historical artifact,” she said, sharing the fears that she faces on a daily basis.
Another challenge that Abdulrahman said was common, but not talked about enough, was imposter syndrome, or feelings of self-doubt or incompetence despite qualifications and experience.
She said that an inner voice was always telling her that she hasn’t studied art or that this art form was not for her to put her spin on, yet she still persisted.
The number of Islamic geometry artists is scarce in Saudi Arabia. Most of the research available on the topic can be found only in English. According to Abdulrahman, there is so much artists have been missing out on as a result of this barrier. “Only recently have they started to explore this field, I feel like we have a whole unexplored gold mine here.”
Abdulrahman aspires to reach a level where she can put up her own art gallery without having her name attached to someone else. “I would like my art, and my potential, to speak for itself,” she said.