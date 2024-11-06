You are here

  • Home
  • Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,093

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,093

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,093
The best-performing stocks on the benchmark index were Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Tourism Enterprise Co. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/zsh77

Updated 06 November 2024
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,093

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,093
Updated 06 November 2024
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 78.41 points or 0.65 percent to close at 12,093.35 on Wednesday. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.57 billion ($2.02 billion), with 168 of the listed stocks advancing and 60 declining. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also gained 22.06 points to close at 28,853.64, while the MSCI Tadawul Index edged up by 11.93 points to 1,519.76.

The best-performing stocks on the benchmark index were Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Tourism Enterprise Co., whose share prices surged by 10 percent and 6.32 percent, to SR0.33 and SR1.01, respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was Almunajem Foods Co. The firm’s share price edged down by 7.81 percent to SR106.20.

On the announcements front, Arabian Drilling Co. reported a net profit of SR251.24 million in the first nine months of this year, representing a 40.06 percent decline compared to the same period in 2023. 

In a Tadawul statement, the company attributed this net income decline to higher net finance expenses, as well as depreciation and amortization costs. Despite the net profit drop, Arabian Drilling Co.’s share prices did not change on Wednesday and remained at SR111.60.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, announced that its net profit for the first nine months of this year reached SR2.97 billion, compared to a net loss of SR83.43 million in the same period in 2023. 

In a Tadawul statement, the mining firm attributed the rise in profit to higher sales prices and volumes, as well as lower depreciation expenses.

Maaden's share price edged up 4.07 percent to SR56.20.

Saudi Electricity Co. announced that its net profit for the first nine months of this year, after deducting the payments of the Mudaraba coupon, reached SR5.58 billion, marking a 21.3 percent rise compared to the same period in the previous year. 

SEC’s nine-month profit rose to SR12.1 billion before Mudaraba coupon payments, up from SR10.3 billion in the same period last year.

SEC’s share price surged by 6.28 percent to SR17.26 on Wednesday.

Saudi Industrial Development Co., which also announced its earnings report, said that it narrowed its net loss to SR20.07 million in the first nine months of this year, compared to a net loss of SR21.8 million in the year-ago period. 

SIDC’s share price edged down by 0.71 percent to SR27.90. 

Saudi Ground Services Co. reported a net profit of SR231.27 million in the first nine months of this year, representing a 54.33 percent year-on-year rise. 

In a Tadawul statement, the company attributed this rise in net profit to an increase in both domestic and international flight operations, especially during the Hajj and Umrah seasons. 

The share price of SGS did not witness any change on Wednesday, and the company closed the trading session at SR52.20.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi stock market Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 12,014
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 12,014
Closing Bell: Saudi main market sheds points, Nomu gains 2.8% 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main market sheds points, Nomu gains 2.8% 

Oil Updates – market sees losses on tight supply but cloudy demand caps gains

Oil Updates – market sees losses on tight supply but cloudy demand caps gains
Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates – market sees losses on tight supply but cloudy demand caps gains

Oil Updates – market sees losses on tight supply but cloudy demand caps gains
Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged up on Wednesday on signs of near-term supply tightness but remained near their lowest in two weeks, a day after OPEC downgraded its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024 and 2025.

Brent futures rose 17 cents, or 0.24 percent, to $72.06 a barrel by 7:20 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 14 cents, or 0.21 percent, at $68.26.

“Crude oil prices edged higher as tightness in the physical market offset bearish sentiment on demand. Buyers in the physical market have been particularly active, with any available cargoes being snapped up quickly,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

But falling demand projections and weakness in major consumer China continued to weigh on market sentiment.

“We may expect prices to consolidate around current levels for longer,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG, adding the recent attempt for a bounce was quickly sold into.

“The absence of a more direct fiscal stimulus out of China has been casting a shadow on oil demand outlook, coupled with the prospects of higher US oil production with a Trump presidency and looming OPEC+’s plans for an output raise,” Yeap added.

In its monthly report on Tuesday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said world oil demand would rise by 1.82 million barrels per day in 2024, down from growth of 1.93 million bpd forecast last month, mostly due to weakness in China, the world’s biggest oil importer.

Oil prices settled up 0.1 percent on Tuesday following the news, after falling by about 5 percent during the two previous sessions.

OPEC also cut its 2025 global demand growth estimate to 1.54 million bpd from 1.64 million bpd.

The International Energy Agency, which has a far lower view, is set to publish its updated forecast on Thursday.

“The re-election of former President Trump is unlikely to materially affect oil market fundamentals over the near term, in our view,” Barclays analysts wrote.

“Drill, baby, drill: this is likely to underwhelm as a strategy to drive oil prices materially lower over the near term” given that the stock of approved permits actually rose under the Biden administration, the analysts said.

However, markets would still feel the effects of a supply disruption from Iran or a further escalation between Iran and Israel, according to Barclays.

Donald Trump’s expected secretary of state pick, US Senator Marco Rubio, is known for his hard-line stance on Iran, China and Cuba. Tighter enforcement of sanctions on Iran could disrupt global oil supply, while a tougher approach to China could further weaken oil demand in the world’s largest consumer.

Two US central bankers said on Tuesday that interest rates are acting as a brake on inflation that is still above the 2 percent mark, suggesting that the Federal Reserve would be open to further interest rate cuts.

The Fed cut its policy rate last week by a quarter of a percentage point to the 4.50 percent-4.75 percent range. Interest rate cuts typically boost economic activity and energy demand.

US weekly inventory reports have been delayed by a day following Monday’s Veterans Day holiday. The American Petroleum Institute industry group data is due at 00:30 a.m. Saudi time on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by about 100,000 barrels in the week to Nov. 8. 

Topics: Oil Updates  oil prices

Related

Oil Updates – crude prices hold ground after OPEC lowers demand outlook
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – crude prices hold ground after OPEC lowers demand outlook
Oil Updates – prices little changed as US storm threat abates, China stimulus disappoints
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – prices little changed as US storm threat abates, China stimulus disappoints

COP29 Day 3: World leaders address urgent climate goals at high-level session

COP29 Day 3: World leaders address urgent climate goals at high-level session
Updated 26 min 32 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

COP29 Day 3: World leaders address urgent climate goals at high-level session

COP29 Day 3: World leaders address urgent climate goals at high-level session
Updated 26 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: World leaders entered their third day of climate talks at COP29 in Baku, marking a critical juncture in discussions focused on climate action and multilateral cooperation. 

The High-Level Segment continued with addresses from heads of state and government as countries reiterated commitments to combat climate change.

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah emphasized his country’s long-term strategy for environmental sustainability and carbon reduction, stating that climate change “is a global concern and a threat to many countries.” 

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Screenshot

Highlighting the visible impacts of climate change, he cited “rising temperatures, dust storms, and heavy rain” as growing challenges in the region.

Kuwait aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2060, supported by strategic initiatives and a significant shift toward renewable energy. The country plans to generate 50 percent of its electricity from solar power, a major component of its national sustainability efforts, Al-Sabah said.

The session opened with Shina Ansari, Iran’s vice president, followed by Joseph Owondault Berre, Gabon’s vice president. Berre underscored the importance of multilateralism, calling it “the only weapon that can tackle issues associated with climate change.” He emphasized the need for “collective action based on trust, fairness, and shared responsibility,” highlighting that global collaboration remains critical in addressing climate impacts equitably.

As COP29 progresses, world leaders are expected to announce further initiatives to address climate threats through collaborative, international approaches.

Topics: COP29 Baku climate change

Related

COP29: World leaders urged to close $359bn adaptation finance gap by UN Secretary-General
Business & Economy
COP29: World leaders urged to close $359bn adaptation finance gap by UN Secretary-General
Saudi firm launches carbon exchange platform at COP29 to drive emission reductions
Business & Economy
Saudi firm launches carbon exchange platform at COP29 to drive emission reductions

IMF delegation in Pakistan, discusses ‘key benchmarks’ of $7 billion loan program — official 

IMF delegation in Pakistan, discusses ‘key benchmarks’ of $7 billion loan program — official 
Updated 13 November 2024
Follow

IMF delegation in Pakistan, discusses ‘key benchmarks’ of $7 billion loan program — official 

IMF delegation in Pakistan, discusses ‘key benchmarks’ of $7 billion loan program — official 
  • IMF has said Porter’s visit is not part of the first review of loan program
  • First review not scheduled to take place before the first quarter of 2025
Updated 13 November 2024
AAMIR SAEED 

ISLAMABAD: An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation is in Islamabad this week and will hold discussions with top Pakistani officials on the “key benchmarks” of a $7 billion loan program approved in September, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

The IMF delegation led by Pakistan mission chief Nathan Porter arrived in Islamabad on Monday on an unplanned visit. The team is expected to hold meetings until Friday with top officials from ministries such as finance and energy and the Federal Board of Revenue, the main tax collection agency, to collect data on “loan program performance to date,” a finance ministry official told Arab News, seeking anonymity. 

The IMF has said Porter’s visit is not part of the first review of the loan program, which is not scheduled to take place before the first quarter of 2025. 

“Some key benchmarks of the loan program will come under discussion during the meetings, as Islamabad faces some revenue shortfall and a recent botched attempt to privatize the Pakistan International Airlines,” the finance ministry official said. 

“Matters like external financing gap and reforms in the energy sector are also expected to be discussed with the IMF delegation.”

The IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan in July for a 37-month $7 billion bailout package, which the Fund’s Executive Board approved in September. This was the 25th loan program that Pakistan has obtained since 1958.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the ministry of finance said a delegation led by Porter had an “initial meeting” with finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervez Malik, Governor State Bank Jameel Ahmed, Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial and senior finance ministry officials were also present in the meeting, the ministry said.

Islamabad secured the bailout loan, critical to keeping its $350 billion fragile economy afloat, after taking painful measures such as hiking fuel and food prices and implementing reforms to broaden the country’s tax base and privatize state-owned entities.

“INTERIM CHECKS”

Pakistan’s macroeconomic conditions and investor sentiment have improved in recent months, which analysts say has led to a bullish trend in the country’s stock market.

Syed Atif Zafar, the chief economist at Topline Securities, said the IMF delegation’s meetings with Pakistani officials were part of “interim checks” to ensure a successful review of the loan facility next year. 

“The government failed to achieve the tax revenue target in the first quarter that has perhaps necessitated this IMF visit, but still the authorities have multiple options and time to overcome this gap,” he told Arab News. 

“The good thing at this point is that all structural and quantitative benchmarks of the loan program are on track.”

Tahir Abbas, a senior economist and head of research at Arif Habib Limited, said Pakistan last month requested the IMF for a $1 billion climate financing facility to mitigate climate risk, which would be discussed during the ongoing IMF visit.

“Pakistan’s revenue shortfall of around Rs200 billion ($720 million) in the first quarter has mainly necessitated this IMF visit,” he told Arab News. 

“The finance ministry will now inform the IMF delegation about the possible revenue measures to overcome the shortfall and cut the expenditures.”

Topics: Pakistan IMF Talks IMF

NEOM board of directors announces leadership change

NEOM board of directors announces leadership change
Updated 13 November 2024
Arab News
Follow

NEOM board of directors announces leadership change

NEOM board of directors announces leadership change
  • Head of Public Investment Fund’s Local Real Estate Division since 2018, Al-Mudaifer has a deep and strategic understanding of NEOM and its projects
Updated 13 November 2024
Arab News

NEOM: The NEOM Board of Directors on Tuesday announced the appointment of Aiman Al-Mudaifer as acting CEO of the company. Al-Mudaifer assumes leadership of NEOM, following Nadhmi Al-Nasr’s departure.

As NEOM enters a new phase of delivery, this new leadership will ensure operational continuity, agility and efficiency to match the overall vision and objectives of the project.

Al-Mudaifer takes the helm of the organization with the support of a strong leadership team across NEOM’s regions, sectors and departments.

Head of Public Investment Fund’s Local Real Estate Division since 2018, Al-Mudaifer has a deep and strategic understanding of NEOM and its projects.

In his role at PIF, Al-Mudaifer oversees all local real estate investments and infrastructure projects. He is also a board member of multiple prominent companies within the Kingdom.

NEOM is a fundamental pillar of Saudi Vision 2030 and progress continues on all operations as planned, as we deliver the next phase of our vast portfolio of projects including THE LINE, Oxagon, Trojena, Magna and The Islands of NEOM. 

Through these projects, NEOM seeks to achieve harmony between livability, business and nature, and to create a better future for current and future generations.

Topics: Saudi Arabiaa Saudi Arabia NEOM

Related

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM appoints 3 global partners to complete 1st phase of The Line
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s NEOM appoints 3 global partners to complete 1st phase of The Line
Saudi Arabia opens Sindalah in NEOM as part of Vision 2030 tourism drive
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia opens Sindalah in NEOM as part of Vision 2030 tourism drive

Maldives, Bulgaria push for greater climate action, financing

Maldives, Bulgaria push for greater climate action, financing
Updated 13 November 2024
Reem Walid
Follow

Maldives, Bulgaria push for greater climate action, financing

Maldives, Bulgaria push for greater climate action, financing
  • Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said small island developing states require trillions of dollars in climate finance
  • Bulgarian President Rumen Radev addressed the global impact of climate-related disasters
Updated 13 November 2024
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Insufficient financing continues to be a significant barrier preventing many countries, especially underdeveloped nations, from meeting their climate goals, according to the President of the Maldives.

Speaking on the second day of COP29, held in Azerbaijan from Nov. 11-22, Mohamed Muizzu emphasized that small island developing states require trillions, not billions, of dollars in climate finance.

“It is the lack of finance that inhibits our ambitions, which is why this COP, the finance COP, we need to deliver the new climate finance goal. This must reflect the true scale of the climate crisis. The need is in trillions, not billions,” Muizzu said.

He added, “It must consider the special circumstances of small island developing states — it must include adaptation, mitigation, and loss and damage.”

Muizzu also reiterated the importance of the environment for his country, stating: “You have called for stronger climate action. Our call has not changed. Our cause has not strayed because, for us, the environment and the ocean are more than resources. They are our cultural identity.”

In a similar vein, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev addressed the global impact of climate-related disasters, emphasizing that no region is immune to the deadly and costly consequences of climate change.

“Bulgaria is committed not only to being part of regional and energy cooperation initiatives across Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans, and the Black Sea region but also beyond, by strengthening the links between the European Union and non-EU countries who share our priorities on climate neutrality, just energy transition, energy security, and low-carbon technological innovation,” Radev said.

He further called for broader action, stating, “All parties should undertake greater efforts to integrate climate change adaptation and resilience into all policies and strategies.”

Topics: COP29 Green & Blue climate

Latest updates

Saudi midfield duo are embracing life in Belgium at Beerschot
Saudi midfield duo are embracing life in Belgium at Beerschot
Millions of Nigerians go hungry as floods compound hardship
Millions of Nigerians go hungry as floods compound hardship
Oil Updates – market sees losses on tight supply but cloudy demand caps gains
Oil Updates – market sees losses on tight supply but cloudy demand caps gains
COP29 Day 3: World leaders address urgent climate goals at high-level session
COP29 Day 3: World leaders address urgent climate goals at high-level session
Curry dazzles on Thompson’s return at Chase Center as Warriors down Mavs
Curry dazzles on Thompson’s return at Chase Center as Warriors down Mavs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.