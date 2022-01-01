You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah wins Saturday’s Dakar Rally prologue

Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah wins Saturday’s Dakar Rally prologue

resident of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Mohammed ben Sulayem (R) greets Toyota's driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar at the end of the Stage 1A of the Dakar Rally. (AFP)
resident of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Mohammed ben Sulayem (R) greets Toyota's driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar at the end of the Stage 1A of the Dakar Rally. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9p7sq

Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah wins Saturday’s Dakar Rally prologue

resident of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Mohammed ben Sulayem (R) greets Toyota's driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar at the end of the Stage 1A of the Dakar Rally. (AFP)
  • French rally driver Philippe Boutron had to undergo surgery after suffering serious leg injuries
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

JEDDAH: Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah won Saturday’s Dakar Rally prologue between Jeddah and Ha'il in the rally class with Australian Daniel Sanders leading the motocycle race.

The second part of the opening stage takes place on Sunday with the final day of action on Jan. 14.

Elsewere, French rally driver Philippe Boutron had to undergo surgery after suffering serious leg injuries in a car explosion and will return to France, race organisers said on Saturday.

Boutron was involved in the non-racing incident along with five unhurt people in his car on Wednesday.

Race director David Castera told France Info Boutron was planning to compete in the Dakar Rally for the ninth time and he is also president of third-tier French football club Orleans.

“His condition is improving and his repatriation to France is being prepared,” Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) said.

“His vehicle was brought to a sudden halt by a sudden explosion, the origin of which is still unknown at this stage.

“The Saudi police immediately went to the scene and began their investigations," it added. The Saudi Interior Minister backed up ASO’s statement.

Topics: Motorsport Saudi Arabia Dakar Rally Dakar Qatar Nasser Al-Attiyah

Related

Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb seeks more glory at Dakar 2022 in Saudi Arabia
Sport
Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb seeks more glory at Dakar 2022 in Saudi Arabia
Dania Akeel spoke to Arab News about her preparations for the upcoming Dakar Rally. (Supplied)
Sport
Saudi driver hopes for success in the Dakar Rally

Manchester City move 11 points clear, Tottenham close on top four

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri (R) celebrates with Manchester City's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias (2R) and teammates after the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. (AFP)
Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri (R) celebrates with Manchester City's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias (2R) and teammates after the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. (AFP)
Updated 01 January 2022
AFP

Manchester City move 11 points clear, Tottenham close on top four

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri (R) celebrates with Manchester City's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias (2R) and teammates after the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. (AFP)
  • Chelsea and Liverpool play each other in a bid to remain in touch with Guardiola's charges
Updated 01 January 2022
AFP

LONDON: Manchester City took another giant stride toward retaining the Premier League title with a controversial 2-1 win at 10-man Arsenal, as Tottenham also needed a late winner to see off lowly Watford 1-0.
City are now 11 points clear of Chelsea and 12 ahead of Liverpool, who face off on Sunday with precious little more room for error if they are to mount a title challenge despite having games in hand.
Liverpool will have to cope without manager Jurgen Klopp at Stamford Bridge after he returned a suspective positive test for coronavirus.
The Reds have also suffered three other positive cases among Klopp’s backroom staff and will be missing three unnamed players due to the virus.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was also absent from the dugout after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time earlier this week.
But that had little impact on his side’s performance as the Gunners’ continued their impressive form by pinning the champions back for the first 45 minutes.
Arsenal took the lead when Bukayo Saka swept home Kieran Tierney’s pass, but felt they should have had more of a half-time advantage as Martin Odegaard was denied a penalty for a trip by Ederson.
The home side’s frustration at the officials boiled over after half-time as City were awarded a penalty after a VAR review for Granit Xhaka’s pull on Bernardo Silva, which Riyad Mahrez converted.
Gabriel Martinelli then missed an open goal with the chance to restore Arsenal’s lead and seconds later Gabriel Magalhaes was sent-off for two rapid yellow cards.
The 10 men nearly held out for a precious point, but City grabbed an 11th consecutive league win deep into stoppage time when Rodri poked home from close range.
“We saw our champions personality to go again,” said Rodri.
“You have to push always no matter what happens. We didn’t do a great game, but we push, we never drop and we always thought it was possible.”
Arsenal’s lead over the chasing pack for a place in next season’s Champions League is down to two points as Davinson Sanchez struck in stoppage time to save Spurs’ blushes at Vicarage Road.
Watford have now lost their last six games stretching back to November, but looked like holding out for a first clean sheet in the league this season till the Colombian flicked in Son Heung-min’s free-kick in the 96th minute.
West Ham can move to within a point of Arsenal and back above Tottenham into fifth if they win Saturday’s late game at Crystal Palace.

Topics: football soccer Manchester city Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Watford Premier league

Related

Man City rise above December chaos, on course for EPL title
Sport
Man City rise above December chaos, on course for EPL title
Six of the best for Man City as Arsenal, Spurs cruise
Sport
Six of the best for Man City as Arsenal, Spurs cruise

Najd crowned women’s handball champions

Najd crowned women’s handball champions
Updated 01 January 2022
Arab News

Najd crowned women’s handball champions

Najd crowned women’s handball champions
  • The tournament was a first for the Kingdom
Updated 01 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Najd have won the first women’s handball championship cup organized by the Saudi Handball Federation at Dar Al-Uloom University Hall in Riyadh.

The teams were Najd, with Jeddah Hands and Al-Majd in the first group, and Najd Al-Mustaqbal, Elite and Al-Himma making up the second group.

Opening the tournament, the women of Najd showed their strength and determination to win the title early, beating Jeddah Hands a 4-11.

Jeddah Hands player Alaa Sindi said she underwent intensive training with her team in preparation for the launch of the first women's league in the Kingdom for the game.

And she said she joined referee courses and participated as a goalkeeper and a referee at the same time in the tournament that concluded in Riyadh.

"With my team, Jeddah Hands, I played this tournament as a goalkeeper," she said. "I followed many training courses in goalkeeping as well as referee courses. I was hoping that we would win the championship. In Riyadh, we competed with five other teams from Jeddah and Riyadh."

She said she was relatively new to the game, but said loved it a lot, adding that she was not put off by the roughness of the sport.

Topics: handball sport Saudi Arabia

Related

Top eight Saudi women’s football teams to contest national championships on New Year’s Day
Sport
Top eight Saudi women’s football teams to contest national championships on New Year’s Day
Six teams set to battle it out in first-ever Saudi Women’s Handball League
Sport
Six teams set to battle it out in first-ever Saudi Women’s Handball League

Chelsea coach Tuchel plans talks with unhappy striker Lukaku

Chelsea coach Tuchel plans talks with unhappy striker Lukaku
Updated 31 December 2021
AP

Chelsea coach Tuchel plans talks with unhappy striker Lukaku

Chelsea coach Tuchel plans talks with unhappy striker Lukaku
  • Lukaku first joined Chelsea in 2011 but spent two years on loan before being sold to Everton in 2014
Updated 31 December 2021
AP

LONDON: Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel plans to hold talks with Romelo Lukaku after the striker said he was unhappy at the London club and expressed a wish to rejoin Inter Milan.

In a pre-recorded interview with Sky Italia released on Thursday, the 28-year-old Lukaku said “I’m not happy with the situation” at Chelsea and indicated he didn’t like Tuchel’s style of play.

“Tuchel has chosen to play with another system,” Lukaku said.

Tuchel responded at a news conference on Friday, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Liverpool.

“I will wait to see what Romelu has to say and then we will deal with this,” Tuchel said. “The thing with Romelu is that I don’t think anyone in this building is aware he’s unhappy. That’s why (there is) surprise at the statement. That’s why we need to check with him now, because I can see no reason why it should be like this.”

Lukaku first joined Chelsea in 2011 but spent two years on loan before being sold to Everton in 2014. He returned to Chelsea this past offseason in a deal worth nearly 100 million pounds after he netted 24 Serie A goals to help Inter win the Italian league title for the first time since 2010.

But Lukaku has had a frustrating first season back in London as he was out injured for a month and missed time in December after contracting COVID-19. Now his public comments add an unwanted distraction for Tuchel in the middle of a tight title race.

“We don’t like it, of course, because it brings noise that we don’t need and is not helpful,” Tuchel said. “But on the other side, we don’t want to make more out of it than it actually is.”

Chelsea is second in the Premier League, eight points behind leader Manchester City and with Liverpool one point behind in third place, having played one game less.

“It’s noise we don’t need, we need a calm environment,” Tuchel said. “If it’s an interview from a person of that kind of interest, an important player, I totally understand the process. That’s why it’s a lot of extra noise.”

Tuchel said he believed Lukaku was in good spirits.

“I don’t feel him unhappy; I feel the exact opposite. I would say he is absolutely fine,” Tuchel said. “If there is something to discuss, it’s behind closed doors, for sure. Maybe we can take the time to try to understand what’s going on. Because it does not reflect his daily work, it does not reflect his daily attitude.”

In the interview, Lukaku pledged to give his best for Chelsea but spoke fondly of Inter.

“I won’t give up, I’ll be professional,” he told Sky Italia. “It’s the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I know I will return to Inter, I really hope so.”

In two seasons at Inter, Lukaku scored an impressive 64 goals in 95 games overall and became hugely popular with fans. He suggested that he did not want to leave.

“I am in love with Italy, this is the right moment to talk and let people know what really happened,” Lukaku said.

The Belgian has scored a modest seven goals in 18 matches overall this season.

Tuchel joined Chelsea after being fired by Paris Saint-Germain midway through last season and helped Chelsea win the Champions League for the second time in its history.

At PSG he earned a reputation as a powerful motivator who was close to striker Kylian Mbappe, but also as an innovative coach who perhaps tinkered too much with his formations.

His dismissal from PSG followed comments of his own to German broadcaster SPORT1.

The German coach reportedly claimed managing PSG was more akin to being a politician or a sports minister and that he did not receive enough recognition for leading the club to its first Champions League final in 2019.

Topics: Chelsea Thomas Tuchel Romelu Lukaku

Related

Liverpool’s Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos
Sport
Liverpool’s Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos
Lukaku revives Chelsea’s title bid at Aston Villa
Sport
Lukaku revives Chelsea’s title bid at Aston Villa

Premier League stars set for ‘exceptional’ Africa Cup of Nations

Premier League stars set for ‘exceptional’ Africa Cup of Nations
Updated 31 December 2021
AFP

Premier League stars set for ‘exceptional’ Africa Cup of Nations

Premier League stars set for ‘exceptional’ Africa Cup of Nations
  • The 36-match group phase kicks off on Jan. 9 at the newly built Olembe Stadium in Yaounde
Updated 31 December 2021
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Premier League trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez will be star attractions in Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations, which promises to be “exceptional” according to the top football official in the continent.

The 36-match group phase kicks off on Jan. 9 at the newly built Olembe Stadium in Yaounde and the tournament concludes at the same 60,000-seat venue on Feb. 6 with the final. Champions Algeria top a 24-team cast that includes former title-holders Cameroon, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan and Tunisia. While record seven-time winners Egypt will be making an unrivalled 25th appearance at the African football showpiece, Comoros and Gambia are debutants.

It is a wide-open competition with Algeria, unbeaten in 33 matches since late 2018, the logical favorites, but there are at least seven other nations capable of conquering Africa.

Cameroon, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia will believe they can go all the way while Burkina Faso, Ghana and Mali should not be underestimated. Guinea, who rank among the outsiders, have been told by junta leader Mamady Doumbouya that they must repay state-funded preparation costs if they do not return to Conakry as champions.

The buildup to the biennial tournament has been marred by rumors that it would be postponed or canceled owing to a worldwide coronavirus surge.

There have also been reports of Cameroon racing against the clock to complete preparations for the biggest African sporting event.

This is the fourth attempt by the central African state to play hosts after failing to meet 2019 deadlines and being replaced by Egypt, then losing out to unfavourable weather conditions and COVID-19.

But as Liverpool forwards Salah and Mane, Manchester City winger Mahrez and other Premier League stars prepare for action, Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe is upbeat.

“We are going to host with the people of Cameroon an exceptional tournament. It will be the most successful AFCON (Cup of Nations),” he said during a visit to Yaounde.

“The world will witness the best of African football and hospitality. We can host a football tournament as good as any in Europe.”

Motsepe and Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto’o, now head of the national football federation, have been stung by suggestions that the Cup of Nations should be delayed or scrapped over the pandemic.

“If the Euros took place this year in the middle of a pandemic, with full stadiums in many cities, why would the Cup of Nations not be played in Cameroon?,” asked Eto’o in a Canal+ interview.

“Or are people trying to say that, as always, Africans are not worth anything so we have to put up with it?”

As Cup of Nations organisers applied finishing touches to the six venues, from Douala on the Atlantic coast to Garoua in the north west, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stirred a verbal storm.

Klopp referred to the Cup of Nations as a “little tournament” during a press conference only to later say “I did not mean it like that”.

Senegal coach and former star Aliou Cisse was furious, asking reporters in Dakar “Who does Klopp think he is?

“I respect Liverpool but not Klopp, who undermines African football. He is where he is today because of African footballers like Salah, Mane, (Naby) Keita and (Joel) Matip.”

Having to free Africans during the European season is a sore point with managers and Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti labelled the Cup of Nations an “invisible monster”.

The Serie A title challengers could lose Algerian Adam Ounas, Cameroonian Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Nigerian Victor Osimhen and Senegalese Kalidou Koulibaly for close to six weeks.

Senegal-born Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says the Cup of Nations “needs to be more respected because this tournament is as important as the Euros”.

Topics: english Premier League africa cup of nations

Related

Premier League leader Man City beats Newcastle 4-0
Sport
Premier League leader Man City beats Newcastle 4-0
European clubs threaten not to release players for Africa Cup of Nations
Sport
European clubs threaten not to release players for Africa Cup of Nations

Amanda Staveley shares message of hope with Newcastle fans as Southampton match called off

Amanda Staveley of Newcastle United has shared a message of hope and positivity for fans of the club as 2022 dawns. (Reuters/File Photos)
Amanda Staveley of Newcastle United has shared a message of hope and positivity for fans of the club as 2022 dawns. (Reuters/File Photos)
Updated 31 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

Amanda Staveley shares message of hope with Newcastle fans as Southampton match called off

Amanda Staveley of Newcastle United has shared a message of hope and positivity for fans of the club as 2022 dawns. (Reuters/File Photos)
  • Next Premier League match for the Magpies will be against Watford at St James’ Park on Jan. 15
Updated 31 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: A rise in COVID-19 cases has seen Newcastle United’s Premier League trip to Southampton postponed.

And as a result, Eddie Howe’s Magpies will not kick a ball in the top flight until Jan. 15.

United were due to travel to St Mary’s on Sunday, Jan. 2, but following a request to call off the fixture, the Premier League agreed the club would not be able to field a suitably experienced team with substitutes.

The decision is understood to have angered Southampton, and especially manager Ralph Hasenhüttl.

He told reporters in his pre-match press conference on Thursday: “Injuries are not COVID-19 cases, injuries are also here for us.

“They had seven or eight players on the bench during their last game and now they have two more injuries.

“They should still have thirteen players plus one (goalkeeper), this is the message from the Premier League.”

The Magpies have been hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak among the club’s players and support staff over the course of the last week.

That, coupled with injuries to the likes of Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, Isaac Hayden and Ryan Fraser this week, has resulted in the club not being able to field 13 senior, Premier League-experienced players, as per the rules, plus two goalkeepers.

A club statement that confirmed the news, announced on Friday afternoon, read: “Sunday’s Premier League clash between Southampton and Newcastle United at St. Mary’s Stadium has been postponed due to ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries amongst the Magpies’ first team squad.

“The match is the second successive Newcastle United fixture to be postponed following the cancellation of Thursday’s scheduled game at Everton, with several players and staff having succumbed to illness and injury over the festive period.

“In accordance with protocol, the Magpies submitted a separate request to the Premier League to postpone the trip to the south coast, and this has been approved by the Premier League Board.

“Both away fixtures will now be rescheduled and new dates and times will be confirmed in due course.”

The statement continued: “The club will not be naming individuals who have contracted Covid-19 or their vaccination status. We ask that their privacy is respected and we wish them a full and speedy recovery.”

United’s next game in the top flight is slated for Jan. 15 when Watford are the visitors to St James' Park. It is hoped that the Magpies will have at least two new faces in their ranks by the time that game rolls around.

Arab News understands a deal for England international Kieran Trippier is very close to being signed off, while moves for the likes of Sven Botman and Lloyd Kelly are also on the agenda. A loan move for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic and a permanent deal for current Lyon forward Moussa Dembele are also under consideration.

The Magpies’ next fixture is set for Saturday, Jan. 8, when Cambridge United are the visitors to Tyneside in the third round of the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, club directors Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi have posted a message to Newcastle United fans ahead of what looks set to be a busy January transfer window.

Accepting the gravity of the challenges the club faces in 2022, the duo have reiterated the long-term thinking of the buyers, even with relegation from the top flight a harsh but realistic prospect in the new year.

“Despite the current challenges, we see a bright and, ultimately, successful future for Newcastle United. The club has amazing fans. It has serious, long-term investors. And the club has a workforce committed to getting the best for both the football club and the City of Newcastle,” their statement read.

“Obviously, we face some stern challenges ahead of us — not least the issues surrounding the continuing pandemic. But we will meet these challenges with fierce determination and a strong resolve to improve every aspect of the club, while playing a full role in the community we serve.”

It continued: “We all know that we have a great deal to do, but we will strive to fulfil this great club’s promise.

“As ever, the massively passionate support of our fans will be crucial as we look to improve our results on the pitch. We have had a very tough first half of the season, but you have been right behind the team and we want to take this opportunity to let you know how very much we appreciate it. Our most recent match at St. James’ Park showed the power that can be generated when the players and supporters unite and feed off each other, and it was wonderful to experience that special atmosphere.

“Let’s take that positivity into 2022 as we aim to progress on and off the pitch. We have very important fixtures ahead of us and a January transfer window that we have worked tirelessly to prepare for, so let’s face our challenges head on and look forward to the second half of the season with optimism.”

Topics: football soccer Premier league Newcastle United Amanda Staveley

Related

Analysis From despair to hope: 2021 was a year like no other for Newcastle United fans
Sport
From despair to hope: 2021 was a year like no other for Newcastle United fans
Special Saudi-led consortium will invest in all areas of Newcastle United FC: Staveley
Sport
Saudi-led consortium will invest in all areas of Newcastle United FC: Staveley

Latest updates

Saudi team documents Kingdom’s lost landmarks from the skies
Al-Oshairah, which is located in the valley of Yanbu, is one of the main destinations used by pilgrims while heading to Makkah. The team has so far documented more than 12,000 aerial images. (Supplied)
PIF — driving force behind economic diversification
PIF — driving force behind economic diversification
First generic version of new Pfizer COVID pill enters Bangladeshi pharmacies
Pfizer’s new drug, Paxlovid, is a combination oral treatment for people with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19. (Reuters/Illustration)
Indian taxi driver’s ‘dress bank’ saves poor brides from financial ruin
Indian taxi driver’s ‘dress bank’ saves poor brides from financial ruin
Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah wins Saturday’s Dakar Rally prologue
resident of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Mohammed ben Sulayem (R) greets Toyota's driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar at the end of the Stage 1A of the Dakar Rally. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.