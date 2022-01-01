You are here

First generic version of new Pfizer COVID pill enters Bangladeshi pharmacies

Pfizer’s new drug, Paxlovid, is a combination oral treatment for people with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19. (Reuters/Illustration)
Pfizer's new drug, Paxlovid, is a combination oral treatment for people with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19.
  • In trials, Paxlovid reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization and death by 89 percent
  • Pfizer’s treatment is protected by patents, but least-developed countries such as Bangladesh are not bound by them
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The world’s first generic version of Pfizer’s new COVID-19 treatment was already available in Bangladeshi pharmacies on Saturday, two days after the country’s drug regulator authorized its emergency use. 

Pfizer’s new drug, Paxlovid, is a combination oral treatment for people with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19. In a clinical trial a five-day treatment course reduced the risk of coronavirus-related hospitalization and death by 89 percent. The US Food and Drug Administration cleared it for emergency use on Dec. 22.

Two leading Bangladeshi pharmaceutical companies, Beximco Pharma and Eskayef, started working on the drug’s generic version last year, after Pfizer’s initial trials showed its high potential to treat COVID-19.

On Thursday, the country’s Directorate General of Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to both drugs. Beximco Pharma’s treatment entered pharmacies in the capital as Bexovid, while Eskayef’s as Paxovir. 

“As soon as we observed success with Pfizer’s combination drug for COVID-19 treatment early 2021, we commenced the product development process,” Beximco chief operating officer Rabbur Reza told Arab News.

“We started supplying (it) to leading pharmacies in Dhaka on Thursday evening. Gradually, we will commence supplies to pharmacies nationwide.” 

Paxovir will need a few more days to enter the market, Eskayef’s marketing director Dr. Mohammad Mujahidul Islam said.

“This is not a drug for common use. So, we will deliver it only to the strategic points such as COVID-19 designated hospitals and some selected drug stores across the country. It will take one week to reach the market,” he told Arab News.

Pfizer’s treatment is protected by patents, but countries such as Bangladesh, which are classified by the UN as least-developed countries, are not bound by them and can make their own more affordable generic versions of medicines.

As Pfizer has announced, the US federal government is going to buy 10 million courses of Paxlovid for $5.3 billion, putting the cost of the treatment at $530. Its generic version available in Bangladesh is far cheaper.

A five-day course of Beximco’s Bexovid costs around $190 at drug stores at Dhaka. Eskayef’s Paxovir will cost around $176, according to Islam. “We will try to reduce the price gradually,” he said.  

At some pharmacies in Dhaka it immediately sold out.

Sohag Babu, a salesman at Lazz Pharma, one of the largest drug chain shops in the capital, said the store had sold its supplies as soon as it received them: “It just came to the market two days ago. We immediately received queries from customers.” 

While Bangladesh is not experiencing a surge of COVID-19 infections now, a new viral wave is expected to hit the country in the next few months. The availability of the new drug raises hopes that the country would be able to save more people from the disease.

“If we face a surge in infections rate, which is a fear for next March-April, we will be able to handle the situation in an effective manner,” Prof. Dr. Benazir Ahmed, former director of the Center for Disease Control, told Arab News. “It will reduce the number of hospitalizations and the stay of patients in hospitals.”

But the drugs, although cheaper than the original treatment, may still be beyond the reach of common Bangladeshis.

Ahmed said the drug regulator and government could play a role here in making it available also for the poor.

“Our DGDA may also consider the price issues of the new COVID-19 drugs so that it remains within the affordability of the poor also,” he said. 

“To ease the burden on the poor, government may procure these drugs from the manufacturers and deliver it to the COVID-19 designated hospitals.” 

  • Charity has helped provide bridal dresses to 300 struggling families across India
  • Wedding costs are often beyond the reach of lower-class parents, forcing them into debt
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Rabbia Banu was in despair as her daughter’s wedding approached and the family had no money to buy a bridal dress.

But in early December, two weeks before the nuptials, help came from an unexpected source when a charity run by a taxi driver stepped in to help the impoverished family. 

Nasar Tootha describes his charity initiative as a “dress bank” that helps to ease the burden on those struggling to afford a bridal dress for their daughters.   

Indian weddings are joyous and often colorful occasions that can last for days. But for many families, the celebrations also come with enormous social and financial pressure that some are unable to meet. 

A bridal dress may cost as little as $40 or as much as tens of thousands of dollars, if not more. But even the most affordable ones may be too expensive for lower-class families, who are often forced into debt that they will struggle to repay for years.  

The bride’s family usually bears the brunt of the wedding’s cost. But Banu and her husband, both daily wage workers in Mettupalayam, a village in southern Tamil Nadu state, knew they could not afford even the most basic bridal attire.  

“My husband works as a waiter in a restaurant in the village and, together, we earn as little as $3 a day,” Banu told Arab News. “Buying a bridal dress was beyond our reach.”  

But on Dec. 13, Banu happily married off her daughter in a wedding gown that did not cost the family a single rupee.

The dress came from the Malappuram district in neighboring Kerala state, where Tootha, a 38-year-old father of four, runs his charity initiative.   

“Within three days I got the bridal dress without paying any money or transport charges,” Banu said.   

Her family is one of more than 300 across India who have benefited from Tootha’s wedding “dress bank.”  

The taxi driver said the idea to start the initiative, which is based on donations, came to him two years ago.  

“I met many families who were struggling to afford a bridal dress for their daughters, and I thought of helping them,” he told Arab News. 

Through social media, Tootha started asking wealthier families to contribute to the cause after their weddings.   

“Bridal dresses are not used even once after a wedding ceremony, and they remain unused. I asked people to donate them,” he said. 

Tootha has 600 gowns at a shop he rents in his village, and donors now offer to support the initiative.

Dresses are usually transported by volunteers or bus drivers whose routes go through the destinations where the brides live. The garments are returned the same way. 

“Local people support me and appreciate my charity work, and I also find pleasure in doing this,” he said.

“It makes me happy to bring smiles to the faces of new brides.”

Reuters

  • It started with song and a procession of clerics down the aisle burning incense and carrying candles in the church where Tutu will also be buried
Reuters

CAPE TOWN: President Cyril Ramaphosa lauded the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu as “our moral compass and national conscience” as South Africa bade farewell at a state funeral on Saturday to a hero of the struggle against apartheid.
“Our departed father was a crusader in the struggle for freedom, for justice, for equality and for peace, not just in South Africa, the country of his birth, but around the world,” Ramaphosa said, delivering the main eulogy at the service in St. George’s Cathedral, Cape Town, where for years Tutu preached against racial injustice.
The president then handed over the national flag to Tutu’s widow, Nomalizo Leah, known as “Mama Leah.” Tutu, who was awarded the Nobel Peace prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to white minority rule, died last Sunday aged 90.
His widow sat in a wheelchair in the front row of the congregation, draped in a purple scarf, the color of her husband’s clerical robes. Ramaphosa wore a matching necktie.
Cape Town, the city where Tutu lived for most of his later life, was unseasonably rainy early on Saturday as mourners gathered to bid farewell to the man fondly known as “The Arch.”
The sun shone brightly after the requiem Mass as six white-robed clergy acting as pall bearers wheeled the coffin out of the cathedral to a hearse.
Tutu’s body will be cremated and then his ashes interred behind the cathedral’s pulpit in a private ceremony.
“Small in physical stature, he was a giant among us morally and spiritually,” said retired Bishop Michael Nuttall, who served as Tutu’s deputy for many years.
Life-size posters of Tutu, with his hands clasped, were placed outside the cathedral, where the number of congregants was restricted in line with COVID-19 measures.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who leads the global Anglican Communion, said in a recorded message: “People have said ‘when we were in the dark, he brought light’ and that... has lit up countries globally that are struggling with fear, conflicts, persecution, oppression.”
Tutu’s family members were visibly emotional.
His daughter, Reverend Nontombi Naomi Tutu, thanked well-wishers for their support as the Mass began, her voice briefly quivering with emotion.

RAINBOW NATION
Widely revered across South Africa’s racial and cultural divides for his moral integrity, Tutu never stopped fighting for his vision of a “Rainbow Nation” in which all races in post-apartheid South Africa could live in harmony.
Hundreds of well-wishers queued on Thursday and Friday to pay their last respects as his body lay in state at the cathedral.
As Anglican archbishop of Cape Town, Tutu turned St. George’s into what is known as a “People’s Cathedral” a refuge for anti-apartheid activists during the turbulent 1980s and 1990s when security forces brutally repressed the mass democratic movement.
A small crowd of around 100 people followed the funeral proceedings on a big screen at the Grand Parade, opposite City Hall where Tutu joined Nelson Mandela when he gave his first speech after being freed from prison.
“We have come to give our last respects to our father Tutu. We love our father, who taught us about love, unity and respect for one another,” said Mama Phila, a 54-year-old Rastafarian draped in the green, red and yellow colors of her faith.
Mandela, who became the country’s first post-apartheid president and who died in December 2013, once said of his friend: “Sometimes strident, often tender, never afraid and seldom without humor, Desmond Tutu’s voice will always be the voice of the voiceless.”

12 dead in stampede at religious shrine in India

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (AP)
Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (AP)
Updated 01 January 2022
AFP

12 dead in stampede at religious shrine in India

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (AP)
  • The Mata Vaishno Devi is one of the most revered Hindu shrines in northern India
Updated 01 January 2022
AFP

SRINAGAR, India: At least 12 people died and 13 were injured in a stampede at a religious shrine in the early hours of Saturday in Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said.
“At least 12 people lost their lives and 13 are injured,” one senior government official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
“The toll could be higher as the route to the hilltop shrine was packed with devotees trying to do the customary new-year visit and prayers,” he said.
The Mata Vaishno Devi is one of the most revered Hindu shrines in northern India, with tens of thousands visiting to offer prayers every day.
Another disaster-management official confirmed the death toll, saying the stampede took place at about 2:45 am (2115 GMT).
“A high-level inquiry has been ordered by the government into the stampede incident at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine,” he said.
“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, adding that he was in touch with local officials.
“Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” Modi said.

AP

AP

MINNEAPOLIS: A shooting inside the Mall of America left two people injured Friday and forced the mall into temporary lockdown, Minnesota authorities said.
Bloomington Police Department officials said the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday. Media reports showed New Year's Eve shoppers screaming and running from the mall.
Police said the lockdown was lifted by Friday evening and officers were no longer searching for a suspect inside. The mall remained closed.
Police from Edina, Burnsville and Richfield responded to the shooting. No further information was immediately available.

Ellie Aben

  • Referred to as ‘modern-day heroes,’ over 2.2 million Filipinos working abroad are one of the main drivers behind their country’s growth
  • New department streamlines government services and assistance for overseas Filipinos
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine labor migration stakeholders welcomed on Friday the establishment of a new agency aimed at protecting the welfare of overseas Filipino workers — 2.2 million people who contribute billions of dollars to the country’s economy.    

Referred to as “modern-day heroes,” the overseas workers are one of the main drivers behind the country’s economic growth. Their remittance inflows account for nearly 10 percent of Philippine GDP.

In 2021 alone, overseas Filipino workers, or OFWs, contributed $28.8 billion to the Philippine economy, according to the country’s central bank.    

A bill establishing the new agency, the Department of Migrant Workers, was signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte into law on Thursday, coinciding with Rizal Day — a Philippine national holiday commemorating 19th-century physician and man of letters José Rizal, who was an inspiration to the Philippine nationalist movement and is regarded as one of the country’s national heroes.   

The new department is a fulfillment of Duterte’s 2016 presidential campaign promise to consolidate all relevant agencies to streamline government services and assistance for OFWs.   

“With their own department to take care of their needs and protection, OFWs expect a more conscious and unified approach in advancing migrant rights and interest,” the Philippine Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Adnan Alonto told Arab News.   

As the most preferred destination among Filipino migrant workers, Saudi Arabia will be the site to test the effectiveness of the new agency.    

“As home to almost one million overseas workers, KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) will be the main situs to the law’s implementation and effectiveness,” Alonto said.   

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola told reporters the creation of the department reflects the country’s commitment to establishing a landmark migration management system in accordance with the 2018 Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration, known as GCM.    

The GCM is an intergovernmental agreement under the auspices of the UN to cover all dimensions of international migration, including the protection of labor migrants.   

“We’re the first country in the world to enact this. We are a trailblazer and it’s the first law in the world that has the GCM in its policy,” Arriola said.    

“We are very happy because this is a victory for our OFWs who lobbied for this law for close to more than five years, since the beginning of the Duterte administration.”  

Raymond Mendoza, principal author of the Department of Migrant Workers bill and president of the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, said in a statement to Arab News that all the needs of OFWs will be taken care of under the newly created agency.    

“One department means that there will be harmonization of programs and the removal of unnecessary requirements that incentivize fixers and illegal recruiters. We now remove the paper chase for various transactions and needed assistance from one agency to another,” he said.   

“In addition, the law provides for clear parameters for ethical recruitment, which is the lawful hiring of OFWs in a fair and transparent manner that respects and protects their dignity and human rights.”

But the creation of the new department has also attracted criticism.   

Migrante International, a global alliance of OFWs, said on social media the department could create “more confusion” among workers, adding that there are fears that the budget will prioritize administration over legal and welfare services.  

Migrante International representatives were not available for comment.    

Kanlungan Center Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the rights of migrant workers, expressed hope that the new agency will address labor migration issues, such as abuse and wage theft.

“We look forward and will continue to assert that the interest and welfare of all migrants should (be) the paramount concern of the new department and that the services and assistance that the migrants need will be provided at all times, and that full protection of labour must be upheld,” Kanlungan told Arab News.

The group added it was hopeful that those appointed to manage the department will “have a track record of upholding the rights of migrant workers and their families.”

